Driver Safety – Mobile Phone Usage Whilst Driving

I believe web-as-a-platform services have matured to the point of offering exceptional value, and in my opinion, have moved the needle on affordable website design. I also believe this is good news because just creating a website and not marketing it in some fashion is like building a beautiful building in a field without any roads or even a footpath. To say the least, such a location is not going to do much good finding customers or vice versa! Yes, your website may be “beautiful”, but what good is it if no one can find it?

I have seen countless websites go bust-that is-not provide any kind of return on investment. This is why I broke away from the old paradigm of “if you build it they will come” and created Buzz Marketing. I believe in straightforward and modern web design that is easy to access on any kind of device, but the big question that people don’t ask is, what comes after that? My answer: Every website needs buzz factors to drive the best possible traffic. These buzz factors are different for every business and there are no silver bullets. Here are some common website buzz factors that can move the needle on a small business website.

As with any web project, it takes some research and experience before considering which marketing approach may yield the best results for finding desirable web traffic. Even though most business owners don’t like to hear this, it’s important to note that most marketing, despite all of the digital drumbeats promising this and that, is still an exercise in trial and error. Don’t believe that? You are likely 30 years younger than me-just a guess.

Of course, a website does not market itself. It has to be tied into your business model in a way that makes sense for your business. This takes effort and costs money, and it is as important as the website itself. If you’ve been in business for a while this insight is likely redundant, but I’m primarily writing this for new business owners who are at the mercy of many suspect services all clamoring they have “the best” marketing solution.

I’m here to tell you there is no best marketing solution. Every factor that makes marketing work for a company is a variable, and learning to understand those variables for your particular business will be a likely indicator of your future success.

Anyway, to make an affordable website happen for a reasonable design fee, the basic website may lack some goodies like professional copywriting, logo design, virtual tours, e-commerce, a blog, a booking system, a food menu, an event calendar, SEO, and the list goes on! No worries, as I often tell clients, it’s OK to build your website as time and money allows.

If you’re a new business, I don’t recommend going in debt for a website unless you are planning an online business–which in this case–is your virtual storefront and you need what you need to be in business.

What’s important for most non-eCommerce businesses is that you purchase only what you need when you need it. The DIY website is a possibility for business owners that have the time to figure out how to make a website. It’s not for everyone, however.

Consider finding a reasonably priced website starter package from a website design expert that gives you time to focus on growing your business income-not your expenses. If you don’t have the patience and skills to do this yourself, consider a freelance partner who has a pedigree to make it happen for you.