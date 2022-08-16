Comedian Teddy Ray’s body was found in a swimming pool, authorities say

The body of Southern California comedian Teddy Ray, whose death was widely reported over the weekend, was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, authorities said Monday.

The pool is at a residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The area is near Palm Springs, in the desert about two hours east of Los Angeles.

The Sheriff’s Department identifies Ray as Theodore Brown, 32, and says he is a resident of Gardena, a town in the South Bay area of ​​Los Angeles County.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation, but the sheriff’s department said in its statement, “No signs of foul play have been located.”

His survivors were not immediately known. His death has sparked sadness and reflection on social networks.

The Comedy Central television channel tweeted: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved entertainer. He will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

TV Personality Desus Nice tweeted“rip teddy ray, it was real.”

Production company of actor and comedian Issa Rae tweeted“Rest in Power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets! »

The ‘All Def’ Instagram account said: “Teddy Ray is awesome…his laugh alone would make us all smile and laugh with him. To know him was to love him.”

Ray’s entertainment credits go back nearly 10 years, and his first television appearance is widely credited to BET’s “Comic View.”

He has also appeared in several television comedy specials, both as a supporting act and as a stand-up star. His credits include HBO’s “All Def Comedy”, HBO Max’s “Pause With Sam Jay” and season eight of MTV’s “Wild N’ Out”.

Comedy Central has featured Ray on several specials, and he’s opened for Katt Williams and David Spade.

Hailing from the Los Angeles area, Ray shot to comedy stardom in three years after grabbing an open mic in Santa Monica, Calif., “to crack a few little jokes on a chilly Saturday,” according to a biography published by the comedy club franchise. Improv.

On Ray’s birthday, July 30, an Instagram post to his account included a photo of him in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and the statement, “Lord, thank you for another ride around this burning sun.”