“No one will be above the law”
In 2016, Trump vowed that his administration would “enforce” the laws regarding classified documents.
“No one is above the law,” said Trump, who was then a presidential candidate.
Trump is now under investigation by the DOJ over whether he mishandled top secret documents.
A video of former President Donald Trump from 2016 – when he was still on the campaign trail – has surfaced, and it hasn’t aged well.
The August 2016 clip was posted to Twitter this week by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski. In the video, the then-presidential candidate promises to take a tough line to protect classified information.
“On political corruption, we will restore honor to our government,” Trump said.
“In my administration, I will apply all the laws concerning the protection of classified information,” he promises.
“No one will be above the law,” he adds.
About six years after the shooting, Trump is now under investigation by the Justice Department into whether he mishandled classified documents he kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. .
While executing a search warrant at the property last Monday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were classified as top secret and related to nuclear weapons. According to the warrant, the Justice Department is looking into whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.
In February, the National Archives and Records Administration removed 15 boxes of documents from the property.
For his part, Trump denied any wrongdoing and claimed without justification that he had declassified all the documents he kept at his Florida home. If Trump is found guilty of violating the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence.
Read the original article on Business Insider
After Google’s ‘Blood In The Streets’ Warning, Apple Is Laying Off Employees
New Delhi:
Following Google’s “blood in the streets” warning to its staff, Apple Inc. has now laid off many of its employees in a bid to restrict hiring and spending, according to a report.
According to Bloomberg, Apple has laid off about 100 contract recruiters tasked with hiring new employees for the world’s most valuable company.
Workers whose contracts were terminated were told they would receive payment and medical benefits for two weeks. Recruiters who are full-time employees were retained, according to the report.
Apple told the laid-off workers that the cuts were made because of the company’s current financial needs. CEO Tim Cook said last month that Apple would be “deliberate” in its spending.
“We believe in investing during the recession,” said Tim Cook, quoted by Bloomberg. “And so we will continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.”
Previously, tech giant Google warned its employees, warning them of layoffs if results did not improve.
Google will conduct a “comprehensive review of sales productivity and productivity in general” and that if next quarter results “don’t improve, there will be blood in the streets,” department employees said commercial of Google Cloud.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said earlier this month that he was unhappy with the work of many employees. According to Pichai, Google’s productivity is lower than it should be.
Project DIVA International accompanies girls in their dreams
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sky is the limit. We’ve all heard the saying, but for a Minnesota woman, it’s not just a saying.
Neda Kellogg makes the seemingly impossible possible for young girls, helping them realize their dreams and reach their full potential.
She’s only 12, but Leeanna Pineda is aiming pretty high. For the first time, Pineda pilots an airplane.
“There are a lot of feelings right now,” she said. “I’m going to feel like I’ve achieved everything I wanted to do.”
The rising eighth-grader is a member of Project DIVA International, a Minnesota-based program started by Kellogg. Now in its 15th year, the program has impacted the lives of 5,000 girls like Pineda.
“If we could give them those life experiences with school, like now Leanna, when she goes to school, she’s going to get what she needs for the vision,” Kellogg said.
A daughter following in her mother’s footsteps.
“She draws courage from me,” said Karen Pineda, Leeanna’s mother.
A second generation connecting their biggest dreams with support to achieve them.
“I’m the eldest daughter of a working family, so I had to learn about myself growing up because my parents were always at work,” Karen Pineda said. “When I got to high school, God blessed me with this new program that Ms. Kellogg started. She didn’t know where the program was going, but somehow the program helped me to come out of my shell.”
“Our goal is for them to have a really good grounding in their inner being,” Kellogg said. “Mental health is so essential for our girls right now.”
Research shows that the pandemic has only increased the need for mental health help among young girls. Kellogg hopes her program can be a space for girls to heal and discover who they are and who they want to be.
