Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is Like ‘The Son I Never Had’ – NBC Chicago
Just call her mom Martha.
After a same Suggesting Pete Davidson might be or is already dating Martha Stewart after his recent split from Kim Kardashian went viral, the lifestyle guru laughed at the attention and clarified his feelings for the former ‘Saturday Night Live”.
“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Stewart told the Daily Mail on August 12. “He’s a lovely boy who is finding his way. I invited him to come on my podcast and can’t wait to hear what he has to say.”
Stewart made the comments at the grand opening of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart in Paris Las Vegas.
E ! News learned earlier this month that Davidson and Kardashian have called it quits after nine months of dating. Later, a photo of Stewart holding the comedian’s hand alongside the SKIMS mogul at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner earlier this year, started making the rounds on Twitter. The snap sparked cheeky speculation that Stewart could be Davidson’s next high-profile love interest.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Back to the romance
“We should have seen it coming,” wrote one fan with the photo, which has since gained over 44,000 likes.
Davidson has previously dated Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.
Stewart, 81, previously spoke fondly of Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, together, calling the former couple “an unlikely couple” but “cute together,” in a May interview with E! New. She added that “they seem to have a lovely affection for each other, which is so nice.”
Davidson and Stewart first met in 2015 at Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber and the two have maintained a sweet connection, with the Martha Stewart Living founder gushing that the comedian is “so cute.”
Pete Davidson is reportedly prioritizing his mental health in light of the online hate Kanye West has directed at him. According to multiple reports, the comedian has undergone trauma therapy, a step he is said to have taken in large part because of the many alarming messages Kanye posted about him during his relationship with the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim. Kardashian.
A walrus named Freya showed up in Norway. Should she die?
Last week, as the Oslo Fjord basked in the sun and teemed with swimmers, boaters and children enjoying their last week of summer vacation, it welcomed a visitor: a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya.
This week is different. Not only did school resume and the weather change, but the walrus, which had been a source of joy and had become something of an international celebrity, died.
On Sunday morning, Norwegian authorities killed Freya, saying she posed too great a threat to humans who had failed to heed repeated warnings to stay away from her. Getting her out of the area was “too high a risk”, officials added.
Environmentalists and Freya’s fans on social media said the decision to kill her, just three days after warning she might have to be put down, was hasty and unnecessary.
But the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate said in a statement it was the only option after the public failed to heed warnings.
“I’m convinced it was the right call,” chief executive Frank Bakke-Jensen said in the statement. “We have great respect for animal welfare, but human life and safety must come first.”
The Norwegian Institute of Marine Research had considered moving Freya out of the area, Mr Bakke-Jensen added, but “the high complexity of such an operation made us conclude that it was not a viable option”.
Moving a 1,300 pound mammal is not easy. Freya would have needed sedation and then be caught in a net to prevent her from drowning before being moved out of the area.
In Norway, Freya has dominated the news since her arrival in June, with trackers, Facebook groups and almost daily articles chronicling her plight. A Facebook page titled “Freya the Walrus – Where is she now?” had stalked her. Since Sunday, the group, which has more than 1,000 members, has been inundated with sad comments and condolences.
The country’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, said he supported the conclusion that Freya should be put down, telling a broadcaster it was “the right decision”.
Freya made appearances off the coast of Britain and various other European countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, for at least two years.
“Now she comes to this posh, overcrowded beach, and she’s dead,” said Trine Tandberg, 62, who runs a children’s theater in Oslo. She said she had been following the reports about Freya closely.
“She didn’t do anything to anyone,” Ms Tandberg said. “That’s what makes so many of us really, really angry about all of this.”
The Oslo Fjord, where Freya spent her time, is a densely populated area that includes Oslo, the capital of Norway. About two million people live in the region, in a country of just over five million people.
Walruses are social animals and rarely venture anywhere alone, which may explain why Freya seemed to like being around people and why she sought out a busy area.
“I am surprised by the speed of the decision” to kill her, said Fredrik Myhre, marine biologist for the World Wide Fund for Nature in Norway. “They should have been more patient.”
One option would have been to control the crowds that went to see Freya, cordoning off the area or issuing fines to people who ventured too close, experts said. According to Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, a charity based in England, other possibilities were making loud underwater noises or spreading the scent of predators for the deter from the area.
But those options weren’t straightforward: The deterrent sounds and smells could also disturb other animals in the fjord and scare them away, Myhre said.
Experts from other countries Freya had visited in the past two years expressed disbelief at her fate.
