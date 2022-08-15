News
Ukrainian students arrive in Minnesota for leadership training
As Russian troops continued to invade their country, 18 high-school age students from Ukraine arrived in the Twin Cities this week to start a five-week leadership development program that someday may help them rebuild their war-torn nation.
At a Roseville Area Optimists Club lunch on Friday, where the group made their first public appearance in Minnesota, Oleksandra “Sasha” Masokha, 16, of Boryspil said she hopes the trip, sponsored by the St. Louis Park-based Global Synergy Group, will “advance myself in the direction of organizational skills, improve the level of my English and get many pleasant experiences.”
For Oksana “Ksyusha” Lohvineko, 16, of Kharkiv the program is a chance to get away from the constant threats to the life and safety of her family and friends.
“The war was right there,” she said of her hometown. “It affected my family a lot.”
She now lives with a brother in Lviv while her mother and father remain in Kharkiv. Some residents of that city have been killed, she said, while others have lost homes and moved to other cities and countries.
“That’s why we appreciate any help; we are so grateful for that,” Lohvineko said.
But she’s eager to learn about American government, education, organizations and businesses “so I can start new projects and share experiences with school classmates and friends. It’s going to be fun.”
Founded in 2012, the Global Synergy Group is a nonprofit organization that promotes civic and cultural exchanges between U.S. organizations and other nations. It has sponsored five exchanges for young people and adults. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, it has shifted its focus to providing humanitarian aid to that country.
The purpose of the current youth program is to train leaders who “can take Ukraine to the next level,” program co-founder Irina Fursman said at the luncheon. She hopes the students will help shape “what a new democracy will look like.”
Denys Lakyziuk, 16, of Boryspil already is a leader back home, where he’s the vice president of a student group. But he wants to develop new skills and programs “with the help of the acquired experience and knowledge” from the trip.
That’s a big change from his experience early in the war, he said, when “I helped digging trenches and building dugouts and shelters” for Ukrainian soldiers.
During their first week in Minnesota, Fursman said, the students, ages 13 to 18, will be introduced to the state’s education systems. The second week will focus on how local governments work with help from officials in Hopkins, Bloomington and Minneapolis.
Next they will study cultural institutions, including Native American history and immigrants’ experiences in the state. Then they’ll explore the state’s volunteer services. And finally they will learn about business and entrepreneurship with leaders from some of the state’s largest corporations.
In addition, the group will get a taste of Minnesota culture by attending the State Fair and Vikings and Twins games. The students stay with host families during their visit to Minnesota.
Bill Salisbury is a member of the Roseville Area Optimists Club and received an editor’s clearance to report on the Ukrainian student visit.
KSI admits he has ‘no idea’ of new opponent Swarmz’ boxing experience as he slams ‘fucking bitch’ Alex Wassabi for pulling out of fight
KSI told talkSPORT.com he was unsure about his replacement opponent Swarmz’s boxing experience ahead of their Aug. 27 fight.
The 29-year-old British rapper and YouTuber returns to the ring for the first time in nearly three years and was originally set to shake off ring rust against American Alex Wassabi, who beat his brother Deji earlier this year.
However, with three weeks to go, Wassabi pulled out citing a concussion.
“It was like, ‘Yeah here we go, I knew that, I knew that fucker would do it,’” KSI told talkSPORT.com of when he got the news.
“I’m just glad he didn’t do it fight week. At least he gave us some time before we f***ed.
“I still don’t believe he had a concussion, I didn’t see the doctor’s note, he didn’t say anything, he just stayed silent.
“Once he recovers from his ‘concussion’, I’m going to fly him to wherever he is and spare him.
“I’m going to film him and show everyone in the fucking world that he’s a bitch and I can easily knock him out if I want. As simple as that.”
British rapper Swarmz has since taken Wassabi’s place on short notice.
When asked why him, KSI replied, “Because he wanted to fight me brother. He wanted to fight me, he called me.
