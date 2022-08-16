Finance
How to Find the Best Network Marketing Or MLM Company For You
Finding an ideal multilevel marketing company that fits you is the first step to attaining substantial success in Network Marketing. You first want to find a company that is in line with your personal style. The best way to do that is by research.
When researching, you are looking for several key elements:
Am I passionate about the quality of the products/services I offer?
Seek out a company that appeals to your personality. If you are tech savvy and enjoy learning about emerging technology, you’ll want to look for a company in the telecom industry. If you live a healthy lifestyle, find a company that offers an opportunity in the area of vitamins and supplements. If you’re a sales person or marketer who can sell anything, than focus on retailing high quality products that will garner great word of mouth promotion from your customers.
Whatever you choose, it is your duty to find a company that you will be passionate about. Keep in mind that most people are multifaceted and are able to do well in many areas so consider all factors before committing to any one area.
Is this company credible and ethical?
The best way to find out the validity of a company is to dig up their background. Find news clips and reports on the company, seek out message boards where the company is discussed, and do a general search to pull up enough information to gain a general picture.
Now that you’ve found that it’s worth your time, look for the company’s stats. Is it an INC 500 or Fortune 500 company? Are individuals finding success with the company? Are the services or products in high demand?
Does the company offer the top commission and bonus structure available?
This may seem simple, but watch out! There are several companies out there that claim that wealth is right around the corner and then after much work and dedication you’ll find that it’s not the case. You have to understand the compensation structure. Look for a business opportunity that offers residual income from repeat purchasing, like a service that requires a monthly bill that your customers are paying. An example is if your company provides home phone service or some sort of monthly subscription. Getting paid once is great, but repeatedly receiving income from a one time effort is the road to wealth!
Bonuses and perks are another huge factor with whether or not you will generate a viable income from your company. Find a company that is focused on rewarding representatives who deliver results. The bonuses could be weekly or monthly, they may include leadership bonuses for attaining a higher position, they could even include company cars or vacations, so be sure to partner with a company that rewards you for your dedication. They are out there!
Is there a training system in place to assist me?
Training is key. Many people find that after the smoke clears and it’s time to get to work they have no idea where to start. This is tricky because every company is going to claim that all the materials are in place for you to succeed. The way to find out for sure is to talk to someone in the company. Find out if there is an online or correspondence training. Check out the team training sites. And if you are in a major city, there should definitely be a local conference style training available for you to attend.
Stop wasting precious time and energy with lackluster compensation plans and faulty products that do nothing more than drain your momentum and lead you to yet again another search for a better company. Start out on the right foot and set your self up for continued success. At the end of the day the goal is to be ethical and fulfilled and finally financially free. Use this article as your guide to unleashing your true potential and finding your best road to success.
Finance
Accounting Courses – Become a Chartered Accountant
A raft of new accounting courses have been introduced by London-based business schools with the aim of meeting the demand from employers for professionals who are well prepared for careers in accountancy.
If you’ve considered becoming a chartered accountant now is the time to consider making the move and completing an undergraduate business degree. Accounting courses can provide students with a solid grounding in all areas of accounting and finance, including financial accounting, assurance, audit, taxation, law, corporate finance and financial management – all core areas that professionals encounter in business on a daily basis.
Many scholars also have a clear aptitude for maths, economics and statistics before enrolling in accounting courses, with the opportunity to focus deeply on finance and accounting or to broaden studies into niche areas such as languages, business law and corporate social responsibility.
BSc Accounting courses are available in London for three and four-year programmes with the latter providing an excellent opportunity to include relevant work experience to prepare for a career and make contacts in the business world.
Not only do London-based business schools provide unrivalled links to the City of London, they also provide a vibrant and supportive community for students all year round. With a plethora of societies and activities available and the entirety of the nation’s capital to explore, London is one of the best places in the world to study.
Most students are guaranteed a place to stay in halls of residence for their first year and with full access to all the learning resources you need – including libraries, lecturers and guest speakers – all the tools are there to get the best head start in business.
Finance
Avoiding Online Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting Starts With Awareness
Trademarks act to identify the source of a particular good or service. To be effective and drive sales, they generally must be visible to a certain segment of consumers. On the Internet, that “visibility” may be achieved through several marketing and search engine optimization techniques. The following discusses various ways in which unscrupulous infringers trade off the trademarks, trade names, and goodwill of trademark owners.
1. Domain Names – Certain usage of trademarks or confusingly similar variations as domain names may constitute trademark infringement. In addition to the remedies available against cybersquatters under the Anticybersquattering Consumer Protection Act (ACPA), 15 U.S.C. Section 1125(d), a trademark owner may file suit in state or federal court. Monitoring domain name registrations is an effective initial step in averting infringement. Trademarks, trademarks plus additional verbiage, and obvious typos (known as “typosquatting”) should be considered in a monitoring program.
2. Meta Tags and Source Code – Sophisticated infringers will insert trademarks into the source code of a website to attract consumers to the site when entering search engine queries for the trademarks. These tactics include meta tags, title tags (located at the top of the page and usually displayed at the top of the browser window), and header tags (code associated with key text on the website page). Portions of the source code can be viewed by selecting “Show Source Code” or similar options depending on how what browser is used. Along with website copy, usage of trademarks in source code is likely a reason why a web page shows high in organic search engine results.
3. Website Copy – The actual text on websites is one of the more obvious ways to infringe a trademark and works well for search engine optimization. This type of infringing trademark usage can typically be found by using a find search of the website page(s).
4. Keyword Advertising – Trademark infringement in keyword advertising also known as “pay-per-click” advertising is one of the most insidious due to the effect it has on some trademark owners. In keyword advertising, someone bids on a particular keyword or phrase entered by the public into a search engine. The winning bidders typically appear as ads or results in a “paid sponsors” area of the search engine results page, usually at the top or right side of the page. Trademark infringement in keyword advertising occurs in two possible ways. First, the banner ad may contain infringing use of the mark and usually includes a link to a website. This may divert people looking for a trademarked product or service to the website of a third party. Second, the trademark may be used in the keyword bidding itself, which likewise may divert business from the legitimate trademark owner. The latter is particularly egregious because the price for keyword advertising is usually based on an auction format, and increases as the number of bidders for the term increases. Therefore, third-party infringers can drive up the cost for the trademark owner to bid on its own trademarks in keyword advertising.
5. Social Media – In addition to the obvious problem of infringers acquiring the user names of trademarks or brands (also known as “username squatting”), trademarks can be infringed in a variety of ways in social media. These include posts, domain name links, and background information. Companies should periodically monitor their trademarks on social media to prevent future infringement and stop innocent infringement as early as possible.
6. Internet Directories – Due to the numerous Internet directories that exist, unscrupulous trademark infringers can list their website or business (with a link to their website) in these directories and achieve misdirection of consumer searches for a trademark. This type of trademark infringement can be particularly difficult to remedy due the large number of directories, the relative lack of self-policing, and international distribution of operators. Typically, a settlement with a trademark infringer should include a requirement that a de-identification request be made to any Internet directories that contain infringing references or content.
7. Blog Posts, Article Sites, and Other Commentary – Blogs, article submission sites, and other sites allowing for commentary are an excellent opportunity to build inbound links and thereby increase a website’s search engine optimization. Unfortunately for trademark owners, these sites provide an equally excellent opportunity to divert business by using the trade name or trademark of others.
8. Search Engine Directories – Similar to Internet directories, search engines provide listings, such as Google Local (now Google+), where companies can list themselves along with their address, basic business information, description of services/goods offered, and website address. These listings are ripe for one business to claim the identity of another. Trademark infringement can also occur in the description of the business or services/goods offered. Most search engines provide a process to “claim” a listing or to transfer it to the rightful owner. Companies should be proactive in this area by claiming their listings before adopted by third-party infringers.
9. Website Hijacking – One of the scariest new developments in trademark counterfeiting is website hijacking. This new form of infringement is likely a response by infringers to the success brand owners have achieved in shutting down online trademark counterfeiting. Website hijacking is where an infringer hacks a website, typically a corporate one and sometimes one owned by a well-known company, sets up a sub-domain, and operates a counterfeit online store selling infringing products. The company many times is oblivious to this, and only finds out after the brand owner files suit to stop the infringing online store operated unknowingly by an innocent third-party company. This technique is particularly devious in that it provides the counterfeitert cover and time with the court system to move their operation before the brand owner can get an injunction in place.
Despite the peril posed by the Internet to trademark and brand owners, there are many effective strategies to stop infringement. Monitoring trademark usage is an effective first step. Contacting intellectual property counsel and sending cease and desist letters are additional steps that may be effective before filing suit for trademark infringement.
For more information regarding, trademark protection see our firm website.
Finance
All About Massage
Brief History of Massage
Massage may be the oldest and simplest form of medical care. Egyptian tomb paintings show people being massaged. Massage has been practiced continually since ancient times in Eastern cultures. It was one of the principal methods of relieving pain for Greek and Roman physicians. Julius Caesar was said to have been given a daily massage to treat neuralgia (nerve pain). In the 5th Century B.C., the father of Western medicine, Hippocrates wrote in the book The Physician Must Be Experienced In Many Things, “but assuredly in rubbing… for rubbing can bind a joint that is too loose, and loosen a joint that is too rigid.”
Massage lost some of its value and prestige with the unsavory image created by “massage parlors.” This image is fading as people gain the understanding that massage can relieve disease as well as aid in relaxation. As more people learn about the benefits of massage and it’s relation to disease, the more acceptable it will become.
Massage is now used in intensive care units, for children, elderly people, babies in incubators, and patients with cancer, AIDS, heart attacks, or strokes. Most American hospices have some kind of bodywork therapy available, and it is frequently offered in health centers, drug treatment clinics, and pain clinics.
Common Types of Massage
Massage therapists can specialize in more than 80 different types of massage, called modalities. Swedish massage, deep-tissue massage, reflexology, acupressure (similar to acupuncture but without needles), sports massage, and neuromuscular massage are just a few of the many approaches to massage therapy. Most massage therapists specialize in several modalities, which require different techniques. Some use exaggerated strokes covering the length of a body part (such as the leg), while others use quick, percussion-like strokes with a cupped or closed hand. A massage can be as long as 2 to 3 hours or as short as 5 or 10 minutes. Usually, the type of massage given depends on the client’s needs and physical condition. For example, therapists may use special techniques for elderly clients that they would not use for athletes, and they would use approaches for clients with injuries that would not be appropriate for clients seeking relaxation. Also, some forms of massage are given solely to one type of client; for example, prenatal massage and infant massage are given to pregnant women and new mothers, respectively.
Benefits of Massage
Massage therapy is the practice of using touch to manipulate the soft-tissue and muscles of the body. It is performed for a variety of reasons, including treating painful ailments, decompressing tired and overworked muscles, reducing stress, rehabilitating sports injuries, and promoting general health. Clients often seek massage for its medical benefit and for relaxation purposes, and there is a wide range of massage treatments available.
Massage therapy has many benefits, from increasing circulation and immunity to reducing pain from disease and injury. Massage therapy releases the “feel good” hormones, enabling the client to relax and de-stress. If clients fail to keep stress in check, it can lead to disease and can worsen conditions that already exist.
Massage is beneficial to everyone; from premature infants to the elderly. Massage helps infants to thrive and grow; helps children with a variety of medical, physical and emotional problems; and helps relieve the pain of the people who are dying.
When Massage is Contraindicated
Massage therapy can help almost any health condition, but there are certain situations where massage can make the condition worse (also called contraindications). If the person is suffering from a fever, or infection of any kind, massage will make the person feel worse. Also, if the person is intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, massage is not warranted for the same reason. If the person has advanced disease, he/she will need written permission from his/her primary care provider stating that the massage will be beneficial and not make the disease worse. Recent injury or surgeries (less than four weeks) generally also require written permission from the primary care physician before the therapist can continue.
Laws governing Massage
Forty-two states and the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces have passed laws regulating massage and bodywork – either through registration, licensure, or certification. In those states and provinces that regulate massage therapists also require the therapist to carry liability insurance, which carries its own set of rules of conduct. States generally require that the massage therapist to have graduated from a massage therapy school, typically having a minimum of 250 to 500 hours of education. Education typically involves learning several modalities, anatomy/physiology, pathology, business, ethics and on-the-job training; either through the school clinic or on the student’s own time. Liability insurance protects the therapist in the event the client is injured in the process of the massage or has a reaction to a product being used by the therapist. Laws also regulate certain protocols during the massage, such as proper draping and confidentiality of client records.
What Massage Is and Is Not
Most states that regulate massage require that the Massage Therapist must drape the client at all times, only undraping the current area being worked on. Massage Therapists holding liability insurance are held to a set of conduct and ethics that must be followed at all times. Not following these rules or those set by the state can result in disciplinary action being taken against the massage therapist. Massage therapy can be used for either relaxation or to relieve stress or lessen the effects of disease or injury on the body. Massage therapy in considered a CAM – Complimentary and Alternative Medicine and most massage therapists work in conjunction with other healthcare providers. Massage therapists may work with Chiropractors, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, nurses and physicians of all specialties.
Massage therapists cannot practice medicine, Physical Therapy or Chiropractic work unless they already licensed in any of those areas. Massage Therapists do not diagnose, can only treat, and cannot cure illness. Massage is not sexual in nature and the genitals and anal area must be draped at all times. If the massage therapist believes the client is beyond their scope of practice (knowledge), then s/he must refer that client to someone else who is more qualified.
Finance
The Future Scope of VoIP
As in the Internet era, VoIP services stands unique and inexpensive to internet people. The buzzing word in today’s calling is Voice over Internet Protocol. The revolution of VoIP has already taken into many corporate spaces and ready to exceed the gamut of its today’s version in coming future. According to recent survey nearly 90% of large companies have switched to VoIP technology. Also world has witnessed a great transition of revenue in VoIP from $13 billion in 2002 to $197 billion in 2007. And in terms of usage it has witnessed 8.3 billion minutes in 2002 to 823 billion minutes in 2007.
The way today people connect with each other is what VoIP technology dominates over. When the first generation VoIP came it was based on legacy phone networks and was limited to only business and corporations. When second generation VoIP came it had an edge over the previous in it as it provided tools like Skype, offered private and personal usage but still held back cross platform calling options. Now the present generation VoIP tools like Google talk etc gain superiority over the former by offering the cross platform calling depending upon the 3G/4G connectivity options. This way VoIP will touch new scales.
Sometimes back making international calls was a tough decision and it restricted loved ones from staying connected but with the introduction of VoIP not only it catered to business needs but also helped narrowing the gap of communication among the personal relations. No more sim needed to be changed for reducing costs as VoIP itself provided cut in costs. Only internet connectivity with a compatible device and a VoIP platform like Google talk or ComCast fulfilled the requirements. Nowadays video and audio conferencing is the major application of VoIP technology. Technically probing, it is based on multiplexing and multicasting scheme.
With the costs as low as $0.09 per minutes across networks and free calling on net VoIP has served the corporate and business organisations be it governmental or non- governmental or small growing enterprises on platter. Over and over with many researches and practice, VoIP has evolved its voice quality to the best. The speed and bandwidth improvements and proliferation of high speed networks like LTE, coming 5G etc have contributed to the betterment of the Voice over Internet Protocol. Ensuring best voice quality really eliminates the hindrance of communication caused in the business. The costs and quality has subscribed to the capital of the business organisations.
With the novel technology of IoT (Internet Of Things) evolving with fast pace it is expected that by 2020, 20 billion objects will be connected to each other over the internet and it is worth noting that VoIP technology will play a crucial role in controlling IoT automation. Everything in coming future will be retained on cloud and the wide usage of cloud computing will integrate the VoIP technology to have the sound application of the duo. The growth of VoIP continues to spell it casts over the world accepting its valuability.
Finance
The REAL Cost of Building and Maintaining a Commercial Website
Having a website can be a wonderful experience. I have experienced the joy of owning and operating a brilliant website built and hosted by a genius. I have also experienced the misery of owning a lousy website hosted by notorious scammers. So I have seen websites from both ends of the spectrum.
This article is to apprise everybody of the costs associated with building and operating a commercial website. There are millions of web-surfers who seem to believe that everything they see on a website should be available free of charge. This will set the record straight so these people get some appreciation of the costs involved to bring information to them. (Note: The rates will vary from provider to provider).
First, a distinction – there are two basic types of websites:
- Personal – mum and dad type sites – several pages of “family” style information
- Commercial – business sites – from one page “sales letter” sites to massive sites of several hundred pages.
For the purpose of this discussion I am going to limit my comments to commercial websites only.
A commercial website has been described as the great business leveller. You see, small businesses can compete on an even playing field with giant multi-national companies in what have been described as “niche” markets. That is, specialist markets.
As I mentioned before, so many web-surfers expect all websites to deliver completely free information to them. After all, websites are really cheap to build and cost virtually nothing to maintain. Or do they?
Let’s have a look at what is involved and the typical costs:
First, you will need a telephone line. No problem. Most people have them. The cost is variable depending on what country you live in.
Next, you will need a computer. Again, no problem, most people have them too. They can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars US depending on the make and model, its capacity, its range of features and the like.
With a telephone line and a computer you will then require an Internet Service Provider (ISP). An ISP will charge around US$20 per month for internet access. Broadband access will cost around US$750 per year, depending on your ISP.
Note that so far we are still just incurring the cost that the average surfing information hunter incurs.
To have a website you will either need to build it yourself or contract a specialist to build it for you. Obviously, if you do not have the knowledge and ability to do it yourself you will need a person skilled in doing this. For 15 or so pages (a reasonable sized website) you could pay in the vicinity of $1,500 US, often more.
So, now you have a telephone line, a computer, internet access and a website. Is there anything else? There sure is.
You will need a domain name for your website. This is so you can be found by your Unique Resource Locator (URL) name. That is how people will be able to find you – via links to your http://www.domainname.com name. A domain name will cost you somewhere around US $10 to $20 per year to keep it registered.
Then there is hosting. You will need a website hosting company to keep your site active and online for all the world to view. This is where the site “lives.” It’s where it is domiciled and is able to be changed by adding to or subtracting from the pages. Hosting can set you back around US$200 to $300 per year. Yes, I know some people get it for a lot less. However, like everything else if you want quality and performance then that is the going rate.
Anything else? Sure is.
Now you can really spend some money. Now your website desperately needs what all other websites need – traffic, otherwise known as visitors. You can spend thousands, even tens of thousands on this if you want.
So, let’s add it all up so far:
- telephone line – standard variable cost
- computer – standard variable cost
- ISP – US$240 per year.
- website construction US$1,500 to $2,500 (initial set up)
- domain name US$20 per year
- website hosting – US$200 to 300 per year
- website traffic US$nil to infinity (whatever the budget will allow)
To summarize, without the initial cost of a telephone line or a computer, the minimum cost of a commercial site is in the order of US$1,960. That does not account for any traffic costs. Nor does it account for an opt-in email collector or a delivery system to send digital products automatically. These can add the best part of another thousand dollars per annum to costs. However, we will only count what the basic ongoing yearly costs are as listed above. These amount to around US$460 at the bare minimum.
I stress that these costs are conservative. In reality a website owner can spend every cent he or she has on a commercial website. It is easy to do.
So, if you are looking to have your own website you now know what sort of money you are going to need to fund it and keep funding it year after year. And we haven’t even talked about the cost of anything that you might want to sell yet or the time it might take to develop digital products that can be downloaded from the website to a consumer.
If you are a web-surfer wanting everything free you now know why everything simply cannot be free.
Many website owners are very generous with what they provide free of charge. Just don’t expect them to give you everything for nothing. If you do then your favorite site may be out of business the next time you go to visit it. If you see something that you want then buy it. Very little in this world is free – somebody, somewhere has to pay. Something is free to you only if you do not have to pay for it.
Website owners can display this article at their own sites to explain why not everything can be free to the many visitors who expect just that. Perhaps it could be listed under a heading like: “Why Not Everything At This Website Can Be Free.”
Now Joe and Mary Websurfer will understand the costs that the average website owner has to pay before even one sale is made.
This article comes with reprint rights providing no changes are made and the resource box below accompanies it.
Finance
5 Tips To Writing A Good Business Plan
Starting up a business is an exciting time, but writing a business plan can seem daunting initially. However, being able to write a good business plan is an essential skill to have for any entrepreneur or new business looking to increase their chance of survival.
1) Identify your audience. A good business plan should be written from the prospective of the audience. First, you need to decide on the purpose the plan. Are you trying to persuade an investor to take on your project or communicate the future plans for the company? The purpose of the business plan will affect the style and content so make sure you are clear on this before beginning. A good business plan needs to be tailored to the specific requirements of the target audience in order to be engaging.
2) Do your research. In order to be able to write a strong, comprehensive business plan you need to possess a sound knowledge of the market you are involved in. You need to actively conduct market research and ensure that your plan makes reference to your findings. It should include factors such as market size, the predicted growth path of said market and how you propose to gain access to it. For example, if you are planning on opening a bar then your business plan should include figures based on the local population, cost of suppliers, predictions about whether the bar industry is likely to grow or decline in the area and a review of the competitive environment.
3) Assess your competition. Understanding your competition is an essential component to understanding any business environment. Whatever the business you are looking to establish, you will always have competition in varying degrees. Perhaps you want to open a restaurant in an area that is already saturated with eateries; you then need to think about what is the unique selling point of your restaurant. Or maybe you have found a niche in the market, why is that? In order to make your business a success you should look to your competitors to see how they are managing their business or areas where they could improve. You also need to assess whether you can compete effectively with the existing businesses and how you plan to do so.
4) Attention to detail. A plan that is concise and clear reads professionally so don’t make yours too wordy. The reader needs enough detail and information to be able to make an informed decision. As with all professional documents, care must be taken to avoid spelling mistakes and use correct grammar and punctuation. A plan that makes absurd or unrealistic assumptions is of no use so stick to the facts and make sure you are making credible projections and accurate content at all times.
5) Cover all bases. Before embarking on your plan it is a good idea to undertake some research in to what a professional business plan should include. You can then use this as a check list to make sure you have covered all the relevant areas. Sections of the business plan should include information on the company, the product/service market, competition in the field, management team, marketing strategy, operations and financials.
Once you have done all this you should have a complete and detailed professional business plan. The most important thing to remember when developing the plan is to see it as a living document and include specifics regarding dates and specific responsibilities. Your plan will need constant reviews and updates and things change so expect it to be a work in process for a good stretch of time. It will all be worth it in the end, a well-written plan will help ensure that the business is fully focused on what is required to achieve the company’s goal.
How to Find the Best Network Marketing Or MLM Company For You
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
15,000 nurses vote to authorize strike at Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals
Accounting Courses – Become a Chartered Accountant
Bet £10 and get £50 free bets with Bet365 including Man Utd vs Liverpool
Chicago White Sox score 4 in the 8th to rally for a 4-2 win against the Houston Astros: ‘That was a good one’
Why is air travel so miserable? Blame Florida
Challenging Tiffany & Co. and What Could be the Most Expensive Public Sale in NFT History
Avoiding Online Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting Starts With Awareness
Baby Swings, Home Run Inn Pizza, Capri Sun and More – NBC Chicago
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
How to play poker online – A guide
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters