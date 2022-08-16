News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears training camp, including a tampering reminder on Roquan Smith and a new position for Teven Jenkins
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Monday morning for the first time since Saturday’s preseason opener, and Teven Jenkins was at a new position.
Last year’s second-round draft pick lined up at right guard, but it will be difficult for coaches to assess how he looked as players were in helmets and shells — not full pads — for the 90-minute practice.
Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall, including more on Jenkins sliding inside.
1. The NFL’s Management Council sent a memo to all teams reminding them about tampering rules.
The reminder was in response to a non-certified agent contacting teams, purportedly to create trade interest for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.
“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Saint Omni, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, is contacting Clubs and indicating he is representing Roquan Smith, who is under contract to the Chicago Bears,” the memo stated. “Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating Player Contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”
The Bears are not believed to have granted Smith permission to seek a trade. Last week he released a statement to NFL Network saying he wants to be traded. But Smith — or anyone working for him — cannot facilitate that process unless the Bears provide their blessing.
“Tampering is a corrosive problem that undermines both the integrity of the game and relationships among clubs,” the memo stated. “Accordingly, in the event that tampering is found, the Competition Committee has recommended the imposition of more stringent discipline than has been imposed in prior years.”
The Miami Dolphins recently lost their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick as a result of tampering involving quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.
Omni has been linked in the past to Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, another player like Smith who negotiated a contract without an NFLPA-certified agent.
2. Teven Jenkins’ shift inside is a curious development.
Jenkins spent last week in a ramp-up period after missing seven consecutive practices, and that went well enough for him to play 36 snaps at right tackle with the reserves in the 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jenkins shifted to right guard with the reserves in practice Monday, which is interesting for a handful of reasons.
- Starting right guard Michael Schofield was beaten for a sack by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, but the coaches wouldn’t switch the depth chart based on one snap. That doesn’t mean, however, that they won’t consider competition at this position with nearly four weeks until the season opener.
- The starters at tackle appear entrenched. If the coaches didn’t feel good about rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, he wouldn’t have come out Saturday after 18 snaps with the first team. Veteran Riley Reiff is the team’s second-highest-paid lineman and will start at right tackle as long as Jones is in the lineup.
- Larry Borom could emerge as the swing tackle and has been ahead of Jenkins since camp opened. So Jenkins can help himself by proving he can play inside and outside.
Some scouts around the league projected Jenkins — who primarily played right tackle at Oklahoma State — would fit best at guard. But this is the first look the Bears have given him there, and Tuesday’s practice will be the last one before Thursday’s game in Seattle.
Moving Jenkins around won’t make it easy for him, but this might be his best shot at working his way into the starting lineup.
“The one thing in our system … is that guards get stressed mentally more than tackles,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “That’s the strength of his game, so we want to try that and see what that looks like within what we’re trying to get done.”
3. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is a fan of rookie running back Trestan Ebner.
The sixth-round draft pick from Baylor returned the opening kickoff 34 yards Saturday and was responsible for the longest play from scrimmage, a 27-yard run in the second quarter. Siemian later hooked up with Ebner for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
“He has some traits and some feel to catch the ball out of the backfield, which is massive,” Siemian said. “You know he is still learning for sure, but you’re definitely encouraged with some of the things he can do out of the backfield or in an open split.
“It’s been fun to see guys like him take some steps in camp, and he’ll only get better the more he improves. He’s wired the right way and you don’t really know until you get in live action when guys are getting tackled and things get more real, but it was fun to see him play.”
It’s early but Ebner looks like he could fill a Tarik Cohen-like role in the offense as a change-of-pace back. The Bears would have to feel comfortable with his pass blocking, but his special teams ability and speed and elusiveness in the open field give him a good chance to continue to impress teammates and coaches.
4. The quick turnaround before Thursday’s game will be a challenge for the Bears coaches.
Getsy said the coaching staff still is determining how much playing time it wants certain units and players to get against the Seahawks. It’s surely not the schedule the Bears would have selected if they had a choice.