“Norway very quickly chose the very last option,” said Annemarie van den Berg, director of SOS Dolfijn, a Dutch sea rescue organization that had been involved with Freya when she appeared in the Netherlands last year. .
“Freya never stayed too long in one place,” Ms van den Berg said. When Dutch authorities treated Freya in the fall of 2021, she said, they focused on keeping people away from the animal.
Although Freya might look cute when she’s napping in the sun, Ms van den Berg added: “She’s a mammal and therefore dangerous.”
The Norwegian Fisheries Directorate has repeatedly told people to stay away from Freya, but the advice has been mostly ignored, a spokesman said last week. Authorities have warned that the walruses risk being killed if they fail to persuade onlookers to stay away.
Swimmers had gotten very close to the animal in its final days, taking selfies and sometimes even throwing objects at it, a management spokesperson said. Despite the warnings, no human injuries were reported.
Mr. Myhre, the marine biologist, blamed Freya’s fate on those who wouldn’t listen to calls to keep their distance. People wouldn’t take a selfie next to a 1,300-pound bull, Mr Myhre said, adding: “You shouldn’t do that with a walrus either.”
The timing of the murder has also been questioned. The summer holidays in Norway were coming to an end and the rain returned to the area, so the crowds were likely to ebb.
There are about 225,000 walruses in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They typically live in ice-covered waters in Canada, Norway, and Russia, as well as Greenland and Alaska. They are losing some of their usual habitat as the ice caps melt due to climate change.
Mr Jarvis, the director of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, acknowledged the threat posed to humans by these wild animals but, he said, that was not reason enough to kill Freya.
“We don’t kill all great white sharks just because one of them at some point might attack someone,” Mr Jarvis said.
Last year, Mr Jarvis was part of the team caring for fellow walrus Wally, who spent around six weeks off the coast of south-west England in an area crowded with boats . In an attempt to prevent Wally from causing damage to the ships, local authorities provided him with a platform to lie on.
Glenn Murphy, who runs a boating and fishing business in the Oslo Fjord, said locals’ reaction to Freya’s plight had been mixed, mainly due to the risks that someone could have been injured or killed, including children.
“To me, it seemed like she was looking for companionship,” Mr. Murphy said. “It could have inadvertently turned into a horrible accident.”
Kendall Jenner reacts to Stassie Karanikolaou’s cucumber cut joke
No matter how you slice it, it’s a hilarious video.
Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou took to TikTok over the weekend to share a tutorial on how she and her friends make cucumber and lime martinis, and followers couldn’t help but notice her nod at Kendall Jenner.
At one point in the clip, Stassie cut a cucumber for her cocktail – holding the knife in the same now-viral way Kendall did when she cut a cucumber for a snack in episode 12. May of The Kardashians (don’t try this at home, kids). And yes, the 26-year-old model definitely noticed the reference, joking in the comments, “Taught you good.”
She wasn’t the only one laughing at the, uh, technique. Hailey Bieber did so too – writing “Lmfaooo” – and several fans chuckled as well.
“Lmaooo,” wrote one commenter, “cut cucumber Kenny-style.” Another added: “This is the cucumber cut for me.”
At least 6 injured after shooting near Memphis hospital, officials say
At least six people were injured after a shooting Tuesday morning near a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.
The gunfire erupted near North Methodist Hospital around 12:45 a.m., according to a Memphis Police Department dispatcher.
A hospital spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying at least six patients were treated and taken to multiple hospitals. The official did not provide information on the nature of the injuries, but added that no hospital employees were injured in the incident.
The spokesperson said workers guided patients away from an emergency room waiting room so the hospital’s security team and police officers could respond to the incident.
They said the hospital was working with local law enforcement to investigate the shooting.
Police said they could not provide any further information about the incident, including details of a suspect or any potential motives.
CBS affiliate WREG reported that the hospital was closed early Tuesday while treating multiple victims. Asked to confirm this, the hospital spokesman said the facility was not closed Tuesday morning.
The news station also reported that a sedan was left riddled with bullets outside the hospital, with police recording a scene at a petrol station several miles away. A semi-automatic rifle could be seen on the ground next to one of the pumps, according to WREG. NBC News could not immediately confirm the station’s reports.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers keeps pushing for another call-up; new pitchers get promotions
Over the weekend against Tampa Bay, the Orioles gave left-hander DL Hall a taste of the majors, hoping he would learn from his one start and apply those lessons as he prepares to serve in a relief role down the stretch.
