Freya the walrus euthanized, leaving Norway outraged
The decision to euthanize Freya, Norway’s famously beloved walrus, brought an abrupt end to her summer of stardom.
Now his death has sparked public outrage and reignited long-standing worries about the Scandinavian country’s treatment of its wildlife and natural resources.
The 1,300-pound sea mammal – which shares its name with the Norse goddess of fertility and love – had captivated audiences for months as it roamed the country’s coastline, crushing small boats with its heavy frame . But Freya was suddenly shot dead on Sunday due to concerns for her well-being and the risk to the crowds who flocked to see her in the Oslo Fjord region, Norway’s Fisheries Directorate said in a statement on its website. website.
The government body said it feared the animal could injure or kill one of the many people who had gathered a few meters away to take pictures, throw objects and even swim in the water near Freya as she bathed in the sun or slept.
“I’m convinced it was the right call. We have great respect for animal welfare, but human life and safety must come first,” Frank Bakke-Jensen, director general of fisheries, said Sunday.
After initially calling euthanasia “out of the question”, management warned last week that the drastic action was being considered unless the public stayed away Freya.
Norwegian headlines on Monday nevertheless expressed shock at the decision. “Rage after Freya’s death”, read the front page of popular newspaper Dagbladet, with broadcaster TV2 decrying that she was “killed by her audience”.
“It’s Norway in a nutshell,” said Rune Aae, a biologist who had followed Freya’s journey through northern Europe.
“Too often we kill the animals we don’t like or can’t cope with. It’s a scandal in Norway how we treat these kinds of animals,” said Aae, who is also a doctoral student. in science education at the University of Southeast Norway.
Freya hadn’t shown any signs of stress, Aae said, but seemed rather curious about people. He blamed authorities for not blocking off areas where the walrus spent the most time or trying to move her, despite fears she could drown if an attempt to tranquilise her failed.
Even a lethal attempt to move her would have been better than euthanasia, he said.
The Fisheries Branch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Authorities doubled down on their decision, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre offering his support. “It was the right decision,” he told public broadcaster NRK on Monday. “I’m not surprised that it got a lot of international reactions. Norway is a maritime nation, sometimes we have to make unpopular decisions.
A fundraiser to build a statue in memory of Freya had raised 160,000 Norwegian kroner ($16,500) on Tuesday morning on fundraising platform Spleis.
But some experts agree that euthanasia was the right, albeit unpopular, decision.
Controlling every interaction between the traveling walrus and people in the Oslo area where it mainly foraged was an impossible task that was draining local resources, said Per Espen Fjeld, a biologist and retired adviser to the Norwegian Inspectorate of Nature. nature.
“She was not behaving like a typical wild animal. She was looking for humans, which increased the risk of an accident,” Fjeld said. “A friendly little bump on a child swimming in the water could be fatal.”
The death of the solitary walrus will not impact the entire Arctic population, where they typically live in herds and are increasing in number after decades of successful restocking efforts, Fjeld said.
Instead, the frenzy around Freya has diverted attention from environmental policy decisions that endanger all endangered species, Fjeld said, pointing to the Norwegian government’s decision in March to offer new licenses to oil and gas companies to drill in the Barents Sea near its native walrus populations.
“Nobody talked about it. That’s the real challenge and threat to the walrus population.” Fjeld said.
Tuesday began a week of heavy rain in southeastern Norway, ending the swimming season and coinciding with the start of the new school year. Some have wondered why the decision to euthanize the country’s star animal couldn’t have been made a few more days.
“Most Norwegians loved Freya; they wanted to protect it and wanted it to be protected,” said Ingrid Liland, deputy leader of Norway’s Green Party, which holds three of parliament’s 169 seats and is also critical of the government’s approach to fossil fuels.
Liland submitted a question to the Minister of Fisheries to find out what alternative measures were considered before Freya was euthanized and why they were not adopted.
“I hope we can understand why they couldn’t let her live until the end of the summer in Norway,” she added. “It’s not a very long summer.”
Wayne Gretzky hit with $10 million lawsuit over gum weight loss claim
Wayne Gretzky is accused of lying about losing weight using chewing gum in a new $10 million lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.
In the lawsuit, Steven Sparks – who allegedly developed OMG Gum, a “natural gum used to manage weight” – alleges the hockey legend lied about losing 35 pounds after using the product for nearly two months.
Sparks says Gretzky, 61, made the fabrication to bolster the company’s stock. The organization, which allegedly hired Gretzky’s wife, Janet, as a spokesperson for the product, however, reportedly faltered when the apparent lie was realized.
Sparks, who says he reinvested both cash and services back into the brand, says the ordeal cost him $10 million.
Gretzky, who played in the NHL for 20 seasons, has a reported net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The couple, married since 1988, have five children together, including 33-year-old model Paulina Gretzky.
Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on injured reserve, make cuts ahead of Tuesday deadline; update on Byron Jones
After attempting to trade tight end Adam Shaheen, the Miami Dolphins placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday morning while they also made four cuts ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline to get down to 85 players.
The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams and also waived cornerback Tino Ellis with an injury settlement.
Shaheen was traded last week to the Houston Texans for a late draft pick swap of a Dolphins’ seventh-round selection for a Houston sixth-rounder. The deal was nixed due to a failed physical with the Texans that flagged Shaheen for a preexisting knee condition.
Shaheen has now decided to have surgery performed on his knee after the discovery. He was practicing with the Dolphins this training camp before the physical.
“That’s a classic example of the process of the National Football League just being spot on,” McDaniel said on Tuesday morning, addressing how the finalized trade was rescinded. “He was practicing with nothing holding him back. … That’s why you have a physical before things can be finalized in the whole trade process. We were surprised, and we know Adam was.”
Shaheen was listed at No. 5 at tight end on the team’s depth chart released last week. He was placed behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.
The IR designation for Shaheen in training camp ends his season.
Jones’ progress
McDaniel said he’s “very hopeful” cornerback Byron Jones, on the physically-unable-to-perform list following offseason surgery on his lower left leg, will return in time for the regular season.
“The process remains the same,” McDaniel said. “The entire time, we’ve all known, including Byron, that things have to hit on all cylinders without a setback for that to be the case. Nothing’s changed in that regard. He’s still in that part of the timeline where it is unknown.
“As of now, he hasn’t had any setbacks, so still extremely hopeful. I believe in the player and the human being, so we hold the same optimism as we did before for him coming back for Week 1, ready to adjust if need be.”
McDaniel said Jones has been rehabbing and doing change-of-direction workouts. Jones has not done anything outside of individual drills.
“He’s exactly where we thought he would be at this point,” McDaniel said.
Alaska Elections: Where to Vote and Ballot Contents
Don’t let Alaska’s long history of voting for Republicans fool you: Its primary slate and a special election on Tuesday offer plenty of intrigue, with several big names on the ballot, such as former Governor Sarah Palin and Senator Lisa Murkowski.
The races are another test of the power of an endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump. He is backing Ms. Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, for the state’s only House seat, and is also backing Kelly Tshibaka, Ms. Murkowski’s main Republican rival in the Senate primary.
Here is a reminder of the voting rules and the stakes.
How to vote
The registration deadlines for voting in person and requesting a postal vote have passed. Alaska does not have same-day registration for primaries, but it does for presidential elections.
All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can participate in Alaska’s new nonpartisan primaries.
Where to vote
Alaska voters can click here to search for their assigned place to vote. Mailed-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by state election offices by Aug. 26. vote in person.
Alaska offers no-excuse absentee voting — meaning voters aren’t required to provide a reason — with the ability to receive ballots through the state’s secure online portal. Voters can choose to return their ballot by fax instead of mail, but must do so by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
What’s on the ballot
Ms. Murkowski was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Mr. Trump during his impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting a backlash from the former president. and his supporters in his quest for a fourth term. Mr. Trump backed one of his opponents, Ms. Tshibaka, a former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, in the primary.
Another race creating national intrigue will decide who will fill the seat of Representative Don Young, a Republican who died in March, for the remainder of his term which ends in January. Mr. Young had held the seat since his first election to the House in 1973.
The special election is led by Ms. Palin, who will face Nick Begich III, a Republican and the scion of an Alaskan political dynasty, and Mary S. Peltola, a Democrat and former state legislator. Voters will rank their choices in the special election. If no candidate achieves a majority, officials will eliminate the last runner-up and reassign the supporters’ voter to the voters’ second choices until one candidate obtains at least 50%.
The three candidates, along with many others, are also listed separately on the regular primary ballot for the House seat, which will determine who will compete in November to represent the state for a full two-year term beginning in January.
Voters will also decide various races for governor and state legislature. Click here for a sample ballot.
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.
The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.
“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”
The president tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days. He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill in the afternoon, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.
“Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,” the White House said. It said it would increase the president’s testing cadence and report those results.
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms – CBS Detroit
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC (AP) – First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and had “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday.
READ MORE: GM recalls 484,000 large SUVs to fix third-row seatbelt issue
She was vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she started experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will self-isolate at the holiday home for at least five days.
READ MORE: Boil water alert could last 2 weeks for some in Southeast Michigan
Joe Biden tested negative for the virus Tuesday morning, the White House announced, but would wear a mask indoors for 10 days under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.
NO MORE NEWS: 133,000 people remain under boil water advisory in Michigan, it could be weeks before water is safe to drink
© 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Walmart revenue grows as prices rise
walmart revenue rose in the second quarter as the retail giant benefited from consumers paying more for goods and stepping up trips to its stores.
Walmart, in its earnings report on Tuesday, said it was gaining market share in some categories such as groceries as shoppers grapple with inflation, and some Covid-19-related costs have decreases. But rising prices led buyers to withhold some purchases. Walmart also sells through an inventory glut, which leads to higher discounts.
