Officer will not be charged after shooting and killing hatchet-wielding man in Naperville, prosecutors say – NBC Chicago
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said a Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing a 28-year-old man who charged officers while that he wielded a hatchet.
Authorities say the officer will not be charged in the June 3 shooting death of Edward C. Samaan.
“I am satisfied that the officer’s actions were justified, and no criminal charges will be filed against the officer,” Berlin said in a statement.
The Berlin office said it considered police reports, witness statements, body and on-board cameras and physical evidence at the scene in reaching the decision not to charge the officer.
Prosecutors say the incident happened around 11 a.m. on June 3 when a Naperville police officer saw a Honda Civic drive through a stop sign at the intersection of McDowell Road and Bond Street.
While the officer was carrying out a traffic check, another vehicle, driven by Samaan, pulled over and came to a stop a few meters from the officer.
Samaan then exited the vehicle with a hatchet in his right hand and ran towards the officer, prosecutors said. The officer drew his weapon and fired six shots, five of which hit the man.
He died of his injuries.
The Berlin investigation found the officer, a 22-year veteran of the force, acted “reasonably” and feared for his life and that of the individual in the other vehicle.
“Lethal force was necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm to himself or others,” Berlin said.
Iran submits ‘written response’ to nuclear talks
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Tuesday it had submitted a “written response” to what was described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency offered no details on the substance of its response, but suggested that Tehran still would not accept the European Union’s proposal, despite warnings that there would be no more of negotiations.
“The differences relate to three issues, on which the United States expressed verbal flexibility in two instances, but should be included in the text,” the IRNA report said. “The third problem is related to ensuring the continuation of (the agreement), which depends on the realism of the United States.”
Tehran, under the hardline leadership of President Ebrahim Raisi, has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching a deal. Monday would have been the deadline for Iran’s response.
The EU did not immediately acknowledge that Iran had submitted its response. The EU was the broker in the indirect talks.
From Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would share its own response to the EU.
“We agree with the fundamental point (of the EU) however, that what could be negotiated was negotiated,” Price said.
He added that Iran had made ‘unacceptable demands’ that went beyond the text of the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran drastically limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. economic.
“If Iran wants these sanctions lifted, it will have to change its underlying conduct,” Price said. “He will first have to modify the dangerous activities that gave rise to these sanctions.”
Salman Rushdie’s attacker had contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reports say
A Middle East intelligence official said it was “clear” before the knife attack that Hadi Matar had been in contact with “people directly involved in or adjacent to Al-Quds Force”, the external militia of the IRGC.
Law enforcement officers detain Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, NJ, outside the Chautauqua facility. Charles Fox via AP
The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie had contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, intelligence officials said.
Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder and assault charges in court on Sunday.
On August 15, 2022, an Iranian official denied that Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, although he sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the bloodshed.
“With regard to the attack on Salman Rushdie in America, we do not see anyone as deserving of blame, rebuke or even condemnation except (Rushdie) himself and his supporters,” Nasser said. Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
“In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added. “We believe that the insults uttered and the support he received was an insult to followers of all religions.”
According VICEa Middle Eastern intelligence official said it was “clear” before the knife attack that Matar had been in contact with “people directly involved in or adjacent to the Quds Force”, the IRGC’s external militia.
“The extent of the involvement is unclear – whether it was a directly supported assassination attempt or whether it was a series of suggestions and instructions to select a target added the official.
The United States has also classified the Quds Force as a foreign terrorist entity.
A NATO official said VICEthat the attack “had all the hallmarks of a ‘guided’ attack”, where an intelligence service pushes a supporter into action, without direct support or involvement in the attack itself.
Investigators have so far failed to reveal a direct link between the Iranian government and Mr Rushdie’s attacker.
Another Middle Eastern intelligence official told Vice it was unlikely the attacker decided to act on his own.
“A 24-year-old born in the United States doesn’t find Salman Rushdie a target on his own,” he said.
“Even an avid consumer of Iranian propaganda would be hard pressed to find references to Rushdie over all the other modern regime-designated enemies.”
In 1989 Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding the author’s death, and although Iran has not focused on Rushdie in recent years , the decree is still valid.
In addition, a semi-official Iranian foundation paid a bounty of over $3 million for the murder of the author. He did not comment on the attack.
Rushdie was attacked on Friday as he prepared to give a talk in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and eye, according to his agent, Andrew Wylie. Rushdie is likely to lose his eye, Wylie said.
Matar, 24, was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun, in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border, according to the village mayor.
Matar had lived in New Jersey for the past few years with his mother, who told London Daily mail that her son became sullen and more religious after a month-long trip to Lebanon in 2018.
“I expected him to come back motivated, finish school, get his degree and get a job. But instead, he locked himself in the basement. He had changed a lot, he didn’t tell me or his sisters for months,” Silvana Fardos said.
Yaroun village records show Matar holds Lebanese nationality and is Shia, an official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Matar’s father lives there but has been in solitary confinement since the attack.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’ – TechCrunch
According to BCG, global assets under management are around $100 trillion, but only $715 billion, or less than 1%, is spent on what you might call “impact” companies or projects. to tackle the world’s biggest environmental and social problems.
Now a Klarna founder is planning to create what he calls a “Nobel Prize for impact”. Niklas Adalberth co-founded Klarna in 2005 but left in 2015 and established the Norrsken Foundation in 2016, contributing $20 million at launch and another $62 million in 2017.
Going forward, the organization’s new initiative will be “Norrsken Impact100”, an annual list of “the world’s most promising impact companies” to shine a light on founders working in this space.
Companies that make it to the final 100 (announced this month) will be nominated by several partner organizations, including the Obama Foundation, Softbank Investment Advisers, World Fund, Katapult, BMW Foundation, Leaps by Bayer, Summa Equity and several others.
In a statement, Adalberth said: “We believe that entrepreneurs who build rapidly scaling businesses are our best bet for solving the world’s toughest and most important problems…Unicorns are typically companies with a valuation of over $1 billion. dollars, but we want to recognize the potential impact of unicorns – those that will positively impact 1 billion people.
The Impact 100 will be judged by a panel including Adalberth, as well as Ulrika Modéer, UN Under-Secretary-General; Matt Miller, Sequoia partner; and Carl Manneh, co-founder of Mojang.
The winners will be announced at Impact Week in Stockholm this fall.
The Norrsken Foundation runs Norrsken House in Sweden, a hub for impact entrepreneurs, and incubated Norrsken VC, a $130 million impact venture capital. He also manages Norrsken 22, a $200 million growth fund for African startups.
Aramco’s actions undermine its rosy predictions
The world’s largest energy company says it’s optimistic about the future of oil, but its actions don’t look so certain.
Saudi Aramco posted record quarterly results, posting $48 billion in profits in the second quarter due to higher prices and refining margins, low inventories and “geopolitical events”. The producer realized an average price of $113.20 a barrel of crude, compared to $67.90 in the same quarter last year.
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation – NBC Chicago
President Joe Biden will sign the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he called the “final piece” of his pared-down national agenda, as he aims to strengthen the position his party with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.
The legislation includes the largest federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for Medicare beneficiaries. It would also help about 13 million Americans pay for health insurance by extending subsidies given during the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure is funded by new taxes on large corporations and strengthened IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds earmarked to reduce the federal deficit.
The House approved the measure on Friday on a 220-207 party line vote. It passed the Senate days earlier, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie in that chamber.
Biden is about to sign the bill in a small ceremony in the White House State Dining Room, sandwiched between returning from a six-day beach vacation in South Carolina and leaving for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He plans to hold a bigger “celebration” for the legislation on Sept. 6 once lawmakers return to Washington.
The signing caps a legislative productivity push for Biden and Congress, which in three months has approved legislation on veterans benefits, the semiconductor industry and gun controls for young buyers. The president and lawmakers also reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and backed NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.
With Biden’s approval rating trailing, Democrats are hoping the string of successes will boost their chances of maintaining control in Washington midterm in November. The 79-year-old president is aiming to restore his own standing with voters as he considers a re-election bid.
The White House announced on Monday that it will deploy Biden and members of his cabinet on a “Building a Better America” tour to promote recent victories, though the administration has yet to announce a trip. specific to the president.
“In the coming weeks, the President will host a Cabinet meeting focused on implementing the Cut Inflation Act, travel across the country to highlight how the bill will help the American people, and hold a event to celebrate the enactment of the bill at the White House on September 6,” the White House said in a statement.
Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will raise prices, worsening the nation’s fight with its highest inflation since 1981. Although Democrats called the measure a cut inflation act, nonpartisan analysts say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices.
Climate Central’s Climate Change Index shows the “fingerprints” of climate change – showing how its impacts, such as lingering heat overnight, can cause heat waves. Chase Cain, LX News climate storyteller, explains.
The measure is a slimmed down version of the more ambitious plan to boost environmental and social programs that Biden and his party unveiled early last year.
Biden’s original 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also included free preschool, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions. It fell apart after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said it was too costly, using the influence of every Democrat in an evenly divided Senate.
Still, Biden and Democrats are hailing the legislation as a once-in-a-generation investment to address the long-term effects of climate change, as well as drought in the West.
Bill will guide spending, tax credits and loans to bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emissions reduction equipment for coal-fired power plants and gas and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.
An additional $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for private health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for just 10 drugs. Prescription fees for Medicare beneficiaries would be capped at $2,000 a year starting in 2025, and starting next year they would pay no more than $35 a month for insulin, the expensive diabetes drug. diabetes.
Associated Press writer Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
Chants of “Let’s go, White Sox” echoed through the guaranteed rate field.
The Chicago White Sox were trailing by two but had runners in second and third with two outs in the eighth inning Monday against the Houston Astros.
Eloy Jiménez ripped a brace down the left field line and both runners scored to tie the game.
Two marches, one intentional and one traditional, loaded the bases of Yoán Moncada. He hit the first pitch he saw to cross a two-run single.
The magic of the eighth inning — and Johnny Cueto’s pitch — propelled the Sox to a 4-2 victory in front of 18,205.
Cueto (5-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. The rally in the bottom of the eighth, all with two outs, put him in position for the win.
Liam Hendriks brought out Mauricio Dubón with two runners for his 26th save as the Sox earned one of their best wins of the season.
“This victory just confirms that we have a very good team,” Moncada said through an interpreter, “and we have to believe in it and the people around the team have to believe in it too.”
The Sox extended their winning streak to four and tied a season high by moving four games above .500 for the first time since going 6-2 on April 16. The Sox (60-56) tied for second in the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins, but both teams won a half game over the Cleveland Guardians and are two games down.
“We need every win and it was a good one,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “All of these games are playoff games and we have to be ready to compete.
“We have to forget where we are right now. We just have to keep playing hard and trying to win every game. We don’t need to look at the leaderboard right now. We have to play hard and see what happens in the end.
Cueto put the Sox in position with another stellar outing.
“You can’t faze him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He is very special. It’s fun to watch it. I’m happy, especially that our young guys are watching it. They teach a lot about what you need to do as a starting pitcher to keep you in the game.”
After his last start Wednesday at Kansas City, Cueto said the team needs to “show the fire we have – if we have it.” He saw it on Monday.
“That’s what we have to do every game, try to compete and have the same level of energy and excitement that we had (Monday),” he said.
The Astros scored twice in the first. Dubón scored a single and advanced to third base when second baseman Josh Harrison was unable to field Yuli Gurriel’s grounder.
Dubón scored on Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice ball in the middle. Gurriel scored first on Alex Bregman’s brace.
“I just kept my focus,” Cueto said. “It wasn’t a good start for us, but it wasn’t (Harrison’s) fault either. After that mistake, I said ‘(Beep), let’s keep racing’ and I managed to come out of that round with two runs.”
He worked on a few jams, including the sixth when the Astros had runners at first and second with one out. Cueto allowed Jake Meyers to hit a helicopter in the third row. Moncada stepped on the sack and threw to first for an end-inning double play.
Cueto pumped his fist after hitting Kyle Tucker to wrap up his outing with a 1-2-3 eighth.
The Sox stayed at two due to good pitching from Astros starter José Urquidy. He came out after AJ Pollock reached a hit with two out in the eighth. All six hits allowed by Urquidy were singles.
Pollock’s hit got the ball rolling for the Sox. Andrew Vaughn doubled against reliever Rafael Montero, and Jiménez followed with his double equalizer at 0-2.
“I was trying to look for a good shot to hit,” Jiménez said. “It wasn’t a good pitch to hit, but I thank God I still have the ability to keep that ball fair.”
José Abreu took two balls before being intentionally stepped on, and Yasmani Grandal worked the full count before drawing a walk to load the bases for Moncada.
“I went out there just looking for fastballs,” Moncada said. “I wasn’t looking for anything else. Just fastballs. He threw a fastball at me and I was able to put the barrel on the ball.
The understudy fell past Meyers in center field and two runs scored, putting the Sox in position to win the thriller.
“We were able to stay focused throughout,” Moncada said. “This eighth round was a big round for us.
“As everyone has said, the game doesn’t end until the end. We kept fighting and we kept nibbling and grinding.
()
