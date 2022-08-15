Finance
What Is Toyota Production System?
What is Toyota Production System (TPS)?
Toyota production system is an efficient productive system that is accepted worldwide by many of the businesses and was generally proved to be one of the most effective ways to make profit and to balance production along with money circulation. Toyota production system is a simple way of making things fast, quick, and productive. It is well-known for its efficiency and its just-in-time concept that results in a continuous product managing process and a well self-defense plan for a business, not to keep numbers of defective products in storage. TPS is famous for its productive management process that comes together in pair, the Jidoka and the Just-in-Time concept, in which a specific number of products are produced to prevent large numbers of stocks that are not needed. Both the Jidoka and the Just-in-Time concept are widely-used in world-wide businesses and are guaranteed to be the two best ways to manage the production process and to maintain stability in a business efficiently.
Its Origin
Form its name, ‘Toyota’ is a company from the land of the rising sun, Japan. Japan is indeed the world’s most technological country filled with technology and a wide-variety of rituals and cultural performances that wows the world with its beautiful nature as well as its wise business management and productivity processes. Developed by Taichii Ohno, the TPS or the Toyota Production System functions efficiently and was shared globally to all businesses. Many Japanese philosophers at that time brought out ideas on managing process and productivity in order to improve businesses and to enhance their efficiency through products and their high quality. Eiji Toyoda gave employees and workers values and importance which increased productivity and teaming within offices, faculties, and companies.
The Jidoka
The Jidoka is a simple concept of visualization and determination of problems. It ensures that all machines or capitals work well without any technical problems. If any problems are detected or if the machines are malfunctioned, then the machines will automatically stop once normal processes are done. Jidoka is generally a quality testing visualization concept that will ensure businesses their product quality and minimize malfunctions of capitals, stock, as well as loss of profit. With the Jidoka concept, products with high quality will be produced. These satisfying quality products will be further passed on to next processes. Jidoka is considered simple and technological due to its several installations of the andons or the problem-display screen in different parts of the company that will show the operators problems detected by the system. These operators can work on many parts of the production system and can monitor numbers of machines all at the same time with the help of technology and a well-developed plan, the Jidoka concept. This concept will benefit the whole system be increasing productivity while improvements lead to a better processing capacity
Pros and Cons of Jidoka
Pros:
1. It eliminates wastes or products that are defective or malfunctioned
2. It ensures product quality
3. Provides safety for workers and labors
4. Keeps goals oriented
5. More percentage of reaching set profits and expectations
Cons:
1. High cost of technological tools
2. Specific target market
3. Result in an unstable productivity
4. Strict rules and regulations
Just-in-Time
Just-in-Time is a quick, fast concept in the production line that ensures businesses its safety by elimination of wastes and by producing only what is needed by setting how much products should be produced and when they should be produced which will include ways to store products safely. The Just-in-Time concept is mainly used in motor or vehicle businesses which deals greatly with production of vehicles and the transportation plans which includes period of time needed to complete orders and ways vehicles are transported.
How Just-in-Time works
1. Once an order is placed, it should be delivered as quickly as possible to the first line of production.
2. The assembly line or those in charge of vehicle parts like wheels, colors, and seats has to have all parts well-equipped and ready made in order to function automatically as soon as possible once an order is placed.
3. The numbers or the amount of parts has to be the same for both the assembly line as well as the parts-producing process.
4. The preceding process group has to have spare amounts of all parts of a vehicle and should have at least an amount retrieved by the business’s operator.
By following 5 simple steps in the production process or line, elimination of wastes and inconsistencies will ensure profit expectations as well as standard requirements of the businesses. One of the concepts within the Just-in-Time system is the Kanban system. The Kanban systems use the idea of supermarket management and productivity. The Kanban system uses codes, serial numbers, and names to make all parts of the production process easy and flexible. It will help improve the structure of the production process as well as keep the processes on tract. The supermarket storage idea provides needed amount of products in relation to the demands in the market and so it is convenient for customers because products are in stock just only in a limited amount.
Pros and Cons of Just-in-Time Concept
Pros:
1. Funds that were kept and tied up in inventories can be used later in other processes
2. Quick response to customer
3. Product quality ensured
4. Defect rates are reduced
5. Greater potential output
Cons:
1. Expensive and costly to introduce
2. Not enough products in stock
3. Not enough time to complete orders/ overhaul of productivity
4. Strict rules and regulations
Summary
The Toyota Production System or the TPS is indeed an efficient way to ensure product quality and make sure products are produced fast and quickly. TPS allows high productivity and an increase in demand for products. Components of specific products can be ordered accordingly; large amount of stocks are not kept and wastes are eliminated effectively to reach the company’s goals that are set and oriented as well as reach standard requirements.
One of the Leading Magazines of Australia – OK! Magazine
The magazine tends to feature special interviews and personal experiences of celebrities which includes engagements and pregnancies. In 2005, celebrity pregnancies which were covered were those of Peter and Jordan, Alex Curran and Steven Gerrard. Stars like Liberty X singer, Andy Scott-Lee and Michelle Heaton announced their engagement with special deals with OK! magazine.
The magazine has a common policy of publishing only optimistic celebrity profiles, but in a 2007 interview with Britney Spears, Spears’ actions were so erratic that OK! decided to break this rule. Along with Britney, OK! also talked to her mother, Lynne Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on the subject of Jamie Lynn’s pregnancy. This was the best selling copy of 2007.
Just recently, in August 2008, Britney Spears did an interview with OK! at her residence and it was observed that Britney’s old unpredictable behaviour was behind her, and she conversed during the interview that she is ‘happy, healthy and eager for the future’. The interview also had pictures which showed Britney and her children.
OK! is most well-known for its reporting of celebrity nuptials. OK! is also one of the most liked magazines with details that talk about the most recent celebrity gossips. Its largest scoops were Catherine Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones, Jordan and Peter André, David and Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline and Ashley and Cheryl Cole.
Recently, OK! was honoured with £1,033,156 in a court case. OK! had special rights to the wedding of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, but its opponent Hello! magazine printed pictures as well, which led OK! to sue its competitor.
In October 2005, three superstar weddings toOK! place on the very same day-Jordan and Peter, Samia Ghadie and property developer Matthew Smith, and Kate Garraway and Derek Draper. OK! covered them all over separate issues. The biggest wedding of the three (which was of Jordan and Peter) was covered over two profuse issues.
The same occurred for the wedding of Ashley and Cheryl Cole and also for Christina Aguilera’s wedding. OK! also published an issue with photos of Eva Longoria’s wedding to Tony Parker.
Jade Goody was a well-liked celebrity for the magazine from 2002-2009 with many interviews and photo shoots, including her fight with cancer shown often in 2008.She holds the record for being on the cover for all the weeks throughout 2009 with subjects of her wedding, her christening and a compliment special, plus a special issue after her death and then again with her widow on the front cover.
Prior to Jade Goody’s death in March 2009, OK! flashed controversy by issuing an ‘Official Tribute Issue’ with front-page slogans stating ‘In Loving Memory’ and ‘1981-2009’, even as Goody was alive at the time.
Several months later in June 2009, OK! again caused indignation by running another tribute issue, this time for Michael Jackson exhibiting a front cover image which the magazine insiders claim was ‘his lifeless body’; additional images inside showed scenes of his attempted recovery, with Jackson’s mouth covered by an oxygen mask and impoverished to a hospital stretcher.
Offshore Drilling Jobs – How To Get Hired Without Drilling Experience
So, you want to work an offshore drilling job. Do you know which companies are involved in offshore oil drilling? Besides the super-big players like Esso, BP, Shell, etc. Did you know that these big boys do not always do their own drilling? Quite often nowadays, they are forced to subcontract some of the work to smaller players.