“We’re giving black girls, black Native American girls, descendants of slaves, a space to really be,” Kellogg said. “He teaches girls early on that they can take ownership of how they feel and what they envision early on, they don’t have to wait until they’re adults to do that.”
Tony Cadotte is a community partner and owner of Cadotte Aero.
“Every child wants to learn,” he said. “It’s the confidence you get doing that… Whether she keeps flying or not, it’s kind of a metaphor for everything else she could do in life.”
And just like that, a dream comes true.
“I feel amazing. I feel relieved. I don’t know, it’s a lot of emotions. I just got back from my first flight,” Leeanna Pineda said.
A girl who absorbs everything, comes face to face with what is possible.
“When you take your first flight, it’s like touching a cloud and I’ve touched four or five clouds,” said Leeanna Pineda. “There aren’t many other 12-year-olds who can say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m with this band, I can fly a plane.’ “Once I’m 17, I’ll have my pilot’s license. I never thought I’d be able to say that… It’s so good on so many different levels. You can’t really explain it.”
The aviation club is just one of the many offers of the DIVA International project. Others include an entrepreneurship club and academies focusing on travel, investing, business, real estate, career exploration and self-love.
The organization raises funds to make these experiences possible. To donate, learn more or get involved, click here.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing
Chances are you’ve heard of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala before. You might have even heard that he’s one of the richest people in India, with an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion dollars and counting. But do you know how he got his start as one of the most successful stock investors in India? Or what his best investing tips are? In this blog post, we’ll look at some of his most famous quotes on stocks and investing, along with some other insights into how he got where he is today.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Net Worth
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is the chairman and managing director of Rare Enterprises, a commodities trading and broking company. As of March 2021, his estimated net worth is US$5.8 billion. Beginning in 1985 with a capital of *5,000, he made his first big profit in 1986. As of the time of his death, he was estimated to have a net worth of $5.8 billion, making him the 438th richest person in the world[3]. He was an asset management partner at Rare Enterprises. He was an investor, director, and chairman for several companies in addition to being a founder of Akasa Air. His investigation for insider trading was settled with the SEBI in 2021. Jhunjhunwala was called “India’s Warren Buffett” or the “Big Bull of India”, and was known for his bullish outlooks and stock market predictions. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is a value investor and follows the principle of buying stocks when they are undervalued and selling them when they are overvalued. As of August 2022, his net worth is estimated to be US$5.8 billion.
Here Are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing:
“Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of the stock market investor’s life.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“Never invest at unreasonable valuations.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes
“Never run for companies which are in limelight.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes
“Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“If you believe in the growth prospects of a company, invest in the stock and give it sufficient time.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
“Never react and change your investment decisions according to daily business news. Panic selling is a bad habit.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
“Emotional is a sure way to make a loss in stock markets.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“See the world as it is, rather than what you would like it to be.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
In conclusion, these are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 10 quotes on stocks and investing. While some may disagree with his investment strategies, there is no denying that he is one of the most successful investors in India. For those looking to build a portfolio, these quotes provide valuable insights into how to approach the stock market.
The post Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing appeared first on MEWS.
4 Marines Killed Norwegian Osprey Crash Was Due To Pilot Error
The US military Osprey that crashed in Norway killing four Marines during a NATO training flight was caused by pilot error.
The MV-223 Osprey with the call sign “Ghost 31”, crashed into the steep side of a valley in Bodø, Norway, on March 18, Corps of Aviation investigators determined. Marines.
Corporal Jacob M. Moore, Gunnery Sergeant James W. Speedy, Captain Ross A. Reynolds, and Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz died in the crash.
“Investigation shows, from video and recovered flight data, that the causative factor in the Ghost 31 crash was pilot error,” as stated in the investigation report.
Investigators said several factors may have caused the accident, including weather conditions, training, maintenance errors, use of recording devices and inexperience in mountainous terrain.
The MV-223 Osprey, nicknamed “The Widow Maker” in the military, was seen performing a series of maneuvers before finally crashing.
“Although we cannot determine which pilot was flying, it is clear that the aircraft performed a series of maneuvers through the Grátádalen valley which caused a loss of altitude, airspeed and turning space. from which Ghost 31 could not recover.”
Following that crash in Norway, in June of this year five more Marines were tragically killed in California after their MV-233 crashed about 150 miles east of San Diego.
This investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the plane to crash.
New York Post
Bitcoin goes down but not down yet
Market picture
Bitcoin lost 3.7% in the last 24 hours, falling to $23.9K%. Ethereum is down 5.2% at $1870. Other top altcoins are down 2% (BNB) to 6.4% (Solana).
Total crypto market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 3.6% to $1.14 trillion overnight.
On Monday, Bitcoin failed to make its way above $25,000, after which short-term buyers rushed to lock in profits and drove the price back to the $24,000 zone. The pressure on BTC came from the rising US Dollar amid weak data from China, indicating a slowing economy.
However, so far, Bitcoin’s decline is seen more as a corrective pullback in an uptrend. It would only be appropriate to discuss a breakout of this trend if it breaks below $22.5K-23.0K. Slow and uncertain growth in the early stages is typical after a strong sell-off that has prevailed since last October.
News background
Notably, the positive momentum in the crypto market last week coincided with a net outflow of $17 million, the first net outflow in seven weeks, of which $21 million came from investments in BTC. At the same time, investments in bitcoin short funds increased by $2.6 million.
The Wall Street Journal reports that US pension funds remain optimistic about investing in cryptocurrencies, despite a major price pullback and a wave of defaults by crypto companies.
Raul Pal – CEO of Real Vision – believes that Ethereum remains very attractive for investors and that interest in it will increase even more after the switch to PoS.
Michael Saylor, former head of MicroStrategy, called the company’s decision to buy bitcoin a good one. He said that BTC isn’t for everyone, “you should be investing for at least four years. Ideally it’s an intergenerational wealth transfer.”
This article was written by Alex Kuptsikevich, Senior Market Analyst at FxPro.
cnbctv18-forexlive
IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details
IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details
Weather News, IMD Rainfall Alert: During the last 24 hours, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh received moderate to heavy rains.
Weather News, IMD Rainfall Alert: It is raining in many states in the second season of monsoon. From the hills to the southern states, life has been affected. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will remain active in the areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and North Maharashtra for the next two days. After that the rain activities will be less. According to IMD, on August 15 and 16, moderate rain and thundershowers are possible over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. Rain is possible in Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on 15th August. It will rain in Saurashtra and Kutch till August 16 and 17.
Countrywide weather system
According to Skymet Weather, the depression formed over adjoining parts of Odisha and North Chhattisgarh moved towards west northwest. It is now over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas. An area of low pressure has formed over the northwest Arabian Sea. Monsoon Trap is passing through depression center over Bikaner, Kota, Sagar, North Chhattisgarh and is moving towards Balasore and Bay of Bengal.
The depression over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh about 80 km west of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarh). To continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/ItUbdQ5Jic
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 15, 2022
Heavy rain expected
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Due to which there is a possibility of rain on August 18 and 19 in many areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is possible in Odisha on 18-19 August. On the other hand, on August 18 and 19 in Bengal, there may be heavy to very heavy rains in East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on August 19.
(i) Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh.
(ii) Active monsoon conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and north Maharashtra during next 2 days and rainfall decrease thereafter. pic.twitter.com/wlnBSVVwF9
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 15, 2022
Advice to fishermen
IMD said, ‘Himachal Pradesh will receive rain on August 15 and 18. Apart from this, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the Bay of Bengal. Along with this, fishermen have been appealed not to go to the coasts of Odisha, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh on August 15 and in Goa, Maharashtra and South Gujarat between August 15 and 17.
Daily Weather Video (English) Dated 15.08.2022
Facebook link:
You tube link:
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 15, 2022
The post IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
