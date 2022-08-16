Connect with us

Blockchain

Can the Highly Anticipated ETH Merge Turn the Tables Around For Bulls?

Can The Highly Anticipated Eth Merge Turn The Tables Around For Bulls?
  • The “Bellatrix” upgrade would take place on September 6 as per developers.
  • The merge will eliminate the need for the energy-intensive mining process.

The blockchain community has not stopped talking about Ethereum’s move to a proof-of-stake consensus method. During a consensus layer call on August 11th, network core developers discussed potential dates for the Ethereum Merge. A couple of improvements, Bellatrix and Paris, need to be implemented in the blockchain before it can Merge into a proof-of-stake network.

The developers on the call said that the “Bellatrix” upgrade would take place on September 6 and the “Paris” upgrade would take place when the network’s hash rate reached a certain level, specifically a total terminal difficulty (TTD) of 5875000000000000000, which is expected to occur on September 16.

Because of this news, Ether’s price surged, and it is now trading at a level not seen since May — over the $1900 zone. During the 11 August intraday trading session, ETH reached a peak price of $1927. After reaching an intraday high, the leading alt had a slight pullback that sent its price down around the $1800 range.

Intriguingly, Santiment statistics showed that trading activity for ETH has been on the rise from the month’s beginning. However, after the 11 August price spike, trading activity in ETH slowed. Over the last month, as talk of the Merge has heated up, the number of ETH wallets holding more than $10 million has increased.

There has been a recent uptick in the abundance of this subset of whales, after a 52% reduction in this index during the market collapse from April to June. Wallets holding over $10 million in ETH have increased by 38% since July 1. In addition, there has been a 7% increase in development activity during the last month.

In the wake of recent discussions, Merge has become the most-discussed cryptocurrency, with a social volume all-time high of 11,381. However, ETH’s social dominance increased to 16.17% before falling by 22%. With the date coming to closure, the price is likely to fluctuate over the next several weeks.

Ethereum’s transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has concluded with the third and final testnet merging, known as Goerli. Testnets exist in the cryptocurrency ecosystem so that new features and improvements to the blockchain may be checked out without having an effect on the main network.



The Ethereum blockchain will be far more scalable and environmentally friendly if the PoS paradigm is adopted, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive PoW crypto mining process. PoS, in other words, will speed up both the creation of new currencies and the verification of crypto transactions.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Prediction 2022 -Will ETC Hit $110 Soon?

Blockchain

Ethereum Successfully Completes Goerli Test Before ‘The Merge’

Ethereum 2.0 Aims To Address Major Flaws And Make A Huge Shift Towards Supremacy
  • The test is one of the last items on the agenda before the so-called “Merge.”
  • Even if it’s not set in stone just yet, the 19th of September is the target date.

Ethereum is on the verge of switching from its current energy-intensive proof-of-work paradigm to the more efficient proof-of-stake (POS) system.

Ethereum’s new PoS system was tested this week, and the network will formally switch over to it next month. When implemented, the change might herald a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency sector, which has long faced criticism for its alleged impact on the environment. The test is one of the last items on the agenda before the so-called “Merge” goes into action.

To summarize, POS proponents, climate scientists, and others have agitated for Ethereum to abandon POW because of the enormous amount of energy required for mining. The days of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners being able to utilize their own computers to earn the digital currency have long since gone. In order to tackle the complicated mathematical issues involved in Bitcoin mining and transaction verification, the network allegedly consumes around 200 terawatts of electricity annually. That’s the annual energy use of many small nations.

 To “validate blocks,” Ethereum owners provide their coins as bail. Afterward, these “validators” are chosen at random to verify the legitimacy of each blockchain transaction. Advocates of the Merge argue that this means proof-of-stake mining will be 99 percent more efficient than proof-of-work approaches in terms of energy utilization.

The Ethereum Goerli test network apparently ran a simulation of the merge next month during testing this week. Multiple cryptocurrency experts, including Ansgar Dietrichs of The Ethereum Foundation, deemed the event a “successful test,” despite the fact that it did not go off without a hitch. Ethereum (ETH), increased in value by 11% on Thursday after the testing, as per CMC.



Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, first proposed the notion of a POS transition many years back, but a firm date wasn’t set until earlier this year. Even if it’s not set in stone just yet, the 19th of September is the target date.

Even if Ethereum is successfully transitioned to POS on that date, the environmental concerns around cryptocurrencies will not magically disappear. The main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, still uses PoW, and this isn’t going to change any time soon. There are also numerous other, smaller proof-of-work currencies. However, Ethereum is the second biggest blockchain, so any decrease in energy usage that comes near to what POS supports would be a significant and meaningful development.

Blockchain

Emergents TCG Public Beta Version Introduced by InterPop, Followed by Exclusive ‘Super Boosters’ Packs

Emergent's Beta Version Trading Card Game Introduced By Interpop
  • Players have a chance to win Scott Kolin’s comic books.
  • Kolin’s comic book can be exchanged for physical art. 
  • Few of the characteristics included in the super booster drop are exclusive.

One of InterPop’s signature products, the Emergents Trading Card Game (TCG), has finally launched the public beta version. TGS trading card game is similar to Pokemon and Magic, and it uses the strength of blockchain technology and deck building to improve the TCG play experience. 

InterPop is creating the future of digital fandom through the consequent increase of comic, game, and collectible NFTs on the Tezos blockchain. InterPop’s new TCG gameplay of Emergents is less difficult than the current blockchain card games, which frequently rely on complicated tokenomics.

InterPop’s CEO Brian David Marshall said;

Our goal has never been to build the best blockchain game, it has always been to build a better game than what was out there – be it so-called free-to-play or the complicated DeFi mechanics of blockchain games – that could go toe-to-toe with best in class trading card games and recapture some of the excitement that came from buying, selling, and trading Magic or Pokemon cards in the real world.

Traits on The Beta Version TCG

With the release of the public beta version, interested users can have the chance to create a digital collection of one-of-a-kind cards based on InterPop’s first five comic book series. Additionally, the cards can be exchanged on the Tezos blockchain NFT exchanges Rarible.com and Objkt.com. Players can experience full ownership due to Emergent’s TCG tokenization concept and the ability to purchase or sell cards to customize their decks.

To highlight the release of the public beta, Emergents TCG will also offer unique promo-card packs nicknamed, the “Super Booster Drop.” Whitelisted participants can purchase these cards starting on August 18.

This special pack has a few benefits including, super booster unique NFT cards, player avatars, and NFT comic books. Each of them has a chance of being upgraded to an NFT with a higher rarity. The Emergents’ Universe comic cover art, by renowned artists including Colleen Doran, Amanda Conner, Steve Ellis, and Juan Doe, also will be included on the NFT cards.

Blockchain

Arker: The Legend of Ohm Transitions to 3D on Unreal Engine 5 with AAA Graphics￼

Arker: The Legend Of Ohm Transitions To 3D On Unreal Engine 5 With Aaa Graphics
Currently, active blockchain game Arker has released the final 2D complete redesign edition of its main gaming product, Arker: The Legend of Ohm. This current update comes after an exciting year of progress in which Arker has seen an expansion in its personnel, marketing efforts, and partner initiatives. One of Arker’s biggest advancements, a 3D version with Triple-A visuals based on the Unreal Engine 5, will enter alpha testing later this year (maybe in Q4 2022).

New updates to Arker: The Legend of Ohm will usher in a fully-fledged, playable alpha of the 3D metaverse, where players may explore the wars and games of Ohm’s reign. According to the latest announcement from the Arker team, they are finishing up “the implementation of all the HUD and the system of fights against the enemies that appear in the open world of Ohm.”

In Arker, an online blockchain game, the player and their partner pet go on a mission to reclaim the player’s homeland, the Kingdom of Ohm. The game’s unconventional metaverse, which makes use of NFTs, challenges the conventional, linear structure of existing MMOs. Included in the game is a fantastical metaverse where players may explore an infinite variety of gameplay paths. Every player gets to choose their own hero and make them look exactly as they want. In addition, one may play Arker alone (versus other players/monsters) or with some friends, expanding the scope of your gameplay options significantly. (such as through winning over antagonists or competing with other guilds).

The team claims that the release of the 3D version is only a continuation of the 2D version, and they want to continue developing and updating the 2D version as well.

The statement read:

“We have to emphasize the point that we are not neglecting the current 2D version or the progress of the players in it. We also have to make clear that the 3D version we are working on for this year is an alpha version, in which the game will be tested in a controlled way.”

With the release of the 3D version, participants on different blockchains will be able to interact with one another and compete in a multiplayer online game. Existing players may utilize their 2D game account to track their 3D world progress and vice versa, ensuring that they will not lose any of their progress and allowing them to continue using all of their things in both games.

More content, missions, and mini-games rooted in the ecosystem will be included in the 3D edition, among other improvements and enhancements. In addition to seeing the city’s famous monuments, gamers will be able to go inside the buildings and possibly buy some property to start their own company in the updated edition. If you play in the Arker metaverse, you may also get money without doing anything other than logging in. Tokens are distributed as a reward and may be used on in-game content or sold on marketplaces.

Already, major companies are investing in the game in the hopes of making it a hit throughout the world. Arker is one of the first blockchain-based games to launch on Nintendo Switch, and its developers have promised more collaborations and updates to “bring the game to the maximum number of possible platforms” in the near future.

Blockchain

Emergent's Beta Version Trading Card Game Introduced By Interpop
Blockchain

Emergents Tcg Officially Moves To Public Beta With The Exclusive 'Super Booster' Pack Flash Sale
Image source: Emergents TCG

Blockchain

Brazil Witnesses Introduction of New Crypto Trading Platforms

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
2 seconds ago |