One year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan and its false promises against terrorism

A year after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban have failed to deliver on their promises and are becoming progressively more repressive as they attempt to consolidate power in the country. Experts say current U.S. counterterrorism policies are insufficient to contain the growing threat

Taliban fighters celebrate one year since they seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, outside the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. PA

When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, there were dim hopes that this time would be different.

The Taliban have promised to respect girls’ education and women’s rights, and not to allow the country to become a breeding ground for terrorism, as it did during the Taliban’s previous stint in government before the American intervention of 2001.

But a year after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban have failed to deliver on those promises and are becoming progressively more repressive as they try to consolidate power in the country.

Its record on women’s rights is abysmal, as is its distribution of much-needed humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the view that the Taliban could significantly alleviate Western counter-terrorism concerns has only grown more absurd since they first made such promises as part of the 2020 Doha agreement to secure a US exit. The main political ranks of the Taliban remain dominated by wanted terrorists, including members of the influential Haqqani Network terror group.

As scholars who monitor extremist groups in the region, we believe that terrorists in Afghanistan have only grown emboldened in the first year of Taliban rule. And despite successful operations isolated by the United States, including the recent drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, we are still concerned that current United States counterterrorism policies insufficient to contain the growing threat.

False promises

Statements by the Taliban, both before they took power and after, have suggested that the group – publicly, at least – eschews terrorist groups and foreign fighters.

But the latest United Nations security monitoring reports warned that the Taliban was only moving some terrorist groups and individuals to make them more discreet. Additionally, the Taliban allows the continued operation of terrorist training camps, and may even grant citizenship to some foreign fighters, the monitoring team reported in May 2022. Their assessments suggest that al-Qaeda “has a safe haven safe under the Taliban” during the casting. doubts about the intention of the Taliban to contain other terrorist groups, including the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The Taliban’s disregard for its Doha pledge not to allow ‘individuals or groups, including Al-Qaeda, to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies’ has been exposed more recently in the case of al-Zawahiri. Prior to the terror leader’s death, al-Zawahiri resided in downtown Kabul, apparently with the permission, invitation and protection of senior Taliban officials.

Al-Qaeda housing is not isolated. The Taliban have also been reluctant to crack down on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the deadly terrorist ally of the Afghan Taliban in Pakistan that stepped up cross-border attacks on Pakistan following the US withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.

Shelter from terrorists

The circumstances of al-Zawahiri’s death left many unknown. It is unclear who among the Taliban was aware of al-Zawahiri’s presence – the group’s initial statement on the US strike suggested they had “no knowledge of his arrival and residence”. Nor is it immediately obvious how the targeted assassination will affect intra-Taliban dynamics, including for younger and more radical members who could cause senior leaders to react aggressively.

Counterterrorism experts have also expressed concern about other al-Qaeda members the Taliban may be harboring.

What is evident is that at least some high-ranking Taliban felt comfortable enough, despite their public engagements, to welcome a terrorist leader who continued to incite violence against the West until when he died.

The repercussions of this decision could further hamper the stability and well-being of Afghanistan. If the Taliban continues to fail in its commitments to avoid harboring militants, the country will likely remain an international pariah, which will only compound its endemic problems and potentially steer Afghanistan into another civil war.

Resistance to the Taliban regime

Despite their seemingly rapid takeover of the country in August 2021, the Taliban have yet to exert full control over all of Afghanistan.

In addition to the severe economic crisis, pockets of resistance persist and, in some regions, appear to be growing. Reports suggest that by spring 2022, the number of armed groups challenging the authority of the Taliban had increased significantly. Among them are a splinter faction of the Taliban led by an ethnic Hazara commander named Mawlawi Mehdi and the National Resistance Front led by the son of Ahmad Shah Mahsud, the deceased former leader of the anti-Northern Alliance. -Taliban.

The Taliban have since deployed tens of thousands of their fighters to suppress the two groups.

Additionally, in May 2022, dozens of exiled warlords who fled the country came together to form the High Council of National Resistance. The council’s leaders demand a stake in their country’s future or else, in the words of Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, “Afghanistan will experience civil war once again.”

And then there is the challenge posed by ISIS-K. We warned in February 2021 and again in October that US drones and Taliban animosity towards ISIS would not be enough to stop the group’s revival and violence. Indeed, in January 2022, we traced the resurgence of the Islamic State under its new leader, from its exhaustion after years of loss of personnel and territory due to military operations, to the revived threat that the group poses today. today. The deadly consequences of this resurgence manifested themselves on August 26, 2021, in an attack that left at least 100 dead, including 13 American soldiers.

Currently, ISIS-K is in the midst of two key campaigns. The first aims to build a broad militant base that relies on local populations and regional militant groups. The second is a campaign to delegitimize the Taliban through attacks and propaganda aimed at exposing the Taliban’s incompetence and portraying the Taliban government as illegitimate.

Over time – and with the support of the Islamic State core group in Iraq and Syria and other resistance groups that are draining Taliban resources – we believe that ISIS-K has the potential to undermine the governance of the Taliban while expanding its own influence.

A global threat?

Emboldened militant groups in Afghanistan pose a threat not only to the country itself, but also to the region and potentially the global community.

The Taliban’s success in retaking Afghanistan encouraged an already resurgent Pakistani Taliban to continue a campaign of violence and press for political concessions from the Pakistani government.

Likewise, the global network of Al-Qaeda affiliates drew inspiration from the Taliban victory. And despite the symbolic blow of al-Zawahiri’s death, many of these affiliates in the Middle East and Africa are operationally unaffected by the fallout from the US strike.

Despite the success of this operation, debate continues over the effectiveness of America’s over the horizon counterterrorism strategy, which involves launching surgical strikes and special operations raids from outside the country.

Operation al-Zawahiri demonstrated that reliable intelligence can effectively target high-level terrorists. But counterterrorism experts, including ourselves, remain concerned about the ability of such strikes to effectively target lesser militants who nevertheless play a vital role in day-to-day operations.

To strengthen the strategy, the United States could seek stronger relations with resistance groups hostile to the Taliban, as well as with neighboring countries in Central Asia, such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in order to strengthen intelligence. needed to carry out actions on the horizon. strikes. But such partnerships would not be without drawbacks, including further isolating the Taliban.

International diplomatic efforts and US counterterrorism operations, as well as internal pressure from resistance groups and jihadist rivalries, could encourage the Taliban to change their ways.

But if the second year of Taliban rule does not produce meaningful change, the outlook for the country and its citizens is likely to only get worse.

