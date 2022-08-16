Finance
Paul Newman and I – From "The Impostor Syndrome – How to Replace Self-Doubt with Self-Confidence"
I once saw Paul Newman in a TV interview say that he always had the fear that one day someone would push through the crowd of his admirers, grab him by the arm, and say, “It’s over. It was all a mistake. You are coming back to paint houses.”
I understood exactly what he meant. He was describing the underlying fear that your good fortune is going to end and/or that someone is going to discover that you are a fraud.
Psychologists call this “The Impostor Syndrome.”
I am not a psychologist nor do I play one in this book. This book is about my obstacles and personal experiences and the strategies I’ve used and developed to overcome the self-doubt I lived with for many years.
I thought that once I built a successful business and was receiving international acclaim for my work in the martial arts, the self-doubt would evaporate. Instead, my self-doubt returned with a new name, The Impostor Syndrome.
The Impostor Syndrome is the feeling of being a fraud. Regardless of what is going on around you, there is a nagging feeling people will find out that you are not as smart, good, talented, successful, or anything else positive, as they think you are. It’s as though you aren’t the person you appear to be to the rest of the world.
The dread that you are to be found out or exposed as being inadequate is always present. The resultant undercurrent of self-doubt makes it hard to strive for excellence because the more you draw attention to yourself; the more vulnerable you are to being unmasked.
Studies in the mid-1980s show that as much as 70% of successful people suffered from the Impostor Syndrome in varying degrees. It’s difficult to know exactly how many people have achieved less or never even tried to succeed due to the Impostor Syndrome.
You could call the Impostor Syndrome “Advanced Self-Doubt.” The Impostor Syndrome is prevalent in successful, high-achieving people. Most other people aren’t terribly concerned about being exposed because they live low-risk lives.
High-achievers risk on many different levels, and when that risk pays off and the self-image doesn’t match the rewards of the achievement, the Impostor Syndrome takes root.
We have often observed this in entertainers who work to get to the top and then, once they are there, destroy themselves with drugs and alcohol.
For me, a key realization regarding self-doubt and then later the Impostor Syndrome was that every successful person “fakes it until they make it.” No one has all the answers right out of the gate. But you have to get in the gate to get into the race.
One of my favorite programs is a reality show from the UK called “Faking It.” This show takes someone from one field or background and gives him or her 30 days to learn a new skill and convince experts in that field that they are legitimate.
For instance, they once gave a very conservative young woman, classically trained, a month to learn how to be lead singer for a hard rock band. A minister was given the same time to become a used-car salesman, and a chess champion was given the task of passing himself off as the coach of a rugby team, though he had never played the game or even enjoyed sports at all.
Regardless of the success of the participants in that show, you can understand why they would have self-doubts about their place and position. They fear they will be discovered as a fraud. Paul Newman and I had that same feeling but in real life instead of a “reality show.” Regardless of our individual levels of success, lingering self-doubt cast a gray cloud on our clear blue futures.
Faking It instantly recreated the symptoms of the Impostor Syndrome which include:
1. A guilty feeling you are getting away with something.
2. A feeling you’re going to be exposed as an intellectual fraud or fake at some point.
3. Inability to take credit for your success or even say, “Thank You” to praise.
Self-doubt has affected my thought patterns since I was a kid. Those thought patterns resulted in patterns of behavior, both good and bad, that defined my life. This book is about how I overcame extreme self-doubt and negative programming.
As you read keep in mind that all the strategies I share with you have worked for me. I’m sure they will work for you. Essentially, this book will help you to “train your brain.” That sounds simplistic, but most of us were never taught how to think; yet what is more important? To be sure, I’m still learning and making mistakes, but I’ve come a long way, and I’m sure I can help you accelerate your growth.
I know a lot has been written about self-confidence. Here is my perspective on self-confidence and self-doubt. Imagine self-confidence as a positive number. The more confidence you have the higher the number. Imagine self-doubt as a negative number. The more you have, the farther away you are in the opposite direction.
Here’s the good news. As your competence grows in any area, you move from the negative numbers of doubt into the positive numbers of confidence. Here’s the reality. Soon after high school or college most people stop trying to “improve their numbers.” That could easily have happened to me, but I don’t want it to happen to you.
To say that I was a quiet kid would be understating it to the extreme. I can recall going days without speaking to other kids at school. I felt if I said nothing, I couldn’t be teased for saying something stupid.
Bless their hearts, my parents loved me very much and I them, but in our family the primary training method was to scream when something went wrong. If I did something wrong, it was Go Directly To Scream; Do Not Pass Go; Do Not Ask Questions First. After a while, you just learn to be quiet.
On the positive side, the fear that I might be judged as inadequate drove me to study, research, and develop a true hunger for information and learning. As I entered any new field of endeavor I invested time and money in learning how the best of the best made a success of it, and then I modeled their key behaviors and strategies.
There is no doubt that martial arts played a pivotal role in my gaining the confidence to give myself a chance. From my first karate class on February 12, 1974, I knew I had found my calling. In that first class at age 13, I knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, and I’m still at it. I began teaching private lessons for $7 per hour in 1976. That was great for a 16-year-old at the time. I was hired on as a staff instructor for $5 per class in 1978 after earning my black belt.
As my competence in the martial arts improved, my confidence in many areas of life improved. I knew if I could learn to jump over two people and break three boards with a flying sidekick, certainly I could learn to drive a car. Competence led to confidence.
In time, I was on my own, teaching around the area at various community centers and halls. I even taught an accredited college course for a few years, which was ironic because I never graduated high school. I used to joke that I dropped out of high school so I could teach college.
I didn’t have to work many hours, and I had Friday through Sunday off. As a young man, I didn’t have many needs nor did anyone expect me to be well off. I could keep expenses low. So I always had a little cash in my pocket. Being a champion karate instructor brought with it all kinds of social benefits, from meeting girls to being treated like a local celebrity.
However, my friends at the time were following a more traditional path. They were going to college and/or working at jobs they hated. They always seemed broke, even though they put in horrendous hours to make any money. They were miserable at their jobs, but I loved mine. They were broke, but I always had some cash to play with. They would tease me about getting a real job, while envying my position.
Eventually, the contrast started to get to me. I began to feel guilty about this great life I was leading. I started to doubt that I deserved it. One weekend, I was scheduled to fight in a tournament in Gainesville and came up a day early to have lunch with a former girlfriend.
Over a nice outdoor meal, I described to her my situation and my growing feelings of self-doubt and guilt. “I work maybe three hours a day, Monday through Thursday. I make good enough money to get by. On the other hand, my friends are all working forty or more hours and struggling. How can that be?”
She looked me straight in the eyes and said, “John, I know you. You wouldn’t accept anything less.”
There are moments in life that I call “emotional thresholds.” Once you break through them, you begin to destroy all self-doubt related to that area of your life. This was one of those moments for me. It was as though I had permission to design the life that I wanted, rather than follow the path of a fresh rat in the race. While it didn’t entirely erase my self-doubt, it gave me a surge of momentum in the right direction.
That sense of getting permission to live life on my terms was a huge moment for me, so let me share this with you right now:
You, like me, have permission to create the life you want.
As a direct result of my crashing through that emotional threshold on that day at lunch with my friend, I have had a rewarding and lucrative career in the martial arts. I say this because the martial arts industry does not produce a lot of high-income earners. Martial arts schools are usually mom-and-pop labors of love.
One of my other mentors was an acclaimed plastic surgeon. He told me once that he was a millionaire by the age of 37. I made a goal to do the same. I beat him by six months.
A key to my transformation from self-doubt to self-confidence was an understanding of the power of programming and self-image.
Still, the skills of wealth-building and entrepreneurship were like a foreign language to my family and those of my friends. Not necessarily because our parents were against it, but beyond, “Get a good job and work hard,” they didn’t really have a strategy for success.
Though we were programmed to follow a traditional path of doing well in school in order to get a good job working for someone else, the fact is that the majority of millionaires are self-employed. You rarely build wealth working for someone else. I heard a great line somewhere. A small business owner puts his hand on his employee’s shoulder and points to a big house on a hill and says, “You see that big beautiful home? If you work really hard for me, I can have that one day.”
I had two big problems with the traditional path. One, I hate getting up to an alarm clock. Today the only time I use an alarm clock is if I have to catch a plane. Second, I also hated the idea that one third of my life would be spent doing something I didn’t like. That didn’t make any sense to me.
Ever since I was a little boy reading biographies of my sports heroes, I wanted to be either an athlete or a teacher. The martial arts provided me with the perfect platform to combine those two passions. Every day I work at something I love.
My next emotional threshold came when I began teaching. While I knew nothing about business at that time, I did know that I wanted to be the best teacher in the area.
A good friend of my instructor Walt Bone was Mike Anderson, an eccentric genius. Mike used to tell me all the time, “John, you’re a great teacher. You should open a school and make a lot of money.” As flattered as I was, I knew nothing about making money. I was sure I would embarrass myself trying to operate a business.
Then in 1984, Mike called to tell me that Joe Lewis was in town and he wanted me to meet him. As a point of comparison, if you are a golfer, it would be like hearing Jack Nicholas or Tiger Woods is in town.
As a teen, my heroes were Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali, and Joe Lewis. When my friends and I would play fight, one of us would be Bruce Lee and the other a snarling Joe Lewis. Lewis and Chuck Norris were the biggest names in sport karate.
Mike wanted me to promote a Joe Lewis seminar, which I did. After the seminar, which was a success by everyone’s standards, I handed Joe $2,000 in cash and then told him he talks too much in his classes. (Sometimes I feel like I have “truth Tourette’s.”) The room froze. He looked at me and said, “No one has ever critiqued my teaching before . . .” I’m not sure if that meant “Thanks for the feedback” or “Who the heck are you?”
The next week I asked to spar with him. He told me point blank, “I don’t do that light contact stuff. I fight full contact.” I told him I trusted him not to hurt me and he didn’t. We trained hard and often for years following.
The pinnacle for me was when the top martial arts magazine interviewed him and asked who would carry his torch. He named my brother and me.
Joe would meet me to spar wherever I was teaching that particular night. One night it would be a basketball court, the next afternoon a college gym or a boxing club. At the same time, I was developing a strong following of students, mostly my college class students who became “karate addicts.” They took my two-hour college class and then followed me to wherever I was teaching to take more classes.
Finally, Joe called me on the phone. “John, you’ve got to give your students a home,” he said. “A place they can take pride in and call their own. If they go off to college, they can look forward to coming home to their school.”
That was my next emotional threshold. Despite my lack of business savvy, I understood him exactly. I literally lived in my instructors’ karate school at times. Most of the time I stayed all night to train, but sometimes I stayed there to escape my home life. I had a strong emotional connection to the martial arts school as a refuge. The next day I started looking for a location for my school.
My goal for this book is to use my story to help you understand on a deep level that self-doubt is common even among successful people. We all have self-doubt. What is important is how we handle it. What I’m about to share with you is what I have done to break out of the prison of self-doubt. I realized that self-doubt is self-imposed and self-defeating, but it’s as common as a few extra pounds in the waistline. I’m going to help you lose them.
Finance
How to Find the Best Network Marketing Or MLM Company For You
Finding an ideal multilevel marketing company that fits you is the first step to attaining substantial success in Network Marketing. You first want to find a company that is in line with your personal style. The best way to do that is by research.
When researching, you are looking for several key elements:
Am I passionate about the quality of the products/services I offer?
Seek out a company that appeals to your personality. If you are tech savvy and enjoy learning about emerging technology, you’ll want to look for a company in the telecom industry. If you live a healthy lifestyle, find a company that offers an opportunity in the area of vitamins and supplements. If you’re a sales person or marketer who can sell anything, than focus on retailing high quality products that will garner great word of mouth promotion from your customers.
Whatever you choose, it is your duty to find a company that you will be passionate about. Keep in mind that most people are multifaceted and are able to do well in many areas so consider all factors before committing to any one area.
Is this company credible and ethical?
The best way to find out the validity of a company is to dig up their background. Find news clips and reports on the company, seek out message boards where the company is discussed, and do a general search to pull up enough information to gain a general picture.
Now that you’ve found that it’s worth your time, look for the company’s stats. Is it an INC 500 or Fortune 500 company? Are individuals finding success with the company? Are the services or products in high demand?
Does the company offer the top commission and bonus structure available?
This may seem simple, but watch out! There are several companies out there that claim that wealth is right around the corner and then after much work and dedication you’ll find that it’s not the case. You have to understand the compensation structure. Look for a business opportunity that offers residual income from repeat purchasing, like a service that requires a monthly bill that your customers are paying. An example is if your company provides home phone service or some sort of monthly subscription. Getting paid once is great, but repeatedly receiving income from a one time effort is the road to wealth!
Bonuses and perks are another huge factor with whether or not you will generate a viable income from your company. Find a company that is focused on rewarding representatives who deliver results. The bonuses could be weekly or monthly, they may include leadership bonuses for attaining a higher position, they could even include company cars or vacations, so be sure to partner with a company that rewards you for your dedication. They are out there!
Is there a training system in place to assist me?
Training is key. Many people find that after the smoke clears and it’s time to get to work they have no idea where to start. This is tricky because every company is going to claim that all the materials are in place for you to succeed. The way to find out for sure is to talk to someone in the company. Find out if there is an online or correspondence training. Check out the team training sites. And if you are in a major city, there should definitely be a local conference style training available for you to attend.
Stop wasting precious time and energy with lackluster compensation plans and faulty products that do nothing more than drain your momentum and lead you to yet again another search for a better company. Start out on the right foot and set your self up for continued success. At the end of the day the goal is to be ethical and fulfilled and finally financially free. Use this article as your guide to unleashing your true potential and finding your best road to success.
Finance
Accounting Courses – Become a Chartered Accountant
A raft of new accounting courses have been introduced by London-based business schools with the aim of meeting the demand from employers for professionals who are well prepared for careers in accountancy.
If you’ve considered becoming a chartered accountant now is the time to consider making the move and completing an undergraduate business degree. Accounting courses can provide students with a solid grounding in all areas of accounting and finance, including financial accounting, assurance, audit, taxation, law, corporate finance and financial management – all core areas that professionals encounter in business on a daily basis.
Many scholars also have a clear aptitude for maths, economics and statistics before enrolling in accounting courses, with the opportunity to focus deeply on finance and accounting or to broaden studies into niche areas such as languages, business law and corporate social responsibility.
BSc Accounting courses are available in London for three and four-year programmes with the latter providing an excellent opportunity to include relevant work experience to prepare for a career and make contacts in the business world.
Not only do London-based business schools provide unrivalled links to the City of London, they also provide a vibrant and supportive community for students all year round. With a plethora of societies and activities available and the entirety of the nation’s capital to explore, London is one of the best places in the world to study.
Most students are guaranteed a place to stay in halls of residence for their first year and with full access to all the learning resources you need – including libraries, lecturers and guest speakers – all the tools are there to get the best head start in business.
Finance
Avoiding Online Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting Starts With Awareness
Trademarks act to identify the source of a particular good or service. To be effective and drive sales, they generally must be visible to a certain segment of consumers. On the Internet, that “visibility” may be achieved through several marketing and search engine optimization techniques. The following discusses various ways in which unscrupulous infringers trade off the trademarks, trade names, and goodwill of trademark owners.
1. Domain Names – Certain usage of trademarks or confusingly similar variations as domain names may constitute trademark infringement. In addition to the remedies available against cybersquatters under the Anticybersquattering Consumer Protection Act (ACPA), 15 U.S.C. Section 1125(d), a trademark owner may file suit in state or federal court. Monitoring domain name registrations is an effective initial step in averting infringement. Trademarks, trademarks plus additional verbiage, and obvious typos (known as “typosquatting”) should be considered in a monitoring program.
2. Meta Tags and Source Code – Sophisticated infringers will insert trademarks into the source code of a website to attract consumers to the site when entering search engine queries for the trademarks. These tactics include meta tags, title tags (located at the top of the page and usually displayed at the top of the browser window), and header tags (code associated with key text on the website page). Portions of the source code can be viewed by selecting “Show Source Code” or similar options depending on how what browser is used. Along with website copy, usage of trademarks in source code is likely a reason why a web page shows high in organic search engine results.
3. Website Copy – The actual text on websites is one of the more obvious ways to infringe a trademark and works well for search engine optimization. This type of infringing trademark usage can typically be found by using a find search of the website page(s).
4. Keyword Advertising – Trademark infringement in keyword advertising also known as “pay-per-click” advertising is one of the most insidious due to the effect it has on some trademark owners. In keyword advertising, someone bids on a particular keyword or phrase entered by the public into a search engine. The winning bidders typically appear as ads or results in a “paid sponsors” area of the search engine results page, usually at the top or right side of the page. Trademark infringement in keyword advertising occurs in two possible ways. First, the banner ad may contain infringing use of the mark and usually includes a link to a website. This may divert people looking for a trademarked product or service to the website of a third party. Second, the trademark may be used in the keyword bidding itself, which likewise may divert business from the legitimate trademark owner. The latter is particularly egregious because the price for keyword advertising is usually based on an auction format, and increases as the number of bidders for the term increases. Therefore, third-party infringers can drive up the cost for the trademark owner to bid on its own trademarks in keyword advertising.
