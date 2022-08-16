Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather

Newsletter Sign-Up
Boston
RED WING, Minn. — A 54-year-old Woodbury man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 63 in Red Wing, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kenneth Walton Fritze was traveling southbound across the Highway 63 bridge around 11:24 p.m. when his 2000 Subaru Forester came into contact with a roadside barrier and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.
Fritze was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
The Red Wing Police and Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
You don’t have to pull an old bath towel out of the closet to dry your car after a wash. There are a number of wonderful products to help you dry your car, and they make the process much easier. The best car dryers also save you time along the way. There are a few different drying options to have in your draughtsman’s kit, so we’ve rounded up the best car drying tools in the hope that it simplifies the task of keeping your car clean. We also share some handy tips for car drying below.
Subway
If you want the best way to dry a car after a wash, look no further than an air blower. And if you want the best air blower, you better check out Metro’s Master Blaster. It moves air at 58,500 feet per minute and delivers a very powerful blast of air to wipe water and droplets from a freshly washed car to reduce water spots. If you regularly wax your car, it will be even easier.
The process is almost 100% contactless, saving a car potential scratches or swirl marks from a chamois towel or microfiber cloth, and the device comes with a reusable filter to that maintenance remains pleasant and easy. It comes with five attachments for removing water from crevices and rollers to make it very easy to use. The price isn’t for everyone, but an air dryer is absolutely the best way to dry a car after cleaning instead of a rag and squeegee.
from adam
Adam’s air blower looks a lot like the Metro unit, but is a little more affordable, making it our second. Adam’s unit moves less air at 58,000 feet per minute, and overall we preferred the way the Master Blaster ran. Both are great machines, though.
Adam’s air dryer has a few built-in attachments for the drying style you’re looking for, and the unit also rolls like our top pick, making it easy to maneuver around the car. We also like the long hose that comes with this car fan. If you can’t swallow the price of the Master Blaster (or find it on sale), you won’t be disappointed with Adam’s unit.
CleanTools
Air dryers aren’t for everyone’s wallet, but there are other alternatives that are far more budget-friendly. That’s why we have to talk about The Absorber. This is a synthetic chamois drying towel from CleanTools that does a downright amazing job.
You can use the chamois like a cotton towel to dry areas of the car, or spread it over a larger part of the car like the roof or hood and swipe it around to suck up water left unmarked whirlpool after a car wash. Either way, the absorbency of the chamois leaves an almost dry surface that should only take a few minutes to fully clear before moving on to clay, wax or call of one day.
The absorber makes it easier to dry the car and should be on your shopping list.
Powerful cleaner
The absorber is the best dog, but Mighty Cleaner’s Shammy Towel isn’t in the doghouse at all. The chamois does a great job of picking up water and not leaving a lot of moisture behind. The company also offers its product in a two-pack, which might make for a better deal if you want a few for drying tasks. I know I like having one per car lying around the house right now.
Liquid X
If a chamois isn’t your style, there’s nothing wrong with using a microfiber drying towel made specifically for car drying. Liquid X’s Rapid Dry Microfiber Towels are top-notch absorbents that do a hell of a job drying a car after a wash. This large towel can hold several, but in our experience you can get away with just one because this microfiber towel is massive. A microfiber car drying towel measures 50 inches by 30 inches, so yes, it covers a large area and absorbs water well along the way. Or buy two microfiber drying towels if you want to make sure your drying needs are covered.
Zwipes
The Liquid X car towel is expensive, but it works well. If you need a more economical option, the Zwipes Waffle Microfiber Drying Towel comes in two packs and it’s much cheaper. But, in our experience, absorbency isn’t as good with the waffle-weave towel as it is with the Liquid X microfiber per pass. Nonetheless, it’s not a bad drying aid to consider.
Huiscu
The last option we recommend for drying a car is a squeegee, and Huiscu’s water blade is our top pick. It’s sturdy, features a flexible blade for easy water sweeping, and measures 12 inches for a good-sized drying footprint with every pass. In our experience, it worked well and didn’t feel flimsy when wiping off water.
great barrier
It might be personal preference, but the Great Barrier Waterblade features a stiffer dual-blade design that, in our experience, worked well, but not as well, as our top pick. That’s not to say he didn’t get the job done as he still lands as a runner-up pick. It’s also a bit cheaper, so there’s an added bonus for you if you like this design better.
|
Best car drying tool
|
Mark
|
Last name
|
Price
|
Blown air drying cannon
|
Subway
|
master blaster
|
$484
|
Car chamois
|
CleanTools
|
The absorber
|
$15
|
car drying towel
|
Liquid X
|
Quick dry towel
|
$79
|
Car drying squeegee
|
Huiscu
|
Water Blade
|
$19
Any of the above car drying tools will make the process much easier. We can guarantee it, and with something for every budget, there’s no reason not to start enjoying a simpler drying process.
CNET
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, prosecutors informed attorneys for the former New York mayor on Monday.
The revelation that Giuliani, an outspoken Trump defender, could face criminal charges from the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis edges the probe closer to the former president. Willis has said she is considering calling Trump himself to testify before the special grand jury, and the former president has hired a criminal defense attorney in Atlanta.
Law enforcement scrutiny of Trump has escalated dramatically. Last week, the FBI searched his Florida home as part of its investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. He is also facing a civil investigation in New York over allegations that his company, the Trump Organization, misled banks and tax authorities about the value of his assets. And the Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters as well efforts by him and his allies to overturn the election he falsely claimed was stolen.
