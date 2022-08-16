News
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
Chants of “Let’s go, White Sox” echoed through the guaranteed rate field.
The Chicago White Sox were trailing by two but had runners in second and third with two outs in the eighth inning Monday against the Houston Astros.
Eloy Jiménez ripped a brace down the left field line and both runners scored to tie the game.
Two marches, one intentional and one traditional, loaded the bases of Yoán Moncada. He hit the first pitch he saw to cross a two-run single.
The magic of the eighth inning — and Johnny Cueto’s pitch — propelled the Sox to a 4-2 victory in front of 18,205.
Cueto (5-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. The rally in the bottom of the eighth, all with two outs, put him in position for the win.
Liam Hendriks brought out Mauricio Dubón with two runners for his 26th save as the Sox earned one of their best wins of the season.
“This victory just confirms that we have a very good team,” Moncada said through an interpreter, “and we have to believe in it and the people around the team have to believe in it too.”
The Sox extended their winning streak to four and tied a season high by moving four games above .500 for the first time since going 6-2 on April 16. The Sox (60-56) tied for second in the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins, but both teams won a half game over the Cleveland Guardians and are two games down.
“We need every win and it was a good one,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “All of these games are playoff games and we have to be ready to compete.
“We have to forget where we are right now. We just have to keep playing hard and trying to win every game. We don’t need to look at the leaderboard right now. We have to play hard and see what happens in the end.
Cueto put the Sox in position with another stellar outing.
“You can’t faze him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He is very special. It’s fun to watch it. I’m happy, especially that our young guys are watching it. They teach a lot about what you need to do as a starting pitcher to keep you in the game.”
After his last start Wednesday at Kansas City, Cueto said the team needs to “show the fire we have – if we have it.” He saw it on Monday.
“That’s what we have to do every game, try to compete and have the same level of energy and excitement that we had (Monday),” he said.
The Astros scored twice in the first. Dubón scored a single and advanced to third base when second baseman Josh Harrison was unable to field Yuli Gurriel’s grounder.
Dubón scored on Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice ball in the middle. Gurriel scored first on Alex Bregman’s brace.
“I just kept my focus,” Cueto said. “It wasn’t a good start for us, but it wasn’t (Harrison’s) fault either. After that mistake, I said ‘(Beep), let’s keep racing’ and I managed to come out of that round with two runs.”
He worked on a few jams, including the sixth when the Astros had runners at first and second with one out. Cueto allowed Jake Meyers to hit a helicopter in the third row. Moncada stepped on the sack and threw to first for an end-inning double play.
Cueto pumped his fist after hitting Kyle Tucker to wrap up his outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.
The Sox stayed at two due to good pitching from Astros starter José Urquidy. He came out after AJ Pollock reached a hit with two out in the eighth. All six hits allowed by Urquidy were singles.
Pollock’s hit got the ball rolling for the Sox. Andrew Vaughn doubled against reliever Rafael Montero, and Jiménez followed with his double equalizer at 0-2.
“I was trying to look for a good shot to hit,” Jiménez said. “It wasn’t a good pitch to hit, but I thank God I still have the ability to keep that ball fair.”
José Abreu took two balls before being intentionally stepped on, and Yasmani Grandal worked the full count before drawing a walk to load the bases for Moncada.
“I went out there just looking for fastballs,” Moncada said. “I wasn’t looking for anything else. Just fastballs. He threw a fastball at me and I was able to put the barrel on the ball.
The understudy fell past Meyers in center field and two runs scored, putting the Sox in position to win the thriller.
“We were able to stay focused throughout,” Moncada said. “This eighth round was a big round for us.
“As everyone has said, the game doesn’t end until the end. We kept fighting and we kept nibbling and grinding.
()
denverpost sports
News
15,000 nurses vote to authorize strike at Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals
Nurses at 12 hospitals in the Twin Cities and three in the Twin Ports of Lake Superior voted Monday to authorize what union leaders say could be one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.
The 15,000 nurses voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike that would commence after a 10-day notice to hospital operators. Union leaders have been negotiating since March and are asking hospital owners to address issues with staffing shortages, retention, pay and patient care.
“Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals,” Mary C. Turner, a registered nurse at North Memorial Medical Center and the Minnesota Nurses Association president, said late Monday night in announcing the vote outcome.
In all, 15 hospitals from seven systems are impacted by the vote.
In the metro area, hospitals affected are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joseph’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
This is the first time nurses in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis., have taken this type of action in contract negotiations, union officials said. A two-thirds supermajority was required for the strike authorization to pass.
Nurses union leaders plan a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the vote.
A spokesman for Twin Cities Hospital Group, which represents Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, urged nurses to join hospital negotiators in mediation.
“We are disappointed that the nurses’ union rushed into a strike vote without exhausting all means of reaching an agreement at the table or agreeing to our request for mediation,” the statement said. “We believe mediation is a helpful tool for finding common ground and mediation was mutually beneficial in our talks three years ago.”
An Allina Health official also expressed hope the two sides could find common ground. In a statement, Allina noted that contract negotiators have met a dozen times with union representatives and previous contract offers have included an 11 percent wage increase over a three-year contract.
“We are disappointed the union chose to take a strike authorization vote instead of working towards a fair and sustainable contract. A strike does not benefit anyone and will only further delay reaching a settlement at the bargaining table,” Allina’s statement said.
The strike vote comes after more than two year of the coronavirus pandemic has stretched many hospitals to the breaking point. Roughly one in five health workers left the profession during the pandemic, citing burnout and safety concerns.
News
Bet £10 and get £50 free bets with Bet365 including Man Utd vs Liverpool
The Premier League continues this weekend with some intriguing clashes.
New bet365 customers can get £50 free bets by supporting the Premier League and betting £10 or more!
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets*
CGV: * Offer to open an account. Bet £10 and get £50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
Premier League schedule
Saturday
- Tottenham v Wolves
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Leicester v Southampton
- Fulham v Brentford
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Bournemouth v Arsenal
Sunday
- West Ham v Brighton
- Leeds v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Manchester City
Monday
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets*
How to claim the Bet365 offer
Bet365 offer
- Deposit: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5* and £10* and claim the offer to receive five times that value in free bets.
- Release your free bets: place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and let those bets settle.
- Use your free bets: your free bets will become available shortly after your qualifying bets are settled. You can then place your free bets, just select “Use bet credits” in the bet slip.
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets*
ACCA FREE
Premier League offer: £30 with FREE BET if your first acca loses with Betway
FIGHT
Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua boxing offer: Bet £10 get £50 free bet with Bet365
edge
Premier League sack race: Erik ten Hag price cut, Ralph Hasenhuttl favorite
first tip
Liverpool v Crystal Palace offer: Bet £10 get £40 free bet with Paddy Power
REMATCH
Odds Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua: Ukrainian favorite for heavyweight fight
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Chicago White Sox score 4 in the 8th to rally for a 4-2 win against the Houston Astros: ‘That was a good one’
Chants of “Let’s go, White Sox” echoed through Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Chicago White Sox trailed by two but had runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth inning Monday against the Houston Astros.
Eloy Jiménez ripped a double down the left-field line, and both runners scored to tie the game.
Two walks, one intentional and one traditional, loaded the bases for Yoán Moncada. He hit the first pitch he saw to center for a go-ahead two-run single.
The eighth-inning magic — and Johnny Cueto’s pitching — propelled the Sox to a 4-2 victory in front of 18,205.
Cueto (5-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in eight innings. The rally in the bottom of the eighth, all with two outs, put him in position for the win.
Liam Hendriks got Mauricio Dubón to pop out with two runners on for his 26th save as the Sox completed one of their best wins of the season.
“This win just confirms that we have a very good team,” Moncada said through an interpreter, “and we have to believe in that and the people around the team have to believe in that too.”
The Sox extended their winning streak to four and tied a season high by moving four games over .500 for the first time since they were 6-2 on April 16. The Sox (60-56) remained tied for second in the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins, but both teams picked up a half-game on the Cleveland Guardians and are two games back.
“We need every win and that was a good one,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “All these games are playoff games and we need to be prepared to compete.
“We have to forget where we are right now. We just have to keep playing hard and try to win every game. We don’t have to be looking at the standings right now. We have to play hard and see what will happen at the end.”
Cueto put the Sox in position with another stellar outing.
“You can’t faze him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s very special. It’s fun to watch him. I’m glad especially our younger guys are watching him. They learn a lot about what you’ve got to do when you’re a starting pitcher to keep you in the game.”
After his last start Wednesday in Kansas City, Cueto said the team needed to “show the fire that we have — if we have any.” He saw it Monday.
“That’s what we need to do in every game, just try to compete and have the same energy level and excitement that we had (Monday),” he said.
The Astros scored twice in the first. Dubón singled and advanced to third when second baseman Josh Harrison couldn’t field Yuli Gurriel’s grounder.
Dubón scored on Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice fly to center. Gurriel scored from first on Alex Bregman’s double.
“I just kept my focus,” Cueto said. “It wasn’t a good start for us, but it wasn’t (Harrison’s) fault too. After that error, I said, ‘(Bleep) it, let’s keep competing,’ and I was able to get out of that inning with two runs.”
He worked out of a couple of jams, including the sixth when the Astros had runners on first and second with one out. Cueto got Jake Meyers to hit a chopper to third. Moncada stepped on the bag and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
Cueto pumped his fist after striking out Kyle Tucker to wrap up his outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.
The Sox remained two down because of the strong pitching of Astros starter José Urquidy. He exited after AJ Pollock reached on an infield hit with two outs in the eighth. All six hits Urquidy allowed were singles.
Pollock’s hit got the ball rolling for the Sox. Andrew Vaughn doubled against reliever Rafael Montero, and Jiménez followed with his game-tying double on an 0-2 pitch.
“I was trying to look for a good pitch to hit,” Jiménez said. “That wasn’t a good pitch to hit, but I thank God I still had the ability to keep that ball fair.”
José Abreu took two balls before being intentionally walked, and Yasmani Grandal worked the count full before drawing a walk to load the bases for Moncada.
“I went out there just looking for fastballs,” Moncada said. “I wasn’t looking for anything else. Just fastballs. He threw me a fastball and I was able to put the barrel on the ball.”
The liner fell in front of Meyers in center field and two runs scored, putting the Sox in position to win the thriller.
“We were able to keep our focus all the way through,” Moncada said. “That eighth inning, it was a big inning for us.
“Like everybody said, the game doesn’t end until the end. We kept battling and we kept chipping away and grinding.”
()
News
Why is air travel so miserable? Blame Florida
Airlines flying to Florida on a recent weekend had a lot to navigate.
Over the Gulf of Mexico, military exercises have restricted airspace for flights attempting to go east and west. A thunderstorm has encroached, threatening a major highway across the Gulf. Understaffing at an air traffic control center near Jacksonville limited north-south traffic.
wsj
News
Baby Swings, Home Run Inn Pizza, Capri Sun and More – NBC Chicago
Product recalls are not unusual, but in recent days, several major brand name products have been the focus of recall alerts.
From pretzel buns to Capri Sun juice packets and baby swings, products have been pulled from shelves for a variety of reasons.
Here are the most recent recalls and what to do if you have affected product:
Over 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo baby swings recalled after baby dies
Pennsylvania-based baby products company 4moms is recalling more than two million MamaRoo swings and about 230,000 RockaRoo rockers in the United States and Canada, over concerns that their restraint straps were hanging under the seat, causing entanglement and strangulation hazards for crawling babies.
In a notice posted Monday on the U.S. Consumer Products and Safety Commission’s website, the company said it had received two incident reports involving infants who became entangled in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after crawling under the seat, including a 10-month-old baby who died of asphyxiation and a 10-month-old who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caretaker. 4moms has not received any entanglement incident reports involving the RockaRoo.
Customers with infants who can crawl are urged to immediately stop using the recalled swings and swings and place them in an area where the child cannot reach them. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap tether that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.
Contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 8am-5pm ET Monday-Friday, by email at [email protected] or online at 4moms.com and click on the “Security and Reminder” link at the top of the page.
Read the full story here.
More than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun recalled after mixing cleaning solution on production line
Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling more than 5,500 cases of a certain Capri Sun beverage flavor after the production line accidentally mixed it with a cleaning solution, a company press release said Friday.
About 5,760 cases of wild cherry flavored Capri Sun were voluntarily recalled after a diluted cleaning solution, which the statement said is used on food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a chain production at one of our plants,” Kraft Heinz said in the statement.
According to the statement, the only product affected was the Wild Cherry flavor, with an expiration date of June 25, 2023.
No other Capri Sun flavors were affected or are part of the voluntary recall, the statement said.
Kraft Heinz says consumers who have purchased the product should not drink it, but rather return it to the store where it was purchased.
Find more details here.
Home Run Inn is recalling over 13,000 books. frozen meat pizza due to possible contamination
Chicago-based Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that may be “contaminated with foreign material, particularly metal,” a Food Inspection Service press release said Sunday. and Security from the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to the announcement, the product recall applies to frozen 33.5 ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza.”
The products, which were distributed in Illinois, were manufactured on June 6 and have an expiration date of December 3, 2022.
Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Read the full story here.
Oatly Distributor extends oat milk recall
A distributor of Oatly oat milk has expanded its voluntary product recall due to ongoing contamination concerns, NBC News reported.
California-based Lyons Magnus is now including in the recall 18 fl. oz./11 fl. oz. cartons of Oatly Regular Oat Milk, as well as 18 fl. Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-unit/11 fl. oz. cartons of Oatly Barista Edition Oat Milk.
The recall is being carried out in response to fears of microbial contamination, including organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Lyons Magnus said that while Clostridium botulinum was not found in the products, consumers are warned not to consume it, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Buns recalled due to possible microbial contamination
King’s Hawaiian has recalled several products after an ingredient used by a supplier was recalled due to possible microbial contamination.
In a press release, the company said it was voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products “out of an abundance of caution” following a recall by pretzel product supplier Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to potential for causing microbial contamination, including organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinumsays Kings Hawaiian.
No illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bread have been reported.
King’s Hawaiian will resume production of all pretzel products once the company has ensured that all current products have been phased out and confirmed the safety of all ingredients, according to a press release.
Consumers in possession of King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should discard the product. Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
NBC Chicago
News
Marcus Stroman appreciates David Ross lamenting a quick hook in the Chicago Cubs’ 5-4 loss: ‘I have a lot of respect for that man’
Marcus Stroman wants the baseball in tough spots with an eye on pitching deep into games.
Monday night at Nationals Park didn’t play out how he envisioned.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross admitted after the 5-4 loss that he probably pulled Stroman one batter too soon. Ross brought in reliever Mark Leiter Jr. with two outs in the fifth to face Washington Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz. Two pitches later, Cruz connected on Leiter’s elevated sinker for a two-run double to put the Nationals ahead.
The Cubs tied it in the seventh on Seiya Suzuki’s RBI single but lost after Cruz homered off reliever Brandon Hughes in the eighth.
In his last seven starts since the beginning of July, Stroman owns a 2.21 ERA.
“I felt strong, so in that situation my biggest job is just to hand the ball off and to go in the dugout,” Stroman said. “In those situations, I’ve been blasted in the past for wanting to stay in — I’ve been blasted in the past for any situation. So I just try to keep my mouth shut and do everything I can while I’m out there, and then when he comes to get me, my job is done.”
It’s not often a manager admits to prematurely removing a starting pitcher. The more common refrain centers on letting a starter stay in too long and getting burned. Stroman’s track record suggests he deserves an opportunity to work through a jam, especially when he was pitching well on a night the Cubs defense let him down.
Third baseman Zach McKinstry’s throwing error to begin the fifth sparked the Nationals’ four-run inning, all of which were unearned runs attributed to Stroman.
“He was throwing the ball really well,” Ross said. “We didn’t play good defense there that last inning.”
Ross approached Stroman after the game to let him know directly that he wished he had left the right-hander in the game. Stroman appreciated those words from his manager.
“It’s huge — obviously I want to be in in the moment,” Stroman said. “But the fact that he identified and let me know right after the game, that just shows who Ross is. I love Rossy. Rossy’s the man. I have a lot of respect for that man.”
Even though he is in his third season, Ross still is learning on the job as a first-time manager and growing into the role. This is the time to learn and adjust from in-game decisions such as Monday’s when wins and losses don’t affect postseason hopes.
In future seasons — perhaps as soon as next year — a move that backfires in a meaningful game would put Ross under greater scrutiny.
“He has great feel for the game of baseball,” Stroman said. “Sometimes it’s going to be taken out of his hands as far as where the game’s going and not facing lineups three times through and all that, but you have to go on eye tests and go on feel and I think Ross has a ton of feel.”
()
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
15,000 nurses vote to authorize strike at Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals
Accounting Courses – Become a Chartered Accountant
Bet £10 and get £50 free bets with Bet365 including Man Utd vs Liverpool
Chicago White Sox score 4 in the 8th to rally for a 4-2 win against the Houston Astros: ‘That was a good one’
Why is air travel so miserable? Blame Florida
Challenging Tiffany & Co. and What Could be the Most Expensive Public Sale in NFT History
Avoiding Online Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting Starts With Awareness
Baby Swings, Home Run Inn Pizza, Capri Sun and More – NBC Chicago
Marcus Stroman appreciates David Ross lamenting a quick hook in the Chicago Cubs’ 5-4 loss: ‘I have a lot of respect for that man’
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
How to play poker online – A guide
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters