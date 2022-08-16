News
Luis Guillorme out 4-6 weeks with ‘moderate strain’ in left groin
ATLANTA — The Mets will likely play their next month of games without an essential piece of their infield.
Luis Guillorme, who left Sunday’s game with groin tightness, has officially been diagnosed with a moderate strain in that left groin. The Mets gave a four-to-six week estimate for his return. Deven Marrero, a 31-year-old right-handed hitter with 173 big-league games under his belt, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Guillorme’s spot on the roster. Marrero has played each infield position during his professional career.
“I mean, the Phillies just played without [Kyle] Schwarber, the Yankees played without [Giancarlo] Stanton,” said Buck Showalter, trying to make the point that injuries eventually come for everybody. “Yeah, he’s valuable, but so is Jacob deGrom. [Brandon] Nimmo’s been down. [Jeff] McNeil’s been down. It is what it is. But, you know, he’s done a lot of things for us.”
Guillorme has played in 86 games for the Mets this season, putting up a career year on both sides of the ball. His .283/.355/.357 slash line is nice, and an improvement from his career figures, but his ability to move around the diamond supplied an element that nobody else on the Mets’ active roster could bring. As Eduardo Escobar has struggled, Guillorme has plugged and played at third base, starting there in nine of the team’s first 14 games in August. He’s gotten 49 starts at second base, letting Showalter move Jeff McNeil around. He’s also the only person not named Francisco Lindor to play shortstop for the Mets this year, making three spot starts on the rare occasion that iron man Lindor took a day off.
Several eager minds began wondering if Brett Baty, the team’s top infield prospect, would be called up from Triple-A to replace Guillorme for the time being. Showalter shot that idea down right away when asked about it, making it seem as though the front office did not seriously consider that idea whatsoever.
“Not at this point, no,” Showalter said. He said the same thing about Mark Vientos.
“We’ve been talking about a lot of different things,” Showalter said. “We took everything under consideration.”
The timing is a bit unfortunate for the Mets, who were likely hoping they could give Escobar some more time to heal his own issue. Escobar was pulled from Friday’s game with oblique tightness, said on Sunday that he could pretty much do everything besides hit right-handed, then had to be inserted into Sunday’s game (and hit right-handed) when Guillorme strained his groin. Escobar batted eighth for the Mets in Atlanta on Monday, playing third base and hitting lefty against a right-handed starter.
“We’ll see where the next few days take us,” Showalter laid out. “Escobar went out today at about 1:30, 2:00 and did a lot of things. He feels a lot better. That was good to see. That was a real positive today.”
Showalter wouldn’t say whether Escobar is fully comfortable hitting from both sides yet, as he didn’t want to reveal any insider secrets to Atlanta.
The Mets are also without Tomas Nido, their primary catcher this season. He is dealing with something the club classified as a non-injury illness and did not have a locker in the visitor’s clubhouse at Truist Park. Michael Perez, the catcher who came over from Pittsburgh in the Daniel Vogelbach deal, was promoted to the active roster. Perez has been on the taxi squad but has not played a game for the Mets yet, just five games with their Triple-A affiliate.
TAKE THAT FOR DATA
Pete Alonso brought the National League lead in RBI with him to Atlanta. The Mets’ first baseman had 97 runs batted in entering play on Monday, eight ahead of Paul Goldschmidt for the NL lead and just three back of Aaron Judge for the major league lead.
The RBI is an inherently team-dependent stat, but there is something to be said for a hitter that consistently produces them. After Saturday’s game, Alonso was asked if he still places a lot of value in the RBI, which the analytics crowd has poo-pooed in recent years due to its nature as a counting stat that usually requires a teammate’s help.
“Oh, for sure,” Alonso replied. “It’s a run scoring competition, not a hit competition.”
He didn’t quite shove the baseball nerds into a locker, but he did have some parting words for the spreadsheet jockeys.
“People who think that, I think they don’t necessarily understand baseball.”
WHERE THERE’S A WILLIAMS, THERE’S A WAY
Trevor Williams, whom Showalter referred to as a utility pitcher, has been inhaling innings.
“Under the radar, Trevor’s been a very valuable guy. I’ve been saying it kind of all along,” Showalter said of his long-haired reliever with the 3.02 ERA. “In that type of role — spot start, long relief, and really done some things short for us too in a time of need — that’s remarkable. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s hard.”
