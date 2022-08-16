Freya the walrus euthanized, leaving Norway outraged

The decision to euthanize Freya, Norway’s famously beloved walrus, brought an abrupt end to her summer of stardom.

Now his death has sparked public outrage and reignited long-standing worries about the Scandinavian country’s treatment of its wildlife and natural resources.

The 1,300-pound sea mammal – which shares its name with the Norse goddess of fertility and love – had captivated audiences for months as it roamed the country’s coastline, crushing small boats with its heavy frame . But Freya was suddenly shot dead on Sunday due to concerns for her well-being and the risk to the crowds who flocked to see her in the Oslo Fjord region, Norway’s Fisheries Directorate said in a statement on its website. website.

The government body said it feared the animal could injure or kill one of the many people who had gathered a few meters away to take pictures, throw objects and even swim in the water near Freya as she bathed in the sun or slept.

“I’m convinced it was the right call. We have great respect for animal welfare, but human life and safety must come first,” Frank Bakke-Jensen, director general of fisheries, said Sunday.

After initially calling euthanasia “out of the question”, management warned last week that the drastic action was being considered unless the public stayed away Freya.

Norwegian headlines on Monday nevertheless expressed shock at the decision. “Rage after Freya’s death”, read the front page of popular newspaper Dagbladet, with broadcaster TV2 decrying that she was “killed by her audience”.

“It’s Norway in a nutshell,” said Rune Aae, a biologist who had followed Freya’s journey through northern Europe.

“Too often we kill the animals we don’t like or can’t cope with. It’s a scandal in Norway how we treat these kinds of animals,” said Aae, who is also a doctoral student. in science education at the University of Southeast Norway.

Freya hadn’t shown any signs of stress, Aae said, but seemed rather curious about people. He blamed authorities for not blocking off areas where the walrus spent the most time or trying to move her, despite fears she could drown if an attempt to tranquilise her failed.

Even a lethal attempt to move her would have been better than euthanasia, he said.

The Fisheries Branch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities doubled down on their decision, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre offering his support. “It was the right decision,” he told public broadcaster NRK on Monday. “I’m not surprised that it got a lot of international reactions. Norway is a maritime nation, sometimes we have to make unpopular decisions.

A fundraiser to build a statue in memory of Freya had raised 160,000 Norwegian kroner ($16,500) on Tuesday morning on fundraising platform Spleis.

But some experts agree that euthanasia was the right, albeit unpopular, decision.

Controlling every interaction between the traveling walrus and people in the Oslo area where it mainly foraged was an impossible task that was draining local resources, said Per Espen Fjeld, a biologist and retired adviser to the Norwegian Inspectorate of Nature. nature.

“She was not behaving like a typical wild animal. She was looking for humans, which increased the risk of an accident,” Fjeld said. “A friendly little bump on a child swimming in the water could be fatal.”

The death of the solitary walrus will not impact the entire Arctic population, where they typically live in herds and are increasing in number after decades of successful restocking efforts, Fjeld said.

Instead, the frenzy around Freya has diverted attention from environmental policy decisions that endanger all endangered species, Fjeld said, pointing to the Norwegian government’s decision in March to offer new licenses to oil and gas companies to drill in the Barents Sea near its native walrus populations.

“Nobody talked about it. That’s the real challenge and threat to the walrus population.” Fjeld said.

Tuesday began a week of heavy rain in southeastern Norway, ending the swimming season and coinciding with the start of the new school year. Some have wondered why the decision to euthanize the country’s star animal couldn’t have been made a few more days.

“Most Norwegians loved Freya; they wanted to protect it and wanted it to be protected,” said Ingrid Liland, deputy leader of Norway’s Green Party, which holds three of parliament’s 169 seats and is also critical of the government’s approach to fossil fuels.

Liland submitted a question to the Minister of Fisheries to find out what alternative measures were considered before Freya was euthanized and why they were not adopted.

“I hope we can understand why they couldn’t let her live until the end of the summer in Norway,” she added. “It’s not a very long summer.”



