News
Watch – “I Just Swallowed a Bee”: Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was buzzing with laughter after accidentally swallowing a bee during a news conference on Friday.
Ford was in Dundalk, Ont., answering a reporter’s health care question when the insect, which had been buzzing around his mouth for a few moments, suddenly flew straight into his mouth.
Look:
“My God, I just swallowed a bee,” Ford said after a coughing fit.
The prime minister drank some water, then joked, “I’m fine. It’s here buzzing right now.
“It’s going to be replayed over and over again,” Ford said with a smile as reporters could be heard laughing in the background.
Ford then noted that the bee was “stuck” in his throat.
After taking a few moments to collect himself in apparent unease, Ford said with a laugh that the bee came down “straight through the hatch”.
In light of the health care press conference topic, Ford cracked another joke with a smile, saying, “I’m going to rush to the hospital to get this bee out of here.”
Ford was elected premier in 2018 on an “anti-elite” platform after defeating the far-left provincial Liberal government, Breitbart News reported at the time. However, Ford’s government has come under fire during the pandemic after enacting some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions among Canadian provinces.
In June, Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party won another majority in re-election, securing itself as premier for at least the next four years.
Doug Ford is the brother of controversial but popular former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who infamously came to international attention in 2013 after he was caught smoking crack while still in office.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
Burglars repeatedly target Lee’s sandwiches in SF’s net, causing hundreds of damage each time
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — An Asian-owned sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is under siege as burglars have targeted the business at least twice a week for the past few months.
Things got so bad at Lee’s Sandwiches that every front window was covered with plywood.
Inside, merchandise has been removed from shelves for safekeeping.
The executive director of the Tenderloin Merchants Association says burglars stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise with each break-in and caused significant property damage.
He says it happens so often that traders have stopped calling the police.
Other Asian Tenderloin businesses were also affected.
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeat burglaries and crimes, Bay Area laundromat owners leave California
“Right now the feeling in the community is that the Asian community is an easy target because it’s safe to steal, because you’re not going to get hurt and you’re not going to get caught,” said said Rene Colorado with the Net Traders Association.
Rene Colorado says burglars also get it when the association’s Community Ambassadors patrol the neighborhood.
Burglaries are timed before Ambassadors start their shift.
These ambassadors recently started wearing body armor after one was held at gunpoint.
The group is now asking Mayor London Breed for more funding to expand the program and appealing for the support of Supervisor Dean Preston.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Chicago White Sox spend 3 games above .500 for first time since April 17 after sweeping Detroit Tigers – The Denver Post
The Chicago White Sox were in third place in American League Central when they started a 19-game streak against teams under .500 on July 26 in Colorado.
The Sox trailed the then-division leaders Minnesota Twins by four games and were 48-48.
The string ended on Sunday, and although they didn’t take full advantage of the tear, the Sox are tied for second in Central with the Twins – 2½ games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians – after having defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in front of 32,154 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox completed a three-game sweep over the Tigers and are three games above .500 (59-56) for the first time since going 6-3 on April 17.
“It was a good sweep for us,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said. “We’ve got to start winning games, we’ve got to start winning playoffs, and then we can sweep the team, especially with the (Houston Astros) team coming in. Hopefully we can keep riding high .
“We have a good team coming in this week, so we have to keep playing good baseball.”
The Sox went 11-8 against the Colorado Rockies (1-1), Oakland Athletics (2-1), Kansas City Royals (3-4), Texas Rangers (2-2) and Tigers (3-0). With Sunday’s win, the Sox swept a home streak for the first time this season.
“We got results for our efforts,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the series. “There are times when it’s frustrating because the ball was hit hard, but we hung on. We’re sticking to it very well. Hopefully we’ll be rewarded.
There were a few injury-related hurdles during the 19-game streak. The Sox lost shortstop Tim Anderson for about six weeks with a sagittal tape tear on his left middle finger and played the last two games of the Tigers series without center fielder Luis Robert, who left Friday’s game. with a sprained left wrist.
“He’s improved,” La Russa said of Robert. “And we just have to wait until Monday to see. He feels better. He did more work with it. If not (Monday), it should be shortly after.
AJ Pollock, slotted into the top spot with Anderson out and playing center field with Robert sidelined, started the offense with a solo homer in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1.
“You look at his credentials,” La Russa said of Pollock. “He’s a quality big league hitter and defenseman. He saw the need when Tim was gone. If he were to hit second, third or fourth, he would do that too.
Pollock doubled in the lead of the fifth and scored the equalizer on a brace from Eloy Jiménez. José Abreu singled out, giving the Sox runners into the turns with one out.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander appeared to come out of the inning when Andrew Vaughn hit an undershot grounder. Vaughn threw away his helmet after crossing first base, thinking the Tigers had completed a late-inning double play.
