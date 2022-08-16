On June 19, former President Donald Trump sent a letter to the National Archives. The subject was not his ongoing dispute with the agency over equipment he had removed from the White House and brought to his Mar-a-Lago resort. Instead, it named two people — former Trump administration official Kash P. Patel and conservative writer John Solomon — as “representatives for access to my administration’s presidential records.”
Kyler Gordon, back at Chicago Bears training camp, says making his potential debut in Seattle ‘was meant to be’
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has good reason to want to play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
The second-round pick sat out six training camp practices and the preseason opener Saturday with an undisclosed injury, so he was itching to return to the practice field Monday at Halas Hall.
The possibility of making his NFL preseason debut in his home state with family and friends on hand is even more exciting for Gordon. He was born and went to high school about 35 minutes from Seattle and played college football at Washington, where he totaled 98 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 14 passes defended over four seasons.
“I’ll be ready,” Gordon said. “I think it was meant to be. It’s God’s plan. I’m just excited. It’s a cool thing to be able to say it happened in my life.”
Gordon was one of several injured players to return to practice Monday in at least a limited capacity, taking reps at nickel back, where he played most often before he was hurt. Also returning were running back David Montgomery, tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.
Per coach Matt Eberflus’ policy, Gordon didn’t reveal what kept him out more than a week. He also missed time during the offseason program with an injury.
Coaches have thrown a lot at Gordon in the three-plus months since he was drafted, asking him to practice at both outside cornerback and nickel. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said last week Gordon displayed “veteran habits” while he was injured, staying attentive in meetings, bringing in questions and staying late to watch film.
Gordon said he tried to stay prepared by taking mental reps while on the sideline.
“I talked to Coach about getting the play sheet,” Gordon said. “(I tried to) make sure I’m still locked in to practice and keeping my eyes on every play, what’s going on. Taking mental reps and putting myself in the positions out there and making sure I’m staying on my reads, my keys, just staying on top of everything with film and all that.”
Gordon took in the Soldier Field atmosphere during Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and said he thought about how he wanted to be defending against quarterback Patrick Mahomes “every play.”
“I was like, ‘Ah, I’m ready to compete,’” Gordon said. “I want to be the dude, the obstacle for him.’”
Instead, Gordon got to watch as rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, a fellow second-round pick, put together a nice outing. In one second-quarter series, Brisker — who sat out practice Monday — recorded a tackle, a tackle for a loss and a near interception.
“I knew he was going to do his thing,” Gordon said. “And it was exciting to see him go out there and do all that, be physical and tough, get his hands on the ball. It was cool. I was happy for him.”
Like Gordon, Jones stressed the importance of taking mental reps while the third-round pick sat out a week of practices and the Chiefs game with an injury.
With wide receivers Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry and David Moore out with injuries, Jones could have a good opportunity to show what he can do on offense — on top of his return skills — if he can make it back for preseason action. Jones didn’t reveal whether he expects to play Thursday, but he has tried to stay ready.
“I’m just always at night visualizing myself making plays on certain play calls,” Jones said. “I picture seeing myself in there when one of the guys runs a route and thinking about how they looked in their route, the details. Or I can take something from their game, something I might like.”
The curious moment Trump named two allies to access his records
In light of what we’ve learned in the week since FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago and removed dozens of boxes of gear, the timing of this appointment is interesting.
A full timeline of what transpired before the FBI’s search is below, but June was an important month for the government’s efforts to recover the material.
By then, the Archives had already referred the matter to the Department of Justice and a grand jury had issued a subpoena for the recovery of the material. On June 3, a senior department official traveled to Mar-a-Lago with several FBI agents, examining the storage room where much of the material seized last week would be recovered. They would soon ask that the room “be secured” – suggesting that it may not have been secured before – and that the material in it not be moved. Days later, The New York Times reported over the weekend that a lawyer for Trump had signed a document saying there was no classified material left at Mar-a-Lago.
On June 22, the Justice Department subpoenaed security footage of Mar-a-Lago, including near the storage room. Trump’s team flipped it.