“We hired him, we were like, ‘We’ll put you on the back burner if something happens.
“We were thinking of fighting Alex and then moving on, raising the level of the opponents.
“But we were tricked with Alex’s withdrawal, so we were like, ‘Okay, cool, I guess we’ll just have to fight Swarmz.
“So yeah, believe it or not, a lot of people don’t want to fight me on three weeks notice.
“I just have to face the situation and face someone who wanted to fight me.”
As to whether Swarmz has any previous boxing experience, KSI said in characteristically blunt fashion, “Honestly, I have no idea.
“I have no idea, but the reason I did this anyway was just to get my feet wet, to get in the ring.
“It’s a comeback fight. I just wanted to fight, that’s all.
“And then after, level up and show everyone I’m here, bro.”
“No matter who the opponent is, I train like it’s the toughest opponent of my life.
“And I’m going to keep doing that because I know I’m going to keep unlocking the levels within me and understanding how good I can be.”
Celebration and visitation for slain Stillwater teen this week
The family of the Stillwater teenager killed on Apple River on July 30 is holding a visitation Monday and a celebration of life Tuesday.
Isaac Schuman, 17, was part of a group tubing on the western Wisconsin river with friends and their family members to celebrate a birthday when Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake allegedly began stabbing people during a confrontation.
Also stabbed and seriously injured were A.J. Martin, 22, of Elk River, Minn., Rhyley Mattison, 24, of Burnsville, and two men from Luck, Wis., ages 20 and 22.
The visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center at 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard in Stillwater.
After a private family service Tuesday, a celebration of life will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Glen Event Center, 1599 McKusick Road North, Stillwater.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isaac’s GoFundMe at gofund.me/7d57b628.
3 injured in amusement park shooting near Chicago
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were injured Sunday night in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago.
Three people were injured in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north from Chicago. The vehicle immediately started. No other details were provided.
Two of the injured people were taken to hospital for evaluation and one refused to seek treatment, according to the spokesman.
WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting happened. Walker said they were queuing for an attraction around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running.
“There’s an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker said as someone shouted. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we’re going down.”
Walker and her daughter scaled two fences to get to where she could call her husband. Walker told WGN she was able to leave the park soon after.
Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July 4 parade.
The bond market remains a key point to watch over the coming week
While the dollar stabilized on Friday even as stocks rallied, Treasuries don’t offer much firm direction following the US jobs report and inflation data consumption in the United States so far this month.
At first glance, yields appear to be falling from a technical standpoint, but since the non-farm payrolls and wages numbers, they have been knocking on the door of the 100-day moving average (in the case 10-year yields):
This action illustrates a lack of firm conviction, as bond sellers appear to need more to build on their recent momentum while bond buyers hang on, in case there is a reason for rates to fall. We’re sort of caught in the middle now, and everyone’s pretty much waiting for the data to make their point.
For this week, we will have US retail sales coming up, so watch out for that. But we’ll have to wait until next month for the big ones, meaning another round of US jobs and CPI data. These will be the critical elements in determining what the Fed does in September and will provide an indication of the outlook for the fourth quarter.
But for now, the broader markets will look elsewhere for direction until bond traders decide to firm up. Today, it looks like weak data from China is weighing on sentiment and this could further impact the sessions ahead.
DJ LeMahieu sidelined by toe pain – The Denver Post
Not only were the Yankees shut out and lost a series here at Fenway this weekend, but now they have to worry about DJ LeMahieu. The versatile Yankees infielder missed Sunday night’s 3-0 loss to the Red Sox with pain in his right big toe, a problem that has bothered him for several weeks.
LeMahieu will have the toe checked Monday, but he said he plans to be in the lineup that night to start the home game against the Rays.
“Just in the last four or five days it affected me a bit,” LeMahieu said. “Really, I don’t foresee this problem in the future. So I plan to go back tomorrow.
