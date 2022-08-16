Emergents Tcg Officially Moves To Public Beta With The Exclusive ‘Super Booster’ Pack Flash Sale

InterPop, a rising Web 3-based digital entertainment company, celebrated the first anniversary of its Emergents gaming universe by moving the all-new Emergents Trading Card Game (TCG) into the Public Beta phase last week. The digital trading card game is an initiative behind some pro gamers and game developers including Corey Burkhart, Alan Comer, Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa, Brian David-Marshall, Zvi Mowshowitz, and Drew Nolosco. In further celebration of the Public Beta phase, InterPop announced the launch of its exclusive commemorative card pack, ‘Super Booster’, flash sale, starting August 18.

The Emergents digital trading card game (TCG) aims to provide players with an unmatched player experience via its captivating storylines and expansive universe. Additionally, the game leverages the power of Tezos’ proof-of-stake blockchain to offer players digital NFT cards, which are more environmentally friendly collectibles than physical cards. The presence of blockchain means players will be able to own and control their own cards, cosmetics, and other game assets on any wallet that supports the Tezos ecosystem. Simply, the game combines the deep strategy of traditional TCGs, the convenience and fast pace of digital TCGs, and the digital ownership of Web3.

The digital trading card game will allow users to build up their card decks by playing the game and collecting cards through the game, similar to Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering. Simply, players collect card parks and fine-tune their deck by buying more packs or selling the cards they do not want on the marketplace. Unlike the Pokemon cards, the Emergents TCG cards are tokenized on the Tezos blockchain as clean, environmental responsible NFTs.

“Our goal has never been to “build the best blockchain game” it has always been to build a better game than what was out there – be it so-called free-to-play or the complicated DeFi mechanics of blockchain games,” Brain David-Marshall said. “[One that] could go toe-to-toe with the best in class trading card games and recapture some of the excitement that came from buying, selling, and trading Magic or Pokemon cards in the real world.”

InterPop introduces the ‘Super Booster’ card packs

Following the move of TCG into Public Beta, InterPop announced the drop of the all-promo ‘Super Booster’ card packs, which will feature a ton of content and bonus features for players. The ‘Super Booster’ cards will be sold in an exclusive pre-sale to the whitelist, starting August 18 with the public sale opening on August 19. Players need to purchase any comic NFT or any promo card from the upcoming trading card game to join the sale list.

The ‘Super Booster’ pack will include three main tiers of card packs; ‘Super Booster’, ‘Rare Super Booster’ and ‘Epic Super Booster’ card packs, each offering players different perks respectively. The first two tiers will be available for purchase for 50 XTZ (~$91.00) and 175 XTZ (~$317) [payable using credit/debit cards] respectively, each containing a series of features and content.

The ‘Super Booster’ and ‘Rare Super Booster’ card packs may include an exclusive NFT promo version of cards from Emergents TCG’s initial set, early-access NFT cards from upcoming TCG’s NFT releases, ultra-rare ‘1-of-1 edition’ of 1st Minted promos of every promo card in the Super Booster card packs, NFT player avatars with skins and characters exclusive to this drop, and one or more NFT comics from InterPopComics.com, including rare, sold-out variant cover NFTs from InterPop’s launch celebration in 2021.

The ‘Super Booster’ card pack will also have the Epic Super Booster card pack tier, each of which will be sold at an auction in an edition of 8. Each pack in this tier will contain some of the rare features and content on Emergents TCG including a 1st Minted, edition of one Super Booster exclusive NFT card, 1 Scott Kolins Original Comic Art NFT, redeemable for the original comic art, 4 epic Super Booster exclusive NFT cards, 5 rare Super Booster exclusive NFT cards, 10 Super Booster exclusive NFT cards, 2 comic NFT Books, the Abyss player avatar NFT, and an additional 2 player avatar NFTs.

Comic book original art is always a highly sought-after Holy Grail for comic book fans and is the original 1-of-1 collectible. InterPop has worked tirelessly on bringing alive its comic universe having debuted its first five comic book series The Nine, Emergents Presents, #ZOEMG, The Abyss, and The Rejects in the past year. The comic book series is enrichening the Emergents universe, creating a brand new superhero universe, with all comics available digitally via their InterPop Comics readership platform.

Image source: Emergents TCG