“According to a person briefed on the matter, footage showed that after one instance Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved inside and outside the building. ‘outside the room,’ The Times reported.
In the midst of all this and three days before this subpoena, Patel and Solomon were wiretapped as authorized consumers of Trump’s records. Explaining the decision to Politico, Solomon indicated that the intention was for him to write a story of the Russia investigation — a story that a Trump spokesperson rightly expected to be supportive in a media statement.
After it was reported that material handed over by Trump in January included classified material, Patel sat down with Breitbart to offer a defense that has come up a lot in the meantime: Trump had in fact declassified everything in advance.
It could have been interested. As an administration official, Patel likely had a high level of security clearance, as journalist Marcy Wheeler noted in an assessment of Solomon-Patel’s appointment, which may have been rescinded in the part of an investigation to determine whether he had disclosed classified information. If he had seen what Trump had in that storage room, Wheeler points out, Trump might be more involved in crime. The same goes for Salomon: as a journalist, he would not have been authorized to consult these documents.
Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe Trump just named Patel and Solomon as he intended all along.
Or, maybe he and his team figured out that the government’s interest in what he had in that storage room by the pool at Mar-a-Lago hadn’t waned, and that it would be useful to lock up his two allies in the community of people with credible clearance to see what he had taken from the White House. Perhaps he realized he couldn’t keep the documents indefinitely and so wanted his defenders to have the legal authority to look at them.
One wonders if they had perhaps already done so.
The Washington Post has asked Patel and Solomon for comment, and will update this story with any responses.
January 20, 2021. Watching Trump leave the White House, National Archivist David S. Ferriero notices staff carrying boxes.
“I remember seeing the Trumps leaving the White House and coming down in a helicopter that day, and someone wearing a white banker’s box, and saying to me, ‘What’s in this box? “, He told the Post. This, he says, triggers a review of what the National Archives had received from the incumbent president.
May. The archives realize that high-profile documents from Trump’s presidency — like his communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — are actually missing from his archives.
At one point, The Post reported, “Archive officials threatened that if Trump’s team did not voluntarily produce the documents, they would send a letter to Congress or the Justice Department revealing the lack of cooperation.
The end of the year. Trump begins packing equipment to send back to Washington.
He was “visibly secretive about the packaging process,” reported The Post, “and key aides and long-time administrative employees have not seen the contents.”
January 17. A contractor arrives at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve 15 boxes of equipment removed by Trump at the end of his administration.
February 9. The Post reports that the National Archives has referred Trump’s handling of the records to the Justice Department.
February 18. The Archives informs the Department of Justice that some of the documents delivered by Trump have been marked as classified.
May. A grand jury issues a subpoena for the documents the government believed were in Trump’s possession even after turning over the earlier documents. This was in conjunction with interviews conducted by the Ministry of Justice.
May 5. Patel speaks to Breitbart, saying Trump has already declassified documents that were given to the government in January.
June 3. Jay I. Bratt, head of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section, visits Mar-a-Lago with three FBI agents. They are shown a storage area with boxes containing material from the White House, some of which they take with them when they leave.
At one point, Trump himself greets the officials. “Anything you need, let us know,” he reportedly told them.
A few days later. One of Trump’s attorneys signs a written statement saying all documents marked as classified have been returned to the government.
June 8. Bratt emails Trump’s team asking for a stronger lock to be installed in the room.
“We ask that the room in Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all boxes that have been moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (as well as any other objects in this room) be preserved. in this room in their current state until further notice,” it read.
June 19. Asset names Patel and Solomon as his “representatives for access to my administration’s presidential records”.
A spokeswoman for the former president said the two were selected so they could “work to make available to the American people previously declassified documents that reveal a clear conspiracy to illegally spy on the candidate and then President Donald. J. Trump – by the FBI, DOJ, and others – the greatest state-sponsored crime in American history This framing, needless to say, is unfounded.
June 22. The government subpoenas surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago security cameras over a period of 60 days, which is being handed over. It includes images of the exterior of the storage room.
