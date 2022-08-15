News
UK Government becomes the first in the world to authorize Moderna Omicron Booster
LONDON (AP) — British medicines regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna’s “bivalent” combination vaccine, which will be used as a booster for adults.
Each dose of the booster will target both the original COVID-19 virus which was first detected in 2020 and the omicron BA.1 variant which was first detected in November. UK regulators said side effects were similar to those seen for the original Moderna booster and were generally “mild and self-limiting”.
“What this (combined) vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our arsenal to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Raine, head of the UK health body. regulation of health care and medicines.
Such an approach is used with influenza vaccines, which are adjusted annually based on circulating variants and can protect against four influenza strains.
Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said in a statement that this was the first regulatory approval for a vaccine aimed at combating the omicron variant, predicting the recall would have an “important role” to play in protecting people. people against COVID-19 in winter. .
British health officials have yet to decide whether or not the modified vaccine will be used in its fall strategy. In July, the government said everyone aged 50 and over would receive a COVID booster in the fall.
On Friday, Germany’s health minister said the European Medicines Agency could authorize the modified COVID-19 recall next month.
In June, the US Food and Drug Administration told vaccine makers that any modified booster shots for the fall should include protection against the latest omicron variants.
According to the World Health Organization, the latest global outbreak of COVID-19 was caused by the omicron BA.5 subvariant, which is responsible for around 70% of virus samples shared with the largest database. public virus in the world.
Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib turns himself in on murder warrant as police identify shooting victim
The older brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib turned himself in on Monday after being named the suspect in a Dallas-area fatal shooting over the weekend, police said.
Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail after a first-degree felony murder warrant was issued on Sunday, the Lancaster Police Department said.
Police identified the victim as Michael Hickman in Monday’s announcement, saying the shooting occurred Saturday at the Lancaster Community Park during a dispute between the coaching staffs of two youth football teams.
“The altercation became physical leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickman multiple times,” the Lancaster Police Department said Monday.
“At this time no other injuries have been reported. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him.”
Police said Sunday that the victim died a local hospital.
“The circumstances leading up to the murder of Michael Hickman are still under investigation,” police said Monday. “Several witnesses and children were present during the incident. Investigators are working to identify and question all involved.”
Lancaster is about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas. The Talib brothers spent part of their childhoods in the Dallas area.
Aqib Talib, 36, played 12 seasons as a cornerback in the NFL, suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. The five-time Pro Bowl selection won a Super Bowl with Denver in 2015, and recorded 35 interceptions in his career, including 10 that he returned for a touchdown.
The retired athlete, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” was at the Lancaster Community Park when the incident occurred Saturday, his attorney told TMZ.
“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the attorney said. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”
Colorado Privacy Law Violates First Amendment, Federal Court of Appeals Says
A Colorado law that prohibits disclosure of all information in child abuse and neglect cases violates the US Constitution, the US 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week.
The law violates the First Amendment because it is overly broad in prohibiting the disclosure of any information contained in reports or records in cases of child abuse and neglect in the child welfare system of the state, including information that does not identify the child involved, the Denver-based federal appeals court found.
The decision stems from a years-long dispute between Denver family law attorney Jessica Peck and the Colorado Department of Human Services. In a 2019 Westword article, Peck accused Denver Human Services of falsely seeking to remove a 3-year-old girl from her mother.
After speaking publicly about the case – without identifying the girl – a judge warned her not to continue sharing information with the media. Under current law, anyone who breaches confidentiality in a child protection case can be criminally charged with a misdemeanor.
Peck was not charged or disciplined, but nonetheless challenged strict secrecy laws in a federal lawsuit later that year, arguing that secrecy protected government malpractice. Last week, the 10th Circuit agreed with Peck that part of Colorado’s law violated his First Amendment rights.
The privacy law’s provision that prohibits the disclosure of all information — including non-identifying information — is unconstitutional, the court said. The justices did not rule on a separate provision of the law prohibiting the disclosure of identifying information, concluding that Peck did not have the legal standing to challenge that part of the law.
“This decision preserves the privacy of child victims but affirmatively waives any right to secrecy for misbehaving social workers and others within our family and juvenile justice systems,” Peck said in an email. email Monday. “That’s all we ever wanted.”
Tuesday’s appeals court ruling upholds a lower court’s finding that the law was unconstitutional and rejects arguments to the contrary by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann and the Department of Human Services.
They had argued that most of the other states – 48 – had similar privacy laws on the books and that it was necessary to have such strict rules against the disclosure of information for the protection services of the Childhood states receive federal funding under the Child Abuse Protection and Treatment Act, or CAPTA.
“It’s no excuse for a state that violates the constitutional rights of its citizens to say ‘the federal government is paying us to do it,’” the opinion read. “And in any event, Defendants have produced no affirmative evidence that the federal government would in fact withhold CAPTA funding if Section 307(4) were to be struck off the books or restricted to allow private parties to release non-identifying information from child abuse records.”