Have you heard of these companies: Diamond Offshore (Houston, USA), Dolphin Drilling (Tananger, Norway), and Frigstad Offshore (Singapore)? How about Offrig Drilling ASA, Scorpion Offshore, Songa Offshore and Thule Drilling ASA? These are just some of the companies in the modern oil industry. In their own way, you can call them the modern wildcatters. During the last slump in oil prices, the giants like BP and Shell stopped investing in their staff and oil drilling technologies. But some smaller companies correctly predicted that prices would rise again. They invested in R&D to develop new drilling techniques and technologies. They build new oil rigs for deep-ocean drilling. These are the boys that Shell and BP are sub-contracting for oil drilling services.
If you want to work on an offshore oil drilling rig, you have two main choices. The path most people think of is to go on board as part of the drill crew. If you have prior experience, you will probably be a pumpman or derrickman. If not, you have to get in as a roughneck or roustabout. Drillers are pretty much the 2nd-in-command and assistant of the oil rig manager. Technically, a roughneck/roustabout is a laborer. On the other hand, how many laborers earn $50,000 per year for just 6 months of work every year? Unlike a normal laborer, who never gets the chance to work his way up to manager level, a roughneck with the proper attitude has a reasonable chance to become a manager on an oil rig. Of course, first he has to work his way through derrickman and driller.
This is not the only way to get an offshore drilling job. If you have some useful trade, like a cook or medic, this will be a good choice regardless of your offshore oil rig experience. You get the same generous living conditions of the drill crew, and better salary than a comparable job on dry land.
Just because it is an offshore oil rig does not mean it does not need office staff. No matter where you go, you can’t escape paperwork. You’ll still find your paper pushers. Except that on the oil rig they are called tool pushers. They work in the rig offices and rig floors.
You also have the mechanical department and electrical department. The mechanical department hires motormen, mechanics and maintenance supervisors who are responsible for all mechanical operations. The electrical department includes jobs like electrician, electronics technician and maintenance supervisors who repair and look after of all the electrical equipment.
An offshore drilling job is a very lucrative career. As you can see, you do not need drilling experience to get hired on an offshore oil rig. And now that you know there are companies other than Shell hiring people, you have many ways to get in on the action. You can get in as part of the drill crew, or as a tradesman.
Dish Network Verses DirecTV – Which Is Better in Adult Programming?
The two satellite TV service providers, Dish Network and DirecTV delivers a wide range of programming that includes Movies, Music, Sports and many more to their valuable subscribers. Adult programming is one such programming with lots of adult channels, adult TV shows and movies that will quench the thirst of adult subscribers. Subscribers can subscribe to the Adult programming package on monthly basis. Besides monthly packages, subscribers can order for limited hours of Adult Programming via the amazing Pay per view option also. Through this pay per view, Adult subscribers can enjoy their favorite programming without subscribing to any monthly package and they can pay less to watch what they wish, only for limited hours. This article guides the reader to know more about Adult Pay per view events in both Dish Network and DirecTV and the Comparison between them.
Adult Pay Per view in Dish Network
Dish Network delivers a wide range of the hottest adult programming via Dish Network Pay Per View. Adult Pay Per View option in Dish Network allows subscribers to purchase Adult programming only for limited hours without subscribing to any monthly package. Playboy TV, XTSY, fresh!, Hustler HD, Hustler TV SD, JUICY, Real, Reality Kings TV and Adult Showcase are the Adult channels delivered via Dish Network Pay Per View to adult subscribers.
Playboy TV is a X service channel that allows subscribers to engage in all passion and fun of playboy brand that includes late night movies, wild reality shows and late night specials. Subscribers can enjoy all these programming for just $9.99 in Dish Network.
Xtsy is a XXX adult channel that features top stars showcasing the newest talent. It also delivers adult movies without censor. This XXX channel can be ordered via pay per view for $13.99.
Hustler TV is a XX.5 service channel that delivers the hottest adult entertainment with most exclusive movies from big stars to fresh amateurs. Subscribers can experience the total reality and hilarious porn parodies in amazing high definition.
Hustler TV can be enjoyed by subscribers in both HD and SD just for $13.99. fresh! is a XX.5 service channel that focuses mainly on fresh girls and fresh themes. Newest performers in the business, groundbreaking series, casting calls and much more can be enjoyed for $13.99.