Giuliani, who spread false claims of election fraud in Atlanta’s Fulton County as he led election-challenging efforts in Georgia, is to testify Wednesday before a special grand jury that was impaneled at Willis’s request. Giuliani’s lawyer declined to say whether he would answer questions or decline.
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s team in Atlanta that he was an investigation target, Giuliani attorney Robert Costello, said Monday. News of the disclosure was first reported by The New York Times.
Earlier Monday, a federal judge said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before the special grand jury. Prosecutors have said they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the election.
Willis’s investigation was spurred by a phone call between Trump and Raffensperger. During that January 2021 conversation, Trump suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes needed to reverse his narrow loss in the state.
Willis last month filed petitions seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers.
In seeking Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identified him as both a personal attorney for Trump and a lead attorney for his campaign. She wrote that he and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting and presented a video that Giuliani said showed election workers producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.
Within 24 hours of that Dec. 3, 2020, hearing, Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video. But Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread voter fraud using the debunked video, Willis wrote.
Evidence shows that Giuliani’s hearing appearance and testimony were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” her petition says.
Two of the election workers seen in the video, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, said they faced relentless harassment online and in person after it was shown at a Dec. 3 Georgia legislative hearing where Giuliani appeared. At another hearing a week later, Giuliani said the footage showed the women “surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they are vials of heroin or cocaine.” They actually were passing a piece of candy.
Willis also wrote in a petition seeking the testimony of attorney Kenneth Chesebro that he worked with Giuliani to coordinate and carry out a plan to have Georgia Republicans serve as fake electors. Those 16 people signed a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.
All 16 of those fake electors have received letters saying they are targets of the investigation, Willis said in a court filing last month.
As for Graham, attorneys for the South Carolina Republican have argued that his position as a U.S. senator provides him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel. But U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunities related to his role as a senator do not protect him from having to testify. Graham’s subpoena instructs him to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 23, but his office said Monday he plans to appeal.
May last month rejected a similar attempt by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to avoid testifying before the special grand jury.
Graham’s office said in a statement Monday that the senator disagrees with the judge’s interpretation of the provision of the Constitution he believes protects him from being questioned by a state official. His lawyers have said he was making inquiries that were part of his legislative duties, related to certification of the vote and to a proposal of election-related legislation.
But the judge wrote that that ignores “the fact that individuals on the calls have publicly suggested that Senator Graham was not simply engaged in legislative factfinding but was instead suggesting or implying that Georgia election officials change their processes or otherwise potentially alter the state’s results.”
In calls made shortly after the 2020 general election, Graham “questioned Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition.
Graham also “made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign,” she wrote.
Republican and Democratic state election officials across the country, courts and even Trump’s attorney general have found there was no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to affect the outcome of his 2020 presidential election loss.
Trump-allied lawmakers were planning to challenge the tallies from several battleground states when Congress convened on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the results under the Electoral Count Act, but after the Capitol attack that day Georgia’s tally was never contested.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has described his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”
___
Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.
It’s not deja vu — Caltrans is once again planning a closure on Highway 210 through Irwindale, this time for the eastbound lanes, and for another five full days.
The closure is the second phase of the San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge Replacement Project. All lanes of Highway 210 eastbound will be closed from Highway 605 to approximately Irwindale Avenue, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 17. Eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
The circumstances of closing last month will be reversed, so this time around three lanes of westbound Highway 210 will be converted in both directions.
Several freeway on- and off-ramps will also be closed during the shutdown, including the Irwindale on-ramps to the westbound 210 Freeway, the Mount Olive on-ramps to the 210 westbound, eastbound, Hwy 605 connector to eastbound 210, and westbound 210 connector to southbound 605.
Commuters were urged to avoid the area by taking highways 10 or 60 as an alternative, using public transportation or working from home during the shutdown.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday pushed back on efforts to release the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying the investigation “involved highly classified” and that the document contained sensitive witness information.
The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when seeking the search warrant. of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.
The court filing — from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a senior Justice Department national security official — argues that making the affidavit public would “cause significant and irreparable harm. to this ongoing criminal investigation.
The document, according to prosecutors, details “highly sensitive witness information,” including people who were interviewed by the government, and contains classified grand jury information.
The government told a federal magistrate that prosecutors believe certain additional documents, including the warrant cover page and the government’s request to seal the documents, should now be made public.
A property receipt unsealed on Friday showed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were not only marked top secret but also ‘compartmentalized sensitive information’, a special category meant to protect the country’s most important secrets. which, if publicly disclosed, could cause “exceptional seriousness”. “damages to American interests. Court records did not provide specific details about what information the documents might contain.
The Justice Department acknowledged on Monday that its ongoing criminal investigation “involved highly classified material.”
The search warrant, also unsealed on Friday, said federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs the collection, transmission or loss of defense information under the Security Act. ‘spying. The other statutes deal with the concealment, mutilation or suppression of documents and the destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations.
Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant, executed last Monday, was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House documents recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The National Archives had asked the department to investigate after it said 15 boxes of documents recovered from the estate included classified documents.
It remains unclear whether the Justice Department moved forward with the warrant simply as a way to retrieve the records or as part of a larger criminal investigation or attempt to prosecute the former president. Several federal laws govern the handling of classified information, with criminal and civil penalties, as well as presidential records.
But the Justice Department, in its Monday filing, argued that its investigation is active and ongoing and that releasing additional information could not only jeopardize the investigation, but also subject witnesses to threats or deter others to come forward to cooperate with prosecutors.
“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to jeopardize future stages of investigation,” the government wrote in the court filing.
