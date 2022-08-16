Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction

Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could drop in the short-term if it stays below the 100 hourly SMA.

Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to settle above $25,000.

The price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $24,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could extend losses below the $23,780 and $23,500 support levels in the short-term.

Bitcoin Price Breaks Support

Bitcoin price attempted another increase above the $24,500 resistance zone. BTC was able to jump above the $25,000 resistance level and traded to a new monthly high.

However, the price failed to stay above the $25,000 level. A high was formed near $25,200 and the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $24,800 and $24,500 levels. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $24,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $23,789 and the price is now consolidating losses.

There was a minor move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $25,200 swing high to $24,789 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $24,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near the $24,500 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $25,200 swing high to $24,789 low. A close above the $24,500 resistance zone could start another increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps climb above the $25,000 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $25,800 level.

Dips Limited in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $24,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $23,780 level.

The next major support now sits near the $23,500 level. A downside break and close below the $23,500 level might spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price might drop towards the $22,750 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $23,780, followed by $23,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $24,300, $24,500 and $25,000.