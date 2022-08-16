News
Man fights shark with bare hands on Long Island beach
Shocking footage shows a man grabbing a shark by its tail with his bare hands on a Long Island beach on Sunday.
The scuffle with the maneater took place at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island around 9:00 a.m.
A passerby can be heard shouting “holy shit” as the unidentified man tries to grab the shark’s tail near the shore.
According to eyewitness Emily Murray, the man was apparently fishing when the hook got stuck on the shark.
“He had fished and caught the shark by accident,” Murray told the New York Post. “He was trying to unhook it and cut it.”
The shark could be seen wiggling as the man worked to get the hook out.
Eventually, the shark appears to tire, allowing the man more stability to remove the hook and release the creature back into the water.
The Job noted that the shark appeared to be a sand tiger shark, which poses little to no threat to humans unless disturbed, according to National Geographic.
This shark sighting comes after several recorded shark attacks on Long Island beaches this year.
On July 20, a 16-year-old boy was bitten in the foot by a shark while surfing at Kismet Beach off Fire Island. He was not seriously injured.
There have been six recorded shark attacks since June 30, with all victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Breitbart News noted. No shark attacks have been reported in the area since the attack on the teenage surfer.
Amid the wave of shark attacks, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has been prompted to order state agencies to improve shark patrols on Long Island beaches.
However, Murray told the Job that the beach was still open on Sunday and that people had gotten used to shark sightings in the area, noting that it didn’t matter to beachgoers.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
Yankees shut out, 4-0, by Rays on Harry Potter night at Stadium
On a night that they celebrated Harry Potter in the Bronx, the Yankees proved once again to be mere Muggles. No wizardry, nor a return to their home, could break this Dark Arts spell they have been under for the last two weeks. The Rays, behind opener Jalen Beeks, handed the Bombers their second in as many games as they beat the Yankees 4-0 at the Stadium Monday night.
Despite a solid six innings by Gerrit Cole, the Yankees (72-44) were shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 22-24, 2016 at Baltimore, when they were blanked three straight times. They lost their second straight game and their 10th in their last 12. They are 7-13 in their last 20 games. The Rays (61-53), fighting for a playoff spot, move into a tie with the Blue Jays for second in the American League East, 10 games behind the Yankees.
It was the 10th time this season the Yankees have been shut out and the fourth time in the last 10 games.
The fourth inning was typical of the Yankees’ struggles lately. The Bombers had the bases loaded with one out after a pair of head-scratching bunts by Andrew Benintendi and Jose Trevino. Aaron Hicks came up and chopped a curveball right in front of the mound for an inning-ending double play. It was his fourth ground out into a double play with the bases loaded this season.
Anthony Rizzo, who leads the majors with 17 hit by pitches, was furious in the third inning when he was plunked by Jalen Beeks on a 70-mile per hour curveball. He started to take off his gear and head to first base when home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called him back. The umpire ruled that Rizzo did not attempt to get out of the way of the pitch and therefore was not awarded a base.
The frustration goes deeper than just not getting a call. The Yankee offense has been inconsistent, but mostly abysmal of late. They have been shut out four times in their last 10 games. Over their last 58 innings, the Yankees have scored just eight runs.
They have been without Giancarlo Stanton since July 24 as he is on the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. Rizzo missed five games with a back issue and now they are missing DJ LeMahieu as he deals with a sore right big toe.
They have also made mistakes they didn’t make in the first half. They’ve made base running blunders, they’ve blown leads and they have not been able to get hits.
“Seems like we’ve been in every game and just found a way to not come out on the good side of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve had a lot of really good starting pitching performances over the last six days or so. I feel like a number of relievers are throwing the ball well and are in a good spot. We’ve had a couple of games that we’ve lost, we’ve got a lead late. We got a few guys that we need to get on track offensively. So it’s just a matter of kind of getting everything clicking.
“Obviously we’ve had a couple of key guys out to varying degrees over this stretch. But that happens with everyone you got to you got to be able to find a way when you don’t necessarily have everyone or it’s not perfect,” Boone continued. “And that’s our biggest challenge right now is finding a way to push through in a lot of these games where a lot of good things are happening, but we’re not not good enough to ultimately be shaking hands at the end of the day and that’s what that’s what this is about. “
Cole allowed one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out six. The right-hander got 15 swings and misses, nine on his four-seam fastball, which he has featured more in his last two starts.
David Peralta’s fly ball to the center field wall got Aaron Hicks turned around for a triple to lead off the fourth inning. Isaac Paredea grounded a single through the left side to score the Rays’ run.
It was the 15th start out of Cole’s last 21 that he has allowed two earned runs or less.
()
Trump Org. CFO expected to plead guilty in New York tax case – The Denver Post
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as early as Thursday in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to stem from a lengthy probe into the former president’s company, three people familiar with the case told The Associated Press.
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was due to stand trial in October over allegations he received more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the company, including rent, car payments and tuition fees.
Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and Weisselberg’s attorneys met with the judge assigned to the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, on Monday, according to court records. The judge then scheduled a hearing in the case for 9 a.m. Thursday, but did not say why.
The people who spoke to the AP did so on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. They said the purpose of Thursday’s hearing was for Weisselberg to plead guilty, but warned that plea deals sometimes fall apart before they are finalized in court.
Weisselberg’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante Jr., told The New York Times on Monday that Weisselberg was engaged in plea negotiations to resolve the case, but did not specify the terms of a possible plea deal. Reached by the AP, Gravante declined to comment.
The Times, citing two people with knowledge of the case, said Weisselberg should be sentenced to five months in prison, which would make him eligible for release after about 100 days. The deal would not require Weisselberg to testify or cooperate in any way with an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.
Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is also charged in the case but does not appear to be involved in the plea deal talks. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for the Trump Organization.
News of Weisselberg’s plea bargains came days after the judge denied requests from his attorneys and the Trump Organization to dismiss the case. The judge dropped a criminal tax evasion charge against the company citing the statute of limitations, but more than a dozen other charges remain.
In seeking the dismissal of the case, Weisselberg’s attorneys argued that prosecutors in the Democratic-run District Attorney’s Office were punishing him for not providing prejudicial information against the former president.
The judge rejected that argument, saying the evidence presented to the grand jury was legally sufficient to support the charges.
Weisselberg, who turned 75 on Monday, is the only Trump leader charged in the years-long criminal investigation opened by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who went to the Supreme Court to securing Trump’s tax records. Vance’s successor, Alvin Bragg, is now overseeing the investigation. Several other Trump executives have been granted immunity to testify before a grand jury in the case.
Prosecutors alleged that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization conspired to provide unofficial compensation to senior executives, including Weisselberg, for 15 years. Weisselberg alone was charged with defrauding the federal government, state, and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and unearned tax refunds.
The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny, carried a potential sentence of five to 15 years in prison. Tax evasion charges against the company carry a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is greater.
Trump was not charged in the criminal investigation, but prosecutors noted that he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. Trump, who called the New York investigations a “political witch hunt,” said his company’s actions were common practice in the real estate industry and not a crime.
Last week, Trump sat for deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ parallel civil investigation into allegations that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of loans. assets. Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
In the months following Weisselberg’s arrest, the criminal investigation appeared to be progressing toward a possible indictment of Trump himself, but the investigation slowed, a grand jury was disbanded and a top prosecutor left afterward. Bragg’s inauguration in January – though he insists it’s ongoing.
___
Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak. Send confidential tips by visiting
denverpost
Twins hold off Royals late in 4-2 victory
The Twins built their early control of the American League Central on the backs of division opponents, going 16-6 against Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland through May 29 to take a five-game lead — their biggest of the season.
It hasn’t been that easy since, but the Twins will have to do it again if they’re to retake the division lead down the stretch and win the Central for the third time in four years. Monday was a good start.
Joe Ryan pitched a solid 5⅓ innings, and Max Kepler broke an 0-for-29 skid with three hits, including an RBI double, as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 22,003 at Target Field.
Jose Miranda, Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez also drove in runs for the Twins, all with singles off Royals starter Kris Bubic (2-7) as Minnesota improved to 12-14 against the Central since May 30, 28-20 overall.
Starting Tuesday against the Royals, the Twins play Central Division opponents in 25 of their last 48 regular-season games. They improved to 7-4 against Kansas City and have a winning record against every Central Division team except for first-place Cleveland (5-6).
Those two teams are scheduled to play eight times in September, including a five-game series in Cleveland Sept. 16-19. With the Guardians’ doubleheader split against Detroit on Monday, the Twins are two games back.
Ryan (9-5) gave up a two-out, two-run home run to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning before settling down to retire 12 of the last 19 batters he faced. He walked Pasquantino to start the sixth, then surrendered a double off the right field wall to Michael Massey before fanning Nate Eaton for his sixth strikeout.
That brought Caleb Thielbar out of the bullpen to face left-hander Nicky Pratto, but Royals manager Mike Matheny pinch-hit Brent Rooker, who was traded this spring from Minnesota to San Diego, then to Kansas City. He popped out to left field for the second out, and Thielbar struck out pinch-hitter Michael A. Taylor to get out of the jam with the Twins’ 4-2 lead intact.
Four Twins relievers combined to throw 2⅔ scoreless innings: Thielbar, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran and Jorge López. Duran fanned two in a 1-2-3 eighth, and López followed with a tense ninth, putting runners at first and third with a leadoff double and one-out single. But López got leadoff hitter MJ Melendez to ground into a 3-6-3 double play for his 21st save of the season and second in four opportunities since being traded to Minnesota.
The Bachelorette: Why Gabby said an emotional goodbye to Nate
Elsewhere, Rachel chose zack for his one-on-one date in Amsterdam, which was not suitable Tino.
“You can’t help when you don’t get the date card like, ‘What the fuck?’” Tino said. “Right now, all I have the privilege of knowing is that this week’s scoreboard shows Zach winning the incredible one-on-one. And it’s his second. It’s quite gutted.”
After an afternoon galloping through fields of tulips and a romantic dinner in the middle of an art museum – in which Zach revealed he had recently lost 85 pounds and the two bonded over their appreciation of the value of therapy – Rachel gave Zach a rose and an official invite to hometown dates next week.
After a touching goodbye to Nate, Gabby gave her remaining guys a group date that was supposed to be sexy, but ended up being incredibly awkward. After entering a darkened room, they were introduced to a sex expert dressed in all leather and holding a huge whip.
The men were put through a bunch of different exercises, meant to test their sexual fetishes. Johnny was the only guy to fully embrace the experience, while the others were mostly laughing and looking uncomfortable.
“I was kind of hoping that today would be a deep dive into who we are and what we stand for,” Logan said. “I’m just lying on a shag rug, blindfolded, waiting for her to rub whipped cream on my nipples.”
Speaking of Logan, Host Jesse Palmer revealed to Gabby that after the band date, Logan tested positive for COVID, causing that night’s cocktail party to be canceled.
Logan’s future on the show has never been expressly addressed, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to the competition.
Comedian Teddy Ray’s body was found in a swimming pool, authorities say
The body of Southern California comedian Teddy Ray, whose death was widely reported over the weekend, was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, authorities said Monday.
The pool is at a residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The area is near Palm Springs, in the desert about two hours east of Los Angeles.
The Sheriff’s Department identifies Ray as Theodore Brown, 32, and says he is a resident of Gardena, a town in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County.
The cause and manner of death are under investigation, but the sheriff’s department said in its statement, “No signs of foul play have been located.”
His survivors were not immediately known. His death has sparked sadness and reflection on social networks.
The Comedy Central television channel tweeted: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved entertainer. He will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
TV Personality Desus Nice tweeted“rip teddy ray, it was real.”
Production company of actor and comedian Issa Rae tweeted“Rest in Power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets! »
The ‘All Def’ Instagram account said: “Teddy Ray is awesome…his laugh alone would make us all smile and laugh with him. To know him was to love him.”
Ray’s entertainment credits go back nearly 10 years, and his first television appearance is widely credited to BET’s “Comic View.”
He has also appeared in several television comedy specials, both as a supporting act and as a stand-up star. His credits include HBO’s “All Def Comedy”, HBO Max’s “Pause With Sam Jay” and season eight of MTV’s “Wild N’ Out”.
Comedy Central has featured Ray on several specials, and he’s opened for Katt Williams and David Spade.
Hailing from the Los Angeles area, Ray shot to comedy stardom in three years after grabbing an open mic in Santa Monica, Calif., “to crack a few little jokes on a chilly Saturday,” according to a biography published by the comedy club franchise. Improv.
On Ray’s birthday, July 30, an Instagram post to his account included a photo of him in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and the statement, “Lord, thank you for another ride around this burning sun.”
nbcnews
FAA warns staff shortage will delay flights to New York
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it was cutting flights in the New York area due to staffing shortages.
Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark (New Jersey) Liberty International airports, the FAA said.
The agency said passengers should check with their airline for information on particular flights.
“Due to the availability of personnel tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.
The statement implied the shortage was expected among air traffic controllers, but the FAA did not specify which employees were absent, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond when asked for more details.
Flights at LaGuardia were halted for more than an hour and planes at Newark were facing average delays of 44 minutes by late afternoon, according to an FAA website.
Airlines and the FAA traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airline charges centered on a flight control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staff there.
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines said FAA personnel issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida they would like to schedule.
Until the FAA’s announcement, Monday had been a better-than-usual day for the nation’s air transportation system. About 200 flights nationwide had been canceled and nearly 3,500 other flights had been delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The average August day through Sunday included about 670 cancellations and more than 6,200 delays.
ABC News
