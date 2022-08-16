Five things to look for at Vikings-49ers joint practices this week

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After a few weeks of players going up against teammates, the Vikings will have some new blood this week when they host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices.
This has become commonplace throughout the NFL as of late with teams looking for a spark during the dog days of training camp.
Looking specifically at the Vikings-49ers joint practices, they will take place Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, with a preseason game to follow at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here are five things to look for this week:
After testing positive for COVID last week, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to return to practice this week. He did not make the trip to Las Vegas for the Vikings’ exhibition opener over the weekend and missed their 26-20 loss to the Raiders.
Though it’s unlikely Cousins would have played in the preseason game against the Raiders regardless of his health, he will benefit from the joint practices against the 49ers this week.
This will be the first chance for Cousins to showcase his knowledge of the new offense against an opposing team. He has looked pretty sharp throughout training camp to this point.
Marshall, Minn., native Trey Lance will make his return to his home state this week. He made a name for himself in high school a few hours away from the Twin Cities, then went on to star at North Dakota State.
After the the 49ers selected Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he spent most of his rookie year learning under established veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.
Now it’s Lance’s time to shine. He is the unquestioned starter for the 49ers and could turn some heads this week against the team he rooted for as a kid.
No player on the Vikings roster helped himself more than Kellen Mond in Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns, vastly outperforming Sean Mannion, his competition in the battle to be the backup quarterback.
The joint practices this week will go a long way in determining which player is better suited to occupy the spot behind Cousins on the depth chart.
While it’s undeniable that Mond has looked worse than Mannion in practices throughout training camp, it will be interesting to see how they fare leading the Vikings’ offense against the 49ers’ defense.
Justin Jefferson has made it clear that he wants to be considered the best receiver in the NFL by the end of this season. No doubt the Vikings would welcome that honor from their rising superstar.
That said, Deebo Samuel might have something to say about that. He dominated for the 49ers last season, developing into arguably the most dangerous player in the NFL with the ball in his hands.
Look for both Jefferson and Samuel to make some splashy plays in the joint practices this week. You can bet they will be keeping tabs on each other.
No position groups benefits from joint practices more than the offensive and defensive lines. Simply put, it’s hard to simulate the same level of intensity against teammates.
In that sense, it will be interesting to see how someone like, say, Christian Darrisaw performs for the Vikings in team drills against star pass rusher Nick Bosa.
On the other side, the Vikings will get a chance to see how the dynamic duo of pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith looks in live action. This might be the only chance to see that as there’s a good chance the Vikings rest both players in preseason games.
The NBA will be on vacation on Election Day.
The league schedule for the upcoming season will see all 30 teams play on November 7, the day before the midterm elections. The NBA hopes teams will use the night as an opportunity to encourage fans to come out and vote, in addition to amplifying the need for civic engagement.
But on November 8, which is election day, no NBA team has scheduled games. Teams are encouraged to share election information – such as registration deadlines – with their fans in the weeks leading up to November 8.
“The scheduling decision arose out of the NBA family’s focus on fostering nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to plan their vote in the midterm elections,” the league said. tuesday.
All 435 U.S. House seats will be up for grabs on Nov. 8, along with more than 30 U.S. Senate seats and gubernatorial races.
“It’s unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, executive director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told NBC, which first released the plan. of the league’s Election Day schedule. “But voting and election day is obviously unique and incredibly important to our democracy.”
The move is a rarity for the league, which typically plays no games on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve and tries to avoid scheduling games on NCAA men’s basketball championship game day — often. the first Monday in April. He also has a few days off built around the All-Star Game, which takes place in February.
The NBA and its players have been openly involved in several election-related surges in 2020, largely as part of the response after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor reignited the quest to eliminate racial inequality and police brutality. .
Many players, including LeBron James, have been involved in voter registration drives and other ballot initiatives. Some teams have turned their arenas into registration or voting centers.
The full NBA schedule for the season will be released on Wednesday.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Srinagar, August 16 (GNS): The Government has ordered a horizontal reservation to the extent of 10% of the available vacancies in direct recruitment at the level of Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police for Ex-Agniveers. Also the government announced relaxation of three years in upper age limit for ex-agniveers in direct recruitment for the post of Constable in Jammu and Kashmir
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 43 of the Police Act, 1983, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that after rule 172-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, the following shall be inserted as rule 172-B; namely :J 72-B. Reservation of vacancies for Ex-Agniveers,” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS.