Williams’ worst day at the office this season was a spot start against the Texas Rangers when he coughed up five earned runs in 3.2 innings. Since then, he’s put together a 20-inning scoreless streak, which includes relief outings of two, three and four innings, as well as a seven-inning start against the Marlins.
“Teams need to have a guy like him to be successful,” Showalter said.
News
Colorado is footing the bill for abortion bans in other states, Cobalt says
Data from a reproductive rights group confirms that abortion providers in Colorado who expected an increase in patients from other states after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade were right.
On Monday, Cobalt announced that its abortion fund had provided funding for procedures to 140 people between June 24 (the day of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision) and July 31, for a total of approximately $47,985, which staff members say is much higher. level of support than usual. In the week following the decision, Cobalt participated in 88 proceedings.
Cobalt also helps people with what they call “practical support,” which includes travel expenses such as flights and gas, childcare, and hotel room expenses.
Between June 24 and August 11, the organization provided practical support funding to 315 people, for a total of $101,056. Some of the clients who received practical support overlap with those who received procedural support.
Data shows that 66% of customers were from Texas, 6% from Colorado and 5% from Alabama.
“Colorado is literally taking the emotional, medical and financial burden of abortion bans in other states,” spokeswoman Laura Chapin told the Denver Post.
In all of 2021, Cobalt helped 34 people with practical support, compared to 371 people in 2022, Chapin said. The group helped 1,154 people in 2021, with the fund providing $206,511 to patients – $6,054 was in practical support. In the first half of 2022, Cobalt spent $152,536 on procedures alone.
Cobalt averages about 1,000 clients a year, but expects that to be much higher in 2022, Abortion Fund Director Amanda Carlson said.
A first-trimester abortion can cost between $400 and $600, and Cobalt will often help with half the cost of the procedure, according to the group. Full-term pregnancies, something not unusual for patients who must travel from out of state, cost more, Chapin wrote in a memo.
Chapin said Cobalt helps anyone who needs help and intends to continue to do so. The organization has seen an increase in donations this year, and the money is coming in as fast as it comes in, she added.
News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears training camp, including a tampering reminder on Roquan Smith and a new position for Teven Jenkins
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Monday morning for the first time since Saturday’s preseason opener, and Teven Jenkins was at a new position.
Last year’s second-round draft pick lined up at right guard, but it will be difficult for coaches to assess how he looked as players were in helmets and shells — not full pads — for the 90-minute practice.
Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall, including more on Jenkins sliding inside.
1. The NFL’s Management Council sent a memo to all teams reminding them about tampering rules.
The reminder was in response to a non-certified agent contacting teams, purportedly to create trade interest for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.
“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Saint Omni, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, is contacting Clubs and indicating he is representing Roquan Smith, who is under contract to the Chicago Bears,” the memo stated. “Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating Player Contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”
The Bears are not believed to have granted Smith permission to seek a trade. Last week he released a statement to NFL Network saying he wants to be traded. But Smith — or anyone working for him — cannot facilitate that process unless the Bears provide their blessing.
“Tampering is a corrosive problem that undermines both the integrity of the game and relationships among clubs,” the memo stated. “Accordingly, in the event that tampering is found, the Competition Committee has recommended the imposition of more stringent discipline than has been imposed in prior years.”
The Miami Dolphins recently lost their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick as a result of tampering involving quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.
Omni has been linked in the past to Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, another player like Smith who negotiated a contract without an NFLPA-certified agent.
2. Teven Jenkins’ shift inside is a curious development.
Jenkins spent last week in a ramp-up period after missing seven consecutive practices, and that went well enough for him to play 36 snaps at right tackle with the reserves in the 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jenkins shifted to right guard with the reserves in practice Monday, which is interesting for a handful of reasons.
- Starting right guard Michael Schofield was beaten for a sack by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, but the coaches wouldn’t switch the depth chart based on one snap. That doesn’t mean, however, that they won’t consider competition at this position with nearly four weeks until the season opener.
- The starters at tackle appear entrenched. If the coaches didn’t feel good about rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, he wouldn’t have come out Saturday after 18 snaps with the first team. Veteran Riley Reiff is the team’s second-highest-paid lineman and will start at right tackle as long as Jones is in the lineup.
- Larry Borom could emerge as the swing tackle and has been ahead of Jenkins since camp opened. So Jenkins can help himself by proving he can play inside and outside.
Some scouts around the league projected Jenkins — who primarily played right tackle at Oklahoma State — would fit best at guard. But this is the first look the Bears have given him there, and Tuesday’s practice will be the last one before Thursday’s game in Seattle.
Moving Jenkins around won’t make it easy for him, but this might be his best shot at working his way into the starting lineup.
“The one thing in our system … is that guards get stressed mentally more than tackles,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “That’s the strength of his game, so we want to try that and see what that looks like within what we’re trying to get done.”
3. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is a fan of rookie running back Trestan Ebner.
The sixth-round draft pick from Baylor returned the opening kickoff 34 yards Saturday and was responsible for the longest play from scrimmage, a 27-yard run in the second quarter. Siemian later hooked up with Ebner for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
“He has some traits and some feel to catch the ball out of the backfield, which is massive,” Siemian said. “You know he is still learning for sure, but you’re definitely encouraged with some of the things he can do out of the backfield or in an open split.
“It’s been fun to see guys like him take some steps in camp, and he’ll only get better the more he improves. He’s wired the right way and you don’t really know until you get in live action when guys are getting tackled and things get more real, but it was fun to see him play.”
It’s early but Ebner looks like he could fill a Tarik Cohen-like role in the offense as a change-of-pace back. The Bears would have to feel comfortable with his pass blocking, but his special teams ability and speed and elusiveness in the open field give him a good chance to continue to impress teammates and coaches.
4. The quick turnaround before Thursday’s game will be a challenge for the Bears coaches.
Getsy said the coaching staff still is determining how much playing time it wants certain units and players to get against the Seahawks. It’s surely not the schedule the Bears would have selected if they had a choice.
The good news is several players who have been sidelined for a decent chunk of training camp returned for the light practice Monday: cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, wide receiver Velus Jones, tight ends Cole Kmet and James O’Shaughnessy and offensive tackle Julien Davenport. Kmet and O’Shaughnessy did not participate in team drills.
Strong safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive tackle Justin Jones were held out of practice, and rookie center Doug Kramer was not spotted. Tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe were also out.
News
Luis Diaz’s determination not to lose impressive Liverpool record with stunning strike impresses Barcelona hero Carles Puyol
Luis Diaz has been hailed as “incredible” by Barcelona legend Carles Puyol after saving a point for Liverpool on Monday night.
The Brazilian scored on the hour mark to take his side level with Crystal Palace and make it 1-1, saving his impressive unbeaten record for the Reds – despite being down to ten men.
Darwin Nunez was sent off minutes before for headbutting Palace’s Joachim Andersen.
But fellow South American Diaz stepped in to earn a point for his side, dodging numerous Palace players before curling the ball beautifully from 25 yards out.
The Colombian’s strike was enough to see Liverpool earn a point, meaning they extended their own unbeaten record since joining Anfield to 15 Premier League games.
After signing in January, Diaz was part of 11 wins and four draws for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring five times.
And his determination has drawn praise from Barcelona legend Puyol.
“Amazing Luis Diaz,” the Spaniard tweeted after Diaz scored, along with some praise emojis.
Diaz had been criticized for his lack of goals compared to other Liverpool forwards after their 2-2 draw with Fulham on the opening weekend.
But his tireless display against Palace will certainly have proven his ability to find the net against all odds.
Sports
News
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
AITKIN, Minn. — A 25-year-old Hopkins man drowned Saturday on Elm Island Lake in southwestern Aitkin County.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported emergency dispatchers received a call of a man overboard on the lake at 4 p.m. Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin.
Deputies responded to the north end of Elm Island Lake and used boats to begin looking for the missing man.
The initial report was a group of friends were out fishing for about two hours. The victim was drinking and sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water. The victim was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface. One of the victim’s friends jumped into the water to attempt to locate the victim, but was unsuccessful in the murky water.
The Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team was contacted and responded to Elm Island Lake to assist with the search. Marine electronics were used to locate the victim. At 7:59 p.m., the Crow Wing County Dive Team recovered the body.
The victim was identified as Daniel Thomas Nelson. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s preliminary finding is Nelson died of freshwater drowning.
News
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather
Boston
News
Woodbury man killed in crash on Red Wing bridge
RED WING, Minn. — A 54-year-old Woodbury man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 63 in Red Wing, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kenneth Walton Fritze was traveling southbound across the Highway 63 bridge around 11:24 p.m. when his 2000 Subaru Forester came into contact with a roadside barrier and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.
Fritze was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
The Red Wing Police and Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