Carolyn Tyler, spokeswoman for the Denver District Attorney’s Office, said Monday they are reviewing the decision.
Madlynn Ruble, spokeswoman for the Department of Social Services, said the agency was “disappointed” with the court’s decision to strike down part of the law but “satisfied” that the privacy requirements for credentials remained intact.
“The Colorado Legislature enacted this provision years ago to protect a child’s and family’s right to privacy when involved in the child welfare system,” it said. she said in a statement. “Keeping child abuse and neglect reports and records confidential, except where a professional or agency has a legal right to know, is essential to protecting the privacy of vulnerable children and their families.”
Liz Cambage says she’s stepping away from the WNBA for now
Four-time WNBA all-star center Liz Cambage announced Monday that she has decided to retire from the WNBA “for the time being,” publicly addressing her mid-season “contract divorce” with Los Angeles for the first time. Sparks in the heat of the moment. the race for the 2022 playoffs.
“While I will miss the purple and gold rock, I will take this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors,” Cambage said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all of my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with.
Following Cambage’s departure on July 26, the Sparks lost eight of their last nine regular season games to pull out of the playoffs and finish with the league’s second-worst record. The three-time LA champion is now missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998, the league’s first two years.
The Sparks won’t benefit from a high draft pick, as they traded their 2023 first-round pick when they acquired Chennedy Carter.
Cambage arrived in Los Angeles, where she had long made it known she wanted to play, this offseason, eager to help restore the Sparks’ relevance. Head coach Derek Fisher was fired mid-season after a 5-7 start, but until their recent slip the team had still managed to stay afloat under interim coach Fred Williams.
In 25 appearances in 2022, the 6-foot-8 Cambage averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game.
“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing women for as long as we have,” Cambage said in his post. “I’m sorry I left abruptly and I wish this had ended on a different note…I hope the WNBA does its part to create safer environments and a stronger support system for its players. .”
The Australian star, who has missed six WNBA seasons since being drafted second overall in 2011, spoke about her mental health and the challenges she has faced. His basketball career was also not without controversy. More recently, she was accused of using a racial slur directed at the Nigerian national team and being involved in a physical altercation during a closed-door melee with the Australian national team last year before the Tokyo Olympics. Cambage eventually pulled out of the team shortly before the Games, citing her sanity, though later denying the allegations and proclaiming she had no interest in playing for the Opals again.
Prior to his arrival in Los Angeles, Cambage also did not leave his previous two WNBA teams on the strongest terms, requesting a trade from Dallas one season on a multi-year contract and this final offseason as a free agent. unrestricted criticizing the way the league allows coaches to be paid much more than players. This happened shortly after news broke that the Aces were paying new head coach Becky Hammon over $1 million.
While Cambage’s long-term future in the WNBA remains uncertain, she has built a strong non-basketball portfolio that includes DJing and modeling.
latest news Black mother sues LAUSD over school cotton picking project
A black parent filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Board of Education, claiming a cotton field was set up at an elementary school in 2017 in an effort to teach students about the experiences of slaves.
Rashunda Pitts said her 14-year-old daughter, who is referred to as ‘SW’ in the lawsuit, experienced emotional distress as a result of the Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet project her social justice teacher said he had to helping students “gain real-life experience of what enslaved African-Americans had endured,” according to the lawsuit, which also named the school principal and then-social justice professor as defendants.
Pitts said that in September 2017, she noticed her daughter had become “very quiet and reserved” as she used to “dynamically share her day with her mother,” the suit states.
One day while Pitts was dropping her daughter off at Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet, she saw a cotton field in front of the school and called the office to speak with the school’s principal, Amy Diaz, who was not not available, according to the trial. . Pitts spoke with assistant principal Brian Wisniewski, who explained that the SW class was reading Frederick Douglass’ autobiography and that the cotton field was created so students could have “real life experience” of the slavery, according to the lawsuit.
After Pitts expressed disappointment with the project, Wisniewski agreed and said the school principal would contact Pitts, the lawsuit says. Diaz listened to Pitts’ request for the cotton field to be dismantled in 24 hours, but said the school could not accommodate such a quick turnaround, saying it could aim for the end of the week or the following week, but could not make any promises, according to the lawsuit.
Wisniewski did not immediately return a request for comment. A LAUSD spokesperson said the district had no comment on pending or pending litigation.
Pitts’ daughter also said her social justice teacher made students “pick cotton” and that she herself was not forced to, but had to watch other students complete the project while she tended other crops in the garden, according to the lawsuit. .
Pitts’ daughter said she was afraid to tell him about the project because she didn’t want retaliation from teachers or poor grades. The school did not obtain permission from the parents for their students to participate in the project nor were they informed of the existence of the project, according to the lawsuit.
The school district later issued a statement to a reporter saying it regretted “that an educational activity in the Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet garden was interpreted as culturally insensitive,” according to the lawsuit.