The good news is several players who have been sidelined for a decent chunk of training camp returned for the light practice Monday: cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, wide receiver Velus Jones, tight ends Cole Kmet and James O’Shaughnessy and offensive tackle Julien Davenport. Kmet and O’Shaughnessy did not participate in team drills.
Strong safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive tackle Justin Jones were held out of practice, and rookie center Doug Kramer was not spotted. Tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe were also out.
News
Luis Diaz’s determination not to lose impressive Liverpool record with stunning strike impresses Barcelona hero Carles Puyol
Luis Diaz has been hailed as “incredible” by Barcelona legend Carles Puyol after saving a point for Liverpool on Monday night.
The Brazilian scored on the hour mark to take his side level with Crystal Palace and make it 1-1, saving his impressive unbeaten record for the Reds – despite being down to ten men.
Darwin Nunez was sent off minutes before for headbutting Palace’s Joachim Andersen.
But fellow South American Diaz stepped in to earn a point for his side, dodging numerous Palace players before curling the ball beautifully from 25 yards out.
The Colombian’s strike was enough to see Liverpool earn a point, meaning they extended their own unbeaten record since joining Anfield to 15 Premier League games.
After signing in January, Diaz was part of 11 wins and four draws for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring five times.
And his determination has drawn praise from Barcelona legend Puyol.
“Amazing Luis Diaz,” the Spaniard tweeted after Diaz scored, along with some praise emojis.
Diaz had been criticized for his lack of goals compared to other Liverpool forwards after their 2-2 draw with Fulham on the opening weekend.
But his tireless display against Palace will certainly have proven his ability to find the net against all odds.
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
AITKIN, Minn. — A 25-year-old Hopkins man drowned Saturday on Elm Island Lake in southwestern Aitkin County.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported emergency dispatchers received a call of a man overboard on the lake at 4 p.m. Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin.
Deputies responded to the north end of Elm Island Lake and used boats to begin looking for the missing man.
The initial report was a group of friends were out fishing for about two hours. The victim was drinking and sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water. The victim was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface. One of the victim’s friends jumped into the water to attempt to locate the victim, but was unsuccessful in the murky water.
The Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team was contacted and responded to Elm Island Lake to assist with the search. Marine electronics were used to locate the victim. At 7:59 p.m., the Crow Wing County Dive Team recovered the body.
The victim was identified as Daniel Thomas Nelson. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s preliminary finding is Nelson died of freshwater drowning.
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather
Woodbury man killed in crash on Red Wing bridge
RED WING, Minn. — A 54-year-old Woodbury man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 63 in Red Wing, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kenneth Walton Fritze was traveling southbound across the Highway 63 bridge around 11:24 p.m. when his 2000 Subaru Forester came into contact with a roadside barrier and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.
Fritze was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
The Red Wing Police and Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Best car dryer for 2022
You don’t have to pull an old bath towel out of the closet to dry your car after a wash. There are a number of wonderful products to help you dry your car, and they make the process much easier. The best car dryers also save you time along the way. There are a few different drying options to have in your draughtsman’s kit, so we’ve rounded up the best car drying tools in the hope that it simplifies the task of keeping your car clean. We also share some handy tips for car drying below.
Subway
If you want the best way to dry a car after a wash, look no further than an air blower. And if you want the best air blower, you better check out Metro’s Master Blaster. It moves air at 58,500 feet per minute and delivers a very powerful blast of air to wipe water and droplets from a freshly washed car to reduce water spots. If you regularly wax your car, it will be even easier.
The process is almost 100% contactless, saving a car potential scratches or swirl marks from a chamois towel or microfiber cloth, and the device comes with a reusable filter to that maintenance remains pleasant and easy. It comes with five attachments for removing water from crevices and rollers to make it very easy to use. The price isn’t for everyone, but an air dryer is absolutely the best way to dry a car after cleaning instead of a rag and squeegee.
from adam
Adam’s air blower looks a lot like the Metro unit, but is a little more affordable, making it our second. Adam’s unit moves less air at 58,000 feet per minute, and overall we preferred the way the Master Blaster ran. Both are great machines, though.
