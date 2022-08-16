News
Aramco’s actions undermine its rosy predictions
The world’s largest energy company says it’s optimistic about the future of oil, but its actions don’t look so certain.
Saudi Aramco posted record quarterly results, posting $48 billion in profits in the second quarter due to higher prices and refining margins, low inventories and “geopolitical events”. The producer realized an average price of $113.20 a barrel of crude, compared to $67.90 in the same quarter last year.
wsj
News
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation – NBC Chicago
President Joe Biden will sign the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he called the “final piece” of his pared-down national agenda, as he aims to strengthen the position his party with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.
The legislation includes the largest federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for Medicare beneficiaries. It would also help about 13 million Americans pay for health insurance by extending subsidies given during the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure is funded by new taxes on large corporations and strengthened IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds earmarked to reduce the federal deficit.
The House approved the measure on Friday on a 220-207 party line vote. It passed the Senate days earlier, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie in that chamber.
Biden is about to sign the bill in a small ceremony in the White House State Dining Room, sandwiched between returning from a six-day beach vacation in South Carolina and leaving for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He plans to hold a bigger “celebration” for the legislation on Sept. 6 once lawmakers return to Washington.
The signing caps a legislative productivity push for Biden and Congress, which in three months has approved legislation on veterans benefits, the semiconductor industry and gun controls for young buyers. The president and lawmakers also reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and backed NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.
With Biden’s approval rating trailing, Democrats are hoping the string of successes will boost their chances of maintaining control in Washington midterm in November. The 79-year-old president is aiming to restore his own standing with voters as he considers a re-election bid.
The White House announced on Monday that it will deploy Biden and members of his cabinet on a “Building a Better America” tour to promote recent victories, though the administration has yet to announce a trip. specific to the president.
“In the coming weeks, the President will host a Cabinet meeting focused on implementing the Cut Inflation Act, travel across the country to highlight how the bill will help the American people, and hold a event to celebrate the enactment of the bill at the White House on September 6,” the White House said in a statement.
Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will raise prices, worsening the nation’s fight with its highest inflation since 1981. Although Democrats called the measure a cut inflation act, nonpartisan analysts say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices.
Climate Central’s Climate Change Index shows the “fingerprints” of climate change – showing how its impacts, such as lingering heat overnight, can cause heat waves. Chase Cain, LX News climate storyteller, explains.
The measure is a slimmed down version of the more ambitious plan to boost environmental and social programs that Biden and his party unveiled early last year.
Biden’s original 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also included free preschool, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions. It fell apart after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said it was too costly, using the influence of every Democrat in an evenly divided Senate.
Still, Biden and Democrats are hailing the legislation as a once-in-a-generation investment to address the long-term effects of climate change, as well as drought in the West.
Bill will guide spending, tax credits and loans to bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emissions reduction equipment for coal-fired power plants and gas and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.
An additional $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for private health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for just 10 drugs. Prescription fees for Medicare beneficiaries would be capped at $2,000 a year starting in 2025, and starting next year they would pay no more than $35 a month for insulin, the expensive diabetes drug. diabetes.
Associated Press writer Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.
NBC Chicago
News
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
Chants of “Let’s go, White Sox” echoed through the guaranteed rate field.
The Chicago White Sox were trailing by two but had runners in second and third with two outs in the eighth inning Monday against the Houston Astros.
Eloy Jiménez ripped a brace down the left field line and both runners scored to tie the game.
Two marches, one intentional and one traditional, loaded the bases of Yoán Moncada. He hit the first pitch he saw to cross a two-run single.
The magic of the eighth inning — and Johnny Cueto’s pitch — propelled the Sox to a 4-2 victory in front of 18,205.
Cueto (5-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. The rally in the bottom of the eighth, all with two outs, put him in position for the win.
Liam Hendriks brought out Mauricio Dubón with two runners for his 26th save as the Sox earned one of their best wins of the season.
“This victory just confirms that we have a very good team,” Moncada said through an interpreter, “and we have to believe in it and the people around the team have to believe in it too.”
The Sox extended their winning streak to four and tied a season high by moving four games above .500 for the first time since going 6-2 on April 16. The Sox (60-56) tied for second in the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins, but both teams won a half game over the Cleveland Guardians and are two games down.
“We need every win and it was a good one,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “All of these games are playoff games and we have to be ready to compete.
“We have to forget where we are right now. We just have to keep playing hard and trying to win every game. We don’t need to look at the leaderboard right now. We have to play hard and see what happens in the end.
Cueto put the Sox in position with another stellar outing.
“You can’t faze him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He is very special. It’s fun to watch it. I’m happy, especially that our young guys are watching it. They teach a lot about what you need to do as a starting pitcher to keep you in the game.”
After his last start Wednesday at Kansas City, Cueto said the team needs to “show the fire we have – if we have it.” He saw it on Monday.
“That’s what we have to do every game, try to compete and have the same level of energy and excitement that we had (Monday),” he said.
The Astros scored twice in the first. Dubón scored a single and advanced to third base when second baseman Josh Harrison was unable to field Yuli Gurriel’s grounder.
Dubón scored on Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice ball in the middle. Gurriel scored first on Alex Bregman’s brace.
“I just kept my focus,” Cueto said. “It wasn’t a good start for us, but it wasn’t (Harrison’s) fault either. After that mistake, I said ‘(Beep), let’s keep racing’ and I managed to come out of that round with two runs.”
He worked on a few jams, including the sixth when the Astros had runners at first and second with one out. Cueto allowed Jake Meyers to hit a helicopter in the third row. Moncada stepped on the sack and threw to first for an end-inning double play.
Cueto pumped his fist after hitting Kyle Tucker to wrap up his outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.
The Sox stayed at two due to good pitching from Astros starter José Urquidy. He came out after AJ Pollock reached a hit with two out in the eighth. All six hits allowed by Urquidy were singles.
Pollock’s hit got the ball rolling for the Sox. Andrew Vaughn doubled against reliever Rafael Montero, and Jiménez followed with his double equalizer at 0-2.
“I was trying to look for a good shot to hit,” Jiménez said. “It wasn’t a good pitch to hit, but I thank God I still have the ability to keep that ball fair.”
José Abreu took two balls before being intentionally stepped on, and Yasmani Grandal worked the full count before drawing a walk to load the bases for Moncada.
“I went out there just looking for fastballs,” Moncada said. “I wasn’t looking for anything else. Just fastballs. He threw a fastball at me and I was able to put the barrel on the ball.
The understudy fell past Meyers in center field and two runs scored, putting the Sox in position to win the thriller.
“We were able to stay focused throughout,” Moncada said. “This eighth round was a big round for us.
“As everyone has said, the game doesn’t end until the end. We kept fighting and we kept nibbling and grinding.
()
denverpost sports
News
15,000 nurses vote to authorize strike at Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals
Nurses at 12 hospitals in the Twin Cities and three in the Twin Ports of Lake Superior voted Monday to authorize what union leaders say could be one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.
The 15,000 nurses voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike that would commence after a 10-day notice to hospital operators. Union leaders have been negotiating since March and are asking hospital owners to address issues with staffing shortages, retention, pay and patient care.
“Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals,” Mary C. Turner, a registered nurse at North Memorial Medical Center and the Minnesota Nurses Association president, said late Monday night in announcing the vote outcome.
In all, 15 hospitals from seven systems are impacted by the vote.
In the metro area, hospitals affected are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joseph’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
This is the first time nurses in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis., have taken this type of action in contract negotiations, union officials said. A two-thirds supermajority was required for the strike authorization to pass.
Nurses union leaders plan a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the vote.
A spokesman for Twin Cities Hospital Group, which represents Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, urged nurses to join hospital negotiators in mediation.
“We are disappointed that the nurses’ union rushed into a strike vote without exhausting all means of reaching an agreement at the table or agreeing to our request for mediation,” the statement said. “We believe mediation is a helpful tool for finding common ground and mediation was mutually beneficial in our talks three years ago.”
An Allina Health official also expressed hope the two sides could find common ground. In a statement, Allina noted that contract negotiators have met a dozen times with union representatives and previous contract offers have included an 11 percent wage increase over a three-year contract.
“We are disappointed the union chose to take a strike authorization vote instead of working towards a fair and sustainable contract. A strike does not benefit anyone and will only further delay reaching a settlement at the bargaining table,” Allina’s statement said.
The strike vote comes after more than two year of the coronavirus pandemic has stretched many hospitals to the breaking point. Roughly one in five health workers left the profession during the pandemic, citing burnout and safety concerns.
News
Bet £10 and get £50 free bets with Bet365 including Man Utd vs Liverpool
The Premier League continues this weekend with some intriguing clashes.
New bet365 customers can get £50 free bets by supporting the Premier League and betting £10 or more!
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets*
CGV: * Offer to open an account. Bet £10 and get £50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
Premier League schedule
Saturday
- Tottenham v Wolves
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Leicester v Southampton
- Fulham v Brentford
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Bournemouth v Arsenal
Sunday
- West Ham v Brighton
- Leeds v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Manchester City
Monday
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets*
How to claim the Bet365 offer
Bet365 offer
- Deposit: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5* and £10* and claim the offer to receive five times that value in free bets.
- Release your free bets: place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and let those bets settle.
- Use your free bets: your free bets will become available shortly after your qualifying bets are settled. You can then place your free bets, just select “Use bet credits” in the bet slip.
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets*
ACCA FREE
Premier League offer: £30 with FREE BET if your first acca loses with Betway
FIGHT
Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua boxing offer: Bet £10 get £50 free bet with Bet365
edge
Premier League sack race: Erik ten Hag price cut, Ralph Hasenhuttl favorite
first tip
Liverpool v Crystal Palace offer: Bet £10 get £40 free bet with Paddy Power
REMATCH
Odds Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua: Ukrainian favorite for heavyweight fight
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Chicago White Sox score 4 in the 8th to rally for a 4-2 win against the Houston Astros: ‘That was a good one’
Chants of “Let’s go, White Sox” echoed through Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Chicago White Sox trailed by two but had runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth inning Monday against the Houston Astros.
Eloy Jiménez ripped a double down the left-field line, and both runners scored to tie the game.
Two walks, one intentional and one traditional, loaded the bases for Yoán Moncada. He hit the first pitch he saw to center for a go-ahead two-run single.
The eighth-inning magic — and Johnny Cueto’s pitching — propelled the Sox to a 4-2 victory in front of 18,205.
Cueto (5-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in eight innings. The rally in the bottom of the eighth, all with two outs, put him in position for the win.
Liam Hendriks got Mauricio Dubón to pop out with two runners on for his 26th save as the Sox completed one of their best wins of the season.
“This win just confirms that we have a very good team,” Moncada said through an interpreter, “and we have to believe in that and the people around the team have to believe in that too.”
The Sox extended their winning streak to four and tied a season high by moving four games over .500 for the first time since they were 6-2 on April 16. The Sox (60-56) remained tied for second in the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins, but both teams picked up a half-game on the Cleveland Guardians and are two games back.
“We need every win and that was a good one,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “All these games are playoff games and we need to be prepared to compete.
“We have to forget where we are right now. We just have to keep playing hard and try to win every game. We don’t have to be looking at the standings right now. We have to play hard and see what will happen at the end.”
Cueto put the Sox in position with another stellar outing.
“You can’t faze him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s very special. It’s fun to watch him. I’m glad especially our younger guys are watching him. They learn a lot about what you’ve got to do when you’re a starting pitcher to keep you in the game.”
After his last start Wednesday in Kansas City, Cueto said the team needed to “show the fire that we have — if we have any.” He saw it Monday.
“That’s what we need to do in every game, just try to compete and have the same energy level and excitement that we had (Monday),” he said.
The Astros scored twice in the first. Dubón singled and advanced to third when second baseman Josh Harrison couldn’t field Yuli Gurriel’s grounder.
Dubón scored on Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice fly to center. Gurriel scored from first on Alex Bregman’s double.
“I just kept my focus,” Cueto said. “It wasn’t a good start for us, but it wasn’t (Harrison’s) fault too. After that error, I said, ‘(Bleep) it, let’s keep competing,’ and I was able to get out of that inning with two runs.”
He worked out of a couple of jams, including the sixth when the Astros had runners on first and second with one out. Cueto got Jake Meyers to hit a chopper to third. Moncada stepped on the bag and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
Cueto pumped his fist after striking out Kyle Tucker to wrap up his outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.
The Sox remained two down because of the strong pitching of Astros starter José Urquidy. He exited after AJ Pollock reached on an infield hit with two outs in the eighth. All six hits Urquidy allowed were singles.
Pollock’s hit got the ball rolling for the Sox. Andrew Vaughn doubled against reliever Rafael Montero, and Jiménez followed with his game-tying double on an 0-2 pitch.
“I was trying to look for a good pitch to hit,” Jiménez said. “That wasn’t a good pitch to hit, but I thank God I still had the ability to keep that ball fair.”
José Abreu took two balls before being intentionally walked, and Yasmani Grandal worked the count full before drawing a walk to load the bases for Moncada.
“I went out there just looking for fastballs,” Moncada said. “I wasn’t looking for anything else. Just fastballs. He threw me a fastball and I was able to put the barrel on the ball.”
The liner fell in front of Meyers in center field and two runs scored, putting the Sox in position to win the thriller.
“We were able to keep our focus all the way through,” Moncada said. “That eighth inning, it was a big inning for us.
“Like everybody said, the game doesn’t end until the end. We kept battling and we kept chipping away and grinding.”
()
News
Why is air travel so miserable? Blame Florida
Airlines flying to Florida on a recent weekend had a lot to navigate.
Over the Gulf of Mexico, military exercises have restricted airspace for flights attempting to go east and west. A thunderstorm has encroached, threatening a major highway across the Gulf. Understaffing at an air traffic control center near Jacksonville limited north-south traffic.
wsj
Aramco’s actions undermine its rosy predictions
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation – NBC Chicago
How to Find the Best Network Marketing Or MLM Company For You
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
15,000 nurses vote to authorize strike at Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals
Accounting Courses – Become a Chartered Accountant
Bet £10 and get £50 free bets with Bet365 including Man Utd vs Liverpool
Chicago White Sox score 4 in the 8th to rally for a 4-2 win against the Houston Astros: ‘That was a good one’
Why is air travel so miserable? Blame Florida
Challenging Tiffany & Co. and What Could be the Most Expensive Public Sale in NFT History
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
How to play poker online – A guide
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters