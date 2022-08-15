Ufc 278 Usman Vs. Edwards: Start Time, How To Watch Online, Everything You Need To Know

This weekend, UFC 278 features a title fight I’ve been looking for for years now: a well-deserved rematch between current pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

These two faced off very early in their UFC careers in 2015, now both have risen to the top of their division and can face each other a second time. In the first contest, Usman largely fought off a very green Edwards for a unanimous decision, but both have improved dramatically since then. Usman went on to become one of the greatest UFC fighters to ever grace the octagon, but Edwards also had a great run. He hasn’t lost a single fight since the Usman contest and is currently riding a ridiculous 10-fight winning streak.

Many believe that Edwards poses the biggest welterweight threat to Usman right now. I agree. Edwards is about as complete a fighter as he is on the UFC roster. I’m interested to see how this one pans out. I expect a close fight.

The UFC 278 main card is solid. We have the return of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who fights meme king Paulo Costa. I’m especially looking forward to Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili. Aldo has arguably the best defense against UFC withdrawal the story. I can’t wait to see him against a new generation wrestler in Dvalishvili.

Here’s everything you need to know…

UFC 278 start time

The UFC 278 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on July 2. Here are all the details of several time zones.

WE

The main card begins August 20 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

Preliminaries begin August 20 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims begin August 20 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts on August 21 at 3:00 a.m. BST.

The prelims begin on August 21 at 1:00 a.m. BST.

The first preliminaries begin on August 20 at 11:00 p.m. BST.

Australia

The main card starts on August 21, 12 p.m. AEDT.

Preliminaries begin August 21 at 10 a.m. AEDT.

The first preliminaries begin on August 21 at 8:00 AM AEDT.

How to watch UFC 278



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. This is great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you are one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the USA.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 278, you’ll only find fight night on pay-per-view via ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options for watching UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN’s site:

Existing ESPN Plus annual subscribers can order the next UFC card for $75.

New ESPN Plus subscribers can purchase a bundle of a UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. It’s a good thing. The ESPN Plus Annual ESPN Subscription will automatically renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus Annual Subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 278 exclusively through BT Sport.

There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 278 via Main Event on Foxtel. You can also stream through Kayo for AU$55. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access the US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

These maps are subject to change. We will endeavor to keep things as up to date as possible. I expect at least one of the fights currently scheduled on the main card to be moved to the prelims.

Main board

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Francisco Figueiredo vs Amir Albazi

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminaries

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs Lucia Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

First preliminaries