“There shall be a horizontal reservation to the extent of 10% of the available vacancies in direct recruitment at the level of Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police for Ex-Agniveers, who have completed their term of engagement,” it said, adding, “The reservation so earmarked shall be in addition to the reservation provided to Ex-Servicemen that already exists in Jammu and Kashmir Police and shall not be carried forward to the subsequent year, in case eligible candidates are not available.”
As per as separate order, the government also ordered relaxation in Upper age limit for the former agniveers.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by third proviso to sub-rule (1) of rule 176 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, I960, the Government hereby directs that there shall be a relaxation of three years in upper age limit for Ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment for the post of Constable in Jammu and Kashmir.” (GNS)
The post Govt Orders Horizontal 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In Police appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Stephen A. Smith promises he didn’t hold back in a new memoir about his life.
The boisterous ESPN personality covers his childhood in New York City, his career as a journalist and issues he’s faced along the way in “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” publisher 13A announced Tuesday.
The book is due out in January — Smith says it was “a long time coming.”
“Due to my fixation on privacy pertaining to my personal life, it took a lot of time, and a lot of prodding by loved ones, to finally get me to do this,” Smith said in a statement.
“But as I once told my Mom, ‘if I’m going to write a book, I’ll be damned if I’m holding back. I’m going to speak my truth, say what I have to say, just so everyone knows where I stand and why.’ I know I’ve done that in this book,” Smith continued. “I had to do so eventually. It was time. No matter the consequences.”
Smith, 54, is currently known for his commentary on the ESPN debate show “First Take” and as a basketball analyst for the network’s NBA coverage, but worked for years as a reporter for multiple newspapers, including the Daily News.
The Queens-bred broadcaster joined ESPN in 2003 and has hosted multiple TV and radio shows for the network.
With News Wire Services
()
“History is that certainty produced to the point where the imperfections of memory meet the inadequacies of documentation,” wrote Julian Barnes memorably in his 2011 Booker Prize winner, The meaning of an end.
His latest novel, Elizabeth Finch, is a two-pronged exploration of personal and ancient history that asks, “Why should we expect our collective memory – which we call history – to be less fallible than our personal memory?” Barnes’ main character, a teacher, explains to her adult students that the story “is for the long haul” and “isn’t something inert and comatose, lying there and waiting for us to apply a long -view or a telescope; instead it is active, effervescent, sometimes volcanic.”
Unfortunately, there is something inert and less than effervescent in Elizabeth Finch. He is a tribute to the teacher called EF, who exerted an outsized influence on many of her students, including the novel’s uninviting narrator, Neil. Part of the problem is that Neil, as he’s the first to admit, is a passive, rather uninteresting character. But a bigger problem is that hidden in his praise is his decades-overdue essay for the course he took at 30 after his first marriage and acting career ended. The course was called “Culture and Civilization”, and Neil’s late article is a long dissertation on Julian the Apostate, the so-called last pagan emperor, who was one of Elizabeth Finch’s heroes.
Despite her inability to submit a final essay on time, Neil was so taken with EF that he continued to meet her for lunch every few months for almost 20 years. “His presence and example had shifted my brain gears, caused a quantum leap in my understanding of the world,” he wrote in his posthumous tribute.
Among other things, it is a novel about the power of influence – and obsessions. It is also, more broadly, about wrong turns – in Neil’s life and, in EF’s not-so-humble opinion, in world civilization after Julian’s death in 363 AD, with the victory of Christianity on Neoplatonic Hellenism.
Barnes’ 25th book presents a theme that runs through much of his work: the difficulty of pinning down another person’s life, whether it’s someone you know and love or someone who has preceded you by many centuries. Writing a biography is difficult, Neil reminds us in Elizabeth Finch: “I sometimes wonder how biographers do: make a life, a living life, a radiant life, a coherent life out of all this circumstantial, contradictory and missing evidence.” In The man in the red coat, Barnes documentary book on a Belle Epoque gynecologist whose portrait was painted by John Singer Sargent, he put it this way: “Biography is a collection of holes tied together with string.”
Readers who have enjoyed the deep fascinations Barnes has woven into his other books – including 19th century aeronautics in living standards, his meditation on the ups and downs of love and loss — can be unfazed by this novel’s dive into Julian the Apostate and EF’s controversial thesis regarding his role in civilization’s supposed wrong turn toward monotheism. Neil’s essay focuses on changing attitudes towards Julian over the centuries, which he compares, in a beautiful image, to “walking on a stage chased by spotlights of different colors”. But that was not enough to alleviate the pedantry weighing on his novel.
