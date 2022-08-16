‘House of the Dragon’ release date: When can you watch in your time zone?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An assistant Los Angeles County prosecutor said George Gascón’s “general policy” of releasing inmates convicted of crimes such as the murder of a minor creates a “ticking time bomb”, and said his ” days are still counted” after the reminder. campaign suffered a heavy blow on Monday.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s office released several prisoners convicted of violent crimes such as murder on the streets.

Due to Proposition 57, approved by California voters in 2016, every minor convicted in adult court should be granted an additional transfer hearing in juvenile court to determine whether the individual should be tried as an adult.

In many cases, however, Gascón’s office chooses not to participate in transfer hearings and the inmate would be released.

Andres Cachu was released from prison in November after a close ally of Gascón, Assistant District Attorney Alisa Blair, chose not to present evidence at a hearing to determine whether he should remain in custody since then. that he left the juvenile detention center when he turned 25.

Cachu was involved in a police chase in July he allegedly abandoned a firearm he allegedly had in his possession and was charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of gun.

Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Jon Hatami told Fox News Digital that Gascón’s policy creates a “ticking time bomb” and that a released murderer will end up victimizing someone else.

“He doesn’t really care.”

“When you release dangerous criminals who are murderers at the age of 25, when you don’t present any evidence to a judge, when you don’t question whether that individual was dangerous in prison, and you just released them “Yeah, that becomes a ticking time bomb. And at some point, that person is going to victimize someone else. And so George Gascón should really think about it.”

Hatami says that Gascón just doesn’t care if someone is a victim.

“He doesn’t really care. And that’s sad because a district attorney’s job is to fight for victims and their families, to make sure there’s accountability, to s to ensure that justice is served and to ensure that the public is safe, so this individual is not coming out for someone else,” Hatami said.

The campaign to recall Gascón suffered a major setback Monday when the Los Angeles County clerk-recorder found that there were not enough valid signatures collected to put the recall question on the ballot.

Despite the setback, Hatami said he had a message for Gascón: “I’m not going anywhere”.

“I will always stand with the abused and neglected children, the victims and their families, and the people of LA County. Your days are always numbered. Just like today, I will return to work for the people tomorrow,” Hatami said. . “I am incredibly saddened and disappointed by today’s news. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and all of LA County. However, the fight for justice, public safety and doing what is right is not over. take a little more time. I will always be proud of all the hard work of the families and volunteers.

Patricia Wenskunas, founder and CEO of Crime Survivors Inc., a California-based organization that focuses on helping victims of violent crime and their family members, told Fox News Digital she was “extremely concerned” for victims and survivors of crime after hope for a potential Gascón recall faded on Monday.

“I am extremely concerned for the victims, survivors and for public safety, and especially for our communities in Los Angeles County. I pray that this does not encourage DA Gascon with more progressive policies and I pray that ‘He resolves to realize the importance of holding criminals accountable and bringing justice to victims through our justice system,” Wenskunas said. “We need to catch our breath and regain our voices for the voiceless.

In another case, Victor Bibiano, 30, served just eight years of a life sentence handed down after being convicted in a double murder case because Gascón’s office refused to transfer the case. case from juvenile court to adult court, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

He was taken into custody in May in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot dead in a transient encampment in Pacoima, which is an area of ​​Los Angeles, although Gascon said evidence suggest that Bibiano neither shot nor killed. the transient.

When Bibiano was 17, he and two others were convicted in adult court in 2012 of murdering two gang members and injuring a third in 2009.

Initially, Bibiano was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder and double murder under special circumstances, but was released in 2021.

Gascón told the Los Angeles Daily News in this case that his office did not seek a transfer to adult court because it could not prove that Bibiano would not have received juvenile rehabilitation services when the initial crimes took place. been committed.

“Given that Bibiano had no prior delinquency in the time of the homicides , he did not commit any serious offense while in prison and he presented other mitigating confidential information, we have determined that we cannot discharge this charge,” Gascon said. “Bibiano remained in juvenile court. We have requested a commitment from the Juvenile Justice Division for an additional two years. This request was accepted but the Juvenile Justice Division rejected Mr. Bibiano. However, as part of his release plan, Bibiano had access to community support and resources.”

In 2021, a convicted killer was filmed celebrating in his prison cell after learning about the new Gascón directive which calls for the potential reconviction of inmates who have been in prison for 15 years. He was seen on video toasting Gascón with “white lightning”, which is prison moonlight.

“I could tell they feel like the district attorney’s office has let them down”

“Here with my cellie,” Dorsett said, according to a video released by the California District Attorneys Association. “A few white flashes, a small cup, boom! Let’s celebrate our return home on this Gascón directive. Oops!”

Kathy Cady, a former prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, told Fox News Digital that Gascón is “either indifferent or unaware of the incredible damage and devastation he is causing.”

Cady also said the impact on the victim’s family when their loved one’s murder is released from prison is devastating.

“I could tell they feel like the district attorney’s office has let them down,” Cady said. “They feel very devastated and, you know, abandoned.”