Real takes adult subscribers to a new level where they will experience real scenarios and real content without scripts and setups. It is a XX.5 service channel provided for just $13.99. With XX.5 service channel Reality Kings TV, subscribers can enjoy the new adult TV experience with variety of wild, fun sexual situations for just $13.99.
For $13.99, Juicy, the XX.5 service channel shows lots of fascinating fantasies from all around the globe. It delivers the hottest scenes from movies that cannot be enjoyed anywhere by subscribers. Adult showcase is a XX.5 and XXX service pack that delivers adult channels namely Xtsy, Hustler HD, Hustler TV, Reality kings, Juicy, Fresh and Real for about 3 hours for $17.99 only.
Adult Pay Per View in DirecTV
DirecTV is the abode for the hottest adult entertainment that delivers lots of movies and adult shows to their subscribers via Pay Per View. There is no monthly subscription is needed to view Pay Per view events. Adult Pay per view events can be viewed only for limited hours. Playboy TV, Reality Kings, Real, Juicy, fresh!, Spice: Access, Hustler TV and All Access Pass are the adult channels delivered by DirecTV via Pay Per View.
The Sensual channel that provides adult programming round the clock is Playboy TV. Programming consists of late night shows, adult movies and wild reality shows and subscribers can subscribe to this channel via pay per view for limited hours for just $9.99.
“Milf Hunter”, “In the VIP” and “Money Talks” are the shows delivered by the adult channel Reality Kings TV who are the creators of “Reality” content on Internet. Subscribers can experience a new adult programming in Reality Kings for $10.99.
Real channel showcases lots of reality shows with no scripts, no setups and no pretending shows. Subscribers can enjoy real people in real scenario with raw and uncut action for just $10.99.
The hottest sensual channel that shows lots of Eastern European hotties, Latin Ladies, Asian dolls and some other unique faces from all around the globe is the Juicy. In Juicy, Subscribers can enjoy the hottest scenes from movies for $10.99.
fresh! is the sensual weekend adult premier with fresh faces and fresh content in the business. The groundbreaking series, casting calls, reality programming and theme auditions can be enjoyed by subscribers in fresh! for $10.99.
Spice: Xcess is an exclusive and exciting weekend premier with varieties of performers and specialised content. This channel can be ordered for $10.99. Hustler TV satisfies adult subscribers by providing hottest action, new adult movies and the hottest talent round for $10.99. All Access Pass is an three hour block adult pay per view package where subscribers can enjoy 6 channels for one low price. Subscribers can subscribe to this 3 hour block package with the help of their remote for $14.99.
Comparison
Adult Pay Per view of both Dish Network and DirecTV, the two satellite TV providers delivers almost same kind of programming to their subscribers. Though the programming remains the same in many aspects but differs slightly when compared with each other. Playboy TV, Reality Kings Tv, Real, fresh!, Juicy are the adult channels available in both Dish Network and DirecTV with same programming.
Even though, they are delivering same adult channels and programming, they vary in their pricing. Dish Network provides these adult channels for $13.99 whereas DirecTV offers less than Dish Network ie $10.99. Hustler TV in Dish Network allows subscribers to experience the adult programming in both HD and SD. On the other hand, in DirecTV Hustler TV can be enjoyed only in SD. Xtsy is an adult channel that delivers adult movies without censor is available in Dish Network and not available in DirecTV. On Contrary, Spice: Xcess, the weekend adult premier is available with DirecTV and not in Dish Network. All Access Pass is a three hour block adult pay per view package with 6 channels for one lower price $14.99 is accessible in DirecTV while Dish Network delivers Adult Showcase pay per view package that also delivers three hour block adult pay per view package with 6 channels for $17.99. When comparing the adult pay per view of both Dish Network and DirecTV, they resembles the same in many aspects and differs in Pricing.
In terms of pricing, DirecTV provides adult pay per view programming for less amount than Dish Network.