5 August. Believing that Trump still had material in his possession that needed to be returned, the FBI obtained a search warrant from a federal magistrate in West Palm Beach.
August 8. Mar-a-Lago is wanted by the FBI. Among the material recovered are more than 20 boxes of material, two photo binders and a number of classified items identified as confidential, secret or top secret.
August 11. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that he will request that the search warrant be unsealed.
The mandate is made public. During an appearance on Fox News, Solomon claims that Trump had a general order to declassify documents he brought to the residence section of the White House.
Man charged federally with armed robberies of markets on St. Paul’s University Avenue
A man is charged in federal court with robbing three University Avenue markets in St. Paul last spring, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.
Nicholas Antwain Dancy, 38, is accused of robbing Towfiq Grocery, Midway Grocery and Deli, and Global Food & Mid Market between May 27 and June 5, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Charge allege Dancy used a firearm to threaten employees and demand cash.
Dancy is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.
He’s been charged with three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. He was convicted of felony domestic assault in 2016 and 2020 in Ramsey County.
The Federal Reserve is finalizing guidelines for access to its payment systems
The Federal Reserve said Monday it would take a tiered approach to determining whether to grant financial institutions access to its payment systems and signaled that cryptocurrency companies would be subject to a level of scrutiny. higher examination.
The Fed’s board of directors in Washington on Monday issued final guidelines for its 12 regional branches to use when evaluating applications for so-called primary accounts with the central bank. Such accounts allow financial institutions – primarily banks – to move trillions of dollars a day through Fed payment systems.
Kitchen and Rail to offer scratch cooking, craft cocktails, in Eagan
Eagan has a new restaurant that features scratch cooking, craft cocktails and an open kitchen.
Kitchen and Rail, in the busy Promenade Place, was started by a couple of friends, one of whom has extensive hospitality experience.
Victor Salamone has been in the industry for a long time — some of the greatest hits of his résumé include helping grow Famous Dave’s franchises (and owning a few of them) and working at Hilton Hotels as the director of food and beverage operations. His family also owned a restaurant in Milwaukee, where he grew up.
Salamone said Kitchen and Rail is inspired by his experience, but also by his sister, who died of cancer about five years ago. She organized a tour for him of dozens of neighborhood restaurants in his hometown, and he decided he wanted to start one.
“I would like to bring a little of this neighborhood urban experience into the suburbs, and I’ve lived here for 20 years, so Eagan made sense,” Salamone said.
The menu is an eclectic mix of family recipes (including his nana’s meatballs), bar snacks, and of course, some smoked pork. Chef Charlie Torgerson, formerly of Famous Dave’s, is the culinary director.
There are also craft cocktails, ranging from a house rum and cola old-fashioned and a few other tiki-inspired drinks to a simple martini.
“I took my experience, my home recipes, and blended those with recipes I’ve loved from all over the world,” Salamone said.
Salamone met one of his business partners, Joe Newhouse, at their day jobs with Matter, a nonprofit that helps fund community projects. Newhouse’s specialty is branding and marketing, which is helpful when launching a restaurant.
The restaurant seats about 115 people, and there will be another few dozen seats on the patio, though outdoor furnishings have been delayed by supply-chain issues.
The restaurant, which will start with dinner service and add weekend brunch this fall, opens Tuesday.
Kitchen and Rail: 3344 Promenade Ave., Eagan; kitchenandrail.com
Giants camp risers and fallers after preseason opener against Patriots – The Denver Post
Brian Daboll said Monday he intends to face his starters again in Sunday’s second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
But Daboll and his team are also knee-deep in the ratings of their entire roster coming out of their preseason opener in New England.
They are due to reduce to 85 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, then to 80 on August 23, with a reduction to 53 imminent on August 30. So here are some ups and downs to watch based on performance in practice and their first game. :
-Former Indiana DL teammates Ryder Anderson and LB Micah McFaddena pair of undrafted rookies, both played in the preseason opener and impressed the coaching staff.
Anderson, 23, made a great block, as did the rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, on Jashaun Corbin’s 34-yard return to New England. He got a big push to make a run save on a 1-yard loss by Patriots running back Kevin Harris. And he showed great commotion in a fourth-quarter tackle on Pats WR Kristian Wilkerson for a corner Michael Jaquet held him back.
Also, Anderson, offensive lineman Will Holden and tight end Austin Allen all were practicing the long snap after Monday’s practice. So that could be one more thing he proves he can do to Daboll and the coaches.
McFadden, 22, received a shoutout from Daboll last Friday for “making good instinctive plays” in the game. It’s interesting because defensive coordinator Wink Martindale announced at the start of camp that “Inside fans, I told them this, it’s open competition. Someone has to come up and take this place. Blake Martinez is out. Tae Crowder and sixth-round rookie pick Darrian’s Beavers ran with those. And it would be a huge boost if McFadden could keep pushing Crowder, who ideally wouldn’t start.
In New England, McFadden fueled up on a run from Pierre Strong in the second quarter. He combined with Quincy Rock and corner Cor’Dale Flott to tackle Harris for a year-long gain in the third. And after losing coverage on an 11-yard completion to tight end Lil’Jordan Humphrey, McFadden responded by tackling Harris for a 1-yard gain on the next play. He was also there in the chase to help Roche on a nice Special Teams throwing tackle.
The Beavers showed great recognition in passing coverage and chasing on two different Patriots offloads on running back Harris.
– Defensive tackle Chris Hinton, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, struggled early in camp. And his failure to complete a tackle near the sideline in the fourth quarter – on the play where Anderson cleared Wilkerson, with Jacquet there – was a confusing piece of tape to assess. While Anderson gets on the depth chart, Hinton doesn’t.
– 7th choice overall Evan Neel seems to be having trouble. He was guilty of the dismissal of Daniel Jones in New England. He got blown up by Oshane Ximines once on Monday. He got smoked by Azeez Ojulari in a single rep, and sometimes seems to rush through his passing streaks. And Neal even appeared to hurt and favor his left ankle at one point. It’s more common for rookies to experience growing pains, but the Giants need him to stay healthy and continue to improve through August.
– Undrafted rookie RB Jashaun Corbin racked up a team-best 125 total yards in New England. The Florida State product had six carries for 23 yards (long 5), five catches for 28 yards (long 10), and three kick returns for 74 yards (long 34). Saquon Barkley, matt breida, Gary Brightwell and Antonio Williams all present as ahead of Corbin on the RB depth chart so far. But I think his kick return value, along with his speed and versatility as a defender, makes him an intriguing player to keep watching this summer.
– backup QB Tyrod Taylor showed against the Patriots what makes him valuable and unique on this roster. Facing jailbreak pressure from his right, Taylor deftly stepped forward, slid a right and smacked Brightwell left to right for an 11-yard gain. Taylor also showed his calm, veteran presence on a progressive strike and 11 yards for Richie James on a 3rd-and-2. He rigged and changed the platform of his throw on a 7-yard completion for Corbin. And he hit James for a 7-yard touchdown on a great outbound drive. It wasn’t perfect, that’s for sure. He underestimated a very open Collin Johnson on what could have been a massive win. And he threw an interception in Monday’s practice to pin Nate Meadors in the coverage area. But the fans saw in New England what we saw in training: he tends to make plays.
– Injured offensive lineman jamil douglas didn’t impress at center this training camp, but I thought he came across as a towering and possibly punishing guard while shooting two 7-yard runs for the Giants in the Patriots game. It gives hope that he can contribute once he recovers from his ankle injury. Douglas was at least seen at the side of the field on Monday, instead of not being present at all.