“Caring for the garden where a variety of fruits, vegetables and other plants grow is a school-wide tradition that has been in place for years and has never been used as a tool to replenish historical events,” the statement said. “When school administrators became aware of a parent’s concern about the cotton plant, they immediately responded by removing the plant.”
Pitts alleges the district lied to cover up his conduct and that the statement “directly contradicts” the explanation given to him by the school’s vice principal about the project. As a result, Pitts said her daughter was discriminated against because of her race.
“SW suffered extreme emotional distress,” the lawsuit states. “She has uncontrollable panic attacks and bouts of depression when she thinks about the Cotton Picking project.”
Oil and gas haven’t benefited from investor largesse in recent years, but renewables have – TechCrunch
With a focus on climate and energy The Cut Inflation Act expected to be signed by President Joe Biden this week, The Wall Street Journal asked Dealogic to analyze the amount of money loaned to “green” businesses and oil and gas companies. Investors, the WSJ concludes, are not ready to give up on fossil fuels.
But the data suggests they are already starting to pull back.
Fossil fuel funding has been more or less stable since 2015, when the WSJ/Dealogic data series began. For oil and gas companies, this should be a worrying trend given the overall low rates and amount of money that has flowed into the market in recent years.
Issuance of investment-grade bonds surged in 2020 before falling to still-high levels in 2021. Still, fossil fuel investment lagged the trend, dipping slightly instead of rising with the market.
Bonds and loans for renewable projects and businesses have done the opposite, increasing steadily from 2015. In 2021, they more than doubled from the previous year, matching for the first time the amount invested in fossil fuels.
This year, renewable companies remain neck and neck with oil and gas companies.
Udonis Haslem remains noncommittal regarding 20th season with Heat, ‘Thinking about it’
Udonis Haslem discussed grants Monday at Nova Southeastern University. What he wouldn’t grant, however, was definitive insight on what comes next regarding his NBA career.
“I don’t know,” Haslem said after completing a presentation on behalf of his foundation. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.”
Although the intent to return for a 20th season with the Miami Heat had appeared evident, based on the team’s approach with its roster this offseason, the veteran power forward continued to defer an announcement.
Last year, Haslem announced his return for a 19th season on Aug. 15.
“For me,” he said, “it’s just a lot going on. I have a lot of things that I had to really, really think about. Twenty years is a conversation I had with my father.”
Haslem’s father, Johnnie Haslem, died last August at 70.
“Things change,” Haslem said. “He’s not here no more. Goals change.”
The Heat have retained a roster spot for Haslem for the coming season, their lone remaining spot available below the NBA’s onerous luxury tax.
At 42, Haslem is expected to become only the third player to spend an entire career of at least 20 seasons with one franchise, joining retired Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons) and late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (20 seasons). A return would push Haslem past former San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan and former Utah Jazz guard John Stockton, each with 19 seasons with their respective franchises.
A 20th season, Haslem said, had stood as particularly meaningful to his father.
“It’s still something that I battle with,” Haslem said, “because it’s something that we talked about and it’s something we wanted to do in a specific way. Things changed when he passed, but we’ll figure it out.”
Haslem’s role largely has been one of mentor for the Heat in recent years. He appeared in 13 games last season, none during the Heat’s run within one game of the NBA Finals. He has not appeared in more than 16 games in any of the past six seasons, appearing in only one in 2020-21.
He nonetheless has remained a presence at FTX Arena this offseason, working out last week with forward Haywood Highsmith, with plans later Monday to meet with center Omer Yurtseven.
Haslem was the oldest player in the NBA last season and is expected to be again this season. With an appearance this season, he would become the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA regular-season game, behind only Nat Hickey (45), Kevin Willis (44), Robert Parish (43) and Vince Carter (43).
Haslem is the Heat’s all-time leader in rebounds, despite adding only 26 to his total over the past two seasons, the only undrafted player to lead a franchise in rebounds. He stands second on the franchise list in games and minutes played.
As for Monday’s appearance, FTX and the Udonis Haslem Foundation announced the winners of their Minority Small Business Grant Initiative, with $50,000 grants to minority-owned South Florida small businesses Lil Greenhouse Grill and Kazmaleje. In addition, The Alan B. Levan-NSU Broward Center of Innovation will offer both winners additional resources.
Haslem introduced the winners by noting he was “someone who does business and a little basketball on the side.” He stressed the importance of supporting Miami-based minority-owned business, drawing a distinction from the glare on South Beach as “the other side of that bridge.”
The initiative was announced in May, with the recipients selected after a thorough review of over 50 applications by a selection committee of Udonis, Barbara Wooten, Joseph Bankman, Sylvester King, Jr, Mary Whitehead, Jason Inasi, and Thomas Eugene.
The Udonis Haslem Foundation “looks to impact the world by addressing the socio-economic and mental health issues that plague the inner cities by partnering with programs and organizations to provide increased access to services and opportunities to improve lives.” Details can be found at udcares.org.
