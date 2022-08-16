News
Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers keeps pushing for another call-up; new pitchers get promotions
Over the weekend against Tampa Bay, the Orioles gave left-hander DL Hall a taste of the majors, hoping he would learn from his one start and apply those lessons as he prepares to serve in a relief role down the stretch.
With Triple-A Norfolk, he’ll have a good example of how to handle such circumstances. The Orioles are now in Toronto, where they deployed a similar tactic in June with outfielder Kyle Stowers, called up for a series as a substitute player. Stowers received only eight plate appearances during that stint, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts, but since rejoining Triple-A Norfolk, he’s hit .288/.371/.531 — good for a .902 OPS — with 22 of his 46 hits going for extra bases.
Stowers, Baltimore’s No. 11 prospect according to Baseball America, leads the International League in RBIs and ranks second in extra-base hits. He paces Orioles full-season minor leaguers in those categories and home runs, trailing only top overall prospect Gunnar Henderson in slugging percentage and OPS.
“When guys can get a taste and see what it’s like up here, I think that’s always a positive,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “They go back down, they know what they’re working toward, what it felt like up here. You never know until you’re here, honestly, and playing in these environments and facing the pitching that you’re facing and the hitters that DL was gonna face. Now, you have something to work on and something to work towards, and hopefully, that’s what DL is going to do, and I think Kyle’s done a good job of that this year.”
Stowers continued to do so this past series. Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers
Stowers’ performance continues to produce wonders of why it’s coming in Triple-A rather than the majors. In a series against Rochester, he slashed .304/.429/.522, doubling twice with a home run. Although he also drew five walks, he did strike out nine times, all in a three-game span; if there’s one clear weakness in his game, it’s swing and miss, though his strikeout and swinging strike rates are down from 2021. But it’s possible that will be a tradeoff for the power he provides. Notably, he’s actually performed better in left-on-left matchups, with a .996 OPS compared to an .865 mark when he has the platoon advantage.
2. High-A Aberdeen left-hander Cade Povich
Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias labeled Povich as the key piece of the four minor league pitchers Baltimore received from the Minnesota Twins for All-Star closer Jorge López, saying the 22-year-old left-hander has front-of-the-rotation potential. He showed it in what proved to be his lone two starts with Aberdeen, pitching six shutout innings in both before getting promoted to Double-A Bowie. Chayce McDermott, acquired from the Houston Astros as half of the return for first baseman Trey Mancini, also moved up after striking out seven over four innings last week for the IronBirds.
3. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Jordan Westburg
Early in his stint with Norfolk, Westburg seemed on the fast track to a potential promotion, ending June with a 1.077 OPS before his bat slowed exceptionally. In a five-series stretch from early July to early August, the Orioles’ No. 6 prospect hit .183 with a .517 OPS. He finally began to shake that off last week against Rochester, posting a 1.100 OPS thanks to a pair each of home runs and doubles. He also walked six times opposite six strikeouts, a significant progression after striking out three times as much as he walked during the previous slump.
4. High-A Aberdeen utilityman Billy Cook
Baltimore’s 10th-round pick in the 2021 draft, Cook has been fairly streaky in his first full professional season. He managed four extra-base hits among the IronBirds’ previous four series, then delivered five alone — three doubles and two home runs — last week against Hudson Valley, adding two steals. He’s played all three outfield spots and both first and second for the IronBirds, hitting .202 with a .684 OPS overall.
5. Double-A right-hander Garrett Stallings
That Stallings was recognized as the Orioles’ minor league pitcher of the month for July speaks to how far he’s come from a disastrous June. He’s kept it going in August. Since allowing 10 earned runs while recording 10 outs to leave his June ERA at 28.50, Stallings, who turned 25 last week, has a 1.73 ERA over his past seven outings, walking only three of the 138 batters he’s faced in that span. Last week against Akron, he allowed one run on three hits over six innings, striking out five while walking none.
The top prospect not featured so far
As baseball’s top prospect, Henderson automatically qualifies for this spot with anything other than a standout week. The 21-year-old infielder was solid for Norfolk, hitting .269 with a .790 OPS, but struck out an atypical 13 times. He’s struck out in 16 of his past 34 plate appearances, a trend that will hamper any internal consideration of adding him to the major league roster for a playoff push.
International acquisition of the week
César Prieto’s bat hasn’t quite thrived the way it did with Aberdeen since he moved up to Bowie, but perhaps this past week can be a turning point. The 23-year-old recorded nine hits, a double and home run among them, and posted a .942 OPS. Known for his bat-to-ball skills, Prieto struck out only three times, though he also walked just once. Baltimore’s No. 16 prospect has hit .285 with a .711 OPS while playing all around the infield for the Baysox.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
A backend top 30 prospect in 2019, Bowie right-hander Brenan Hanifee got little chance to build on that status, losing the 2020 season as all minor leaguers did before undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in May 2021. He had a couple of rough outings in Bowie’s rotation in July but had his best start since returning with 4 2/3 innings Thursday in which the only run he allowed was unearned. Baltimore’s fourth-round draftee in 2016, Hanifee is only 24 years old and could soon reestablish himself as a top 30 talent.
