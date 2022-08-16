Finance
Careers in Foreign Language
Speaking a foreign language is increasingly becoming important for today’s students. For students looking to study abroad, knowing an additional language is invaluable. Universities look for skills like knowledge of a foreign language that indicate that the student is ready to learn on a global platform. Further, it becomes easier to converse with peers.
Foreign language courses gives you multiple advantages professionally and socially. Should you apply for a job in that country then you are at an advantage. Speaking additional languages also opens windows to that particular culture associated with the language-its people, literature, cinema and theater. Learning languages gives you the confidence of being able to connect with people and getting a job quickly.
Foreign languages are becoming important value additions to those aspiring to do business, as well. With business going global, boundaries between nations have melted. Suddenly, it’s not just the MBA degree but also fluency in a foreign that makes a difference. With the growing economic prominence of china, learning mandarin seems like a logical choice for business students. China is one of India’s largest trading partners. The growth is staggering in 2008 alone, trade volume touched USD 51.8 billion. “Keeping in view the surging volume of trade, in vestment and economic co-operation between two countries, learning man ducting mandarin is a good option. Speaking the native language is an obvious advantage in the next few years, speaking mandarin will become a necessary skill for business persons.” Of course, it’s not enough to merely learn the mandarin translations to fancy business jargon. Unlike in the west, the Chinese keep their personal and professional lives united.
The relationship you develop with a person impacts your relationship with his her company. We give our students exposure to the culture and etiquette. Other additional languages aren’t far behind. Spanish is finding favor among those looking to conduct business in the United States and Latin America. Different languages have their own industry-specific niches. German is a top pick for those dealing with engineering, Spanish for those in textiles or pharmaceuticals, while Japanese is the language for technology-driven industries. It is important to narrow down on the foreign language, which is relevant to the student’s career goal.
Finance
Cheap Dedicated Server Web Hosting – Get the Trusted
First of all you need to know what a dedicated server is and how it will benefit your business. A dedicated server basically means that you are leasing a whole server for your needs. You do not share this server with anyone.
Once you hire this server, you can pretty much do anything with it. This is a huge advantage since it offers you exclusivity; you can make your own administration decisions, change and tailor software to suit your needs. The best thing about it is the complete freedom you have, plus you don’t need to worry about downtime or its security. The speed of the dedicated server will be fast and the service prompt.
Are there any disadvantages of a dedicated web server? First of all, these services are not cheap as compared to the other web hosting solutions. The reason for this is that dedicated servers are offered by data centers, they have 24 hours power back up, HVAC systems so that you get that wonderful up-time and you have to pay for that. Of course the decision is ultimately yours if you need that server and if the extra expense is worth it.
ServerPronto offers the cheapest deal at $29.95 a month, Lunarpages and Singlehop at $99 a month. I have opted for Serverpronto because of their excellent service.
ServerPronto offers great solutions for you if you would like to go for a cheap dedicated server web hosting. They have both Linux and Window servers. They offer complete transfer, set up and also include a cPanel with every dedicated server. They have many packages that you can choose from.
Setting up a server takes place within 24 hours of purchase. Your sites will enjoy the exclusivity and security that comes with 99.9% uptime. If you feel that your business is ready to leap to a new level, you will need a dedicated server.
Of course you could take it slow and expand gradually. You can start with a shared service and then slowly convert to a dedicated server as your business grows. However, if you foresee lots of traffic or perhaps you are launching a huge business which will generate loads of traffic and e-commerce, then you will have to opt for a cheap dedicated server web hosting. This will reduce downtime and your website will not crash.
Most dedicated server web hosts have packages that can meet your needs without being extremely expensive. Research your options and then commit to a service. You actually do not need to worry about the expense. It can come out of your advertising revenue once your website is up and running. Therefore, as with any other e-commerce service that you are considering you need to research the packages, read consumer reviews and then make your decision. It is easy since all the information you need is online. I wish you all the best for your business.
Finance
Refurbished Cell Phones – Is It Safe to Buy Them?
Even if you buy the most high tech phone available, there will be a better model in the market within a month or so. Since the grass is always greener on the unattainable side, your desire for the hottest new phone shall always remain insatiable.
If you go through phones faster than women go through new clothes, you need an economical solution for your technologically philandering ways. Refurbished cell phones are almost as good as their brand new counterparts and cost a lot less.
If you are wondering what refurbished cell phones are, here is an overview. Cell phones with minor or major defects are sent back to the manufacturers for repair, these phones are restored to their former glory and return to the market as good as new. The reliability of such a phone depends on the kind of defect it suffered from and the treatment meted out to it. If it was a hardware defect and the faulty hardware was replaced instead of being repaired, then the chances of relapse are slim to none. Also, the odds of total recovery are better if the phone was refurbished by its original manufacturer instead of a local repair shop.
There is always a risk involved in buying a refurbished phone. But not all phones are sent back because of irregular functioning. A lot of phones are returned by customers when they are not comfortable with it or if they find the configuration unsuitable. Such phones are brand new and have no defects whatsoever. Several cell phone providers also allow their customers to return their handsets within a particular time period if they are not satisfied with it. Thus, there are a lot of brand new, untarnished and unharmed models in the refurbished cell phone market. If you can get your hands on such devices, you get a new phone at half the original price. What better deal could you have asked for?
When you purchase a refurbished phone, check the company that is responsible for the refurbishment. Do a little homework and get feedback from previous customers as well. Warranty is of utmost important; most sellers offer a decent return policy and at least a 30-day warranty period with their product. If your seller denies warranty, it’s time to move to the next store or website. You must also research the price of the refurbished model you are purchasing. Prices of a particular model can wary depending on its life span and the damage it incurred. So make sure you the best deal in the market.
Most cell phone service providers are in the business of selling refurbished phones. The advantage of buying a phone from a service provider is that it functions smoothly with the phone network and account. You can purchase refurbished phones online as well, just make sure they provide money back or exchange options. A phone at half price is no good if it doesn’t function properly.
Finance
The Main Components of E-Commerce
Some field experts would consider all business deals and activities that are being conducted using modern Telecommunication and Information Technology methods as E-commerce. World Wide Web, mobile phones, fax and TV are some of the methods people use to conduct business nowadays. However, this article is going to focus primarily on the components of E-commerce for an Internet business being the most popular platform for E-commerce activities.
All E-Commerce sites have three components. The first is some type of catalog. A catalog can vary from just a few items to a complex presentation of thousands of products. The nature of the firm’s operation determines the type of catalog required. In every case, customers should be able to find the products of interest. Photos and product information are important in creating appealing online catalogs.
Second, each site must have some type of shopping cart to assist consumers as they select products. Again, the shopping cart can range from just checking a circle for an item when only a few products are offered to more complicated shopping carts that keep records of multiple purchases.
Third, each site must establish some way for customers to make payments for the things they purchase. For consumers, this normally is a credit card system. For business to business operations, payments are normally made through a voucher system. In other situations, a bill is generated or a computerized billing system is used so that the invoice goes directly to the buyer. In more trusting relationships, the invoice is added to the customer’s records without a physical bill ever being mailed.
In spite of the fact that such systems are already in place, many consumers are still wary of purchasing products over the Internet. There are two reasons for this reluctance: (1) Security issues and (2) Purchase behavior habits.
(1) Security Issues:
Consumer fears about security are based on worries about credit card number being stolen. Others are concerned about fraud where a retailer takes the money but does not ship the merchandise. Both can cause people to resist making Internet purchases.
To resolve these problems, a review of the past may be helpful. When telephone orders were first encouraged by email order firms, people were hesitant because of fears about giving out a phone or credit card number to a stranger they couldn’t see. Now, nearly everyone is willing to provide the information while placing orders on the phone. Also, it wasn’t that many years ago that credit card holders expressed anxiety about various store employees stealing those numbers. Originally, customers were instructed to – – take the carbon – – from a credit card purchase to make sure it was torn into shreds in order to prevent an employee from using the credit card number later.
The same pattern is likely to follow with internet shopping. As consumers become accustomed to using the Web, fears about giving out credit card information will be no greater than they are for telephone orders or credit card sales. IBM and Master Card have created a series of independent television commercials designed to calm and reassure people about the quality of their Internet security program; however, these efforts are set back each time a major virus is turned loose. Also, the Verified by Visa program is designed to create additional security for online credit card purchases.
(2) Purchasing Habits:
The second issue has strong ramifications regarding the ultimate success of E-commerce. Currently, many customers are most comfortable when they buy merchandise at retail stores. Some are also comfortable buying through catalogs. It will take time to change these habits, especially the preference for retail shopping.
At the retail store, consumers can view and touch the merchandise. They can inspect it for defects and compare brands. Clothes can be tried to make sure they fit. In addition, the customer can see how the clothing item look while being worn. Changing these habits requires the right kinds of incentives. Consumers and businesses must have valid reasons for switching to making purchases via E-commerce instead of traditional methods (at the retail store or following a call from a salesperson). To overcome this handicap, many E-commerce firms are trying to develop incentives that will attract customers to make purchases in this new format.
Finance
3 Tips When Your Company Is Approached For A Business To Business Partnership
Being approached to participate in a business to business partnership is an exciting opportunity for most small business owners, especially if the company reaching out is large or well established in their industry. This type of unsolicited partnership deal is enticing and has potential to give small businesses immediate market traction. However, it’s good idea to take the same steps you would in validating and researching a prospective partner if you were the one initiating first contact. This can be difficult due to the desire to grow your business and not miss out on a seemingly profitable deal. Keep the following tips in mind when being approached for a business to business partnership.
Take your time.
Remember they approached you. Just because a business development person is requesting a meeting to discuss a partnership deal does not mean you have to clear your existing schedule or the deal will immediately disappear. If the company is sincere in its desire to develop a mutually beneficial partnership, than you can delay a face to face meeting for a few days or even a week to research the company in greater detail. There are many ways to bump a meeting or a phone call out a week without seeming like you are intentionally delaying. So come up with a valid excuse that fits your schedule and daily business routine.
Identify the benefits.
It is very important to understand the areas where your business will benefit from a potential partnership. These types of business deals are likely to reward your company more so than other types of deals you would pursue on your own. This can range from access to existing customer lists to funding for marketing campaigns. A large fortune 500 type company that is pursuing a business partnership with your smaller firm has likely identified a very specific competitive advantage that they see from having a strategic relationship with your company. They will be willing to help your business be successful however; you must negotiate these benefits prior to signing the deal while your company still has leverage and the ability to partner with a competitor.
Negotiate.
After identifying what you feel will benefit your company the most from a business to business partnership with the inquiring company, make sure to negotiate the deal in your favor the best you can. While the partnership should always support both companies’ goals, if you’re on the receiving end of being offered the deal it is wise to negotiate for better terms regarding revenue shares and other resources. Many small business owners make the mistake of jumping in too quickly and fail to negotiate favorable terms with a large company that locks them up from working with competitors thus restricting future opportunities for growth. Make sure that if you’re going down the path of an exclusive relationship that you’ve run the numbers and are satisfied with the income potential of the deal.
Enjoy being on the receiving end of a business to business partnership request and take your time to fully think through the opportunity and whether it is the right fit for your company’s strategic growth plan. There is no reason to rush into a deal that you have not fully vetted or feel comfortable with. Make sure to negotiate the terms of the deal that best help fulfill your company’s current and future growth needs.
Finance
Customer Abuse Through Music, 3 Mistakes And 4 Opportunities For Music Played While On Hold
TELEPHONE MUSIC ON HOLD, at one time, was a marvel. To have the technology to create music on the phone was a novel idea at the time. I am not referring to phonograph music for listening, offered to subscribers in 1901, but the music we hear when we wait for customer service or tech support. You mean, the technology for broadcasting music over telephones is over 100 years old? I was pretty surprised, but we are a creative lot. The idea in 1901 was for entertainment purposes and was a subscription service chosen by the customer. The custom that is the center of this article is initiated by the merchant with no permission basis from the customer.
MISTAKES.
1. Marketers know that people engaged in an activity are less likely to hang up while on hold and will maintain acceptance of the modern custom of playing music during hold time. Providing customers with music for listening while waiting assumes that people are sheep. This is the first mistake. We are not sheep. We have different tastes, different values of our own time, different ways of working and being. Any merchant who wants to play music to accomplish the mission of keeping us engaged during hold time should respect us as people and consider our rights when playing unsolicited music.
2. The next mistake is in hiding how inappropriate it is to force music on hold. If a company put a radio in your washing machine that only played one song with no way to adjust the volume, song, duration or style; you wouldn’t buy it. Right? Unless it were the only choice. Yes, I am used to freedom of choice that is afforded me in my country, so I am not happy when a choice is flagrantly removed, as with music on hold. It is inappropriate and resembles a slight form of slavery. Before I do business with a merchant, do I have to check to see what wonderful or abusive music I will be subjected to when I need customer service or tech support? Who needs a new item to factor into the buying process?
3. Choice of music style is the next mistake. We don’t have a choice. Except for one merchant, GoDaddy.com, who should be commended for leading the effort to afford the customer the choice to remove the music and be in silence, we get what we get when we call customer service. And, customer service and tech support agents, worldwide, say, “Do you mind if I put you on hold?” without realizing that they are subjecting the customer to a barrage of non-choice.
OPPORTUNITIES.
1. From error comes great opportunity. From need comes new technology. So, here we are, people. The time is now.
1. Let’s create a non-astronomically priced phone system where we all have the choice of giving our beloved customers the choice of music or silence. Many of us work while on hold, so this opportunity for silence must be standard.
2..Let’s create a non-astronomically priced phone system where we can connect our favorite Pandora station to anyone’s on hold phone system. When we give our personal information or credit card info, there can be an extra field where we input a Pandora station or a specific genre of music, if we are not using this already established radio system. Right next to the drop down box that asks you whether you are using American Express, Visa, Mastercard (which is an unnecessary field because the first digit of each card number delineates which type of card it is) we can have a genre box for music preference including silence.
3. It seems we have lost sight of how personal music is to each of us. As a music therapist, I can discuss how the subtleties of rhythm, melody, tempo, genre, social proof, etc. permeate us and affect us. Let’s create a technology whose phone software is based upon the customer’s emotional state. There would be an additional layer of the familiar voice menu, common to phone systems prior to placing the customer on hold, asking the customer to rate her/his frame of mind, like motivation potpourri, pensive or frazzled, welcoming silence. Option 1 would direct the software to play music that motivates, which could miss the mark more times than not since our motivations are different. Pensive or frazzled would play spa music; and silence would let the customer keep on working, creating, doing whatever s/he was doing before the customer service/tech support phone call.
4. Finally, we could create a productive and creative program that allowed us to do karaoke while we waited. We would be given a choice of 3 songs in the genre that the company knew we liked from the personal information field given in 2. The system would sing one line of the song and then play music only for that one line so that the customer could sing while on hold. The software would then sing the next line and repeat this line with music only so that the customer could continue to learn and sing. The process would continue this way. The customer could repeat the process with the same song until the customer service or tech support person came on. Email and other electronic send options could be made available to send lyrics or a lead sheet (sheet music with melody, rhythm and chord changes) to the customer in anticipation of the call or as an add-on during the hold process.
CONCLUSION. Progress is a wonderful thing. Our inventions are based on our inspired ideas. We all have them. It is our responsibility, though, to cherish our fundamental principles, those of freedom of choice, speech, creativity. Our duty to keep sight of our personal values and protect our personal time and space.
So, let’s create phone software that will stop the abuse and will be far more effective for the marketing team of each merchant than the forced music on hold ever has been. Let’s build our brand by caring for our customer base through respecting the fundamental right to choose. The element of music or the absence of music affect our buying decisions. But, the choice to have or not to have music on hold must be the customer’s.
Finance
5 Key Components Of The Best SEO Services
Search engine optimization is indeed a great way of broadening your online presence. As you are on the verge of shopping around some of the best SEO services, you are definitely bound to find lots of difficulties in choosing the best ones for your needs. If you want your website to enjoy great rankings on Google you should take note of the following key components of a great SEO strategy
Content
True, content is everything. Search engines have made rather clear that content together with keywords are timeless to creating a friendly user experience for your website. The content that you put up on your site goes a long way in educating your client about you as well as your products. Additionally you get to cement your competitive advantage against your competitor’s whilst boosting your sales.
Back links
Next in line are back links. You have to bear in mind that it’s not a matter of getting the most links but creating quality links which always point back clients to your site. To build reliable back links create monthly or bimonthly press releases on exciting companies and contact blogs that have information that is relevant to your business niche and find strategies with which you can get back links using their sites. Create a great website so that users can link back. Also create graphics or interesting content that will trigger blogs as well as news sites to link back your contents.
Social media
Rankings on search engines have also transformed ever since the emergence of social media. Ecommerce sites should make sure that they create a great community relationship with their customers through social media sites such as Facebook, twitter, linked in as well as Pinterest. With social media sites you can set up a renowned search engine authority as well as influence.
Keywords
Keyword research is among the best tools for driving the right targeted traffic to your site. Come up with possible keywords to your site and see how stiff the competition at hand is through the Google ad words that are relevant for generating the best keywords. If you notice that the keyword possibilities in your niche are too competitive go for longer keywords to lessen your competition for that particular phrase when it comes to SEO.
Product images
If you are under the impression that product images are not relevant in SEO then you are mistaken. You stand a chance of being ranked well if you use quality images on your product site together with file names that are back up with the relevant keywords.
Careers in Foreign Language
Yankees shut out, 4-0, by Rays on Harry Potter night at Stadium
Trump Org. CFO expected to plead guilty in New York tax case – The Denver Post
Twins hold off Royals late in 4-2 victory
Cheap Dedicated Server Web Hosting – Get the Trusted
The Bachelorette: Why Gabby said an emotional goodbye to Nate
Comedian Teddy Ray’s body was found in a swimming pool, authorities say
Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction
Refurbished Cell Phones – Is It Safe to Buy Them?
FAA warns staff shortage will delay flights to New York
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
How to play poker online – A guide
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters