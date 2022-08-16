News
John Kerry’s climate office is plagued with ties to far-left environmental groups
The office of Special Presidential Climate Envoy (SPEC) John Kerry is filled with officials who have previously held senior positions in various global green energy institutions.
Kerry’s office has picked up people who have held leadership positions in groups such as the United Nations Foundation, World Resources Institute, International Monetary Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council and several other large organizations. global or green, according to a Fox News Digital review. The organizations have widely called global warming a “climate crisis” and pushed for a rapid global transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.
“It’s not surprising – it’s basically the same old gang,” Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and the Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “These are the people who have been working and failing on these issues for decades.”
“This gang is the climate aristocracy, you could call them,” said Ebell, who led the Trump administration’s 2016 transition team on energy and environmental issues.
Experts have argued that rushing away from fossil fuels will lead to higher prices and a greater likelihood of outages during times of high electricity demand. Federal watchdog North American Electric Reliability Corporation noted in a recent report that the majority of the United States faces an increased risk of blackouts, in part due to policies forcing a green transition too quickly.
Kerry’s office, which is housed at the State Department and has an estimated annual budget of $13.9 million with the endorsement of 45 people, has been tight-lipped about the officials it has hired to fill the key vacancies, but a Fox News digital review of the public Leadership Connect and LinkedIn profiles revealed the identities of some of the top staff and their previous work experience.
The SPEC office declined to comment when asked about its hiring process.
At least three current or former officials hired by SPEC – Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, Senior Director of Climate Finance; Giulia Christianson, Senior Advisor; and Christina Chan, the former senior adaptation adviser – previously worked at the World Resources Institute (WRI), a global climate research group that sees achieving a zero-carbon transition as one of its top priorities.
“The planet is already experiencing unprecedented fires, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events,” the WRI website says. “These threats will only intensify as the world continues to warm. The effects of climate change will take the heaviest toll on poor and otherwise marginalized communities.”
The WRI also states that “most countries, businesses, states and cities” are failing to make the “societal changes” needed to address climate change.
Martinez-Diaz served as Global Director of the WRI Sustainable Finance Center, leading “engagement with governments, development finance organizations, and private financial institutions to rapidly accelerate the shift to sustainable finance” from 2017 to 2021, when which he was hired by Kerry. Christianson was WRI’s director of sustainable private sector finance between 2011 and 2021 and Chan led the group’s climate resilience practice from 2017 to 2021.
Additionally, Christianson worked as a project officer and researcher at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between 2004 and 2009. She left the group for about 14 months during that time before returning in 2008.
“Climate change poses a major threat to long-term growth and prosperity, and it has a direct impact on the economic well-being of all countries,” the IMF’s website says. “The Fund publishes research on the economic implications of climate change and provides policy advice to our members to help them seize opportunities for low-carbon, resilient growth.”
Kerry’s top deputies in the office have also held high-level positions in similar organizations.
Sue Biniaz has been hired to be SPEC’s deputy climate envoy in 2021 after four years as a senior climate change researcher at the United Nations Foundation. The group says it is working with the United Nations and its partners “to galvanize the collective action needed to address the climate challenge”.
Rick Duke, the other deputy climate envoy, has held positions at the Brookings Institution, a liberal DC think tank, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a major environmental group, and Gigaton Strategies, a corporation. consultancy that advises non-profit organizations on low-carbon strategies.
Duke replaced Jonathan Pershing, who resumed his previous role as head of the Hewlett Foundation’s Climate Program, a billion-dollar nonprofit that regularly awards grants to far-left and environmental organizations.
Under Pershing’s leadership in 2019, the foundation awarded more than $13 million to the ClimateWorks Foundation, $1.75 million to the United Nations Foundation’s climate programs, $1.3 million to WRI for its initiatives over $1 million to the National Wildlife Federation, $500,000 to EarthJustice, $450,000 to the Nature Conservancy, $175,000 to the Sierra Club Foundation and $75,000 to the NRDC.
Other current and past officials in the SPEC office including Reed Schuler, Managing Director of Delivery and Ambition, Varun Sivaram, Senior Advisor, Elliot Diringer, Senior Policy Advisor, Jesse Young, Senior Advisor, Gwynne Taraska , advisor, Madison Freeman, former senior innovation advisor, and Alan Yu, former senior advisor, were hired after serving in various climate-related roles at other nonprofits.
They have worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, Center for American Progress, Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, Oxfam America, Climate Advisers, Ocean Conservancy, and the Clean Energy Leadership Institute.
‘House of the Dragon’ release date: When can you watch in your time zone?
With the next “Dragon HouseAudiences can see the Targaryens at the height of their powers. The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel takes us back 200 years to when there were Targaryens – and dragons – in abundance.
Chronicling the rise and subsequent fall of House Targaryen, the House of the Dragon hopes to recapture the magic that made game of thrones such a beloved hit – at least, for six seasons. The the show is about a civil war called The Dance of the Dragonswhich erupted after two Targaryens started a blood feud over who gets to sit on the Iron Throne.
As game of thrones before that, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. It has its predecessor’s old prime time slot: 9 p.m. Sunday, starting August 21. The show will air on streaming services around the world at the same time, including HBO Max in the United States.
Here’s when House of the Dragon is coming to a TV or streaming service near you, wherever you are in the world.
When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?
House of the Dragon airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but will air on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET — meaning those on the West Coast can watch it 3 hours earlier (6 p.m. PT) on the service streaming. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2am on August 22. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and hit Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.
Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services that House of the Dragon will be available on.
Canada, Craves: 9 p.m., August 21.
Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., August 21.
Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m. on August 22.
Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m. on August 22.
Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., August 22.
Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., August 22.
Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m. on August 22.
Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m. on August 22.
Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., August 22.
Middle East, NSO: 5 a.m. Dubai time on August 22.
Japan, U-NEXT: 10 a.m. on August 22.
Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., Aug. 22.
New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., August 22.
Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most acclaimed drama series, renowned for bringing Hollywood’s hit production to your TV. Part of the shine of the show faded in the last two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster rate than Martin could create new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is known for his constant delays.
Luckily, House of the Dragon is allowing HBO to copy Martin’s notes again. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing about the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up about halfway through.
Bus carrying 37 Itbp, 2 J&K police personnel meet with accident; 6 dead
mini
The troops were en route from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The jawans were delegated to the region for Amarnath Yatra.
At least six ITBP staff died while several other staff were injured when their bus met an accident at Frislan in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A civilian bus carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel fell into a roadside riverbed after its breaks failed .
“At least six ITBP personnel are dead, while several others have been injured, who are being airlifted to Srinagar Military Hospital for treatment,” JK Police said.
#LOOK Injured ITBP personnel were rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K
6 ITBP staff lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP staff and 2 police fell into a river bed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
The troops were en route from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The jawans have been delegated to the area for Amarnath Yatra, news agency ANI reported.
“30 people are injured,” said Dr Syed Tariq of the Government Medical College in Anantnag.
More details are awaited.
News
SBI Loan Interest Rate increased: Big news! Bank made home loan costlier by 0.50 percent, know how much interest reached now
SBI Loan Interest Rate increased: Big news! Bank made home loan costlier by 0.50 percent, know how much interest reached now
The country’s largest public sector bank SBI has made home loans and auto loans costly. The bank has increased the interest rates of its loans by 0.50 percent, due to which the EMI of the customers has also increased. The bank has made this increase after the increase in the repo rate of RBI. The Reserve Bank had also increased the repo rate by 50 basis points.
New Delhi. After increasing the repo rate of the Reserve Bank, now the country’s largest state-owned bank SBI has also increased the loan burden on its customers. The bank has increased the interest rates on external benchmark and repo rate linked loans by 0.50 percent.
According to the bank’s website, the interest rates on all types of loans linked to External Benchmark (EBLR) and Repo Rate (RLLR) including home and auto loans have increased from August 15. This will have a direct impact on the EMI of the customers. Earlier in the month, the Reserve Bank had also increased the repo rate by 0.50 percent to control inflation. SBI has also increased its MCLR by 0.20 percent from August 15.
After the increase in MCLR, the one-year interest rate has gone up to 7.70 percent, which was 7.50 percent earlier. Similarly, the two-year MCLR has become 7.9 per cent and three-year 8 per cent. Currently, most of the bank’s loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.
Most banks linking to external benchmarks
Following the instructions of RBI, most banks including SBI have been linking the interest rates of their loans to external benchmark or repo interest rates from October, 2019. This is the reason that the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee of RBI have a direct impact on the interest rates of loans. The 50 basis points increase in the repo rate in the past is also being directly linked to home loans and auto loans.
What is the interest rate now
After SBI increased by 50 basis points, the interest rate i.e. EBLR for loans linked to external benchmark has increased to 8.05 percent, while the interest rate on loans linked to repo rate RLLR has gone up to 7.65 percent. The bank also charges credit risk premium on top of this. That is, if you are taking a home or auto loan, then the credit risk premium (CRP) will also be added to this interest rate.
How does CRP add up?
All banks including SBI also add CRP to the interest rates of the loan according to the CIBIL score of the customers. If someone’s CIBIL score is above 800, then no CRP will be added to it, but if the CIBIL score is less than that, CRP can be added from 10 basis points to 60 basis points. In this case, your effective interest rate can go up to 8.65 percent.
How much will the EMI burden increase?
If your home loan of Rs 30 lakh is running for 20 years at 7.8 per cent interest, then the current EMI will be Rs 24,721. In this way, you will pay Rs 29,33,060 as interest for the entire period. Now the bank has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points, so the effective interest rate will be 8.30 percent. Now your EMI will come to Rs 25,656. That is, your expenditure will increase by Rs 935 every month and Rs 11,220 in a year. Looking at this interest rate, Rs 31,57,490 will have to be paid as interest on the new home loan for the entire tenure.
News
Full-scale nuclear war between US and Russia could kill 5 billion people: report
Five billion people would die in a modern nuclear war with the impact of global famine – triggered by soot blocking sunlight in the atmosphere – likely to far exceed the casualties caused by the deadly explosions.
Scientists from Rutgers University have mapped the effects of six possible nuclear conflict scenarios. A full-scale war between the United States and Russia, the worst possible scenario, would wipe out more than half of humanity, they said in the study published in the journal Nature Food.
The estimates were based on calculations of the amount of soot that would enter the atmosphere from firestorms triggered by the detonation of nuclear weapons. The researchers used a climate prediction tool supported by the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which allowed them to estimate the productivity of major crops country by country.
Even a relatively small-scale conflict would have devastating consequences for global food production. A localized battle between India and Pakistan would see crop yields fall by about 7% in five years, the study finds, while a US-Russian war would see production fall by 90% in three to four years. .
The researchers also considered whether using crops currently used as animal feed or reducing food waste could offset losses immediately after the conflict, but concluded savings would be minimal in larger-scale battles.
The study comes after the specter of a conflict between the United States and Russia was raised following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in April that there was a “serious” risk of a nuclear war breaking out.
“The data tells us one thing,” said Alan Robock, study co-author and professor of climate science in Rutgers University’s Department of Environmental Science. “We must prevent a nuclear war from occurring.”
News
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son lands sex life student role
The son of TV royalty is carving out his own path.
Charlie Roomthe son of Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfusfollows in his mother’s legendary footsteps with a hat-trick of casting news.
The 25-year-old actor, whose previous credits include Bel-Air and Drunk single womanset to star in HBO Max’s second season The sexual loves of college girlsco-created by Mindy Kaling, E! News confirmed with the liner.
Hall will play Essex College student Andrew.
The sex life of college girls follows four female students, played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott-who will enter the second year at the school in the second season.
With the news that Gavin Leatherwood wouldn’t return for season two, the door is open for a new big man on campus.
Hall is also expected to star alongside Kiernan Shipka in the HBO Max Original Movie Loveraccording Deadline.
Los Angeles assistant DA: Gascón creates a ‘ticking time bomb’ by unleashing murderers on the streets
An assistant Los Angeles County prosecutor said George Gascón’s “general policy” of releasing inmates convicted of crimes such as the murder of a minor creates a “ticking time bomb”, and said his ” days are still counted” after the reminder. campaign suffered a heavy blow on Monday.
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s office released several prisoners convicted of violent crimes such as murder on the streets.
Due to Proposition 57, approved by California voters in 2016, every minor convicted in adult court should be granted an additional transfer hearing in juvenile court to determine whether the individual should be tried as an adult.
In many cases, however, Gascón’s office chooses not to participate in transfer hearings and the inmate would be released.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY’S DA GEORGE GASCON POLITICS BLAME FOR MURDER OF CALIFORNIA MAN
Andres Cachu was released from prison in November after a close ally of Gascón, Assistant District Attorney Alisa Blair, chose not to present evidence at a hearing to determine whether he should remain in custody since then. that he left the juvenile detention center when he turned 25.
Cachu was involved in a police chase in July he allegedly abandoned a firearm he allegedly had in his possession and was charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of gun.
Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Jon Hatami told Fox News Digital that Gascón’s policy creates a “ticking time bomb” and that a released murderer will end up victimizing someone else.
“He doesn’t really care.”
“When you release dangerous criminals who are murderers at the age of 25, when you don’t present any evidence to a judge, when you don’t question whether that individual was dangerous in prison, and you just released them “Yeah, that becomes a ticking time bomb. And at some point, that person is going to victimize someone else. And so George Gascón should really think about it.”
Hatami says that Gascón just doesn’t care if someone is a victim.
“He doesn’t really care. And that’s sad because a district attorney’s job is to fight for victims and their families, to make sure there’s accountability, to s to ensure that justice is served and to ensure that the public is safe, so this individual is not coming out for someone else,” Hatami said.
The campaign to recall Gascón suffered a major setback Monday when the Los Angeles County clerk-recorder found that there were not enough valid signatures collected to put the recall question on the ballot.
Despite the setback, Hatami said he had a message for Gascón: “I’m not going anywhere”.
“I will always stand with the abused and neglected children, the victims and their families, and the people of LA County. Your days are always numbered. Just like today, I will return to work for the people tomorrow,” Hatami said. . “I am incredibly saddened and disappointed by today’s news. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and all of LA County. However, the fight for justice, public safety and doing what is right is not over. take a little more time. I will always be proud of all the hard work of the families and volunteers.
Patricia Wenskunas, founder and CEO of Crime Survivors Inc., a California-based organization that focuses on helping victims of violent crime and their family members, told Fox News Digital she was “extremely concerned” for victims and survivors of crime after hope for a potential Gascón recall faded on Monday.
“I am extremely concerned for the victims, survivors and for public safety, and especially for our communities in Los Angeles County. I pray that this does not encourage DA Gascon with more progressive policies and I pray that ‘He resolves to realize the importance of holding criminals accountable and bringing justice to victims through our justice system,” Wenskunas said. “We need to catch our breath and regain our voices for the voiceless.
CALIFORNIAN MURDERER RELEASED WITH 6 YEAR TO 50 YEAR SENTENCE AGREED ARRESTED ON GUN CHARGES, DUI CHARGED AFTER CAR CHASE
In another case, Victor Bibiano, 30, served just eight years of a life sentence handed down after being convicted in a double murder case because Gascón’s office refused to transfer the case. case from juvenile court to adult court, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.
He was taken into custody in May in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot dead in a transient encampment in Pacoima, which is an area of Los Angeles, although Gascon said evidence suggest that Bibiano neither shot nor killed. the transient.
When Bibiano was 17, he and two others were convicted in adult court in 2012 of murdering two gang members and injuring a third in 2009.
Initially, Bibiano was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder and double murder under special circumstances, but was released in 2021.
CALIFORNIA SUSPECT WHO KILLED TWO EL MONTE POLICE OFFICERS WAS ON PROBATION FOR GUN CHARGE, SOURCES SAY
Gascón told the Los Angeles Daily News in this case that his office did not seek a transfer to adult court because it could not prove that Bibiano would not have received juvenile rehabilitation services when the initial crimes took place. been committed.
“Given that Bibiano had no prior delinquency in the time of the homicides, he did not commit any serious offense while in prison and he presented other mitigating confidential information, we have determined that we cannot discharge this charge,” Gascon said. “Bibiano remained in juvenile court. We have requested a commitment from the Juvenile Justice Division for an additional two years. This request was accepted but the Juvenile Justice Division rejected Mr. Bibiano. However, as part of his release plan, Bibiano had access to community support and resources.”
In 2021, a convicted killer was filmed celebrating in his prison cell after learning about the new Gascón directive which calls for the potential reconviction of inmates who have been in prison for 15 years. He was seen on video toasting Gascón with “white lightning”, which is prison moonlight.
“I could tell they feel like the district attorney’s office has let them down”
“Here with my cellie,” Dorsett said, according to a video released by the California District Attorneys Association. “A few white flashes, a small cup, boom! Let’s celebrate our return home on this Gascón directive. Oops!”
Kathy Cady, a former prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, told Fox News Digital that Gascón is “either indifferent or unaware of the incredible damage and devastation he is causing.”
Cady also said the impact on the victim’s family when their loved one’s murder is released from prison is devastating.
“I could tell they feel like the district attorney’s office has let them down,” Cady said. “They feel very devastated and, you know, abandoned.”
Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Bill Melugin and David Aaro contributed to this report.
