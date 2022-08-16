Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

Bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could drop in the short-term if it stays below the 100 hourly SMA.

  • Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to settle above $25,000.
  • The price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $24,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could extend losses below the $23,780 and $23,500 support levels in the short-term.

Bitcoin Price Breaks Support

Bitcoin price attempted another increase above the $24,500 resistance zone. BTC was able to jump above the $25,000 resistance level and traded to a new monthly high.

However, the price failed to stay above the $25,000 level. A high was formed near $25,200 and the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $24,800 and $24,500 levels. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $24,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $23,789 and the price is now consolidating losses.

There was a minor move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $25,200 swing high to $24,789 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $24,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near the $24,500 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $25,200 swing high to $24,789 low. A close above the $24,500 resistance zone could start another increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps climb above the $25,000 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $25,800 level.

Dips Limited in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $24,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $23,780 level.

The next major support now sits near the $23,500 level. A downside break and close below the $23,500 level might spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price might drop towards the $22,750 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $23,780, followed by $23,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $24,300, $24,500 and $25,000.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Price Forms Cup And Handle Pattern, What Does This Mean?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2022

By

Shiba Inu Price
google news

Shiba Inu Price had registered substantial gain over the last week. In the last 24 hours however, the coin moved down on its chart. The meme-coin had broken past its cup and handle pattern that was being formed for the past several months. This had pointed towards signs of bullishness.

Despite a fall in Shiba Inu price, the technical outlook of the coin continued to remain positive at the time of writing. If Shiba Inu manages to remain above the $0.000015 level then the meme-coin could trade near the $0.000021 price mark.

This meant that Shiba Inu price could rally by almost 50% in the upcoming days. Buying strength remained strong for the meme-coin. There needs to remain considerable buying strength in the market for Shiba to maintain its uptrend.

This rally happened after Binance announced that it will add SHIB support on the payment cards which are issued in Europe. This has in turn increased Shiba Inu’s potential to help find new users in the crypto space.

Shiba Inu Price: One Day Analysis

Shiba Inu was priced at $0.000015 on the one day chart | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView

SHIB was trading at $0.000015 at the time of writing. This is after Shiba Inu price broke above the cup and handle pattern.

Shiba Inu’s cup and handle pattern means bullish momentum for the coin. A push from the buyers can help Shiba Inu price to propel higher.

The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $0.000016. A fall from the current price level would drag the coin down to $0.00009.

The amount of SHIB traded in the last trading session declined slightly which meant that selling pressure increased slightly. Despite the fall in price, buying strength remained substantially high.

Technical Analysis

Shiba Inu Price
Shiba Inu was seen in the overbought zone on the one day chart | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView

The meme-coin had registered overbought conditions previously on its one day chart. Buyers still dominated a market despite a small fall in Shiba Inu price.

The Relative Strength Index was above the 60 mark after it retraced from the 80-mark. SHIB was still in the overvalued zone at the time of writing even after the small retracement.

SHIB price was above the 20-SMA line that indicated buyers driving price momentum in the market.

Shiba Inu Price
Shiba Inu displayed buy signal on the one day chart | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView

SHIB’s technical indicators had pointed towards a rise in buying strength. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the price momentum and change in the same. MACD flashed green histograms which meant that there was buy signal on the chart.

Directional Movement Index indicated the direction in which the asset’s price is headed and also if there will be any reversals. DMI was positive as the +DI line was above the -DI line. The Average Directional Index (Red) noted an uptick which meant that the current price momentum had gained strength.

Featured image from Thewistle, Chart from TradingView.com

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

LandX & KlimaDAO Partner Up For A Carbon Neutral Future

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 16, 2022

By

Landx &Amp; Klimadao Partner Up For A Carbon Neutral Future
google news

Dubai, UAE, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire

LandX is excited to announce its new partnership with KlimaDAO. LandX Choice is joining the Klima Infinity program, which uses a stack of DeFi technologies to enable organizations to retire tokenized carbon credits and verifiably demonstrate that they have offset their carbon footprint.

LandX and  KlimaDAO share a common vision of a sustainable future built around regenerative finance. The products are also aligned with the tokenization and bridging of real-world assets to decentralized finance

Actions speak louder than words and LandX is purchasing and retiring 400 tonnes of carbon credits using the Klima Infinity suite. Through this initiative, LandX expects to be carbon neutral in 2022 and to continue to implement a carbon-neutral strategy into the future. The openness of blockchain technology means LandX’s efforts are all transparent and verifiable.

LandX chose KlimaDAO for their carbon offsetting effort because they are the market leaders in on-chain carbon credits. Their efforts to date have had an impact equivalent to the planting of 89,948 hectares of forests.

LandX Choice, the LandX’s initiative to promote responsible land stewardship for a sustainable future, has announced the launch of its first sustainability program. LandX Choice programs are funded with a part of protocol fees reinvested in such sustainability programs.

The LandX Choice has committed to reinvesting in the following areas: 

  • education for land operators
  • ESG programs and certification
  • SDG certifications
  • financial inclusion training
  • agricultural monitoring technology
  • sustainable farming tools and equipment

The emerging blockchain sector has the opportunity to disrupt traditional finance and use capital as a tool to solve systemic issues and to regenerate natural environments. As fintech evolves, there is an opportunity to do things better, and in a more fair, open, and sustainable way. LandX is leading the way in this new era of sustainable finance.

LandX is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and encourages other organizations in the blockchain sector to do the same. LandX is leading by example and setting the standard for sustainability in the blockchain industry.

Carbon offsetting is a process of using the capital from token purchases to fund green initiatives that counteract an organization’s greenhouse gas emissions. In simple terms, anyone can calculate how much carbon they use per year and then retire carbon credits in order to offset that impact.

About LandX

LandX is a  perpetual commodity bonds protocol, providing investors inflation hedged return backed by a legal contract secured on underlying farmland. LandX makes perpetual bonds available as a liquid digital asset, offering uncorrelated, inflation-hedged diversification.

Learn more and get early access to LandX at: https://landx.fi

Follow LandX on Twitter and join the LandX Discord.

 

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO is the  center of a new green economy. Built on the energy-efficient Polygon network, KlimaDAO uses a stack of technologies to reduce market fragmentation and accelerate the delivery of climate finance to sustainability projects globally.

For more information about KlimaDAO and their carbon offsetting products, visit their website and Twitter.

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Hits New Milestone, Investors Accumulate Ahead Of Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 16, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

The Ethereum deposit staking contract has seen increased interest since developers announced that the Merge is likely to happen next month in September. This move to proof of stake will see miners be flushed out in favor of validators who earn rewards for staking their ETH, and more investors want to take advantage of this. This has seen Ethereum hit new milestones, while the most recent one has to do with the amount of ETH staked.

Staked ETH Crosses 13.3 Million

Staked ETH on the Ethereum network has now reached a new milestone of 13.3 million. This number has been a long time in the making and has recorded tremendous growth since the announcement about a month ago. The contract now sits at a whopping 13.308 million ETH now staked, rising with each passing day.

The total number of ETH now staked accounts for about 11% of the total supply. This means that 11% of Ethereum’s available supply has been rendered unmovable for the foreseeable future. As expected, this has had a big impact on the price since scarcity equals higher value. Ethereum had been able to cross $2,000 for the first time in more than 2 months.

The anticipation around the Merge has turned into a ‘buy the news’ event. More people are moving into the digital asset, given the promises held by Ethereum during this time. Add in the fact that withdrawals are not expected to come to the network until 6 months to 1 year after the Merge, the reduced market supply will continue to pump the price.

Ethereum Investors Strap In

An important byproduct of the announcement that the Merge is coming in September has been the accumulation trend that has been triggered. An example is the number of addresses holding at least 10,000 ETH, hitting a new 1-month high of 1,186. The same trend was seen in smaller investors holding at least 10 coins that touched a new all-time high of 313,562 wallet addresses.

In the early hours of Monday, Wu Blockchain reported that a long-dormant Ethereum wallet had been activated. This wallet which had a balance of 145,000 ETH, was said to be active during the ICO era of the network, garnering a total of 150,000 ETH during this time.

When the price of ETH hit $219 back in 2019, the owner of the wallet had made a single transaction o 5,000 ETH but had not had any other activity since then. The wallet has since gone on to transfer out 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets since its reactivation.

These trends are becoming more common as the Merge draws closer. Mostly, as investors buy the news, the price of ETH is on a dramatic rise. However, as has been seen in the past, it is expected that the price of ETH will likely decline after the Merge.

Featured image from Greek Reporter, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Rejects $2k, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 16, 2022

By

Ethereum Rejects $2K, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent
google news

The current Ethereum price analysis is bearish due to multiple instances over the previous day of rejection for additional upward. As a result, we anticipate ETH/USD to drop below $1,900 and then retest $1,800 as support.

Ethereum Rejects Upside

Since reaching a daily high of $2012, Ethereum has corrected by 6.6%. The price range between $1700 and $1800 is the crucial support level, and it is crucial for ETH to maintain above it to stop any further falls.

Technically speaking, Ethereum is advancing inside a rising wedge (in yellow), which is a bearish trend. The trade volume on Binance is also declining concurrently. This implies that the number of buyers is gradually dropping.

Assume that the bulls can prevent the pair from breaking below the important support in the $1,700–$1,800 region (shown in green). In this instance, it is anticipated that after a temporary retreat, the rising trend will carry on with $2200 as the target. On the other hand, if the price drops below the indicated support, bears will have a chance to hit $1350-1280. (in light blue).

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Since the beginning of August, when a significant higher high was recorded slightly below $1,600, the price of ethereum has been moving strongly in the direction of the bulls. After some consolidation, the ETH/USD pair on Wednesday overcame previous resistance at $1,800.

After that, positive momentum increased until it reached the $1,900 resistance, where it briefly stabilized once more. Retracement, however, did not occur because another upward spike led to the current swing high being made at $2,000.

Yesterday, as the $2,000 barrier was momentarily surpassed before bearish momentum rapidly returned, the price of ethereum tried to rise even higher. Another lower local high was established overnight to today, leading to a breach below the $1,900 support over the last few hours and paving the door for much more decline.

On-chain Info

The graph below demonstrates how the decline in exchange reserve has coincided with the growing trend of ETH. The outflow is greater than the intake, as seen by the red histogram bars. The histogram bars have changed color to green during the past four days.

Ethereum

Source: Cryptoquant

This suggests that investors put their coins on deposit in anticipation of a potential selloff. Knowing that this influx is connected to the spot market is helpful.

Featured image from Coinmarketcap, chart from TradingView.com, Cryptoquant
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

TA- Alien Worlds (TLM) Set For A Major Rally As Market Looks Promising

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 16, 2022

By

Ta- Alien Worlds (Tlm) Set For A Major Rally As Market Looks Promising
google news

The price of Alien Worlds (TLM) has struggled to break out of a range recently with few bullish signs against Tether (USDT). 

Alien worlds could be set for a major rally after narrowly holding above key support as other crypto assets continue to trend higher.

Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly Chart Analysis For TLM Price | Source: TLMUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of TLM saw a weekly low of $0.02, which bounced from that area and rallied to a price of $0.0313.

The price has struggled to build more momentum as it faces resistance at $0.031.

If the price of TLM on the weekly chart continues with this structure, it could quickly revisit  $0.02 acting as a good support area for buy bids.

Weekly resistance for the price of TLM – $0.0313.

Weekly support for the price of TLM – $0.02.

Price Analysis Of Alien Worlds On The Daily (1D) Chart

1660596725 742 Ta Alien Worlds Tlm Set For A Major Rally As
Daily Chart Analysis For TLM Price | Source: TLMUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of TLM found strong support at $0.021, with what seems to be an area of interest on the daily chart.

TLM bounced from its support and has rallied as it faces resistance at $0.032. The price of TLM has continued to range in a channel, breaking out of this channel could send the price of TLM to $0.04 where it will face a major resistance before trending higher in price.

At the point of writing, the price of TLM is at $0.032, above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) which corresponds to $0.03. TLM holding above the 50 EMA on a high timeframe is good for market recovery and for price to trend higher.

TLM needs to hold above this support area that corresponds with the 50 EMA, a break below this region could send the price of TLM to $0.022

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of TLM on the daily chart is above 50, indicating healthy buy bids for TLM.

Daily (1D) resistance for TLM price – $0.032, 0.04.

Daily (1D) support for TLM price – $0.022.

Price Analysis OF TLM On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1660596725 6 Ta Alien Worlds Tlm Set For A Major Rally As
Four-Hourly Chart Analysis For TLM Price | Source: TLMUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of TLM is having a hard time breaking out the ranging channel, where it faces resistance at $0.032. 

On the low timeframe, the price of TLM has remained strong above the 50 and 200 EMA which corresponds to the prices of $0.032 and $0.03 acting as support for TLM prices. 

If TLM fails to hold these supports due to a sell-off we could see the price of TLM in the region of $0.25.

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for TLM price – $0.4.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for TLM price – $0.032, $0.03.

Featured image from BeInCrypto, Charts from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Singapore High Court Grants Zipmex 3 Months of Protection

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 16, 2022

By

Singapore High Court Grants Zipmex 3 Months Of Protection
google news

15 mins ago |