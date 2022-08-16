Espn’s Stephen A. Smith Is Releasing A Memoir That He Says Doesn’t Hold Back

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stephen A. Smith promises he didn’t hold back in a new memoir about his life.
The boisterous ESPN personality covers his childhood in New York City, his career as a journalist and issues he’s faced along the way in “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” publisher 13A announced Tuesday.
The book is due out in January — Smith says it was “a long time coming.”
“Due to my fixation on privacy pertaining to my personal life, it took a lot of time, and a lot of prodding by loved ones, to finally get me to do this,” Smith said in a statement.
“But as I once told my Mom, ‘if I’m going to write a book, I’ll be damned if I’m holding back. I’m going to speak my truth, say what I have to say, just so everyone knows where I stand and why.’ I know I’ve done that in this book,” Smith continued. “I had to do so eventually. It was time. No matter the consequences.”
Smith, 54, is currently known for his commentary on the ESPN debate show “First Take” and as a basketball analyst for the network’s NBA coverage, but worked for years as a reporter for multiple newspapers, including the Daily News.
The Queens-bred broadcaster joined ESPN in 2003 and has hosted multiple TV and radio shows for the network.
With News Wire Services
“History is that certainty produced to the point where the imperfections of memory meet the inadequacies of documentation,” wrote Julian Barnes memorably in his 2011 Booker Prize winner, The meaning of an end.
His latest novel, Elizabeth Finch, is a two-pronged exploration of personal and ancient history that asks, “Why should we expect our collective memory – which we call history – to be less fallible than our personal memory?” Barnes’ main character, a teacher, explains to her adult students that the story “is for the long haul” and “isn’t something inert and comatose, lying there and waiting for us to apply a long -view or a telescope; instead it is active, effervescent, sometimes volcanic.”
Unfortunately, there is something inert and less than effervescent in Elizabeth Finch. He is a tribute to the teacher called EF, who exerted an outsized influence on many of her students, including the novel’s uninviting narrator, Neil. Part of the problem is that Neil, as he’s the first to admit, is a passive, rather uninteresting character. But a bigger problem is that hidden in his praise is his decades-overdue essay for the course he took at 30 after his first marriage and acting career ended. The course was called “Culture and Civilization”, and Neil’s late article is a long dissertation on Julian the Apostate, the so-called last pagan emperor, who was one of Elizabeth Finch’s heroes.
Despite her inability to submit a final essay on time, Neil was so taken with EF that he continued to meet her for lunch every few months for almost 20 years. “His presence and example had shifted my brain gears, caused a quantum leap in my understanding of the world,” he wrote in his posthumous tribute.
Among other things, it is a novel about the power of influence – and obsessions. It is also, more broadly, about wrong turns – in Neil’s life and, in EF’s not-so-humble opinion, in world civilization after Julian’s death in 363 AD, with the victory of Christianity on Neoplatonic Hellenism.
Barnes’ 25th book presents a theme that runs through much of his work: the difficulty of pinning down another person’s life, whether it’s someone you know and love or someone who has preceded you by many centuries. Writing a biography is difficult, Neil reminds us in Elizabeth Finch: “I sometimes wonder how biographers do: make a life, a living life, a radiant life, a coherent life out of all this circumstantial, contradictory and missing evidence.” In The man in the red coat, Barnes documentary book on a Belle Epoque gynecologist whose portrait was painted by John Singer Sargent, he put it this way: “Biography is a collection of holes tied together with string.”
Readers who have enjoyed the deep fascinations Barnes has woven into his other books – including 19th century aeronautics in living standards, his meditation on the ups and downs of love and loss — can be unfazed by this novel’s dive into Julian the Apostate and EF’s controversial thesis regarding his role in civilization’s supposed wrong turn toward monotheism. Neil’s essay focuses on changing attitudes towards Julian over the centuries, which he compares, in a beautiful image, to “walking on a stage chased by spotlights of different colors”. But that was not enough to alleviate the pedantry weighing on his novel.
Fortunately, the portrayal of the main character is more engaging. Based in part on Barnes’ friend Anita Brookner, with entire passages taken verbatim from her 2016 obituary of the writer and art historian, Elizabeth Finch is a hymn to a woman “old-fashioned but also outside, out of time”, lonely but not lonely. Like Brookner, EF speaks “almost in written prose, having no discernible gap between brain and tongue, poised, elegant, alarming, complete”. His diction was so formal and grammatical “you could almost hear the commas, semicolons, and periods.”
Like Muriel Sparks’ Miss Jean Brodie, EF emerges as an imposing presence and a source of pointed opinions. She urges students to be wary of descriptions reduced to three adjectives, “beware of what most people aspire to”, and recognize that “the main function of a politician is to deceive”. She loves to challenge students with big questions like “Is civilization progressing?” And, writes Neil, “She compelled us—simply by example—to seek and find within ourselves a center of seriousness.” He adds: “It was corrective but not mitigating, because it elegantly took us away from the obvious.”
Neil also touts EF’s personal stoicism, whether in the face of illness or public shame, and hails her as “a calm, bright spot in my life”. Yet, despite his noble example, he confesses, “I continued to live my life in much the same confused way I always had” – “a predictable graphic line of expectation and disappointment, repeatedly .” This less than inspiring revelation manages to further deflate Barnes’ already flat novel.
The Brooklyn Nets have gone from being the NBA’s signature attraction on Christmas Day to a team known for endless speculation, controversy and dysfunction.
The latest plot twists are courtesy of Kevin Durant who wants to be traded unless owner Joe Tsai tells GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash to hit the bricks. While this story has provided sizzle to the NBA offseason, it’s bad for business.
No one likes uncertainty. And that’s what Durant, one of the NBA’s marquee attractions, has served up. Now, even Durant, or Tsai, cannot provide guidance to the league’s national TV partners (Turner Sports, ESPN) on when, or how many times, they should schedule the Nets next season.
Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network (TV home of the Nets) suits cannot tell advertisers if Durant, who signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension in 2021, will be in Brooklyn to start the season. Without Durant, the value of the Nets to YES, and what it can charge advertisers to purchase commercials, takes a hit. Without Durant, the arrow also points down when it comes to selling Nets season ticket subscriptions and corporate sponsorships.
It’s like slowly pulling a band-aid off a wound. Pain is coming. You just don’t know when. If Durant were traded quickly, which is not likely to happen, the Nets could move on and have time to start selling a “new” team that still might feature Kyrie Irving and maybe even Ben Simmons. Value, both in ratings projections and advertising sales, would come into clearer focus.
Yet, if the situation remains the same, everything pertaining to Nets business must be prefaced: With or without Kevin?
Like last week on ESPN’s “NBA Today” (it must have attracted more August eyeballs than usual from those tuning in to follow the Durant story) when the panel was going over projected NBA win totals, and they got to the Nets, one panelist wondered: “With or without Durant?”
While this game of chicken is bad for Nets, and league, business, it tickles the fancy of anyone subscribing to the notion the NBA product is more entertaining off the court. For those who like a spotlight on reality, the current Nets/Durant drama is better than any fictionalized, scripted version of an NBA team.
If Durant is still with the Nets in training camp, and Nash/Marks are still employed by the team, imagine the tension surrounding all involved? On ESPN’s “NBA Today,” front office “insider” Bobby Marks said Durant could relieve some of the pressure by addressing the team, telling them that as long as he is in Brooklyn, he will be giving his all, playing to win.
That might temporarily cool things down, but it won’t kill the story. It will be discussed on a daily basis and be a part of any Nets national or local telecasts. The day-to-day anxiety will continue; reaffirming the notion the NBA is a player’s league. Will the Durant situation, especially if it drags on, become a tipping point?
The current NBA TV contract with ESPN and Turner Sports, worth $24 billion, expires after the 2024-25 season. It has been speculated the NBA is looking for $75 billion in its next deal.
Can the owners expect that kind of dough from their TV partners when they can’t even guarantee superstars, under contract, will be a part of their team’s roster?
What is Derek Jeter going to do with the rest of his life?
That’s the question either Michael Kay or Alex Rodriguez should ask Jeter, who is scheduled to appear on ESPN’s alternative Sunday Night Baseball (Yankees-Red Sox) KayRod telecast.
Jeter has been able to remain in the spotlight since he retired from the game. Whether it be his four bumpy years as Marlins CEO, his Hall of Fame induction, ESPN documentary, or the national commercials he has appeared in, Jeter maintained a high profile.
Now he may be fading. Could his appearance on the KayRod soiree be a trial balloon, a TV screen test, so to speak?
Jeter’s history suggests the role of baseball TV analyst is not something he desires. Yet, his history also suggested that agreeing to be the subject of a multi-layered documentary was never part of his plan. When faced with a blank canvas, Jeter might again paint a surprising move.
While the Mets have officially entered gaga territory, Keith Hernandez is still finding new ways to “entertain” those watching on SNY.
During Game No. 1 of last Saturday’s doubleheader with Atlanta, Hernandez informed the unwashed masses the heavy lifting (aka sitting down and analyzing a game) would require a between games “nap.” While self-centered, we found his sleepy analysis enlightening.
It also prepared us for what was to come. Hernandez explained how his minions had scouted out the luxury suites at Citi Field and found one ”with a couch” to take his between games nap. Incredible stuff. Especially when the Mets were engaged in a crucial series with the Braves.
The nap? It must have worked out. Hernandez made it to Game 2.
And he was there last Sunday too, when SNY drew 555,000 viewers to watch Braves-Mets. It was the second most viewed Mets game in SNY history. Of course, they all tuned in for the analytical stylings of Hernandez. That Jacob deGrom was making his pitching return to CitiField for the first time in 13 months was small potatoes, right?
The Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo backlash effect on ESPN’s “First Take” was alive and well last week. After throwing the likes of JJ Redick off his game in previous episodes, Doggie got Ryan Clark to blow his cool last Monday. Russo delivered the ridiculous notion Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has already done enough in his career to be a Hall of Famer (Russo would later admit he was wrong on his SXM radio show). On “First Take,” Clark fired back. Russo — loudly — defended himself. Clark took offense saying: “Mad Dog, you’re going to stop screaming at me bro…lower your voice.” Did Clark really think Doggie earned his reputation by being a serial whisperer? … With David Diehl leaving the area for a coaching gig at the University of Memphis, Kimberly Jones will take his spot on WFAN’s Sunday morning football show joining Marc Malusis. Jones, most recently an NFL Network reporter, and Malusis, the Ch. 11 sports anchor, have worked together before, which should make for a smooth transition. … FAN’s Brandon Tierney has faith the Jets will be able to put together an efficient O-Line despite the loss of Mekhi Becton. Tierney said unlike other Jets fans, he’s not flustered. “I’m not like some candy wrapper floating around in the wind,” he said. Interesting line. We think.
For surviving and thriving at ESPN for 30 years. And Cohn did it without relying on a gimmick, or a trademark catch-phrase, or any manufactured look-at-me stunts. Amazing!
The social media, and VOS, piling on when the Jets 2021 first-round pick suffered another serious injury was beyond anything sane or acceptable. It was so ridiculous, and heartless, that coach Robert Saleh felt compelled to stand up for his young tackle during a press conference.
DOUBLE TALK
What Aaron Boone said: “We’ve got to get it going offensively.”
What Aaron Boone meant to say: “When we’re not hitting home runs, we stink offensively.”
Authorities are warning Worcester County could see an increase in fatal overdoses as animal tranquilizer is increasingly found mixed with other drugs in the area.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement that xylazine, a sedative that is not approved for human use, was found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl In the region. It is also known to be mixed with other drugs, according to the Worcester official.
The animal tranquilizer is not an opioid, but it can worsen the effects of opioids by “causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heartbeat, and dangerously low blood pressure,” according to the Worcester DA. .
“Naloxone/Narcan cannot reverse the effect of xylazine, but people are advised to continue taking naloxone/Narcan during possible opioid overdoses, as xylazine is often mixed with opioids” , the prosecutor’s office said. “Medical attention should also be summoned for the overdose victim.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the greatest impact on xylazine-related deaths has been seen in the Northeast.
In July, xylazine was found in a quarter of drug samples tested by the Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream (MADDS), a state-funded network of community drug monitoring and advisory groups, WBUR reports. The animal tranquilizer was found in 50 to 75 percent of samples in some areas of the state, including western Massachusetts, according to the radio station.
“We’ve seen an exponential increase during the pandemic,” Traci Green, who leads the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis and leads MADDS, told WBUR. “Now the sad thing is that we really see it all over the state. It’s definitely dangerous.
Overall, overdose deaths in Massachusetts hit a new high in 2021, rising nearly 9% from 2020 numbers.
It’s a change up for the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees’ annual college football bowl game unveiled a new title sponsor Tuesday in Bad Boy Mowers, announcing a multi-year partnership with the lawnmower tractor company.
The game will now be known as the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
“With New York City and Yankee Stadium as its backdrop, our full week of bowl activities truly provides one of the most unique atmospheres and settings in college football, and we are proud to share the spotlight with a company like Bad Boy Mowers, which has trod a similar path as our game, becoming highly regarded in a crowded marketplace in a short amount of time,” Mark Holtzman, the executive director of the bowl game, said Tuesday.
Bad Bow Mowers replaces the hat company New Era, which had been the Pinstripe Bowl’s title sponsor since the inaugural game in 2010.
Yankee Stadium transforms into a football field every December for the Pinstripe Bowl, which features a postseason matchup between schools from the Big Ten and the ACC. Last year’s game saw Maryland beat Virginia Tech, 54-10.
ESPN will televise the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, while ESPN Radio will broadcast the game nationally and locally. It will be the 12th edition of the bowl game in the Bronx.
Casey Stoney described herself as “a manager without bulls” upon her arrival as San Diego Wave FC’s first head coach last year. It seemed about right for the long-serving England international defender who quickly transitioned into training.
Stoney was a hard-working player who brought that spirit to her early managerial career, building Manchester United’s women’s team from the ground up, earning promotion to the top flight and challenging for a Champions League spot throughout. three seasons. A year later, and halfway through San Diego’s inaugural season in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the wave has been sitting at or near the top of the table since the first week of the regular season – a surprising feat for an expansion team.
The wave’s success has been equal parts a talented team – including Alex Morgan, who is enjoying a career year with 15 goals in his first 18 games in all competitions – and an excellent manager. Wave players have collectively bought into Stoney’s approach, which has created a defined identity on and off the pitch.
“I think culture and environment are key on any team,” Stoney said. “I’ve played at a high level myself, so I’ve seen very good coaches and I’ve seen bad coaches. I’ve seen good environments, I’ve seen bad ones.
“Culture is a word that I think everyone uses now, but I think culture is what you live and breathe every day – the actions, the behaviors, the values. I always say the norms are set by the things you are prepared to walk past and ignore. We don’t do that. We challenge ourselves every day to be better. We create an environment where players can make mistakes. Psychological safety is important.
Stoney’s last point is crucial. She embodies the no-nonsense approach she promised when she arrived, but does so with empathy. It’s a basic concept, but timely, as the NWSL emerges from a year of turmoil that exposed allegedly abusive coaches and bad actors across the league. Half of the league’s 10 coaches from 2021 have been fired for cause or allowed to resign amid allegations of inappropriate behavior. Management turnover was so great that at the start of the 2022 regular season, Stoney – whose team was playing its first regular season game – was the league’s longest-serving coach.
Such context is not lost on Stoney. She has heard some of the horrific stories from her current players. She also makes sure to observe the antics of youth coaches on an almost daily basis where the Wave train in greater San Diego.
For Stoney, the coaching process needs to be more collaborative. “Players have a voice in my environment,” she said. She has consciously reduced the frequency with which she stops a practice session to point out errors, instead letting the players work through them and solve problems in individual contexts. Positive reinforcement is the concept she embraces, a sort of antithesis to several former NWSL coaches who have since been dismissed.
“If you’re a teacher and you’re in the classroom and you’re teaching math or science or English, you’re not yelling at kids,” Stoney said. “Why do we think that in youth football, and even when we go into professional environments, we’re going to get the best out of people if we just yell at them, we humiliate them, we bully them? I don’t think we’re working from this methodology, and I’m not working on this model.
“Will I challenge my players? Absolutely. Will I demand standards? Yes, of course I will. But there are ways to go about it. I think we provide a slightly different environment of those they have known.”
Morgan, who won two World Cups and Olympic gold and bronze medals in his illustrious career, praised Stoney’s approach to building relationships with players. “I think the proactivity in wanting everyone’s collaboration, wanting input and valuing that from the players and their staff, I think that’s given all of us the confidence of the players to be able to speak up during the meetings,” Morgan said. “So I think that’s really impressive and it’s helped this team to be so successful and have a really good dressing room culture and good team energy overall, just six months into our first season.”
Perhaps most notable is how Stoney’s approach works for such a diverse group of players.
Morgan is the team’s headliner, joined by other veteran international players such as Sofia Jakobsson, Emily van Egmond and Kailen Sheridan. San Diego also has nearly a starting XI of rookies, with several playing integral starting roles. There’s Kelsey Turnbow, who played in all three forward positions and in the No. 10 role, frequently leading the wave’s distinct and punishing high pressure. Amirah Ali provides a late-game spark off the bench, and Belle Briede and Marleen Schimmer have each played important roles in midfield and attack this season.
Naomi Girma was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and already looks like not just one of the best rookies in a particularly deep class, but one of the best center backs in the NWSL. She offers the United States Women’s National Team a unique profile in this position and is expected to challenge for a starting role at the 2023 World Cup.