LeMahieu said he received a cortisone injection in his toe during the All-Star break, but it had affected his swing in recent days.
“I didn’t feel like I could pick up my swing the last few days and talk to (Aaron Boone) just that he said today was a good day, just to make sure you’re right and that you’re ready to go for that home stand.”
LeMahieu emphasized that this was a problem he believed he could manage and solve.
“Just kind of bumps and bruises from the season, kind of wear and tear,” LeMahieu said. “I had cortisone earlier in the year and felt good for a while/feels like it’s going back a bit. But like I said, everyone’s got something going on. right now. And so just making sure I’m ready for the rest of the season.
On that road trip, LeMahieu went 6 for 35 with a double, a home run and an RBI. It’s probably no coincidence that the Yankees offense slipped at the same time, it was evident last year when LeMahieu struggled most of the season with a sports hernia that he is a very important part alignment.
“He was one of our best hitters. He gets it all started for us or at the top of the command,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “It’s the first I’ve heard of it, so hopefully it’s a bit minor and we get it back there soon.
“We still have a lot of guys coming back, hopefully Giancarlo (Stanton) comes back and they’re healthy and good for us,” Judge continued. “These guys are going to step up. We have a good ball club here that can go out there and win every game, so we just have to pick each other up and move on.
Asian stocks are higher, but beware the words of the Fed; Indian markets closed
SYDNEY:
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as investors eager to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes that US inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve this week.
“Wednesday’s FOMC minutes should reinforce the hawkish tone of recent Fed speakers that rates and inflation are far from over,” warned Tapas Strickland, chief economics officer at NAB. .
Markets are still assuming that there is about a 50% chance that the Fed will hike 75 basis points in September and that rates will reach about 3.50-3.75% by the end of the year.
Hopes of a soft economic landing will also be challenged by U.S. retail sales data, which is expected to show a sharp slowdown in spending in July.
There is also a risk that revenues from major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be associated with warnings about lower demand.
Asian markets are set to navigate China’s retail sales and industrial production data for July, due later Monday, which should show some recovery as coronavirus rules have been eased.
However, figures already released show that new bank lending in China fell more than expected in July.
Geopolitical risks also remain high with a delegation of US lawmakers in Taiwan for a two-day trip.
Early Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan firmed 0.1%, after rebounding 0.9% last week.
The Japanese Nikkei edged up 0.5% as data showed the economy grew an annualized 2.2% in the second quarter, slightly below estimates.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell about 0.2%. The S&P index is nearly 17% above its mid-June lows and just 11% off all-time highs as bets on the worst of inflation have passed, at least in the United States.
Inflation peak
“The leading indicators we are seeing support moderation with easing supply pressures, weakening demand, collapsing money supply, lower prices and falling expectations,” BofA analysts said. .
“Major components of headline inflation, including food and energy, are also at an inflection point. Wall Street and Main Street now expect inflation to moderate.”
The bond market still seems to doubt that the Fed can engineer a soft landing, with the yield curve still deeply inverted. Two-year yields at 3.26% are 42 basis points higher than those on 10-year bonds.
These returns supported the US dollar, although it fell 0.8% against a basket of currencies last week as risk sentiment improved.
The euro was holding at $1.0259, having rebounded 0.8% in the past week, although it moved away from resistance around $1.0368. Against the yen, the dollar stabilized at 133.36 after losing 1% last week.
“Our feeling remains that the dollar’s recovery will resume before too long,” said Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at Capital Economics.
“It will take a lot more good inflation news before the Fed changes course. to ‘pivot’.”
The weaker dollar gave gold some respite as it rose to $1,799 an ounce after gaining 1% last week.
Oil prices fell early on Monday as traders were cautious in case progress was made on a possible European-brokered nuclear deal with Iran.
Brent slid 43 cents to $97.72, while U.S. crude fell 36 cents to $91.73 a barrel.