Adam’s air dryer has a few built-in attachments for the drying style you’re looking for, and the unit also rolls like our top pick, making it easy to maneuver around the car. We also like the long hose that comes with this car fan. If you can’t swallow the price of the Master Blaster (or find it on sale), you won’t be disappointed with Adam’s unit.
CleanTools
Air dryers aren’t for everyone’s wallet, but there are other alternatives that are far more budget-friendly. That’s why we have to talk about The Absorber. This is a synthetic chamois drying towel from CleanTools that does a downright amazing job.
You can use the chamois like a cotton towel to dry areas of the car, or spread it over a larger part of the car like the roof or hood and swipe it around to suck up water left unmarked whirlpool after a car wash. Either way, the absorbency of the chamois leaves an almost dry surface that should only take a few minutes to fully clear before moving on to clay, wax or call of one day.
The absorber makes it easier to dry the car and should be on your shopping list.
Powerful cleaner
The absorber is the best dog, but Mighty Cleaner’s Shammy Towel isn’t in the doghouse at all. The chamois does a great job of picking up water and not leaving a lot of moisture behind. The company also offers its product in a two-pack, which might make for a better deal if you want a few for drying tasks. I know I like having one per car lying around the house right now.
Liquid X
If a chamois isn’t your style, there’s nothing wrong with using a microfiber drying towel made specifically for car drying. Liquid X’s Rapid Dry Microfiber Towels are top-notch absorbents that do a hell of a job drying a car after a wash. This large towel can hold several, but in our experience you can get away with just one because this microfiber towel is massive. A microfiber car drying towel measures 50 inches by 30 inches, so yes, it covers a large area and absorbs water well along the way. Or buy two microfiber drying towels if you want to make sure your drying needs are covered.
Zwipes
The Liquid X car towel is expensive, but it works well. If you need a more economical option, the Zwipes Waffle Microfiber Drying Towel comes in two packs and it’s much cheaper. But, in our experience, absorbency isn’t as good with the waffle-weave towel as it is with the Liquid X microfiber per pass. Nonetheless, it’s not a bad drying aid to consider.
Huiscu
The last option we recommend for drying a car is a squeegee, and Huiscu’s water blade is our top pick. It’s sturdy, features a flexible blade for easy water sweeping, and measures 12 inches for a good-sized drying footprint with every pass. In our experience, it worked well and didn’t feel flimsy when wiping off water.
great barrier
It might be personal preference, but the Great Barrier Waterblade features a stiffer dual-blade design that, in our experience, worked well, but not as well, as our top pick. That’s not to say he didn’t get the job done as he still lands as a runner-up pick. It’s also a bit cheaper, so there’s an added bonus for you if you like this design better.
Better Details of car drying tools
|
Best car drying tool
|
Mark
|
Last name
|
Price
|
Blown air drying cannon
|
Subway
|
master blaster
|
$484
|
Car chamois
|
CleanTools
|
The absorber
|
$15
|
car drying towel
|
Liquid X
|
Quick dry towel
|
$79
|
Car drying squeegee
|
Huiscu
|
Water Blade
|
$19
Tips and tricks for drying cars
- A waxed car is much easier to dry: Save energy and invest in the time to apply a coat of wax to your car’s finish after a thorough car wash. After that the water beads up super nice and it becomes much easier to dry a car no matter what tool you use.
- Watch out for debris caught in the chamois, towels or squeegees: These tools work well, but there is always a chance that they can pick up something like dirt particles. Then when you wipe down a car, you’re rubbing contaminants into the paint. Worse, you could create scratches. Just be on the lookout to keep your car’s paint looking good.
- Air is your friend: Even if you can’t afford an air blower, other tools for blowing air into crevices can force out the water that will eventually run off and leave streaks on the paint.
- Do not let the car sit in the sun: Why? Water stains. The sun will dry out the water and leave gray shadows on the paint, especially if you don’t use fully filtered water. Try to dry a car after a car wash in the shade if you can.
Dry yourself with our favorite tools
Any of the above car drying tools will make the process much easier. We can guarantee it, and with something for every budget, there’s no reason not to start enjoying a simpler drying process.
More car recommendations
Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election
By KATE BRUMBACK and JILL COLVIN
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, prosecutors informed attorneys for the former New York mayor on Monday.
The revelation that Giuliani, an outspoken Trump defender, could face criminal charges from the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis edges the probe closer to the former president. Willis has said she is considering calling Trump himself to testify before the special grand jury, and the former president has hired a criminal defense attorney in Atlanta.
Law enforcement scrutiny of Trump has escalated dramatically. Last week, the FBI searched his Florida home as part of its investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. He is also facing a civil investigation in New York over allegations that his company, the Trump Organization, misled banks and tax authorities about the value of his assets. And the Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters as well efforts by him and his allies to overturn the election he falsely claimed was stolen.
Giuliani, who spread false claims of election fraud in Atlanta’s Fulton County as he led election-challenging efforts in Georgia, is to testify Wednesday before a special grand jury that was impaneled at Willis’s request. Giuliani’s lawyer declined to say whether he would answer questions or decline.
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s team in Atlanta that he was an investigation target, Giuliani attorney Robert Costello, said Monday. News of the disclosure was first reported by The New York Times.
Earlier Monday, a federal judge said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before the special grand jury. Prosecutors have said they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the election.
Willis’s investigation was spurred by a phone call between Trump and Raffensperger. During that January 2021 conversation, Trump suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes needed to reverse his narrow loss in the state.
Willis last month filed petitions seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers.
In seeking Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identified him as both a personal attorney for Trump and a lead attorney for his campaign. She wrote that he and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting and presented a video that Giuliani said showed election workers producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.
Within 24 hours of that Dec. 3, 2020, hearing, Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video. But Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread voter fraud using the debunked video, Willis wrote.
Evidence shows that Giuliani’s hearing appearance and testimony were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” her petition says.
Two of the election workers seen in the video, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, said they faced relentless harassment online and in person after it was shown at a Dec. 3 Georgia legislative hearing where Giuliani appeared. At another hearing a week later, Giuliani said the footage showed the women “surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they are vials of heroin or cocaine.” They actually were passing a piece of candy.
Willis also wrote in a petition seeking the testimony of attorney Kenneth Chesebro that he worked with Giuliani to coordinate and carry out a plan to have Georgia Republicans serve as fake electors. Those 16 people signed a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.
All 16 of those fake electors have received letters saying they are targets of the investigation, Willis said in a court filing last month.
As for Graham, attorneys for the South Carolina Republican have argued that his position as a U.S. senator provides him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel. But U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunities related to his role as a senator do not protect him from having to testify. Graham’s subpoena instructs him to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 23, but his office said Monday he plans to appeal.
May last month rejected a similar attempt by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to avoid testifying before the special grand jury.
Graham’s office said in a statement Monday that the senator disagrees with the judge’s interpretation of the provision of the Constitution he believes protects him from being questioned by a state official. His lawyers have said he was making inquiries that were part of his legislative duties, related to certification of the vote and to a proposal of election-related legislation.
But the judge wrote that that ignores “the fact that individuals on the calls have publicly suggested that Senator Graham was not simply engaged in legislative factfinding but was instead suggesting or implying that Georgia election officials change their processes or otherwise potentially alter the state’s results.”
In calls made shortly after the 2020 general election, Graham “questioned Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition.
Graham also “made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign,” she wrote.
Republican and Democratic state election officials across the country, courts and even Trump’s attorney general have found there was no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to affect the outcome of his 2020 presidential election loss.
Trump-allied lawmakers were planning to challenge the tallies from several battleground states when Congress convened on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the results under the Electoral Count Act, but after the Capitol attack that day Georgia’s tally was never contested.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has described his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”
Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.
