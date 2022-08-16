Former Princeton Tigers Hall of Fame coach Pete Carril dies at 92

Pete Carril, the Hall of Fame coach who made the “Princeton Offense” famous during his 30 years with the Tigers, died Monday morning at the age of 92.

“We kindly ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and manage the necessary arrangements. More information will be available in the coming days,” the Carril family said in a statement released by Princeton.

Using a deliberate and exhausting offense that relied on stealth cuts and precision passing, Carril led Princeton to 13 regular season Ivy League titles at a time when the conference had no postseason tournament. Princeton also won the NIT in 1975, beating Providence 80-69 at Madison Square Garden.

But it was the Tigers’ memorable March nights in their 11 NCAA Tournament berths under Carril that featured the frantic coach strutting up and down as Princeton tried to outsmart superior opponents — in upsets and near misses. upsets on prime-time television — which left an indelible mark on college basketball.

Pete Carril, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997, coached Princeton for 29 years, during which the Tigers won 514 games, 13 Ivy League championships and reached the NCAA Tournament 11 times. AP Photo/Tom Russo

“Anyone can coach basketball. I can tell you right now. It’s not that hard to know a pick-and-roll, a back-pick, the shuffle-cut, I mean , it’s not that hard,” Carril said after he retired. “But what is difficult is to see how to develop something, to have an idea of ​​how your team is going to play. And that is a matter of reflection.”

This logic was exposed in 1989, in Providence, Rhode Island. As the No. 16 seed, the Carril Tigers went the distance from the No. 1 Georgetown Hoyas in a thrilling 50-49 Hoyas win that captured the tournament’s attention.

In a pre-match press conference, the ever down-to-earth Carril, who never shied away from making his audience laugh, said. “I think we’re a billion to one to win the whole tournament. To beat Georgetown, we’re only 450 million to one.”

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale agreed with his good friend Carril. In a studio segment in Bristol, Connecticut, before the game, Vitale made a promise: “I’ll tell you what, I’m supposed to go home for the weekend. If Princeton can beat Georgetown, I’m going to make it. hitchhiking to Providence, which isn’t that far from here. I’ll be their ball boy in their next game. And then I’m going to put on a Princeton cheerleader uniform and I’m going to lead all the cheers.

As far-fetched as it sounds, the Tigers actually led at halftime 29-21 and used their patient offense to frustrate a star-laden Hoyas side with Alonzo Mourning and coached by John Thompson. Despite lags at nearly every position — not to mention Georgetown’s 32-13 rebounding advantage, led by Mourning’s 13 — the Tigers fought to the finish as an anxious Carril huffed and puffed ever since. the bench.

“They kind of put us to sleep with the backdoor cuts and the shot clock,” Mourning said after the game. “As soon as we slipped defensively, they took advantage of it.”

Several closer calls followed in the tournament for the New Jersey school known more for producing Rhodes Scholars and Pulitzer Prize winners than athletes. In 1990, as the No. 13 seed against No. 4 Arkansas, the Razorbacks outlasted the Carril Tigers 68-64.

Losses to Villanova and Syracuse by a combined 10 points followed the next two seasons as the Tigers continued to top the Ivy League only to fail in the NCAA Tournament. But Carril’s program finally broke through with a March Madness for the Ages game in 1996.

After winning the Ivy title in a one-game tiebreaker, beating Penn 63-56 in overtime, Carril announced to his team that he would retire after the NCAA Tournament. After the victory over the Quakers, in fact, he wrote on a whiteboard in the locker room: “I’m retiring. I’m very happy.”

A week later, facing defending national champion UCLA, Princeton, again a No. 13 seed, upset the No. 4 Bruins 43-41 in Indianapolis.

“We just knocked down a giant,” Carril said in the post-match interview, letting out a big laugh.

Former UCLA coach Steve Lavin, who was an assistant on the 1996 team, agreed. “It was,” he said, “one of the most memorable games in NCAA history.”

Indeed, the push and pull of a nail-biting NCAA tournament game proved to be the perfect scene for a battered Carril on the bench, whose white hair stood up in every direction as the Tigers hooked up for a classic first-round shocker that truly defines the essence of March Madness.

Carill, who also coached a season at Lehigh, finished his college career with a 525-273 record, including 514 wins at Princeton. In 1997, a year after the win over the Bruins, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Let me just say, nobody ever wants to be a Hall of Fame coach, Hall of Fame doctor or whatever,” Carill said in his induction speech to Naismith in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Nobody ever starts out that way. There are a lot of forces at work, and you don’t know where you’re going to end up, and you don’t know why it happens.

“Princeton has always been semi-decent in basketball. But we’re now a national school, as far as basketball goes. And I don’t think anything can change that.”

Carril continued his career as an assistant coach in the NBA, having three separate stints with the Sacramento Kings before retiring in 2011.