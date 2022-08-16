Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on injured reserve, make cuts before Tuesday’s deadline; update on Byron Jones – The Denver Post

After attempting to trade tight end Adam Shaheen, the Miami Dolphins placed him on injured reserve Tuesday morning as they also made four cuts before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline to drop to 85 players.

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams and also waived cornerback Tino Ellis with an injury settlement.

Shaheen was traded to the Houston Texans last week for a late pick trade of a seventh-round selection from the Dolphins for a sixth-round selection from Houston. The deal was called off due to a physical failure with the Texans flagging Shaheen for a pre-existing knee condition.

Shaheen has now decided to have knee surgery after the discovery. He was training with the Dolphins this training camp before physical.

“It’s a classic example of the National Football League process being fair,” McDaniel said Tuesday morning, explaining how the finalized trade was called off. “He was training with nothing holding him back. … That’s why you have a physique before things can be finalized in the whole business process. We were surprised, and we know Adam was. .

Shaheen was ranked 5th at tight end on the team’s depth chart released last week. He was placed behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.

Shaheen’s IR designation in training camp ends his season.

Jones’ progress

McDaniel said he was “very hopeful” that cornerback Byron Jones, on the list of physically unable to perform after surgery on his left leg this offseason, will return in time for the regular season.

“The process remains the same,” McDaniel said. “Throughout this time we all know, including Byron, that things have to work on all cylinders without setbacks for that to happen. Nothing has changed in that regard. He’s still in that part of the timeline where it is unknown.

“So far he hasn’t had a setback, so still extremely hopeful. I believe in the player and in the human being, so we have the same optimism as before for his return for Week 1. , ready to adapt if necessary.

McDaniel said Jones was in rehab and doing change of direction workouts. Jones didn’t do anything outside of individual drills.

“He’s exactly where we thought he would be at this point,” McDaniel said.

Signature of Alexander

McDaniel discussed the team’s signing of veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Monday following Trill Williams’ season-ending knee injury.

He said it wasn’t necessarily just a decision for a nickel backup cornerback, where the Dolphins don’t really have a real viable option past Nik Needham.

“The versatility inside and out, I think, is nice for us,” McDaniel said. “Everyone knows where their production comes from. … I will never commit 100% to ‘This guy is just that.’

“I felt there was just a need for a competitive NFL defensive back. I’m not particularly worried inside or out. We love Nik Needham’s versatility. Luckily we have an athletic and diverse group of players at the back, that versatility is a huge strength.

Second pre-season game

McDaniel remains coy about how he’ll handle the Dolphins’ second of three preseason games Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders after sitting out most of the starters last Saturday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This week is set up for not knowing what I’m going to do,” McDaniel joked when asked if the week is shaping up for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I really, really believe in process and taking all the information into account to do what’s best for the team.”

McDaniel added that he expects more starters to play than he ran on the field in Tampa.

