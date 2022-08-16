News
Comedian Teddy Ray’s body was found in a swimming pool, authorities say
The body of Southern California comedian Teddy Ray, whose death was widely reported over the weekend, was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, authorities said Monday.
The pool is at a residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The area is near Palm Springs, in the desert about two hours east of Los Angeles.
The Sheriff’s Department identifies Ray as Theodore Brown, 32, and says he is a resident of Gardena, a town in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County.
The cause and manner of death are under investigation, but the sheriff’s department said in its statement, “No signs of foul play have been located.”
His survivors were not immediately known. His death has sparked sadness and reflection on social networks.
The Comedy Central television channel tweeted: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved entertainer. He will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
TV Personality Desus Nice tweeted“rip teddy ray, it was real.”
Production company of actor and comedian Issa Rae tweeted“Rest in Power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets! »
The ‘All Def’ Instagram account said: “Teddy Ray is awesome…his laugh alone would make us all smile and laugh with him. To know him was to love him.”
Ray’s entertainment credits go back nearly 10 years, and his first television appearance is widely credited to BET’s “Comic View.”
He has also appeared in several television comedy specials, both as a supporting act and as a stand-up star. His credits include HBO’s “All Def Comedy”, HBO Max’s “Pause With Sam Jay” and season eight of MTV’s “Wild N’ Out”.
Comedy Central has featured Ray on several specials, and he’s opened for Katt Williams and David Spade.
Hailing from the Los Angeles area, Ray shot to comedy stardom in three years after grabbing an open mic in Santa Monica, Calif., “to crack a few little jokes on a chilly Saturday,” according to a biography published by the comedy club franchise. Improv.
On Ray’s birthday, July 30, an Instagram post to his account included a photo of him in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and the statement, “Lord, thank you for another ride around this burning sun.”
News
FAA warns staff shortage will delay flights to New York
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it was cutting flights in the New York area due to staffing shortages.
Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark (New Jersey) Liberty International airports, the FAA said.
The agency said passengers should check with their airline for information on particular flights.
“Due to the availability of personnel tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.
The statement implied the shortage was expected among air traffic controllers, but the FAA did not specify which employees were absent, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond when asked for more details.
Flights at LaGuardia were halted for more than an hour and planes at Newark were facing average delays of 44 minutes by late afternoon, according to an FAA website.
Airlines and the FAA traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airline charges centered on a flight control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staff there.
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines said FAA personnel issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida they would like to schedule.
Until the FAA’s announcement, Monday had been a better-than-usual day for the nation’s air transportation system. About 200 flights nationwide had been canceled and nearly 3,500 other flights had been delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The average August day through Sunday included about 670 cancellations and more than 6,200 delays.
News
Australian wage data due on Wednesday August 17, 2022 – preview
Westpac outlines payroll data expected mid-week from Australia on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 01:30 GMT:
- We believe that if there was ever a time for wages to regain some relationship with broader labor market indicators, the end of 2022 and into 2023 must be it.
- Anecdotal evidence suggests that wage pressures have built as employers raised wages in an effort to lure workers into a tight labor market. But the WPI is a very pure, quality-adjusted measure of hourly wage rates that can be slow to change compared to broader measures of labor costs. As such, we have forecast a 0.9% upside in June, but suggest the risks are on the downside. If the WPI published a larger number, it would be a surprise suggesting that we are indeed in a period of very high wage inflation.
—
An upside surprise would be a positive contribution for the Australian dollar, it would not suggest any slowdown in the RBA’s upcoming rate hikes over the next few months.
—
This ForexLive economic data calendar snapshot, access it here.
- The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
- The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
News
News
Oil prices dip below $98 a barrel and extend supply losses
SINGAPORE:
Oil prices fell for a second session on Monday after the chief of the world’s top exporter Saudi Aramco said he was ready to increase production as production at several offshore U.S. rigs in the Gulf of Mexico resumes after a brief outage last week.
Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.88 a barrel after falling 1.5% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.87 a barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.2%, after falling 2.4% in the previous session.
Saudi Aramco is ready to increase crude oil production to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested by the Saudi government, chief executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.
“We are confident in our ability to increase our production up to 12 million bpd whenever there is a need or a call from the government or the energy ministry to increase our production,” Nasser said. He added that China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a recovery in the aviation industry could boost demand.
Investors are eagerly awaiting economic data from China later Monday for hints of demand from the world’s top crude oil importer.
Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged pipeline component disrupted production at several offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
Producers had decided to reactivate some of the suspended production after repairs were completed Friday night, a Louisiana official said.
Energy services company Baker Hughes Co reported on Friday that the number of U.S. oil rigs increased by 3 to 601 over the past week. The rig count, an early indicator of future output, has been slow to grow, with oil production only recovering from pandemic-related cuts next year.
Global oil markets remained supported by tight supplies ahead of EU sanctions on Russian supplies of crude oil and refined products this winter.
News
Wheelchair football tournament held at College of Lake County; athletes ‘played their hearts out’
More than 100 wheelchair football athletes from around the United States competed in the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association’s home tournament Aug. 13 and 14 at the College of Lake County in Grayslake.
Wheelchair football athletes strive to pursue “pushing what’s possible for people with disabilities and showing that football is for everyone,” said Karalyn Stott, senior program manager with Move United, a nonprofit and a partner of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
“These guys have been competing their hearts out this weekend.”
The GLASA Chicago Bears team hosted its first USA Wheelchair Football League home tournament and came in fourth place of seven teams. The Green Bay Packers team took the first place champion trophy.
This was the second year of USA Wheelchair Football League tournament play.
GLASA is a nonprofit organization based in Lake Forest that provides more than 20 adaptive and paralympic sports year-round, including the GLASA Chicago Bears competitive team and recreational wheelchair football.
The USA Wheelchair Football League is a program of Move United made possible by support from the National Football League (NFL) and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership.
The tournament competition kicked off on Saturday morning with two fields of play running concurrently through the day in reconfigured parking lots. On Sunday, the weather was overcast and 67 degrees for the 2 p.m. championship games.
“Just to showcase the athletes, just to showcase the sport of wheelchair football, it’s amazing,” said Cindy Housner of Wadsworth, GLASA executive director and founder.
“We’ve had fans come out from all over the Midwest, actually, the country, and it’s a great opportunity to really grow the sport of wheelchair football.”
Chicago Bears alumnus Kaseem Sinceno of Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood served as honorary coach for the GLASA Chicago Bears during Sunday’s game.
“Being an NFL athlete, I see guys that are injured and have different things happen all the time,” Sinceno said. “So when you have a permanent injury like this, it’s important to come out, just support the guys and let them know that we’re with them.
“They’ve got big hearts, they still love the game,” Sinceno said. “They’re still willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field, even if it’s in a wheelchair.”
The GLASA Chicago Bears wheelchair football team coach is Jason Sfire of North Barrington, GLASA board president.
Being associated with the Chicago Bears “is a lifelong dream,” said Sfire, who played varsity football, tennis and wrestling at Lake Zurich High School and graduated in 1992.
Brian Pezze of Streamwood, a newcomer GLASA Chicago Bears wheelchair team player, served in the United States Marine Corps in the late 2000s.
“It’s fun, it’s exciting,” Pezze said about being on the team.
Gustavo Silva of Crystal Lake, manager of youth football and community programs for the Chicago Bears, said the Bears have had a relationship with GLASA for many years.
“So last year, when we heard that GLASA was going to be one of the inaugural teams to have a wheelchair football team, and they wanted to be called the Chicago Bears, we were excited to partner with them. We were able to gain them the rights to be called the Chicago Bears. We were just excited and they were just happy for the relationship.”
He explained that GLASA has the same kind of goals the Bears have.
“Our goals are to grow the game of football by making it more inclusive, by making it accessible and by making it equitable. And that’s exactly what wheelchair football is,” Silva added.
Sfire acknowledged the Chicago Bears.
“Incredible huge thank you (to the Bears),” Sfire said. “They just think of us as an extension of them and that’s an honor.”
News
WaPo reporter tells MSNBC that Biden administration ‘owns the failures’ of Afghanistan pullout
Washington Post investigative reporter Craig Whitlock told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday, on the one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, “The Biden administration is responsible evacuation failures.
The war in Afghanistan lasted 20 years, from 2001 to 2021. In the end, Americans at home were appalled by images of a resurgent Taliban regime as American equipment, allies and even some American citizens were left behind. for account.
“A year later, I think the American people are still really trying to figure out this idea that they lost the war against the Taliban,” Whitlock said.
“It was the longest armed conflict in the history of the United States. And I think people are still haunted by these images of our withdrawal by American military planes trying to evacuate people a year ago,” he observed. “And this is – this is a very painful moment in the history of the United States.”
Whitlock explained that the pullout from Afghanistan was a humanitarian disaster and that neither the general population nor “our political leaders” really “understood” how the war in Afghanistan ended.
“As you know, the United States Congress approved several months ago the creation of a commission to try to understand what happened in Afghanistan, what went wrong, not only at the end”, a- he declared. “And the Biden administration is certainly responsible for the evacuation failures.”
But despite his claim that the Biden administration owns “the failures of the evacuation,” Biden and his spokespeople tout it as a success or blame the former president.
In August 2021, President Biden declared the pullout an “extraordinary success”, saying “we have completed one of the largest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety”.
More recently, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson penned a memo specifically pointing blame at the Trump administration, saying, “When we took power, the Taliban were in their strongest military position. since 2001 – and we had the fewest US troops on the ground. floor.”
She responded to Republicans’ claim that the chaotic pullout damaged American credibility on the world stage by juxtaposing Biden with Trump, saying, “President Biden has rebuilt our alliances and restored our credibility on the world stage. after four years of former President Trump’s presidency. damaged America’s reputation and left us increasingly isolated internationally and from our allies and partners.”