“I was running as fast as I could,” Vaughn said. “I was just trying to beat him and I didn’t think I did.”
But Kody Clemens didn’t hold Willi Castro’s pitch first. Jiménez scored on the play, putting the Sox ahead 3-2.
Vaughn added a solo home run as part of a two-run eighth.
Along with the timely offense, the Sox got solid pitching from Lynn, Jimmy Lambert, Jake Diekman and Kendall Graveman.
Lynn allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
“We won the match, so that’s all that matters,” he said.
He kept his focus on the attack.
“The offense continues to do its thing,” Lynn said. “Starting to put some things together, especially with runners in scoring position, and getting that big hit. It’s part of the concert. We just have to keep going and hopefully make a run at it.
“We have a tough opponent this week. It’s a playoff team and we just have to go out there and keep putting on quality sticks and making quality pitches and see what happens.
Vaughn referred to starting pitcher Johnny Cueto “we have to show the fire we have – if we have it,” Kansas City said Wednesday while assessing the weekend for the Sox.
“Johnny said it best: ‘I want more fire,’” Vaughn said. “We had a fire. It was good.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Japan rebounds in economic growth as coronavirus fears fade
TOKYO — The restaurants are full. Shopping centers are teeming. People travel. And Japan’s economy has started to grow again as consumers, weary of more than two years of the pandemic, have moved away from the precautions that have kept coronavirus infections among the lowest levels of any wealthy country.
Lockdowns in China, soaring inflation and brutally high energy prices failed to curb Japan’s economic expansion as domestic consumption of goods and services soared in the second quarter of the year. The country’s economy, the third-largest after the United States and China, grew at an annualized rate of 2.2% during that period, government data showed Monday.
The second quarter result follows 0% growth – revised from an initial reading of a 1% decline – in the first three months of the year, when consumers retreated to their homes in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
After that first Omicron wave dried up, domestic shoppers and travelers returned to the streets. The number of cases then quickly returned to record highs for Japan, but this time the public – highly vaccinated and tired of restraint – reacted with less fear, said Izumi Devalier, head of Japan’s economy at Bank of America.
“After the Omicron wave ended, we had a really nice increase in mobility, a lot of catch-up spending in categories like dining and travel,” she said.
The new growth report indicates that the Japanese economy could finally get back on track after more than two years of yo-yoing between growth and contraction. Yet the country remains an economic “lag” compared to other wealthy countries, Ms Devalier said, adding that consumers, especially the elderly, “are still sensitive to the risks of Covid”.
As this sensitivity has slowly diminished over time, she said, “we’ve had this very gradual recovery and normalization since Covid.”
The second-quarter growth came despite headwinds, especially for Japan’s small and medium-sized businesses. Covid lockdowns in China have made it difficult for retailers to stock in-demand products like air conditioners, and for manufacturers to source some critical components for their products.
A weak yen and higher inflation also weighed on businesses. Over the past year, the Japanese currency has lost more than 20% of its value against the dollar. While this has been good for exporters – whose products have become cheaper for overseas customers – it has driven up the prices of imports, which have already become more expensive due to shortages and supply chain disruptions. caused by the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
While inflation in Japan – at around 2% in June – is still well below that of many other countries, it has forced some companies to raise prices dramatically for the first time in years, which could dampen demand. consumers accustomed to paying the same amounts year after year.
August 12, 2022, 5:21 p.m. ET
Japan faces other challenges, both at home and abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular are likely to struggle as pandemic subsidies come to an end and foot traffic to their businesses remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Additionally, geopolitical tensions are creating greater uncertainty for Japan’s key industries. Friction between the United States and China over President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this month has raised concerns among Japanese policymakers about possible trade disruptions. Taiwan is Japan’s fourth-largest trading partner and a key producer of semiconductors, essential components for Japan’s major automotive and electronics industries.
As for Japan’s overall economic outlook, “in the short term the momentum is quite good, but beyond that we’re actually quite cautious,” Devalier said.
At home, she expects consumption to slow as people adjust to the new normal of living with the pandemic and their enthusiasm to spend wanes. Wage growth, which has been stagnant for years, is below inflation, which should affect spending. And, she said, “for manufacturing and exports, we expect slower momentum reflecting the fact that we expect weaker global growth.”
Even under ideal conditions, Japan’s domestic consumption is at least a year away from returning to pre-pandemic levels, said Shinichiro Kobayashi, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.
“Next year we should be in a situation where there is no need to worry about Covid infections and there are no restrictions on economic activity,” he said.
By then, he said, Japan will most likely have eased restrictions on tourism and business travel from overseas, which has further weighed on its economic performance.
But with Omicron cases continuing to rise, a full return to normal life this year is “impossible”, he said.
nytimes
News
Erik ten Hag orders Manchester United stars to undergo extra training after Brentford humiliation as ex-Chelsea star admits he mocked Christian Eriksen’s decision
Manchester United players had their day off canceled by Erik ten Hag following a humiliating loss to Brentford.
The Dutchman was furious with his side’s performance in the 4-0 loss which left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League table after two games.
It was a nerve-wracking experience for the Man United players, who reportedly felt the ex-Ajax boss’ wrath in the dressing room at half-time in the defeat.
Ten Hag and scores of stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes have been criticized for the result as a former top club’s decline continues.
But, in an attempt to immediately right the wrongs of Saturday night, their new manager halted plans for a Sunday off and called in his stars for extra practice, according to the Times.
Although the club would have returned to Manchester late last night, Ten Hag was back in his office early this morning before his players arrived.
But former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino believes Ten Hag’s decision to change his goal kicking style during the Brentford game was inane.
He told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “I get frustrated when I hear about a certain style of play because if the team you’re playing against is good at stopping you, don’t try to stop it.
new
Man United deny claim they will terminate Ronaldo’s contract, Chelsea make offer for Everton man
DIRECT
Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 LIVE reaction: Tuchel and Conte sent off after heated clash
heated
Conte and Tuchel sent off for clashes as Spurs and Chelsea play fiery draw
update
Man United refute claim they ‘could terminate’ Ronaldo deal if mood doesn’t improve
upset
West Ham fans throw fake money at Jesse Lingard after summer transfer snubbed
wow
‘Worst possible team-mate’ – Man United star ‘gets away with murder’, talkSPORT says
“Man City can do it and Liverpool can do it, because their players are much more capable. Alisson sometimes, with me as a Liverpool fan, my heart is in my hands thinking, ‘wow, what the hell? what are you trying to do there?’
“But there are very few teams in the world that can play that way and get away with it. Barcelona could and have done for years, the Real Madrid midfielder can have the ball in almost any position because they are all so experienced and so good with the ball.
“The counter-argument to that, if you’re supposed to do that, and that’s the idea, you just keep doing it, well, why in the second half did they throw the long ball almost every time.
“If you’re supposed to play this way, why did you take a different attitude in the second half? If you’re supposed to play that way, you stick with that idea, but they can’t, they’ll be beaten badly every week if that’s the case.
Not only that, Cascarino revealed he was laughing at a role switch for summer signing Christian Eriksen.
The Dane, who arrived on a free transfer after six months with United winners Brentford, played a false nine role in the opening weekend defeat to Brighton before playing as a deep midfielder against his former club.
Eriksen then erred for the second goal as part of his goal kick tactic.
And Cascarino, when asked what he thought of the role change, replied: “Well, I laughed.
“He went from centre-forward last week to starting midfield this week. He’s the coach for me.
“I watched Eriksen for 10 years, I saw him against the Republic of Ireland in an international match and he ruined us.
“I watched him for Brentford, Tottenham and other clubs and thought ‘what is his best position?’ It’s like a midfielder who takes the ball and he’s always looking for space.
“You can sometimes play him deeper because he can pick up the ball and use it, but I prefer him to create and shake things up in the forward areas.”
Weekend betting offers
ALL CUSTOMERS: Bet £5 via the talkSPORT EDGE app with Paddy Power and get a £5 free bet – available to all customers* – CLAIM HERE
NEW CUSTOMERS: Bet £10 with Bet365, get £50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Paddy Power All Customers: Place a bet on £5 Sportsbook via the talkSPORT EDGE app between 1st and 31st August. Get a €5 free bet on the Monday following your qualifying bet. Terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
Bet365: account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine nuclear power plant
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Dozens of countries, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Turkey, called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas in a joint statement on Sunday.
“We urge the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw its military forces and all other [unauthorized] personnel of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its immediate surroundings and all of Ukraine so that the operator and the Ukrainian authorities can resume their sovereign responsibilities,” the countries said.
Ukraine and Russia have each pointed to the bombing of the facility, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
Communication lines, radiation monitoring sensors, a nitrogen-oxygen station and other parts of the plant have been damaged by explosions in recent days.
RUSSIAN OFFICIALS INSIST ‘ACCIDENTAL’ AIR BASE EXPLOSIONS, SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW NEARLY IDENTICAL CRATER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “trying to intimidate people in an extremely cynical way”.
“Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the factory, or shoots using the factory as a cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army,” he said. he said Saturday night. He called the tactic “nuclear blackmail”.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said Russian forces were targeting the part of the plant “where the energy supply [the] southern Ukraine is stored.
Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said on Sunday that a plant worker was killed by Russian bombing near his home in Enerhodar.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Russian forces have controlled the plant since early March, but Ukrainian personnel continued operations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“Any military action that jeopardizes nuclear safety, nuclear security, must cease immediately,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week. “These military actions in the vicinity of such an important nuclear facility could have very serious consequences.”
Fox
News
Chicago White Sox move 3 games over .500 for the 1st time since April 17 after sweeping the Detroit Tigers
The Chicago White Sox were in third place in the American League Central when they began a stretch of 19 straight games against sub-.500 teams July 26 in Colorado.
The Sox trailed the division leaders, at that time the Minnesota Twins, by four games and were 48-48.
The string wrapped up Sunday, and while they didn’t take full advantage by going on a tear, the Sox are tied for second in the Central with the Twins — 2½ games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians — after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in front of 32,154 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers and are three games over .500 (59-56) for the first time since they were 6-3 on April 17.
“It was a good sweep for us,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said. “We have to start winning games, we have to start winning series and then we can sweep the team, especially with the team coming in (the Houston Astros). Hopefully we can keep riding high.
“We have a good team coming in this week, so we have to keep playing good baseball.”
The Sox went 11-8 against the Colorado Rockies (1-1), Oakland Athletics (2-1), Kansas City Royals (3-4), Texas Rangers (2-2) and Tigers (3-0). With Sunday’s win, the Sox swept a home series for the first time this season.
“We got results for our effort,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the series. “There are times it’s been frustrating because the ball has been hit hard, but we hung with it. We hang with it very well. Hopefully we get rewarded.”
There were some injury hurdles during the 19-game stretch. The Sox lost shortstop Tim Anderson for about six weeks with a sagittal band tear on his left middle finger and played the final two games of the Tigers series without center fielder Luis Robert, who left Friday’s game with a sprained left wrist.
“He’s improved,” La Russa said of Robert. “And we just have to wait until Monday to see. He feels better. He did more work with it. If it’s not (Monday), it should be soon after.”
AJ Pollock, inserted in the leadoff spot with Anderson out and playing center field with Robert sidelined, got the offense rolling with a solo homer in the third to cut a deficit to 2-1.
“You look at his credentials,” La Russa said of Pollock. “He’s a quality big-league hitter and big-league defender. He saw the need when Tim was missing. If he had to hit second, third or fourth, he’d do that too.”
Pollock doubled leading off the fifth and scored the tying run on a double by Eloy Jiménez. José Abreu singled, giving the Sox runners on the corners with one out.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander appeared to get out of the inning when Andrew Vaughn hit a grounder to short. Vaughn tossed his helmet after crossing first base, thinking the Tigers completed an inning-ending double play.
“I was running as fast as I could,” Vaughn said. “Just trying to beat it out and didn’t think I did.”
But Kody Clemens didn’t hold on to Willi Castro’s throw to first. Jiménez scored on the play, putting the Sox ahead 3-2.
Vaughn added a solo home run as part of a two-run eighth.
In addition to the timely offense, the Sox got solid pitching from Lynn, Jimmy Lambert, Jake Diekman and Kendall Graveman.
Lynn allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
“We won the game, so that’s all that matters,” he said.
He kept the focus on the offense.
“Offense keeps doing their thing,” Lynn said. “Starting to put some things together, especially with runners in scoring position, and getting that big hit. It’s part of the gig. We just have to keep going and hopefully make a run at this.
“We have a tough opponent this week. They are a playoff team and we just have to go in and keep putting quality at-bats and make quality pitches and see what happens.”
Vaughn referenced starting pitcher Johnny Cueto’s “we need to show the fire that we have — if we have any,” statement Wednesday in Kansas City while assessing the weekend for the Sox.
“Johnny said it best: ‘I want some more fire,’” Vaughn said. “We got some fire. It was good.”
()
Watch – “I Just Swallowed a Bee”: Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
Burglars repeatedly target Lee’s sandwiches in SF’s net, causing hundreds of damage each time
Chicago White Sox spend 3 games above .500 for first time since April 17 after sweeping Detroit Tigers – The Denver Post
What Is Toyota Production System?
Japan rebounds in economic growth as coronavirus fears fade
Erik ten Hag orders Manchester United stars to undergo extra training after Brentford humiliation as ex-Chelsea star admits he mocked Christian Eriksen’s decision
One of the Leading Magazines of Australia – OK! Magazine
Countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine nuclear power plant
Chicago White Sox move 3 games over .500 for the 1st time since April 17 after sweeping the Detroit Tigers
Japan Q2 GDP 0.5% q/q (expected 0.7%)
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance6 days ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance5 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide