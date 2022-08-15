News
Udonis Haslem remains noncommittal regarding 20th season with Heat, ‘Thinking about it’
Udonis Haslem discussed grants Monday at Nova Southeastern University. What he wouldn’t grant, however, was definitive insight on what comes next regarding his NBA career.
“I don’t know,” Haslem said after completing a presentation on behalf of his foundation. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.”
Although the intent to return for a 20th season with the Miami Heat had appeared evident, based on the team’s approach with its roster this offseason, the veteran power forward continued to defer an announcement.
Last year, Haslem announced his return for a 19th season on Aug. 15.
“For me,” he said, “it’s just a lot going on. I have a lot of things that I had to really, really think about. Twenty years is a conversation I had with my father.”
Haslem’s father, Johnnie Haslem, died last August at 70.
“Things change,” Haslem said. “He’s not here no more. Goals change.”
The Heat have retained a roster spot for Haslem for the coming season, their lone remaining spot available below the NBA’s onerous luxury tax.
At 42, Haslem is expected to become only the third player to spend an entire career of at least 20 seasons with one franchise, joining retired Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons) and late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (20 seasons). A return would push Haslem past former San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan and former Utah Jazz guard John Stockton, each with 19 seasons with their respective franchises.
A 20th season, Haslem said, had stood as particularly meaningful to his father.
“It’s still something that I battle with,” Haslem said, “because it’s something that we talked about and it’s something we wanted to do in a specific way. Things changed when he passed, but we’ll figure it out.”
Haslem’s role largely has been one of mentor for the Heat in recent years. He appeared in 13 games last season, none during the Heat’s run within one game of the NBA Finals. He has not appeared in more than 16 games in any of the past six seasons, appearing in only one in 2020-21.
He nonetheless has remained a presence at FTX Arena this offseason, working out last week with forward Haywood Highsmith, with plans later Monday to meet with center Omer Yurtseven.
Haslem was the oldest player in the NBA last season and is expected to be again this season. With an appearance this season, he would become the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA regular-season game, behind only Nat Hickey (45), Kevin Willis (44), Robert Parish (43) and Vince Carter (43).
Haslem is the Heat’s all-time leader in rebounds, despite adding only 26 to his total over the past two seasons, the only undrafted player to lead a franchise in rebounds. He stands second on the franchise list in games and minutes played.
As for Monday’s appearance, FTX and the Udonis Haslem Foundation announced the winners of their Minority Small Business Grant Initiative, with $50,000 grants to minority-owned South Florida small businesses Lil Greenhouse Grill and Kazmaleje. In addition, The Alan B. Levan-NSU Broward Center of Innovation will offer both winners additional resources.
Haslem introduced the winners by noting he was “someone who does business and a little basketball on the side.” He stressed the importance of supporting Miami-based minority-owned business, drawing a distinction from the glare on South Beach as “the other side of that bridge.”
The initiative was announced in May, with the recipients selected after a thorough review of over 50 applications by a selection committee of Udonis, Barbara Wooten, Joseph Bankman, Sylvester King, Jr, Mary Whitehead, Jason Inasi, and Thomas Eugene.
The Udonis Haslem Foundation “looks to impact the world by addressing the socio-economic and mental health issues that plague the inner cities by partnering with programs and organizations to provide increased access to services and opportunities to improve lives.” Details can be found at udcares.org.
Chicago police are looking for a driver who ran into a group on the South Shore, fatally injuring 3 people – NBC Chicago
Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan that ran into a group of people on the street early Sunday, killing three and injuring a fourth person.
The force of the impact threw three of the victims into the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard as bystanders screamed, according to a police report and private video taken at the scene.
Footage from police surveillance cameras “appeared to show that the driver had intentionally struck pedestrians”, according to a police report.
Police offered no motive on Monday, but the report says an investigation into a reckless killing has been opened.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. as several people stood in the street outside the Jeffery Pub. The police report says some of them were fighting when the sedan hit them.
Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland and a 22-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, were killed, according to police and the County Medical Examiner. Cook. They were all pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A fourth person was taken to Stroger Hospital with leg lacerations, police said.
The Jeffery Pub released a statement on Sunday urging anyone with information to come forward.
“We always encourage everyone to leave and get to your vehicles immediately to get back safely,” the bar said. “And tonight it happened.”
NBC Chicago
Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine – The Denver Post
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A United Nations-chartered vessel loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia was preparing from a Black Sea port on Sunday, the first such shipment in an aid program for countries facing famine.
The Brave Commander cargo ship plans to leave the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odessa, and sail to Djibouti, where the grain will be unloaded and transferred to Ethiopia under the World Food Program initiative.
Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement with Turkey on July 22 to restart Black Sea grain deliveries, addressing the major disruption to exports that has occurred since Russia invaded Ukraine. in February.
Ethiopia is one of five countries the UN considers at risk of famine.
“The ability is there. The grain is there. The demand is there all over the world and especially in these countries,” Denise Brown, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, told The Associated Press. “So if the stars are aligned, we’re very, very hopeful that everyone around this deal will come together on what’s really a problem for humanity. So today was very positive.
On the front line, Russian forces fired rockets into the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least one person. This area lies just north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to recapture. Ukraine’s emergency service said one person was killed Sunday morning in the shelling of the village of Bereznehuvate in Mykolaiv.
A Russian diplomat, meanwhile, called on Ukraine to offer security guarantees so that international inspectors can visit a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that has come under fire.
As fighting intensifies in southern Ukraine, concerns are growing over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the bombing, which officials say damaged surveillance equipment and could lead to a nuclear disaster.
Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said on Sunday that one person was killed in a Russian rocket attack on the town of Enerhodar where the plant is located. The Russian-controlled local government also reported the attack and the death, but blamed it on Ukrainian forces.
The Zaporizhzhia facility is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Russia’s envoy to international organizations based in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has called on Ukraine to stop attacking the plant to allow the arrival of an inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency .
“It is important that the Ukrainians stop bombing the station and provide security guarantees to the mission members. An international team cannot be sent to work under continuous artillery fire,” he told Russian news agency Tass on Sunday.
Ukraine claims that Russia is bombing areas near the plant and stockpiling weapons there.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
denverpost
Giuliani is told he is the target of a Trump election investigation in Georgia
ATLANTA — Attorneys for Rudolph W. Giuliani have been told he is the target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference by Donald J. Trump and his advisers, one of Mr. Giuliani’s attorneys said Monday. Giuliani.
Mr. Giuliani, who led efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power as his personal attorney, has emerged in recent weeks as a central figure in the investigation led by Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, in Georgia, which encompasses most of Atlanta. Earlier this summer, prosecutors questioned witnesses before a special grand jury about Mr. Giuliani’s appearances before state legislative committees in December 2020, when he spent hours peddling false conspiracy theories about secret suitcases of Democratic ballots and corrupt voting machines.
For Mr Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, the developments are the latest in a series of growing problems, although he recently received good news when it emerged that he was little likely to face charges in a federal criminal investigation into his ties to Ukraine during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Mr. Giuliani is scheduled to appear before the special grand jury on Monday at a courthouse in downtown Atlanta. His lawyer, Robert Costello, revealed in an interview that prosecutors told him on Monday that Mr. Giuliani was a target.
Mr. Costello said Mr. Giuliani would likely invoke attorney-client privilege if asked about his relationship with Mr. Trump. “If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional,” Costello said.
Also on Monday, Atlanta Federal District Court Judge Leigh Martin May rejected South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s efforts to avoid appearing before the special grand jury. Mr Graham is due to give evidence on August 23. The judge concluded that prosecutors had demonstrated that there was “a particular need for the testimony of Senator Graham on matters relating to the alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the legal administration of the 2022 election in Georgia.”
nytimes
Victims of Jerusalem bus attack in Brooklyn reportedly recovering
NEW YORK – We learn more about the victims of an attack that targeted a bus in Jerusalem where eight people were injured.
The State Department confirms that five of them are Americans from Brooklyn.
CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook has a new reaction from people who knew the victims, and the latest on their condition.
The Satmar Community of Williamsburg – a Hasidic sect of Orthodox Judaism – encourages everyone to pray for the victims of Saturday’s Jerusalem attack.
A two-time cancer survivor, a father and a pregnant woman are among the victims.
“The community is devastated that one of our worshipers and his family have been shot in Jerusalem,” said community activist Abraham Rosenberg.
Westbrook spoke to Rosenberg outside Congregation Satmar on Hooper Street, which is also where Shia Hersh Glick visited. Glick, a cancer survivor, was shot Saturday night as he waited for a taxi at a bus stop in Jerusalem.
“The last thing we heard was that he’s getting better, and we’re all praying he makes a full recovery,” Rosenberg said. “We hear about the devastation in Israel all the time, terrorist attacks quite often unfortunately. But it affects the people who live in our community, the families who live in Williamsburg and Borough Park, it’s far more devastating. .. we’re all in shock.”
The horrific attack draws the attention of leaders like Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says Gloick tried to protect his wife, son and daughter from bullets.
“He was shot in the neck and they put him on a ventilator, but it looks like his condition is improving,” Schumer said.
Community leader Isaac Abraham, who spoke with CBS2 over the weekend, said he was related to the Glick family by marriage and the trip to Jerusalem was meant to be a time of prayer.
He also said a pregnant Borough Park mother was also shot in the abdomen and underwent an emergency Caesarean section. We are told that she and the child are in serious condition.
“It shouldn’t happen when you go to a religious place, a mosque, a church, a shul, any place,” Abraham said.
Israeli police said the suspect surrendered and the gun he was carrying was recovered. They also say he is not known for any terrorism related offenses but has a criminal record.
Governor Kathy Hochul commented on the attack on Twitter.
“I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jerusalem… My team is reaching out to the State Department to assist where possible,” Hochul wrote.
New York Mayor Eric Adams also tweeted over the weekend, saying the city stands with Israel.
American casualties who were injured in the attack are expected to survive.
Grub5
Streaming services deal with more subscribers who ‘watch, cancel and leave’
Kate Bigel is the kind of customer that frustrates video streaming companies.
She and her husband regularly rotate through major streaming services, canceling one and signing up for another depending on which one is showing the shows they want at any given time. They started the practice about a year ago to save money.
wsj
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park’s entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said.
Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.
“The shooting … was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
According to an initial investigation, police said a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the park’s front entrance. People got out of the car and shot at another person in the parking lot before driving away, police said.
Additional details about the suspects, including the number of people who fired shots, wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating.
A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a leg wound, police said. They were taken to a hospital and their wounds were described as non-life-threatening. A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.
Six Flags Great America said in a statement that park security responded immediately to the shooting along with Gurnee officers. Spokeswoman Rachel Kendziora said the park closed early Sunday evening, with guests and employees leaving the site under the direction of Gurnee police.
The park reopened as scheduled Monday morning, she said.
WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running.
“‘There is an active shooter, get down, get down,’” Walker said she heard someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”
Walker and her daughter climbed two fences to get where she could call her husband. Walker told WGN she was able to leave the park a short while later.
Gurnee is in Lake County, about 5 miles south of the Wisconsin border. It’s about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.