Time to give some shine to …
Having joined Delmarva as an 18-year-old, right-hander Yaqui Rivera had his struggles early, but that certainly wasn’t the case Friday. Now 19, he pitched five perfect innings of relief on only 50 pitches, striking out six as he combined with Juan De Los Santos on a one-hitter. Rivera was one of the prospects the Orioles got from the Miami Marlins in exchange for relievers Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser.
Short-season snippets
In his first week in the Florida Complex League, 2022 first overall pick Jackson Holliday went 2-for-6 with a walk and a stolen base. In what proved to be his last week in the FCL, 67th overall pick Jud Fabian went 5-for-8 and drew six walks before a promotion to Delmarva. Jose Ramirez, a 19-year-old left-hander signed out of Venezuela in 2019, struck out 11 over five innings in a Dominican Summer League start.
Minors moves
Fabian and nine other draftees joined the Shorebirds from the FCL, with Dylan Beavers (competitive balance A round), Max Wagner (second), Silas Ardoin (fourth), Cameron Weston (eighth), Adam Crampton (ninth), Bradley Brehmer (12th), Jared Beck (13th), Adam Retzbach (14th) and Reese Sharp (20th) also promoted. Keagan Gillies, Baltimore’s 15th-round choice last year, and Juan Nunez, acquired along with Povich and two others for López, will head to Delmarva, as well.
To create space at Bowie for Povich and McDermott, the Orioles promoted left-hander Drew Rom, their No. 18 prospect, and right-hander Ryan Watson, among the system’s top breakout players, to Norfolk. Infielder Luis Valdez, who leads all Baltimore minor leaguers with 59 steals, jumped from Delmarva to Aberdeen.
News
How to Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt as Interest Rates Rise
Sometimes a life raft looks a lot like a credit card.
In an economy that has produced the highest rate of inflation since the early 1980s, Americans are struggling to meet day-to-day expenses and are increasingly relying on credit cards to stay afloat.
Amid a dramatic rise in the cost of living, credit card balances jumped 13% in the second quarter of 2022, posting the biggest year-over-year increase in more than 20 years, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Total credit card debt fell to $890 billion, just below the 2019 record.
Learn more about personal finance:
What a recession could mean for you
The Best Money Moves After Fed Interest Rate Hikes
Nearly half of Americans are taking on more debt
“Many have to rely on credit cards to pay for basic necessities, especially with inflation pushing prices so high,” said Allen Amadin, president and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling.
The number of people with credit cards and personal loans also hit record highs in the second quarter, according to TransUnion’s latest credit industry report.
Credit card interest rates near record highs
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is taking aggressive action to control inflation, including raising interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing to slow spending, but that means maintaining a balance of month to month will soon cost even more than it does today. .
Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there is a direct link to the Fed’s benchmark index. As the federal funds rate rises, the prime rate also rises, and credit card rates follow. Cardholders typically see the impact within a billing cycle or two.
Average credit card rates are currently just over 17%, significantly higher than almost all other consumer loans, and could reach 19% by the end of the year, which would be an all-time high. .
Now more than ever, surviving the day-to-day cost of living is essential for Americans.
Allen Amadin
President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling
Reducing balances is ‘crucial for financial health’
“Reducing credit card debt is always crucial for financial health,” Amadin said. “However, now more than ever, it is critical that Americans survive the day-to-day cost of living and still be able to put money aside to save.”
Here are his top three tips for paying off credit card debt, once and for all.
- Create a budget: To get started, using a spreadsheet or online tool can help you see where you’re spending money and how best to allocate those funds. It will also help you identify regular expenses that could divert money from your long-term goals.
- Decrease spending : When trying to reduce your debt, be sure to temporarily cut out any unnecessary expenses, such as streaming subscriptions, dining out, or impulse purchases. Reducing these expenses will help you stay on budget, stop building up your revolving balance, and pay off more debt.
- Pay more than the minimum: Paying your credit cards on time will save you late fees and penalties. But don’t just pay the required minimum – it won’t do much to avoid high interest charges on the balance. Only paying more than the minimum will reduce the amount of interest you have to pay each month and help you reach your goal.
News
Motorcyclist, 45, dies in crash in St. Paul
A 45-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on a St. Paul highway on Monday night.
The motorcyclist was driving south on Minnesota 280 when he lost control on the curve to eastbound Interstate 94 and ended up in a grass median at 11:17 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The man died before he was taken to a hospital.
The State Patrol plans to release the man’s identity later Tuesday. He was a St. Paul resident.
News
In the murder of a Dalit child in Rajasthan, a new crisis for Ashok Gehlot: 10 facts
Jaipur:
The death of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan after his teacher allegedly assaulted him for drinking water from a pot intended for ‘upper castes’ threatens to turn into a political crisis for the ruling Congress.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
-
Apart from attacks from the opposition BJP, the Ashok Gehlot government is also facing heat from within its ranks.
-
Panachand Meghwal, Congressman for Baran-Atru, has sent his resignation to the Chief Minister, saying he is deeply hurt by the death of the 9-year-old student. Pointing to caste-related crimes in the state, he accused the police of not acting quickly enough.
-
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion two years ago threatened to overthrow Mr Gehlot’s government, is on his way to Jalore district to meet the boy’s family.
-
“We need to stop incidents like Jalore. We need to assure members of Dalit society that we are on their side,” Mr Pilot said. “The government is taking appropriate action and will also do so in the future. We should not politicize an issue like this,” he added.
-
Determined not to let Mr Pilot take political action given their uneasy truce, the chief minister has now rushed senior cabinet ministers and state congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra to Jalore.
-
Nine-year-old Indra had suffered eye and ear injuries after his teacher allegedly beat him for drinking water from a pot used by the so-called upper castes. Following the July 20 incident at a private school, he was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. There he died last week.
-
Police arrested the teacher and charged him with murder and under the strict law that protects India’s scheduled castes and tribes.
-
The FIR recorded in the case says Indra was “naive and did not know that the pot had been reserved for the upper caste teacher”. “Professor Chail Singh said to the boy, ‘You are from a lower caste. How dare you drink water from my pot!’ He then beat him,” FIR said.
-
Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he had instructed officials to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter. “Justice will be rendered to the victim’s family at the earliest,” he said, announcing aid of Rs 5 lakh.
-
Targeting the state government, the BJP had said the child’s death was shameful. “When will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggest Mr. Gehlot to ensure justice for the Dalits of Rajasthan,” the BJP had tweeted.
News
Indian shipping logistics giant Shipyaari exposed customer data – TechCrunch
Shipyaari, a Mumbai-based software company that offers shipping logistics to major consumer brands, has exposed the personal data of thousands of its customers due to a months-long leak of its internal shipping information.
Exposed data discovered by security researcher Ashutosh Barot, including the names, addresses, telephone numbers, order invoice amounts and delivery status of Shipyaari customers. According to Barot, Shipyaari’s customer tracking page was not password protected and could be viewed by anyone with the web address.
“The exposed information could then be used to perform targeted social engineering attacks and financial fraud,” Barot told TechCrunch.
The researcher originally contacted Shipyaari about the exposure in October 2021, and the company promised a fix in December. Some changes were made, but did not correct the exposure. It was finally patched in late July after TechCrunch became aware of the security incident.
“I appreciate Shipyaari for resolving the issue and implementing the recommendations,” Barot said.
Shipyaari remedied the exposure by stripping customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) from the tracking page and restricting access to it with a one-time PIN (OTP) system. He then updated the system to prevent bad actors from launching automated attacks.
“Data privacy is of the utmost importance to us, and we will ensure that such cases do not happen again in the future,” said Vishal Totla, founder of Shipyaari, in an email response to TechCrunch.
Totla said customer PII data will no longer display on the page when loading.
Shipyaari claims to handle over 5,000 shipments per day. The company also has over 6,000 active sellers across the country.
Barot pointed out that India needs strong data privacy laws to help limit the growing cases of data exposure and leaks.
Earlier this month, the Indian government withdrew the long-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill which was promoted to bring in strict rules to help protect the privacy of its citizens. The legislation has alarmed tech giants and raised concerns about how they might handle sensitive user information.
News
The UK has approved omicron-specific booster shots. They’re coming to the US soon: NPR
Mike Kemp / In pictures via Getty Images
The UK has become the first country to approve vaccine boosters designed to target the omicron variant of COVID-19, paving the way for Britons to receive their shots in early autumn.
The Moderna vaccine approved in the UK is “bivalent”, meaning it is a mixture of two versions of the vaccine: half is for the original strain of COVID-19, and the other half is a new formulation designed to combat the original omicron variant, also known as BA.1.
“What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our arsenal to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Raine, head of the UK Food Regulatory Agency. medicines and health products, in a press release. .
UK researchers have found that the omicron booster made by Moderna “triggers a strong immune response” against the original 2020 strain of the coronavirus and the original omicron variant, which emerged late last year.
What has been approved in the UK is a different vaccine than the specific omicron booster that US officials hope to release this fall.
Here in the US, the FDA has asked vaccine developers to target the omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 – the two strains that currently make up the vast majority of cases here – rather than focus on the original omicron variant, which swept the country last winter.
Moderna’s shot approved on Monday in the UK was less effective against BA.5 – although it “still generates[d] a good immune response” against this strain, the researchers said.
UK regulators also found that the bivalent vaccine’s side effects were similar to those of the original Moderna vaccine – “generally mild and self-resolving” – and that there were no serious safety concerns.
Why does the United States want different omicron boosters?
Moderna’s bivalent booster — along with another similar one made by Pfizer and BioNTech — is more effective against new variants of the virus than the original vaccines.
But these bivalent shots were designed around the original omicron variant and as a result they are less effective against BA.4 and BA.5.
The original omicron variant emerged in late 2021 and contributed to the massive wave of infections during the holiday season last year. It has since mutated into a handful of different sub-variants which, one by one, have come to dominate the workload. Today, the BA.5 subvariant is dominant in the United States, accounting for nearly 90% of all cases.
This rapid change in the composition of the virus has been “a moving target” for health officials trying to guide vaccine policy, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease official. United.
In late June, the FDA, aware of the likelihood of another winter flare, decided to ask vaccine makers to create a bivalent vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5, rather than the original omicron strain.
“Hopefully it will be close enough to the variant that will evolve as we approach fall and winter,” Fauci said in an interview with NPR late last month.
When will omicron boosters be available in the United States?
Officials have reported that omicron-specific boosters will be available to Americans this fall.
The United States has purchased over 170 million total doses of omicron boosters from Pfizer and Moderna. (That’s not enough for the 330 million Americans. But only about two-thirds of Americans have completed their initial course of the vaccine, and less than half have received boosters.)
The regulatory process that helps show that vaccines are safe and effective is still ongoing. Officials said they hope to clear the boosters by mid-September.
Can I just get another original booster now?
Americans 50 or older, as well as some immunocompromised people, can already get a second booster shot, according to CDC guidelines.
For others, some experts say the new BA.4 and BA.5 specific boosters are due soon enough to make the wait worthwhile.
Most people under 50 who have no underlying conditions already have some protection. Even though the effectiveness of the original vaccine and the booster has diminished, they still help, especially in preventing serious infections and hospitalizations. Additionally, some estimates indicate that up to 80% of Americans have caught COVID-19, adding natural immunity to the mix.
Also, vaccines may be less effective when taken too close together. Overall, if you’re young and healthy, it might be best to wait for the new booster this fall, said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University.
“If you’re getting a vaccine right now, the problem is you won’t respond as well when you get another vaccine so close to this one. You need to have some time between vaccine doses,” del Rio said. in an interview with NPR. earlier this month. “In other words, there are more risks than benefits to getting another recall right now.”
Additional reporting by NPR’s Rob Stein.
News
Woman’s feet severed after boat backed into raft in Lake Michigan ‘park’ area – NBC Chicago
An afternoon for a group enjoying a float on Lake Michigan this weekend turned dangerous after a boat backed into their raft in the lake’s “Playpen” area, seriously injuring two women, 28 and 34 years, in the process.
According to authorities, one was injured in the hand and another had both feet severed due to the collision.
“It was weird to see someone backing off,” said Ted Widen, an AMP Boat rep who was on the lake. “You just don’t back up through the ‘park’. You know people are swimming everywhere, it’s dangerous and you know nothing good will come of it.
At approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as “The Playpen,” north of Navy Pier, to an incident involving a ship called La Aquavida and a vessel of 33 feet parked in the anchorage area.
Authorities said a licensed captain tried to anchor the rental boat he operated and the anchoring device malfunctioned. After that, the boat started to drift.
New cellphone video shows the harrowing moment a boat backed into a group of people floating in the “Playpen” on Lake Michigan, seriously injuring two women in the process. NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez has the story.
As the captain maneuvered the drifting boat, he ran onto a floating raft with two women on it, according to Illinois Conservation Police.
Cellphone video, shot by NBC 5 viewer Justin Jachimiec, shows the boat backing into a floating raft, where eight people were enjoying a day on the water.
“He just kept going until he crashed into that lily pad and that boat,” Widen said. “I thought they were friends, and I thought they were just backing off to draw back-to-back. It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen in Lake Michigan.
According to Art Pashnik of the Chicago Police Department’s Marnie Unit, “There were six to eight people on the flotation raft. While they were on this raft, another boat rolled over on top of them, sucking them in just below the boat. »
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident and it is not known at this time if any charges will be brought.
The Coast Guard said it was particularly interested in speaking to passengers who were on board La Aquavida at the time, or anyone who may have videos of the incident.
Witnesses can make anonymous reports through the Coast Guard Investigation Service Tips website.