– Other random game notes: running back Antonio Williams made a superb tackle at kick-off early in the second half. So did tight end Chris Myarick on punt coverage in the fourth quarter… Flott had a nice stick on Patriots’ Humphrey for a 2-yard gain early in the third quarter… Rookie corner not drafted Darren Evans watch the game. He had a nice break against the three in Monday’s practice, and he made a great tackle on the strength of the Patriots in the third quarter. But he was slow to move his feet on a 32-yard completion he allowed to Tre Nixon in New England, and he bailed on another 9 yards to Wilkerson. Would love to see the big, long, athletic turn step up in a secondary that needs people to assert themselves… I thought second team left tackle Devery Henderson played very well in New England despite frequent struggles in Giants practices up to that point. holden, Garrett McGhinn and Max Garcia everyone had a good time too. McGhinn did a great job at guard, especially on a Williams 5-yard run and his 2-yard TD run … starting center Jon Feliciano didn’t seem to get much push on Barkley’s first and second runs in the red zone on the Giants’ first drive.
Practice Notes
The Giants lost 22 injured players from their 87-player Monday practice roster and had just 10 healthy offensive linemen. Daboll said Feliciano, Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward avoided serious injuries in practice on Sunday but were still out.
“They probably won’t go today, but they will be fine,” Daboll said before practice.
Jones completed several passes to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, but he was picked off on an angled throw aimed at Robinson by standout camp corner Darnay Holmes. Saquon Barkley threw a big run, but a flag was thrown for a catch up front.
Linebacker Cam Brown and defensive lineman Justin Ellis have returned to practice in one form or another. But Brightwell was out of uniform, joining the long list of guys on the shelf.
Cornerback Adoree Jackson appeared to be given a veteran day off. Zyon Gilbert replaced him with the first-team defense at the outside corner. Safety Julian Love said he likes Gilbert’s game and thinks he’s a sneaky athlete.
The team was in pads, but it wasn’t a particularly grueling or high-energy practice. Safety Trenton Thompson appeared to pinch his ankle during kickoff practice, but finished the practice. Barkley fell awkwardly and went off the field at one point, but came back and launched his big run on his next run.
The first group from the offensive line from left to right were Andrew Thomas, Garcia, Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski and Neal. The second row was Roy Mbaeteka, Henderson, McGhin, Holden and Eric Smith. McGhinn fell at one point but completed the practice.
Man on probation for bank robbery charged with robbing another bank, this time in Roseville
A 58-year-old St. Paul man was charged Monday with robbing a bank in Roseville last year after his release from federal prison for bank robbery.
Authorities were able to tie Michael Dashon Wise to the robbery through DNA found on a demand note given to a teller and on a glove lost while fleeing the bank on March 8, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.
An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Wise, who is charged with simple robbery.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two tellers at the U.S. Bank, 1101 Larpenteur Ave., told police a man wearing a disposable face mask and sunglasses approached the counter with a note that read, “No one will get hurt, just put the money on the counter 100’s 50’s 20’s and 10’s, no bait money no dye packs and don’t look up.”
When one teller handed over the $134 cash in her drawer, the robber said, “That’s it?” He then asked for money from the other teller and was given another $502.
In surveillance images, the suspect was wearing a black glove on his left hand and no glove on his right hand.
A witness told police the suspect jumped a fence behind a nearby apartment building. Along the fence line, police found a black glove that matched the one seen in surveillance images.
Another witness said a man matching the robber’s description had parked a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai, near the apartment building and walked toward a strip mall and U.S. Bank. The witness later saw the same man jump the fence and run toward the car.
Surveillance video captured the man running from the strip mall, jumping the fence and falling into snow.
Police sent the recovered black glove and the note to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for DNA processing. A DNA swab from the note and glove contained a mixture of DNA that matched the sample on file for Wise.
The physical description of the bank robber fits the physical traits on file for Wise, who at the time of the robbery owned a red Hyundai sedan.
In November 2016, Wise was indicted in federal court on two counts of armed robbery in connection with robbing the U.S. Bank on Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony of $3,690 in August 2015 and the Wells Fargo Bank on Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis of $5,640 less than a month later.
He pleaded guilty to one count and in May 2016 was sentenced to five years and four months in prison, and five years of supervised release. He was released from prison on June 10, 2020.
Kyler Gordon, back at Chicago Bears training camp, says making his potential debut in Seattle ‘was meant to be’
