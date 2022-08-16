Finance
Ghana Life: Addictions
While every country has its unfortunates who are addicted to behaviour modifying substances, Ghana in the 1970s seemed relatively free of this phenomenon. It might have been one of the rare blessings of poverty that most people lacked the financial resources to fund a drug habit; few people were seen smoking but many others said that they would like to smoke if they could afford it. A cocoa farmer was pictured smoking his pipe on a Ghanaian bank note and this further enhanced the aspiration as everyone knew that cocoa farmers were rich. It was expected that increased prosperity would lead inevitably to increased indulgence.
In the Acheampong days of the 1970s, for most people outside of the military community it was hard to imagine increased prosperity. The high inflation of the Kalebule economy reduced many to poverty. For some the pangs of hunger were repelled by chewing cola, the caffeine containing nuts that revealed over-indulgence by staining the teeth red. Vampire grins were common, and for some, including Moslems forbidden to drink alcohol, the consumption of cola approached the proportions of an addiction.
Apart from stained teeth, the chewing of cola nuts was regarded as a harmless pastime, and the smoking of wee was regarded as only one grade more socially unacceptable. Wee is the Ghanaian word for cannabis or marihuana and might be derived from the English street name ‘weed.’ Everyone knew someone who smoked wee, and although the habit was regarded as unfortunate it was seldom condemned. When in June 1979 Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings seized the reins of government, wee smoking became almost respectable because the new head of state was rumoured to have smoked wee since his schooldays at Achimota.
Although hard drugs like cocaine and heroin were destined to come to Ghana in later decades, in the 1970s there was little evidence of their consumption. No doubt the high cost kept them out of reach of the masses and any soldiers who became addicted were confined to barracks. Even during the Rawlings years of the 1980s, Ghanaians were more likely to be found importing hard drugs into Europe or the USA than making use of them themselves.
The danger of addiction for the man in the street came from alcohol, and more especially from the locally distilled spirit called akpeteshie. Production was illegal, but numerous primitive stills operated besides streams deep in the forest. The raw material was palm wine, a popular beverage brewed from the sap of the oil palm. Unregulated distillation resulted not only in high ethyl alcohol concentrations but the inclusion of other alcohols such as methanol. Akpeteshie was not only addictive but also lethal.
Interaction with akpeteshie might have been merry but it was usually short. Addicts would often boast how fine they looked with a bright orange complexion, but by the time that liver damage became visible in this way, life expectancy could be measured in a few months. So for those who could not face the deprivations of the Kalebule era, it was akpeteshie that provided the cheapest and fastest release.
Acn Reviews – The Truth, Only the Truth
You are looking for supplementary information about ACN ? That’s good, congratulation whatever you are looking at the compensation plan, the product line, the business model, or maybe you are doing some research on the founder, maybe you are about to become a distributor, or you are already are a distributor. This ACN REVIEWS was waiting you. Let’s start with a short company introduction.
All Communication Network or ACN is an international telecom supplier. ACN started in January 1993 in US, and now operates in 20 countries on 3 continents. ACN annual revenue is near the 1 billion and count millions of customers. The founders of ACN are Greg Provenzano, Robert Stevanovski, Mike Cupisz and Tony Tony Cupisz. If you are still asking why Donald Trump name is the spokesman of ACN well that because he wanted to buy ACN and his offer got rejected by the founders.
The ACN product line consists of Videophone, local and long distance service plans, wireless phone plans, internet services and televisions services, house security. With the internet services you can choose between dial-up or high-speed dsl. Has you can see, ACN own certainly top of the industry product line which are in very high demand right now.
Ok, that’s it for ACN history and services, now how can you take advantage of this business opportunity?? can someone earn cash with it? They pay out commissions in three different ways: personal residual income, overriding residual income, and bonuses.
1. Personal residual incomes are the customers to you connected to ACN yourself. They claim that you can receive up to 10% of the total billing of your customer base, but to reach that tier your total billing has to be upwards of $10,000. So basically, personal residual income equals pennies on the dollar and is ALWAYS insignificant to the new representative.
2. Residual income is much more substantial than personal residual income. It comes from the customer base of individuals who have joined ACN and are on your team. When you refer friends or family to ACN and they join, a percentage of the customer billing they create is considered your “overriding residual income.” However, the amount of money that you receive is dependent on a number of factors. This source of income is for long term. If you are looking for fast and easy money, check out the thist part..
3. The previous income are bases on redisual income from customers which can take a while to build. That’s why ACN putted together a bonuses system, otherwise known as TCAB’s. These are bonuses that are received when your organization grows. The amounts of these bonuses vary heavily since it is dependent on a number of factors. Put simply, when you or someone on your team signs up a new representative it counts towards your bonus for that given month. Depending on how many new sign ups occurred in a month for your organization, a certain bonus is paid. You basically get paid when you sign up new individuals into your business and when you acquire customers.
Some network marketing business have a limited redidual revenue but with ACN the good thing is that you can reach inifinite incomes month after month. That’s why there is lot of ACN distributor in the top 500 earners in this industry.
Now let respond to the most frequent question : Is the ACN business a fraud ? Absolutely not, it works in multi-level (Pyramid), MLM (Multi Level Marketing), like for example Amway,Monavie or Herbalife. This is one of the oldest business model in the world.
Okay here come the messy part. You have to know that only 3or4% of the ACN distributor are really going to make money and for the 96%, there is no B plan. In other you have more chance of making no money which is not what you are looking for. Note that those pourcentage are true for every network marketing company.The ACN system is based on offline marketing, the hotel, the one on one meeting, the home meeting, the seminar. But I can guarantee you that it is not that duplicable has they telling you and most persons hate doing those thing.
Now that you are online, you have to figure out the power of internet and how instantly you can completely explode ACN if you know what you are doing. And that’s what I’m going to illustrate you.
I’m ready to give you everything to become a top earner in ACN. If any present top earner in ACN would start off all over, this would be the exact blue print that they would use. Would it would be great if you could get on the stage at the next ACN event? Well that’s simple, take advantage of the information I’m going to give you for free at the back of that website. So leave your name an e-mail on my website, I’m going to give you everything on a silver plater.
PC to Cell Phone Text Messaging
One of the most useful innovations in the mobile computing industry is the short messaging service technology or SMS. Popularly known as text messaging in some countries, this technology allows text data exchanges between mobile devices. And now, the technology has also expanded to allow PC-to-cell phone SMS services. Now, whether you’re on a mobile device or on a regular PC, sending SMS to cell phones is easy.
While wireless telecommunications carriers apply charges to mobile-to-mobile text messaging, SMS to cell phones from your PC is free. As a value-added service, wireless carriers allow subscribers or even the general internet public to send text messages to local numbers from their websites. Some of these facilities are only one-way PC-to-cell phone service. Some offer full two-way PC-to-PC text messaging.
SMS to cell phones can be done online. Many websites or Instant Messaging (IM) clients offer these services for free. SMS services from IM clients work just like PC-to-PC chats. You can save contact details from your account online or key in a phone number to text when you want to send an SMS. IM clients usually allow the sender and the recipient to exchange messages.
Commercial websites offering SMS to cell phones normally only allow one-way, PC-to-cell phone messaging. There are others though that work like an online community on the go. These facilities allows to profiles, upload photos, post and maintain blogs – all directly from cell phones. Members can send text messages, or emails may be received as text messages. You can access your account either from your phone or from a regular PC.
Majority of those who text messages via computers are those from business companies who send various messages at a single time for various promotions or propaganda purposes. Computers for them are more convenient because of the QWERTY keyboard. Messages are more easily typed with this keyboard, than using a cellular phone with the number pad.
These computers are installed with certain software that acts like an actual mobile phone. It has a big memory that can store millions of customers or clients’ numbers, making it possible to send multiple messages to this big number of people at a single time. These messages will be received in real time.
In the same way, the program can be configured to receive replies. So instead of the message going to your phone inbox, it will fall on the inbox of the program. The advantage of this is that, like an email, it can also store thousands of messages. Practically nothing has ever to be deleted. Every message can be kept for future reference if needed.
It’s definitely a whole new world with SMS technology. Getting in touch with your family and friends has never been easier. You can stay connected all the time. There are no monthly bills to think of. It’s a great service available at your fingertips. Indeed, text messaging has become a very powerful communication tool of today. Communication has never been made easier and cheaper.
8 Ways To Reduce Your Monthly Business Expenditure
Even the most successful of businesses inevitably face a cash crunch or two during their lifetime during which paying bills, giving employee wages, handling operational costs, etc become a nightmare. Here’s how to avert such adverse events through cost-cutting strategies.
We’re not talking about laying off employees or cutting corners from an already tight budget. We’re talking about practical ways like the ones below to save your business a substantial sum of money every month.
Make friends with technology
Is that document submission process taking too long? Is accounting eating into your team’s valuable time? Use technology! Many companies feel that investing in such products is a waste of money but very few realise that time is money. Using products and services saves time and minimises instances of manual error, making work smooth and thereby, giving more room to creativity.
Test before you buy
Seasoned shoppers all have one mantra; “One needs to shop around before buying.” Similarly, companies too should not jump on a product and purchase it for the entire team. Most products offer free trials or discount offers for the first month which gives your team to test it out and then purchase it. In case the tool does not offer free trials, buy it for an individual before purchasing for the entire team. Make sure to compare different products available in the market, consider their pricing, read reviews by peers, etc before making a decision.
Buy in bulk
Buying in bulk is a money-saving principle used by businesses, big and small. Be it the retail shop owner across the street or designers who bulk buy fabrics to make profits, it is always cheaper to purchase in bulk. Buy essentials like office supplies, like paper, printer cartridges, etc or products like tissues, coffee, etc. in bulk. You may be able to save thousands this way.
Track every little expense
Keep a record of all miscellaneous expenses or buy tools to track every kind of expense no matter how small or insignificant they look. Small expenses often add up and create bottlenecks when claiming taxes. The best way to track these expenses is to save all the receipts and review credit card settlements at the end of the month. There are many apps and service products that can help with this.
Review expenses every quarter
Purchased a SaaS tool last quarter? Don’t forget to stop the subscription once you no longer require it! If you forget, you will find that your business is burdened by services you never use that simply weigh down the balance sheet.
Find creative alternatives to traditional vendors
Some services are required by every business irrespective of their size. If you are looking for HR and Recruitment services don’t just rely on conventional options but explore and then select the agency or services based on your requirements.
Apply credit card rewards points for gift card purchases
Use your credit card reward points to purchase gift cards to minimise business expenses like employee gifts, office supplies or travel. You can save thousands with these points.
Renegotiate your payment terms and timelines with clients
If yours is a B2B Business and your clients ask for payment terms of 30-90 days, offer them a discount on their next purchase in exchange of timely payment. Alternatively, you could also give a discount on current invoices in return for early payment that can boost your business growth and maintain a healthy cash flow through invoice discounting platforms.
Interviewing People For Your Information Product Business – The First Steps to Take
You’ve got the idea.
You know that one of the best ways you can position yourself as an expert in your field is to interview experts.
You know that one of the easiest mediums to use is audio.
You’ve invested the $50- $80 required to by a decent digital audio recorder from Audio Shack or Circuit City.
Now what?
Do you “forge out into the unknown”, approach your first expert and say: “What about it?” Well, you could.
My advice however, is to get some notches under your belt in familiar territory first. And by familiar territory, I’m talking about someone you know.
Now the person could be someone in your industry that you already have a relationship with. It could even be your mother or your brother. It really doesn’t matter.
The important thing is for you to get some experience hooking up the digital recorder to the phone. And, experience actually interviewing people on the phone.
It’s a little bit like people taking their first steps in public speaking. It’s a lot easier if you practice in front of your “fan club” first… The ones who are behind you all the way.
So, just ask them: “Would you be willing to do an interview?” You can just say that you’re practicing with your new digital recorder, and you’d like to practice asking some questions on the phone. And then, once you have the recording of that interview, learn how to get it off of your digital recorder and on to your computer.
There you can use some of the simple editing software that’s around to edit your interview. Or, perhaps have the interview transcribed.
Either way, you will be practicing turning the original interview, into more valuable formats, without the pressure of having to get it right the first time.
Runescape Private Servers
With 15 million users, RuneScape is by far the most popular free MMORPG (massively multi-multiplayer online role playing game) on the planet. Created and operated by Jagex, this online game was released in 2001 whose free-to-play option has catapulted it to the status it currently enjoys.
But, apart from the adrenalin rush, everything finally boils down to the RuneScape economy. Here. “items” rule and can be traded for real money. Items are sometimes raw materials that can be collected from actions such as, say, fishing. Then there are higher skills such as cooking which can also earn a player items. But the most popular way of collecting items is by killing monsters who then drop an item which a player can grab.
When real-money trading threatened to spin out of control, Jagex released a series of updates to the game and introduced the Grand Exchange, to moderate buying, selling, re-selling and trading of items. Though the restrictions on real-money trading stabilised the RuneScape economy, players were understandably chuffed.
RuneScape has thus evolved over time and is still changing as Jagex introduces more and more changes. Take servers, for instance. Jagex has 160 servers across the world. Each one is referred to as a “world” by players. These servers are located in various countries and they are located in a way that provides the most effective connectivity.
Official Servers
Servers are divided according to different criteria. One, each one allows up to 2,000 players to hook up simultaneously. Therefore, a maximum 32,000 players can play at the same time. Servers are also divided on the basis of functionality. For instance, group participation is allowed only on some servers.
Apart from this, Jagex has two members-only servers for RuneScape Classic, each allowing only 1,250 players to connect with each other at any given time. This allows a total 2,500 players to connect simultaneously.
But all’s fair in war and RuneScape, right? RuneScape private servers offer a range of possibilities and activities that are not available on Jagex’s official servers. No wonder they are immensely popular.
But it took several years of research for these private servers to make an appearance. This is the case with many MMORPGs. The most popular private server for RuneScape players is moparscape, which offers a lot of flexibility.
For instance, players can set their own levels and obtain items that are almost impossible to acquire on the official Runescape servers. Another popular reason players prefer RuneScape private servers is you can play as a member without paying the monthly subscription which is a must to access the full RuneScape version.
Private Gateways
Private servers are a blessing for players who want to get around the rules and are used by those who cannot access Jagex’s official servers or whose accounts or IP addresses are banned.
They are illegal and when detected are banned by Jagex as they violate Runescape’s intellectual property rights. But that hasn’t helped much. Hackers are able to work around the system with ease and new servers keep cropping up under different names and aliases.
So just where do you find these RuneScape private servers and how do you access them? Either surf the Internet for moparscape or check out RuneScape cheat sites such as sythe, fagex, or eliteneo to learn more.
Four Applications For Teleseminar Services
Teleseminar services have become extremely popular over the past several years. This valuable tool can be used for different purposes across many business models. This article will discuss four applications, some common and some more unusual.
1. Online-based businesses have been early adopters of these services, due to geographical distances between the businesses and their clients. Interactive classes are often held in this way, as are promotional calls to introduce a product or service to a new market or to existing customers.
2. Brick and mortar retail businesses can make use of this technology as well. For example, let’s say a trendy women’s clothing store owner wanted to promote her new spring line-up of fashions, while rewarding her loyal customers. She could send a link to her email list of fans, announcing the online event. During the call, she could direct customers to her website, where she could walk them through photos of new arrivals. At the same time, she could explain the season’s fresh and new trends, and at the end, offer a special discount word or code. This code would create incentive for the customers to come in and shop!
3. Larger corporations can use this method of communication to train its employees all over the world, from a single site. Such training calls can also be recorded and used later, saving the company money by not having to recreate training each time a new employee is hired. Training can be scheduled at the employees convenience, on a flexible schedule. Employers could also have a stable of "anytime" training for instances where it’s necessary for an employee to work from home, e.g. in the winter when there are sometimes road closures due to ice or snow. Even if a lot of work must wait for employees to return to the office, there can still be productive learning accomplished from home on evergreen topics such as time management or increasing sales.
4. Learning online has increased in universities and colleges as well. With the exception of certain courses which require students to be hands-on to master the material, most classes are well-suited to distance learning. This saves students a lot of money otherwise spent on commuting, and allows more time to work, care for children, or to devote to other classes. Students with disabilities which make commuting very difficult are especially well-served by this method of learning. Professors can teach from anywhere in the world, and thus it’s possible for colleges and universities to offer a wider variety of classes than might be available in the local area. In this increasingly global economy, students who learn to collaborate with students and professors from other countries will be at an advantage. This method of providing classes allows for that collaboration much more readily than locally based learning.
These services can help companies train employees, provide marketing opportunities for retail businesses, boost an online business, and create global teaching and learning opportunities. From your favorite local clothing store to large corporations to online businesses to universities, learning via telephone and online are certainly here to stay.