In Stoney’s system, each player must defend. “It’s part of the job description, a non-negotiable thing,” she said. It’s no surprise, then, that Stoney sought out Stanford graduate Girma as his first pick despite the widely held speculation that Florida State midfielder Jaelin Howell would be picked No. 1.
“I played as a centre-back for 18 years, so I know a good one when I see one,” Stoney said of Girma. “I think you build your foundation on your partnership with the centre-back, and she gives us so much in terms of coverage, the way she can play without pressure, her ability to read the game. She’s going to be one of the best of the world, and I wasn’t going to give that up for any reason.”
American central defender Abby Dahlkemper was the team’s first signing. San Diego’s first draft pick was Girma, which gave the team a strong defensive backbone alongside Sheridan in net. Girma is excellent in one-on-one situations and provides the wave – and the US Women’s National Team – with the ability to launch the offense from deep area. So far, the wave has possessed that identity, pushing teams to make mistakes with all 11 players defending high as a unit. Their 13 goals conceded in 15 games are the best defensive mark in the league.
“I think for any rookie it takes a bit of time to acclimate to this league, it’s so physical and the speed of play is so fast,” Turnbow said. “Casey really did a great job of breaking things down for me, watching the movie. We really break everything down into great detail, and I think that really helped me transition from college to pro.”
San Diego also continues to get younger. The Wave acquired 17-year-old United States international Jaedyn Shaw as part of the league’s discovery process. Shaw had been training with the Washington Spirit for months and received a league waiver to bypass the draft and turn pro this summer.
The Wave was on the front line for Discovery Rights – an antiquated system for teams to “claim” players based on a priority list – so they brought Shaw to San Diego to show him the setup and get a quick look. sure she would be comfortable signing there. “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” is Stoney’s mantra, and it immediately came to fruition with Shaw. Two weeks after signing with the Wave, Shaw made his debut and scored the game-winning goal in an important road win over the Chicago Red Stars at Soldier Field.
“I had 16-year-olds playing for me at Manchester United, so that’s nothing new for me,” Stoney said. “It’s not new, it’s ground I’ve covered before. I know how to support a young player from a holistic approach: the family, the education and the support they need. C “He’s a very talented young player, someone who we felt could really grow and learn and be in our environment. I take pride in creating an environment that is good for young players.”
Stoney is thriving where most have failed as new NWSL coaches, though his toughest adaptation is deeply personal. She’s been in San Diego without her longtime partner and their three children, first as they waited for their visas and now as they tried to plan the right time and logistics for the whole family to move out of town. ‘England. It’s the hardest thing she’s ever done, Stoney said, and it also gives her a better understanding of players who need to move teams around quickly, especially in a league where seismic trades happen semi-annually.
“I’m now able to really understand player transitions, what it’s like when they come from club to club,” Stoney said. “Now I understand what it’s like to change culture, to move, to be without your friends and family and so I now know what support they need, what player care processes we need to put in place. up to the club.”
His approach – which includes the support of general manager Molly Downtain and team president Jill Ellis, who won the last two World Cups as USA coach – is working. The Wave’s 25 points already eclipse the best result of any previous true expansion team, and there are nine games left in the season. San Diego is rewriting the definition of success on the field for expansion teams — and poses a serious challenge for the NWSL Shield in Year One.
“We’re not rushing,” Stoney said. “I strongly believe that complacency kills, anyway. We know we have a lot to work on, a lot of work to do and a lot to keep building on, but we’ve gotten off to a good start.”
Giants head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged Tuesday that backup QB Tyrod Taylor could get some snaps with the first-team offense in the preseason.
Daboll was asked if he had any desire or curiosity to see what Taylor could do with the first-teamers this preseason.
“Yeah, he’ll get — as we get going here in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best,” Daboll said. “I have full confidence in Daniel [Jones] and full confidence in Tyrod with what his role is. Each day we evaluate the guys. But will he get a few reps here or there? He might.”
Daboll said it would “absolutely not” be a reflection on Jones if Taylor works with the starters. The Giants intend to enter the regular season with Jones as their starter.
He has taken all but one first team rep in camp. Last week, Daboll put Taylor in for one play because he wanted to discuss a read with Jones after four unsuccessful 11-on-11 snaps. Jones went right back in and started the preseason opener at New England.
The Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second preseason game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Daboll said Monday that he will play his starters some for a second straight game. The Bengals are sitting their top guys.