Why You Need a Bankruptcy Attorney
If you’ve found yourself sinking in debt, bankruptcy can start to look like an attractive option. Yes, you will lose credit and assets, but you will also be able to pare down your debt and get relief from harassing creditor calls. Some people try to file bankruptcy without the help of a lawyer, but there are some very good reasons why you shouldn’t attempt that.
Bankruptcy Law is Complex
First off, there are several different types of bankruptcy: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 for individuals, Chapter 11 for businesses, and Chapter 12 for farm owners. Knowing which type of bankruptcy to file for is imperative. Too many individuals who try to go it alone end up filing for the wrong chapter, which results in the loss of valuable assets or in some key debts not being discharged.
A bankruptcy attorney can advise you on the type of chapter that fits your situation the best. He will also be able to inform you of potential tax consequences and asset losses you will face. For example, will your house and car be taken in the bankruptcy or will you be able to keep them? A bankruptcy attorney might be able to help you exempt certain assets, such as your house, from being taken.
No one besides a lawyer is allowed to give you legal advice. If you’re trying to do it on your own, you’ll have a difficult time getting answers.
Bankruptcy Forms are Complex
Have you ever tried to fill out a legal form? It’s complicated. In a bankruptcy, it’s easy to miss required forms that affect your case. There may be up to 20 forms that you need to file. Chapter 11 bankruptcies for businesses are especially complicated.
A bankruptcy attorney can show you how to fill out forms or even fill them out for you. In the legal world, if a form is filled out incorrectly or is missing information, it can hurt your case. It can cause your case to get dropped or subject you to fraud charges, in the event that the bankruptcy trustee finds out that you left out information. Everything you state on a bankruptcy form is filed under the penalty of perjury. It’s serious business.
Bankruptcy Procedures are Complex
When you’re navigating bankruptcy court by yourself, you’re responsible to read up on the proper procedures. Which form do you file first? Where do you submit your forms? How soon do you need to file them? Have you met all the eligibility requirements? Yes, you’ll need to qualify to file bankruptcy.
Self-filed bankruptcy cases frequently get dismissed due to administrative errors-failing to file the right forms in the right time frames, failing to provide documents, failing to show up at the meeting of creditors, failing to make payments on a Chapter 13 plan, and more. A bankruptcy attorney will keep you on your toes.
Bankruptcy is a last-ditch option to resolving an insurmountable financial crisis. While it’s not an easy process by any means, it will be much easier with a lawyer at your side.
Jase & Rodo’s Kimberley Fishing Adventure
When I first heard of Jason Andrews and Rodney Quinton and what they were doing, I was filled with both excitement and trepidation. The question was, do we have two modern day adventurers in the making or do we have a couple of cowboys just having a laugh?
After tracking down and talking with the boys and watching their DVDs, I found my answer.
I was excited about the rawness and veracity of what they were doing, what you see is exactly what happened – no camera crew, no production company and no script. I offered to write a review series for them, detailing their adventures, so here we go.
Part One
Jase and Rodo, based in Noosa, Queensland, towed their boat through Central Queensland, into the Northern Territory and finally into West Australia to reach those special parts of Australia that remarkably, few people get to see.
The 4X4 and trailer were already showing signs of an outback adventure, but the truth was that until they leave the 4X4 behind in a safe location and launch the boat, then would the real fishing adventure begin.
Clocking up the kilometers along the Tablelands Highway and then on the Carpentaria/ Savannah Highway they finally reached King Ash Bay on the Macarthur River. After a good night’s sleep and a final check of the gear, the boys would launch the boat in King Ash Bay and then set a course for the Sir Edward Pellew group of Islands.
The early morning sun was getting higher; the temperature was a balmy 32 oC (89 F) and the breeze was barely enough to cause a ripple on the sea. Being late September, Spring in the Southern Hemisphere, the humidity was a mere 76% – a far cry from ‘The Wet Seasons’ 95+ %.
The first stop was the river mouth at a spot known locally as Sharky’s Point. There, they caught a few nice Barramundi. The fishing was ideal with calm waters, a slight breeze that helped stay cool, plenty of fish on the bite and no mozzie’s! (mozzie is Aussie slang for Mosquito) Enjoyable as the fishing was, now was not the time to stock up on fresh fish.
The next stop was David Island nestled between the much larger North Island and Vanderlin Island to the South. David Island is extremely small and belongs to the Yanyuwa Aboriginal People. The Island is essentially a rocky out-crop with a small sandy beach on one side and is only a speck in the ocean, but since they were told the fishing was outstanding, they had to give it a go.
The run from King Ash Bay out the Macarthur River to David Island was around 32Nm and since the water was glassed-out the 150hp made short work of the distance.
Once at David Island, Jase & Rodo were flicking their favorite hard body minnows pulling up Cod, Trevally, Queenfish, small sharks and the occasional Mangrove Jack although there was not many Barra about. What they actually needed was fresh bait, so they found a sandy stretch over on North Island and Jase threw the bait net while Rodo kept an eye out for crocs.
The crocs to look out for in this part of Australia are the Estuarine Saltwater Crocodile, as opposed to Johnson’s freshwater crocodile. Saltwater crocs are more than willing to swim from the mainland to any of the outer islands and North Island is no different!
With a good supply of live bait, the boys headed out to a shoal located 30 Nm out from the Sir Edward Pellew Island group and there they got stuck in to some non-stop fishing action, catching everything from Chinamen to large Trevally, Shark and Red Emperor.
The sounder was glowing with massive schools of Tea Leaf Trevally in the 6 to 8 Kg range. They were guaranteed a fish every drop! It was hot – in fact it was 42 oC hot and the Trevally were just as hot!
By late afternoon the mozzies were getting thick due to no wind so the boys found their way back to North Island to set up camp which comprised only of a fire and their swags. (a swag is a thin mattress and a sleeping bag all in one) For dinner they ate the Trevally they kept and Oysters that they found on the rocks as well as Damper that Jase made in the camp oven.
The next morning they had a proper look around the Island scouting possibilities for next time they visited before heading back to King Ash Bay.
In the next article, the boys head for the West Australian border and get in to some bother in the – now dry – Pentecost River by breaking an axle!
Legal Practitioners
The council should be careful in performing his professional duties. If a counsel, by his acts or omission, causes the interest of the party engaging him, in any legal proceedings to be prejudicially affected, he does so at his peril.
In India, Section 5 of the Legal Practitioners (Fees) Act, 1926 provides that “no legal practitioner i.e. advocate, vakil, pleader, mukhtar or revenue agent, who has acted or agreed to act shall, by reason only of being a legal practitioner, be exempt from liability to be sued in respect of any loss or injury due to any negligence in the conduct of his professional duties”.
In Somasundaram v. M. Julius Meichior and Co., [(1989) 1 All ER 129 (QA)1, the plaintiff who had been goaled for an assault upon his wife, sued his solicitors, alleging that they were guilty of negligence in advising him to plead guilty.
The Court of Appeal upheld the striking out of the action and found it unnecessary to decide whether the solicitor’s immunity from suit extended to the advice given.
In Manjit Kaul v. Deol Bus Service, [AIR 1989 P&H 183], plaintiff’s husband died in a road accident, filed an appeal through her counsel for enhanced compensation.
The case remained on the daily list for two weeks and then it was dismissed in default because the counsel failed to appear on behalf of the client.
The application for re-hearing of the appeal also became time-barred, because the council did not communicate with the party anything about the appeal for years.
Japan rebounds in economic growth as coronavirus fears fade
Erik ten Hag orders Manchester United stars to undergo extra training after Brentford humiliation as ex-Chelsea star admits he mocked Christian Eriksen’s decision
Countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine nuclear power plant
Chicago White Sox move 3 games over .500 for the 1st time since April 17 after sweeping the Detroit Tigers
Japan Q2 GDP 0.5% q/q (expected 0.7%)
Yankees bullpen recovers from recent struggles – The Denver Post
Trump’s shifting explanations follow a familiar playbook
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