Fortunately, the portrayal of the main character is more engaging. Based in part on Barnes’ friend Anita Brookner, with entire passages taken verbatim from her 2016 obituary of the writer and art historian, Elizabeth Finch is a hymn to a woman “old-fashioned but also outside, out of time”, lonely but not lonely. Like Brookner, EF speaks “almost in written prose, having no discernible gap between brain and tongue, poised, elegant, alarming, complete”. His diction was so formal and grammatical “you could almost hear the commas, semicolons, and periods.”
Like Muriel Sparks’ Miss Jean Brodie, EF emerges as an imposing presence and a source of pointed opinions. She urges students to be wary of descriptions reduced to three adjectives, “beware of what most people aspire to”, and recognize that “the main function of a politician is to deceive”. She loves to challenge students with big questions like “Is civilization progressing?” And, writes Neil, “She compelled us—simply by example—to seek and find within ourselves a center of seriousness.” He adds: “It was corrective but not mitigating, because it elegantly took us away from the obvious.”
Neil also touts EF’s personal stoicism, whether in the face of illness or public shame, and hails her as “a calm, bright spot in my life”. Yet, despite his noble example, he confesses, “I continued to live my life in much the same confused way I always had” – “a predictable graphic line of expectation and disappointment, repeatedly .” This less than inspiring revelation manages to further deflate Barnes’ already flat novel.
Entertainment
The Brooklyn Nets have gone from being the NBA’s signature attraction on Christmas Day to a team known for endless speculation, controversy and dysfunction.
The latest plot twists are courtesy of Kevin Durant who wants to be traded unless owner Joe Tsai tells GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash to hit the bricks. While this story has provided sizzle to the NBA offseason, it’s bad for business.
No one likes uncertainty. And that’s what Durant, one of the NBA’s marquee attractions, has served up. Now, even Durant, or Tsai, cannot provide guidance to the league’s national TV partners (Turner Sports, ESPN) on when, or how many times, they should schedule the Nets next season.
Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network (TV home of the Nets) suits cannot tell advertisers if Durant, who signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension in 2021, will be in Brooklyn to start the season. Without Durant, the value of the Nets to YES, and what it can charge advertisers to purchase commercials, takes a hit. Without Durant, the arrow also points down when it comes to selling Nets season ticket subscriptions and corporate sponsorships.
It’s like slowly pulling a band-aid off a wound. Pain is coming. You just don’t know when. If Durant were traded quickly, which is not likely to happen, the Nets could move on and have time to start selling a “new” team that still might feature Kyrie Irving and maybe even Ben Simmons. Value, both in ratings projections and advertising sales, would come into clearer focus.
Yet, if the situation remains the same, everything pertaining to Nets business must be prefaced: With or without Kevin?
Like last week on ESPN’s “NBA Today” (it must have attracted more August eyeballs than usual from those tuning in to follow the Durant story) when the panel was going over projected NBA win totals, and they got to the Nets, one panelist wondered: “With or without Durant?”
While this game of chicken is bad for Nets, and league, business, it tickles the fancy of anyone subscribing to the notion the NBA product is more entertaining off the court. For those who like a spotlight on reality, the current Nets/Durant drama is better than any fictionalized, scripted version of an NBA team.
If Durant is still with the Nets in training camp, and Nash/Marks are still employed by the team, imagine the tension surrounding all involved? On ESPN’s “NBA Today,” front office “insider” Bobby Marks said Durant could relieve some of the pressure by addressing the team, telling them that as long as he is in Brooklyn, he will be giving his all, playing to win.
That might temporarily cool things down, but it won’t kill the story. It will be discussed on a daily basis and be a part of any Nets national or local telecasts. The day-to-day anxiety will continue; reaffirming the notion the NBA is a player’s league. Will the Durant situation, especially if it drags on, become a tipping point?
The current NBA TV contract with ESPN and Turner Sports, worth $24 billion, expires after the 2024-25 season. It has been speculated the NBA is looking for $75 billion in its next deal.
Can the owners expect that kind of dough from their TV partners when they can’t even guarantee superstars, under contract, will be a part of their team’s roster?
What is Derek Jeter going to do with the rest of his life?
That’s the question either Michael Kay or Alex Rodriguez should ask Jeter, who is scheduled to appear on ESPN’s alternative Sunday Night Baseball (Yankees-Red Sox) KayRod telecast.
Jeter has been able to remain in the spotlight since he retired from the game. Whether it be his four bumpy years as Marlins CEO, his Hall of Fame induction, ESPN documentary, or the national commercials he has appeared in, Jeter maintained a high profile.
Now he may be fading. Could his appearance on the KayRod soiree be a trial balloon, a TV screen test, so to speak?
Jeter’s history suggests the role of baseball TV analyst is not something he desires. Yet, his history also suggested that agreeing to be the subject of a multi-layered documentary was never part of his plan. When faced with a blank canvas, Jeter might again paint a surprising move.
While the Mets have officially entered gaga territory, Keith Hernandez is still finding new ways to “entertain” those watching on SNY.
During Game No. 1 of last Saturday’s doubleheader with Atlanta, Hernandez informed the unwashed masses the heavy lifting (aka sitting down and analyzing a game) would require a between games “nap.” While self-centered, we found his sleepy analysis enlightening.
It also prepared us for what was to come. Hernandez explained how his minions had scouted out the luxury suites at Citi Field and found one ”with a couch” to take his between games nap. Incredible stuff. Especially when the Mets were engaged in a crucial series with the Braves.
The nap? It must have worked out. Hernandez made it to Game 2.
And he was there last Sunday too, when SNY drew 555,000 viewers to watch Braves-Mets. It was the second most viewed Mets game in SNY history. Of course, they all tuned in for the analytical stylings of Hernandez. That Jacob deGrom was making his pitching return to CitiField for the first time in 13 months was small potatoes, right?
The Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo backlash effect on ESPN’s “First Take” was alive and well last week. After throwing the likes of JJ Redick off his game in previous episodes, Doggie got Ryan Clark to blow his cool last Monday. Russo delivered the ridiculous notion Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has already done enough in his career to be a Hall of Famer (Russo would later admit he was wrong on his SXM radio show). On “First Take,” Clark fired back. Russo — loudly — defended himself. Clark took offense saying: “Mad Dog, you’re going to stop screaming at me bro…lower your voice.” Did Clark really think Doggie earned his reputation by being a serial whisperer? … With David Diehl leaving the area for a coaching gig at the University of Memphis, Kimberly Jones will take his spot on WFAN’s Sunday morning football show joining Marc Malusis. Jones, most recently an NFL Network reporter, and Malusis, the Ch. 11 sports anchor, have worked together before, which should make for a smooth transition. … FAN’s Brandon Tierney has faith the Jets will be able to put together an efficient O-Line despite the loss of Mekhi Becton. Tierney said unlike other Jets fans, he’s not flustered. “I’m not like some candy wrapper floating around in the wind,” he said. Interesting line. We think.
* * *
For surviving and thriving at ESPN for 30 years. And Cohn did it without relying on a gimmick, or a trademark catch-phrase, or any manufactured look-at-me stunts. Amazing!
The social media, and VOS, piling on when the Jets 2021 first-round pick suffered another serious injury was beyond anything sane or acceptable. It was so ridiculous, and heartless, that coach Robert Saleh felt compelled to stand up for his young tackle during a press conference.
DOUBLE TALK
What Aaron Boone said: “We’ve got to get it going offensively.”
What Aaron Boone meant to say: “When we’re not hitting home runs, we stink offensively.”
()
Local
Authorities are warning Worcester County could see an increase in fatal overdoses as animal tranquilizer is increasingly found mixed with other drugs in the area.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement that xylazine, a sedative that is not approved for human use, was found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl In the region. It is also known to be mixed with other drugs, according to the Worcester official.
The animal tranquilizer is not an opioid, but it can worsen the effects of opioids by “causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heartbeat, and dangerously low blood pressure,” according to the Worcester DA. .
“Naloxone/Narcan cannot reverse the effect of xylazine, but people are advised to continue taking naloxone/Narcan during possible opioid overdoses, as xylazine is often mixed with opioids” , the prosecutor’s office said. “Medical attention should also be summoned for the overdose victim.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the greatest impact on xylazine-related deaths has been seen in the Northeast.
In July, xylazine was found in a quarter of drug samples tested by the Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream (MADDS), a state-funded network of community drug monitoring and advisory groups, WBUR reports. The animal tranquilizer was found in 50 to 75 percent of samples in some areas of the state, including western Massachusetts, according to the radio station.
“We’ve seen an exponential increase during the pandemic,” Traci Green, who leads the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis and leads MADDS, told WBUR. “Now the sad thing is that we really see it all over the state. It’s definitely dangerous.
Overall, overdose deaths in Massachusetts hit a new high in 2021, rising nearly 9% from 2020 numbers.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know