With Triple-A Norfolk, he’ll have a good example of how to handle such circumstances. The Orioles are now in Toronto, where they deployed a similar tactic in June with outfielder Kyle Stowers, called up for a series as a substitute player. Stowers received only eight plate appearances during that stint, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts, but since rejoining Triple-A Norfolk, he’s hit .288/.371/.531 — good for a .902 OPS — with 22 of his 46 hits going for extra bases.
Stowers, Baltimore’s No. 11 prospect according to Baseball America, leads the International League in RBIs and ranks second in extra-base hits. He paces Orioles full-season minor leaguers in those categories and home runs, trailing only top overall prospect Gunnar Henderson in slugging percentage and OPS.
“When guys can get a taste and see what it’s like up here, I think that’s always a positive,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “They go back down, they know what they’re working toward, what it felt like up here. You never know until you’re here, honestly, and playing in these environments and facing the pitching that you’re facing and the hitters that DL was gonna face. Now, you have something to work on and something to work towards, and hopefully, that’s what DL is going to do, and I think Kyle’s done a good job of that this year.”
Stowers continued to do so this past series. Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers
Stowers’ performance continues to produce wonders of why it’s coming in Triple-A rather than the majors. In a series against Rochester, he slashed .304/.429/.522, doubling twice with a home run. Although he also drew five walks, he did strike out nine times, all in a three-game span; if there’s one clear weakness in his game, it’s swing and miss, though his strikeout and swinging strike rates are down from 2021. But it’s possible that will be a tradeoff for the power he provides. Notably, he’s actually performed better in left-on-left matchups, with a .996 OPS compared to an .865 mark when he has the platoon advantage.
2. High-A Aberdeen left-hander Cade Povich
Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias labeled Povich as the key piece of the four minor league pitchers Baltimore received from the Minnesota Twins for All-Star closer Jorge López, saying the 22-year-old left-hander has front-of-the-rotation potential. He showed it in what proved to be his lone two starts with Aberdeen, pitching six shutout innings in both before getting promoted to Double-A Bowie. Chayce McDermott, acquired from the Houston Astros as half of the return for first baseman Trey Mancini, also moved up after striking out seven over four innings last week for the IronBirds.
3. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Jordan Westburg
Early in his stint with Norfolk, Westburg seemed on the fast track to a potential promotion, ending June with a 1.077 OPS before his bat slowed exceptionally. In a five-series stretch from early July to early August, the Orioles’ No. 6 prospect hit .183 with a .517 OPS. He finally began to shake that off last week against Rochester, posting a 1.100 OPS thanks to a pair each of home runs and doubles. He also walked six times opposite six strikeouts, a significant progression after striking out three times as much as he walked during the previous slump.
4. High-A Aberdeen utilityman Billy Cook
Baltimore’s 10th-round pick in the 2021 draft, Cook has been fairly streaky in his first full professional season. He managed four extra-base hits among the IronBirds’ previous four series, then delivered five alone — three doubles and two home runs — last week against Hudson Valley, adding two steals. He’s played all three outfield spots and both first and second for the IronBirds, hitting .202 with a .684 OPS overall.
5. Double-A right-hander Garrett Stallings
That Stallings was recognized as the Orioles’ minor league pitcher of the month for July speaks to how far he’s come from a disastrous June. He’s kept it going in August. Since allowing 10 earned runs while recording 10 outs to leave his June ERA at 28.50, Stallings, who turned 25 last week, has a 1.73 ERA over his past seven outings, walking only three of the 138 batters he’s faced in that span. Last week against Akron, he allowed one run on three hits over six innings, striking out five while walking none.
The top prospect not featured so far
As baseball’s top prospect, Henderson automatically qualifies for this spot with anything other than a standout week. The 21-year-old infielder was solid for Norfolk, hitting .269 with a .790 OPS, but struck out an atypical 13 times. He’s struck out in 16 of his past 34 plate appearances, a trend that will hamper any internal consideration of adding him to the major league roster for a playoff push.
International acquisition of the week
César Prieto’s bat hasn’t quite thrived the way it did with Aberdeen since he moved up to Bowie, but perhaps this past week can be a turning point. The 23-year-old recorded nine hits, a double and home run among them, and posted a .942 OPS. Known for his bat-to-ball skills, Prieto struck out only three times, though he also walked just once. Baltimore’s No. 16 prospect has hit .285 with a .711 OPS while playing all around the infield for the Baysox.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
A backend top 30 prospect in 2019, Bowie right-hander Brenan Hanifee got little chance to build on that status, losing the 2020 season as all minor leaguers did before undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in May 2021. He had a couple of rough outings in Bowie’s rotation in July but had his best start since returning with 4 2/3 innings Thursday in which the only run he allowed was unearned. Baltimore’s fourth-round draftee in 2016, Hanifee is only 24 years old and could soon reestablish himself as a top 30 talent.
Time to give some shine to …
Having joined Delmarva as an 18-year-old, right-hander Yaqui Rivera had his struggles early, but that certainly wasn’t the case Friday. Now 19, he pitched five perfect innings of relief on only 50 pitches, striking out six as he combined with Juan De Los Santos on a one-hitter. Rivera was one of the prospects the Orioles got from the Miami Marlins in exchange for relievers Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser.
Short-season snippets
In his first week in the Florida Complex League, 2022 first overall pick Jackson Holliday went 2-for-6 with a walk and a stolen base. In what proved to be his last week in the FCL, 67th overall pick Jud Fabian went 5-for-8 and drew six walks before a promotion to Delmarva. Jose Ramirez, a 19-year-old left-hander signed out of Venezuela in 2019, struck out 11 over five innings in a Dominican Summer League start.
Minors moves
Fabian and nine other draftees joined the Shorebirds from the FCL, with Dylan Beavers (competitive balance A round), Max Wagner (second), Silas Ardoin (fourth), Cameron Weston (eighth), Adam Crampton (ninth), Bradley Brehmer (12th), Jared Beck (13th), Adam Retzbach (14th) and Reese Sharp (20th) also promoted. Keagan Gillies, Baltimore’s 15th-round choice last year, and Juan Nunez, acquired along with Povich and two others for López, will head to Delmarva, as well.
To create space at Bowie for Povich and McDermott, the Orioles promoted left-hander Drew Rom, their No. 18 prospect, and right-hander Ryan Watson, among the system’s top breakout players, to Norfolk. Infielder Luis Valdez, who leads all Baltimore minor leaguers with 59 steals, jumped from Delmarva to Aberdeen.
[email protected] JAYS
Today, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
How to Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt as Interest Rates Rise
Sometimes a life raft looks a lot like a credit card.
In an economy that has produced the highest rate of inflation since the early 1980s, Americans are struggling to meet day-to-day expenses and are increasingly relying on credit cards to stay afloat.
Amid a dramatic rise in the cost of living, credit card balances jumped 13% in the second quarter of 2022, posting the biggest year-over-year increase in more than 20 years, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Total credit card debt fell to $890 billion, just below the 2019 record.
Learn more about personal finance:
What a recession could mean for you
The Best Money Moves After Fed Interest Rate Hikes
Nearly half of Americans are taking on more debt
“Many have to rely on credit cards to pay for basic necessities, especially with inflation pushing prices so high,” said Allen Amadin, president and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling.
The number of people with credit cards and personal loans also hit record highs in the second quarter, according to TransUnion’s latest credit industry report.
Credit card interest rates near record highs
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is taking aggressive action to control inflation, including raising interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing to slow spending, but that means maintaining a balance of month to month will soon cost even more than it does today. .
Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there is a direct link to the Fed’s benchmark index. As the federal funds rate rises, the prime rate also rises, and credit card rates follow. Cardholders typically see the impact within a billing cycle or two.
Average credit card rates are currently just over 17%, significantly higher than almost all other consumer loans, and could reach 19% by the end of the year, which would be an all-time high. .
Now more than ever, surviving the day-to-day cost of living is essential for Americans.
Allen Amadin
President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling
Reducing balances is ‘crucial for financial health’
“Reducing credit card debt is always crucial for financial health,” Amadin said. “However, now more than ever, it is critical that Americans survive the day-to-day cost of living and still be able to put money aside to save.”
Here are his top three tips for paying off credit card debt, once and for all.
- Create a budget: To get started, using a spreadsheet or online tool can help you see where you’re spending money and how best to allocate those funds. It will also help you identify regular expenses that could divert money from your long-term goals.
- Decrease spending : When trying to reduce your debt, be sure to temporarily cut out any unnecessary expenses, such as streaming subscriptions, dining out, or impulse purchases. Reducing these expenses will help you stay on budget, stop building up your revolving balance, and pay off more debt.
- Pay more than the minimum: Paying your credit cards on time will save you late fees and penalties. But don’t just pay the required minimum – it won’t do much to avoid high interest charges on the balance. Only paying more than the minimum will reduce the amount of interest you have to pay each month and help you reach your goal.
cnbctv18-forexlive
