Know How Your Security RFID Badge Works
This article will help you understand the basics of how radio frequency identification technology works; specifically in reference to your employee or student photo ID badge.
Let’s begin by defining RFID: “Radio-frequency identification (RFID) is a technology that uses communication via radio waves to exchange data between a reader and an electronic tag or card attached to an object or person, for the purpose of identification and tracking.”
RFID card technology has evolved over the past decade. It was not that long ago when “smart cards” had a surface mounted gold chip that made contact with the reader when inserted. Having to insert a card into a reader never caught on in the United States. We have become accustomed to quickly swiping and waving cards. Inserting, waiting and removing a card so it can be read was not progress! Contact smart cards are a legacy technology now. Contactless RFID is the new standard.
Over the last two decades, RFID has become the preferred ID badge technology for various types of data collection systems (door access, time clocks, point of sale, and computer sign-on). Other than the non-standard insertion smart cards, contactless RFID offers the highest level of security granted by an ID badge and is not easily duplicated. RFID card readers last longer than those using magnetic stripe or barcode technology since they do not have exposed read heads or moving parts.
The original “Proximity” RFID cards are considered to be read only. Their unique ID is programmed by the manufacturer or card supplier and cannot be altered by the issuing organization. There are several secure formats they can be programmed in. Some are more secure than others; however, their increased security also makes them proprietary to single systems. However, proximity RFID does have a non-proprietary standard format that is integrated in most data collection systems. If you are using the open standard format, you can then expand its use in other types of data collection systems.
Proximity RFID is now considered a legacy technology for those implementing brand new systems. Other than using a proprietary RFID format, their biggest weakness is they cannot store other information than their hard coded unique ID. For many, read-write capabilities are just not needed. If your current data collection system is using proximity RFID, go ahead and maximize your investment and use it until the end of life; as it may never need replacing.
“Contactless” RFID cards have integrated the read/write functionality of the surface contact smart chip into an embedded RFID chip providing increased security and functionality. You can store a biometric template directly on the RFID card to decrease authentication time and increase security of information. You can record a unique user ID number (employee, student, membership… ) on the RFID secured by encryption. A contactless RFID card can be programmed with tokens, coupons, or even monetary value for use in retail and tracking. This has spurred a new trend on college and university campuses as an increased number of them are adopting contactless RFID cards for use in their campus point of sale, attendance, and door access systems. Our Federal Government has deployed a Common Access Card (CAC) program to all federal employees and contractors. The CAC integrates both contactless RFID and contact smartcard technology that is mandated by strict government programs like FIPS 201 and HSPD12. Many consumers carry branded credit cards that use contactless RFID; however, merchants are still rolling out contactless RFID enabled terminals to meet this new deployment of card technology.
Contactless RFID’s perceived weakness is RFID itself. A new brand of theft has been introduced called RFID skimming. This has created a demand for new skim-proof sleeves and ID badge holders. However, if the data collection read is deemed so secure that RFID skimming needs to be addressed, use an additional PIN and/or biometric reader. Skimming problem solved! If to date your security risk tolerance has been satisfied by using magnetic stripes, barcodes and/or proximity RFID technologies, contactless is the most secure option you have to choose from.
Overall RFID is a proven and secure identification technology with many benefits. RFID technology should be strongly considered for use in every data collection system that is authenticated by a common photo ID badge, ID card, token or FOB.
RFID has not stopped evolving with just contactless read/write functionality. Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Super High Frequency (SHF) technologies have recently made their way on to the RFID scene. They allow an ID badge to be read at extended distances. NFC or “near field communication” has integrated RFID into many smart phone devices already, and will be making their way to a door and time clock reader near you soon.
RFID card technology does have industry standards; however, interoperability between manufacturers is the Achilles heel. When selecting badge technology for your organization, confirm the RFID format can be used with other systems. RFID badge technology loses value if it only opens a door, only creates a time punch, only logs you in, or only buys your favorite beverage. When it can do them all, you will have efficiency and security working for you.
One photo ID badge enabled with one shared badge technology, used in multiple systems is the ideal ID badge solution!
Multiplayer Online Games
Ever felt the monotony even in the company of big bunch of friends. You either indulge in idle chatting, watch movies, gossip…Just limited number of options that hardly challenge your ingenuity. Even the regular computer and video games that are single-player activities. But everything changed with Multilayer Online Games. The masses describe it cool, fun and much- better then the video games. The best thing is it allows the interaction of two or more than two players round the clock, 24X7, which brings in interaction, competitive spirit. Partnership, competition, rivalry, social communication are the features that are bound to occur.
When opponents come face-to-face with each other, they compete and help each other to clinch the title. With its massive usability there are various online games available in the market. From action, thriller, card games to mystery, puzzles.
There’s massively Multilayer online games (MMOG or MMO). It has a capability of supporting hundreds or thousands of players at the same time. Mostly played in the Internet,the newer game consoles like Xbox, 360, PSP, PS3, Wii, Dsaccess Internet. MMOG’s can be played for free and sometimes users have to pay a certain amounts in a form of monthly subscription.
This virtual world of MMOG’s has opened avenues and revenues. Anyone wonders, its daunting to develop the engine that are needed to run MMO successfully. It’s engines include Graphical, Physical and Network engines. Players can earn and make money. MMOG’s are different from other type of games. It creates a world where a game is played irrespective of the fact that anyone is playing standing next to you or not. Although, players cannot finish the game like a single player games. It hosts a larger number of players in a single game world. There are around thousands of players online at any given moment.
Some of the most popular Multilayer online games are-
MMO first person shooters, offering large scale and team-combat like World War II Online, PlanetSide.
Rhythm Games or online dance games or Music Video Games are influenced by Dance Dance Revolution.
Racing include Kart Rider, Upshift StrikeRacer, The Trackmania, Darkwind: War on Wheels, Test Drive Unlimited. Online Tycoon Games are two player based games, Starpeace and Industry Player.
Once you play Multiplayer Online Games, you will know why they are such a craze. These games creates a virtual world similar to the real world, that will leave your mesmerized and awe-struck. You too join its madness and join in to play extremely popular Multiplayer Online Games.
My Experience Paying a Bill in an Italian Village During the Corona Virus / COVID-19 Crisis
It was February 21 when I unknowingly relocated to the Italian countryside to hideout from the Corona Virus. At the time, this hadn’t been my plan because I was engaged in other activities. I had spoken with some friends and students about the likelihood that the Corona Virus would slowly travel across Italy. Although I had questioned whether the virus could impact Italian exportation of cheese and comestibles negatively, it was clear that I and others didn’t really believe the virus would leave much of a mark.
That same day, I heard there had been an outbreak in the Lombardy region, sixteen confirmed cases! Yet, most people thought it could be contained. There was no way that the Corona Virus would reach the Piedmont region, I thought. Most people dismissed this possibility, and many even went both to work and to school with cold and flu-like symptoms that resembled COVID-19. I was suspicious, telling myself that it must have been all in my head.
Then Piero told me I would be better off not taking the usual train to Borgomanero because infections were rising and it would be a little risky. Thinking that I was better safe than sorry, I agreed to travel with him by car. Little did I know that I would only return once to Novara to pick up the items that were necessary to get through the month! From then onward, I would be glued to the TV news in addition to the Internet news, which would arrive from sources across the world as I was interested in a wide variety of viewpoints.
Not long afterward, everyone in Italy would be required to stay home so as not to infect others or catch the virus. People could only go out to buy necessary food, to visit the pharmacy, to pay a bill, or to eat and drink at a local coffee shop or bar. Villagers in Gattico-Veruno began to get out for countryside walks in pairs if they resided together in the same homes. For a brief period, it was nice to see people out and about, returning to nature rather than travelling to neighboring towns for entertainment. As we saw the gloomy news about the victims of Corona Virus, we stopped going outside, and soon the government required everyone to produce an ‘auto-certification’, stating their exact reasons for exiting their homes or leaving their yards.
Despite my angst, the day eventually arrived to venture outdoors again, just to pay rent in America. I had called the proprietor to get an extension, but the operator who answered was clueless about all that had been happening in Italy. They needed that rent money immediately, not knowing that the virus would soon arrive in the States, too. It seemed like I existed in a sci-fi film, and my article about why people loved zombie movies became more relevant to my state of mind.
Armed with an ‘auto-certification’, hand sanitizer, and respirator masks, we hazarded out into the sunny open air. Few people were around. First, I tried to get money from the bank that was closed. Then I tried two ATM machines that weren’t working. Still hopeful, Piero and I went to the local post office in Gattico-Veruno where a kind young man, possibly in his forties, came out to help me use the ATM machine that was still refusing to accept my card. Next, I wanted to load an Italian debit card inside the post office.
There was another masked woman in line who feared contamination. We were the only ones waiting, following the national decree to keep space between one another. One of the clerks in his late fifties to mid-sixties seemed grumpy, probably because it was unfair that he had to work when most others were at home. It was certainly risky for him to be there. Both of the clerks said that the internet was not working correctly, and there was no telling how long we would have to wait. They recommended that we go to another post office.
Discouraged once again, Piero and I went to the neighboring village of Bogogno, a cute little town that reminded me of a painting by de Chirico because there wasn’t a soul around. I couldn’t help think about how I would like to stay there for an extended period. Too bad it was that the virus had invaded the country, making it impossible for tourists to enjoy such magnificent beauty! How could it be that such a small village could be exposed to a harmful virus? I asked myself. If only God, who is represented in countless churches across Italy, heard our prayers!
Inside the Bogogno post office, I found a gracious woman in her mid-sixties who was wise enough to wear latex gloves to handle money. She was working behind a glass partition with a little hole at the bottom through which cash, debit cards, and papers could be passed back and forth. Maybe she was relieved that I, too, was wearing gloves and a mask. She efficiently took care of the transaction while carrying on a delightful conversation with me. I was amazed by the way she could provide excellent, friendly service while not wasting time. I didn’t forget to wish her health and safety although one hesitates to say such things that might be understood by some Italians to bring bad luck.
As I exited the post office, a stranger was about to enter. He was moving so fast, without a mask, that I jumped back for fear of contagion. When he realized that we had to keep a distance, he also distanced himself. Piero was waiting for me outdoors in the distance as was required by law. Hastily, Piero and I made our way back to the car, me thinking what a shame it was not to be able to enjoy such a delightful village.
We did not stop anywhere that I can recall on our way back to Gattico-Veruno. I just took a deep breath and looked for police that might question us. It seemed spring had begun as there were plenty of flowers adorning the houses and gardens. The landscape looked serene while the dark, heinous Corona Virus lurked somewhere out there, unbeknownst to us.
Debt Solutions – Easy Solutions For Dealing With Massive Credit Card Debts
You must understand that there is an inverse relationship between the amount of credit card debt you owed and the convenience and the difficulties involved in debt relief. If you owe a small amount of money, you will actually find it difficult to get relief from debt today.
On the other hand, if you owe $70,000 on your credit card debt, you can be rest assured that the card issuer will deal with you with kid gloves. This is because the credit card issuer does not want to scoop you and push you towards bankruptcy.
The card issuer will end up recovering just a $3500 on the total amount owed if you go in for bankruptcy. On the other hand, a debt settlement will help the issuer recover at least $20,000 to $30,000. This will at least to recover the amount that otherwise would have wasted in legal procedures and debt collection expenses.
You just have to preempt the credit card issuer and stand up and seek a debt settlement as early as possible. Remember that the amount will be passed on to the debt collection agents the moment of six months passes without any repayment.
If you approach your credit card issuer before this transaction takes place, you stand a better chance of getting a great deal towards settlement of your debt. This is because the expenses incurred by the credit card issuer on your account will be very less.
However, once the company incurs collection expenses, you will have to pay more to reduce the losses suffered by the company.
Once the credit card issuer agrees to a settlement deal in principle, you will easily understand that it happens to be the best debt relief option in the market. No other relief option brings your debts down by such a substantial percentage.
Further, you can complete this deal in complete privacy. There is no need for you to make a public spectacle of your financial miseries. Of course, your credit report will indicate that debt has been settled. However, that would be after you have enjoyed relief.
In case of bankruptcy, your embarrassment and ridicule begins even before the court decides whether you should be permitted to obtain a chapter seven bankruptcy or chapter thirteen bankruptcy. Hence, the solution is and definitely the best one and the easiest one when you are tackling excessive and massive credit card debts.
Make Money With Google Part 1
Have you ever considered how bloggers and website managers gain their motivations and make money with Google AdSense?
Yes, clearly, they compose content for their site so they can draw in a considerable measure of clients to view it.
Yet, in what manner would they be able to procure cash just by running an online journal or webpage? The answer is the shown advertisements on their site.
If this sounds intriguing to you, you need to recognize what is Google AdSense.
Google AdSense permits bloggers and website managers to win cash by showing Google promotions on their sites.
These commercials, when clicked, will tell the publicists and they’ll pay you through Google AdSense.
Essentially, you have to sign up for an AdSense account and add the code to your online journal or site.
You can pick how your promotions would look like, where will show up and what sort of advertisements you will set up on your site or site.
There are two approaches to profit utilizing AdSense:
• Clicks – your income will be in view of what number of individuals clicked on the advertisements.
• Impressions – you’ll acquire in view of the quantity of online visits of posts with advertisements.
• Who are qualified to utilize AdSense?
• If you’re utilizing self-facilitated WordPress, you can visit the AdSense site and sign up for a record. After you joined, you’ll get a code that you can put anyplace in your site.
• If you’re utilizing Blogger, sign up for an AdSense record and utilize the Monetize tab on Blogger to set up and join your record there.
The methodology of how you’ll gain at AdSense is simple, simply make a record and set it up on your website.
You can now win utilizing the system yet you ought to realize that it takes quite a while and huge amounts of movement before you can get a major salary.
Google AdSense can possibly provide for you a stable wage or substantially more than that.
There are individuals who gain many thousands every year in AdSense income alone. Despite the fact that, this requires some investment, extensive crowd, quality substance, and SEO before you can really win that huge.
In what capacity would you be able to get the most out of AdSense?
• Build your connections to expand movement on your site. You’ll have a more noteworthy possibility of gathering money if your site has an enduring number of guests.
• Write quality substance for your site and verify that its SEO-prepared so web crawlers will send a ton of “focused on” clients who needs your substance.
• Choose you promotions painstakingly; it ought to be alluring and eye-getting so there’s a high inclination that your guests will click it.
AdSense can be a decent wellspring of wage yet you ought to never depend on AdSense alone. You ought to, at any rate, have a go at utilizing other adapting procedures as a go down arrangement.
Likewise, read their terms and condition before attempting it so you’ll comprehend what’s alright and what’s most certainly not.
Keep in mind that you ought to never click your own promotions on the grounds that is cheating.
Google can tell in case you’re clicking it yourself and don’t urge companions or family to do it. Google has a framework that can recognize this sort of conning.
Google AdSense can help you achieve your objectives. You should do nothing more than to take after all the guidelines and you will most likely be winner.
The Surefire Way to Work at Home and Earn Money Online
Are you searching for ways to work at home and earn money? Visualize that you are earning thousands of dollars monthly by working at home. And you got all the time to enjoy the money that you are making. How would your life be?
With the recent global economic downturn, many people are having difficulty in keeping their jobs and provide a stable income. And if you are the sole breadwinner in the household, it becomes a huge burden to you. These days, your secured job doesn’t really seem secured anymore.
To solve these problems or potential problems, many people are searching on the internet, looking for ways to earn extra income from the comfort of their home. Eventually, looking to quit their day job.
The internet has given many people the opportunity and the ability to work from home. There are no more country barriers these days, and practically, you are able to intercommunicate with anyone from virtually any corner of the Earth, with hardly a few clicks of your mouse.
This makes the Internet as a tremendous potential market for whatever products or services that you want to sell.
As you are reading this, there are thousands of people making a full time income on the internet, just by working part time from the comfort of their home. These people decide their working hours and possess lots of spare time to spend with their family and friends.
So What is the Surefire Way to Work At Home and Earn lots of Money Online?
You need just 3 things to achieve that.
1) Product or Service
A product or service that a lot of people are looking for. The product or service should be like a life saver to a dying person. It must solve a problem that they are facing. So, it very important to do market research.
2) Website or Blog
A website is your online store. The words in the website are like the sales assistants in the store. They do the selling for you. So, basic copywriting skills are important here.
3) Online Visitors
A store without visitors will be sure to fail. The same principle applies for online business too. You must let the online visitors know that your online store is open for sale.
These are 3 basic things you need to have a presence online.
Earning a decent income from home with the aid of your computer connected to internet, is really a great opportunity. But as all real businesses, this too is not that easy and a lot of hard work have to be done.
Tips to Acquire Car Insurance For Students and Women
Car Insurance for Students
Students who drive often do not get their cars insured. It is a known fact that students use their car more frequently and drives them rashly at times, it is essential for them to take this type of insurance. Without the car insurance for students, it will be difficult for them to deal with damages resulting from accidents.Though the insurance schemes for students are designed keeping in mind several factors like the affordability to pay insurance amount, it is important to mention this as students poses an increased risk of insurance for the company, the cost of the insurance should be higher. However, this should not prevent the students from taking insurance. There are methods of reducing the cost.
Following few steps may help you in getting right insurance plan:
- Factors influencing the amount of your insurance policy
- The cost of the insurance is based on the driving record, accident history, and age, location of vehicle, driving record, daily mileage and gender. Avoiding these factors is next to impossible but you can decrease your premium amount by selecting the right plan.
Understand the basics of car insurance for students:
Given below are the basics of insurance plan for students:
- Personal property liability
- Personal injury protection
- Bodily injury
- Collision
Affects of the grade on the price of the insurance plan:
Grades affect the price of your insurance plan as many companies provide discount to the students who maintain a B or higher grade.Usually, insurance for car relies on the safety of the car. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a sport car at a lower premium than it is better to think again.A car to a student is just like a baby to her mother. Additionally riding a car to college or school is luxury. Therefore, make sure to get an insurance plan so that you would feel comfortable and secure.
Cheap car insurance for women
In this modern era, women are more independent than ever. They have jobs and successfully take care of themselves without depending upon the men anymore. This is similar to driving as well. As women are capable to drive, they own cars for themselves.Therefore, there is an increase in demand of cheap car insurance for women. As women are less aggressive as compared to men, they are believed to be safer drivers. It is because of this reason that women are offered cheaper insurance plans. Therefore, they can do the following to avail cheap insurance plans:
- Firstly, they should shop and compare the rates offered by different insurance companies. You can do this by going to the companies or by searching for the rates on internet. You can also take suggestions from other women for the companies offering cheap insurance plans.
- Secondly, try getting as many insurance policies from the same company as possible. Try insuring your house, husband’s car or medical insurance from the same company.
- Thirdly having simple model car will help you in getting a cheap insurance plan. Highly expensive sports car would cost you expensive insurance plan because of the high market value of the car.
- Lastly, try to protect the car in the best possible way. Ensure that your cars are fitted with security devices because not only it will protect your car from theft but will also help you in getting cheap insurance for your car.
While comparing the rates of different companies, also ensure that it provides 24 hours assistance in case you have met with an accident. Hence, do not compromise on safety while getting cheap car insurance.