5. Social Media – In addition to the obvious problem of infringers acquiring the user names of trademarks or brands (also known as “username squatting”), trademarks can be infringed in a variety of ways in social media. These include posts, domain name links, and background information. Companies should periodically monitor their trademarks on social media to prevent future infringement and stop innocent infringement as early as possible.
6. Internet Directories – Due to the numerous Internet directories that exist, unscrupulous trademark infringers can list their website or business (with a link to their website) in these directories and achieve misdirection of consumer searches for a trademark. This type of trademark infringement can be particularly difficult to remedy due the large number of directories, the relative lack of self-policing, and international distribution of operators. Typically, a settlement with a trademark infringer should include a requirement that a de-identification request be made to any Internet directories that contain infringing references or content.
7. Blog Posts, Article Sites, and Other Commentary – Blogs, article submission sites, and other sites allowing for commentary are an excellent opportunity to build inbound links and thereby increase a website’s search engine optimization. Unfortunately for trademark owners, these sites provide an equally excellent opportunity to divert business by using the trade name or trademark of others.
8. Search Engine Directories – Similar to Internet directories, search engines provide listings, such as Google Local (now Google+), where companies can list themselves along with their address, basic business information, description of services/goods offered, and website address. These listings are ripe for one business to claim the identity of another. Trademark infringement can also occur in the description of the business or services/goods offered. Most search engines provide a process to “claim” a listing or to transfer it to the rightful owner. Companies should be proactive in this area by claiming their listings before adopted by third-party infringers.
9. Website Hijacking – One of the scariest new developments in trademark counterfeiting is website hijacking. This new form of infringement is likely a response by infringers to the success brand owners have achieved in shutting down online trademark counterfeiting. Website hijacking is where an infringer hacks a website, typically a corporate one and sometimes one owned by a well-known company, sets up a sub-domain, and operates a counterfeit online store selling infringing products. The company many times is oblivious to this, and only finds out after the brand owner files suit to stop the infringing online store operated unknowingly by an innocent third-party company. This technique is particularly devious in that it provides the counterfeitert cover and time with the court system to move their operation before the brand owner can get an injunction in place.
Despite the peril posed by the Internet to trademark and brand owners, there are many effective strategies to stop infringement. Monitoring trademark usage is an effective first step. Contacting intellectual property counsel and sending cease and desist letters are additional steps that may be effective before filing suit for trademark infringement.
For more information regarding, trademark protection see our firm website.
Finance
All About Massage
Brief History of Massage
Massage may be the oldest and simplest form of medical care. Egyptian tomb paintings show people being massaged. Massage has been practiced continually since ancient times in Eastern cultures. It was one of the principal methods of relieving pain for Greek and Roman physicians. Julius Caesar was said to have been given a daily massage to treat neuralgia (nerve pain). In the 5th Century B.C., the father of Western medicine, Hippocrates wrote in the book The Physician Must Be Experienced In Many Things, “but assuredly in rubbing… for rubbing can bind a joint that is too loose, and loosen a joint that is too rigid.”
Massage lost some of its value and prestige with the unsavory image created by “massage parlors.” This image is fading as people gain the understanding that massage can relieve disease as well as aid in relaxation. As more people learn about the benefits of massage and it’s relation to disease, the more acceptable it will become.
Massage is now used in intensive care units, for children, elderly people, babies in incubators, and patients with cancer, AIDS, heart attacks, or strokes. Most American hospices have some kind of bodywork therapy available, and it is frequently offered in health centers, drug treatment clinics, and pain clinics.
Common Types of Massage
Massage therapists can specialize in more than 80 different types of massage, called modalities. Swedish massage, deep-tissue massage, reflexology, acupressure (similar to acupuncture but without needles), sports massage, and neuromuscular massage are just a few of the many approaches to massage therapy. Most massage therapists specialize in several modalities, which require different techniques. Some use exaggerated strokes covering the length of a body part (such as the leg), while others use quick, percussion-like strokes with a cupped or closed hand. A massage can be as long as 2 to 3 hours or as short as 5 or 10 minutes. Usually, the type of massage given depends on the client’s needs and physical condition. For example, therapists may use special techniques for elderly clients that they would not use for athletes, and they would use approaches for clients with injuries that would not be appropriate for clients seeking relaxation. Also, some forms of massage are given solely to one type of client; for example, prenatal massage and infant massage are given to pregnant women and new mothers, respectively.
Benefits of Massage
Massage therapy is the practice of using touch to manipulate the soft-tissue and muscles of the body. It is performed for a variety of reasons, including treating painful ailments, decompressing tired and overworked muscles, reducing stress, rehabilitating sports injuries, and promoting general health. Clients often seek massage for its medical benefit and for relaxation purposes, and there is a wide range of massage treatments available.
Massage therapy has many benefits, from increasing circulation and immunity to reducing pain from disease and injury. Massage therapy releases the “feel good” hormones, enabling the client to relax and de-stress. If clients fail to keep stress in check, it can lead to disease and can worsen conditions that already exist.
Massage is beneficial to everyone; from premature infants to the elderly. Massage helps infants to thrive and grow; helps children with a variety of medical, physical and emotional problems; and helps relieve the pain of the people who are dying.
When Massage is Contraindicated
Massage therapy can help almost any health condition, but there are certain situations where massage can make the condition worse (also called contraindications). If the person is suffering from a fever, or infection of any kind, massage will make the person feel worse. Also, if the person is intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, massage is not warranted for the same reason. If the person has advanced disease, he/she will need written permission from his/her primary care provider stating that the massage will be beneficial and not make the disease worse. Recent injury or surgeries (less than four weeks) generally also require written permission from the primary care physician before the therapist can continue.
Laws governing Massage
Forty-two states and the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces have passed laws regulating massage and bodywork – either through registration, licensure, or certification. In those states and provinces that regulate massage therapists also require the therapist to carry liability insurance, which carries its own set of rules of conduct. States generally require that the massage therapist to have graduated from a massage therapy school, typically having a minimum of 250 to 500 hours of education. Education typically involves learning several modalities, anatomy/physiology, pathology, business, ethics and on-the-job training; either through the school clinic or on the student’s own time. Liability insurance protects the therapist in the event the client is injured in the process of the massage or has a reaction to a product being used by the therapist. Laws also regulate certain protocols during the massage, such as proper draping and confidentiality of client records.
What Massage Is and Is Not
Most states that regulate massage require that the Massage Therapist must drape the client at all times, only undraping the current area being worked on. Massage Therapists holding liability insurance are held to a set of conduct and ethics that must be followed at all times. Not following these rules or those set by the state can result in disciplinary action being taken against the massage therapist. Massage therapy can be used for either relaxation or to relieve stress or lessen the effects of disease or injury on the body. Massage therapy in considered a CAM – Complimentary and Alternative Medicine and most massage therapists work in conjunction with other healthcare providers. Massage therapists may work with Chiropractors, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, nurses and physicians of all specialties.
Massage therapists cannot practice medicine, Physical Therapy or Chiropractic work unless they already licensed in any of those areas. Massage Therapists do not diagnose, can only treat, and cannot cure illness. Massage is not sexual in nature and the genitals and anal area must be draped at all times. If the massage therapist believes the client is beyond their scope of practice (knowledge), then s/he must refer that client to someone else who is more qualified.
Finance
The Future Scope of VoIP
As in the Internet era, VoIP services stands unique and inexpensive to internet people. The buzzing word in today’s calling is Voice over Internet Protocol. The revolution of VoIP has already taken into many corporate spaces and ready to exceed the gamut of its today’s version in coming future. According to recent survey nearly 90% of large companies have switched to VoIP technology. Also world has witnessed a great transition of revenue in VoIP from $13 billion in 2002 to $197 billion in 2007. And in terms of usage it has witnessed 8.3 billion minutes in 2002 to 823 billion minutes in 2007.
The way today people connect with each other is what VoIP technology dominates over. When the first generation VoIP came it was based on legacy phone networks and was limited to only business and corporations. When second generation VoIP came it had an edge over the previous in it as it provided tools like Skype, offered private and personal usage but still held back cross platform calling options. Now the present generation VoIP tools like Google talk etc gain superiority over the former by offering the cross platform calling depending upon the 3G/4G connectivity options. This way VoIP will touch new scales.
Sometimes back making international calls was a tough decision and it restricted loved ones from staying connected but with the introduction of VoIP not only it catered to business needs but also helped narrowing the gap of communication among the personal relations. No more sim needed to be changed for reducing costs as VoIP itself provided cut in costs. Only internet connectivity with a compatible device and a VoIP platform like Google talk or ComCast fulfilled the requirements. Nowadays video and audio conferencing is the major application of VoIP technology. Technically probing, it is based on multiplexing and multicasting scheme.
With the costs as low as $0.09 per minutes across networks and free calling on net VoIP has served the corporate and business organisations be it governmental or non- governmental or small growing enterprises on platter. Over and over with many researches and practice, VoIP has evolved its voice quality to the best. The speed and bandwidth improvements and proliferation of high speed networks like LTE, coming 5G etc have contributed to the betterment of the Voice over Internet Protocol. Ensuring best voice quality really eliminates the hindrance of communication caused in the business. The costs and quality has subscribed to the capital of the business organisations.
With the novel technology of IoT (Internet Of Things) evolving with fast pace it is expected that by 2020, 20 billion objects will be connected to each other over the internet and it is worth noting that VoIP technology will play a crucial role in controlling IoT automation. Everything in coming future will be retained on cloud and the wide usage of cloud computing will integrate the VoIP technology to have the sound application of the duo. The growth of VoIP continues to spell it casts over the world accepting its valuability.
Finance
The REAL Cost of Building and Maintaining a Commercial Website
Having a website can be a wonderful experience. I have experienced the joy of owning and operating a brilliant website built and hosted by a genius. I have also experienced the misery of owning a lousy website hosted by notorious scammers. So I have seen websites from both ends of the spectrum.
This article is to apprise everybody of the costs associated with building and operating a commercial website. There are millions of web-surfers who seem to believe that everything they see on a website should be available free of charge. This will set the record straight so these people get some appreciation of the costs involved to bring information to them. (Note: The rates will vary from provider to provider).
First, a distinction – there are two basic types of websites:
- Personal – mum and dad type sites – several pages of “family” style information
- Commercial – business sites – from one page “sales letter” sites to massive sites of several hundred pages.
For the purpose of this discussion I am going to limit my comments to commercial websites only.
A commercial website has been described as the great business leveller. You see, small businesses can compete on an even playing field with giant multi-national companies in what have been described as “niche” markets. That is, specialist markets.
As I mentioned before, so many web-surfers expect all websites to deliver completely free information to them. After all, websites are really cheap to build and cost virtually nothing to maintain. Or do they?
Let’s have a look at what is involved and the typical costs:
First, you will need a telephone line. No problem. Most people have them. The cost is variable depending on what country you live in.
Next, you will need a computer. Again, no problem, most people have them too. They can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars US depending on the make and model, its capacity, its range of features and the like.
With a telephone line and a computer you will then require an Internet Service Provider (ISP). An ISP will charge around US$20 per month for internet access. Broadband access will cost around US$750 per year, depending on your ISP.
Note that so far we are still just incurring the cost that the average surfing information hunter incurs.
To have a website you will either need to build it yourself or contract a specialist to build it for you. Obviously, if you do not have the knowledge and ability to do it yourself you will need a person skilled in doing this. For 15 or so pages (a reasonable sized website) you could pay in the vicinity of $1,500 US, often more.
So, now you have a telephone line, a computer, internet access and a website. Is there anything else? There sure is.
You will need a domain name for your website. This is so you can be found by your Unique Resource Locator (URL) name. That is how people will be able to find you – via links to your http://www.domainname.com name. A domain name will cost you somewhere around US $10 to $20 per year to keep it registered.
Then there is hosting. You will need a website hosting company to keep your site active and online for all the world to view. This is where the site “lives.” It’s where it is domiciled and is able to be changed by adding to or subtracting from the pages. Hosting can set you back around US$200 to $300 per year. Yes, I know some people get it for a lot less. However, like everything else if you want quality and performance then that is the going rate.
Anything else? Sure is.
Now you can really spend some money. Now your website desperately needs what all other websites need – traffic, otherwise known as visitors. You can spend thousands, even tens of thousands on this if you want.
So, let’s add it all up so far:
- telephone line – standard variable cost
- computer – standard variable cost
- ISP – US$240 per year.
- website construction US$1,500 to $2,500 (initial set up)
- domain name US$20 per year
- website hosting – US$200 to 300 per year
- website traffic US$nil to infinity (whatever the budget will allow)
To summarize, without the initial cost of a telephone line or a computer, the minimum cost of a commercial site is in the order of US$1,960. That does not account for any traffic costs. Nor does it account for an opt-in email collector or a delivery system to send digital products automatically. These can add the best part of another thousand dollars per annum to costs. However, we will only count what the basic ongoing yearly costs are as listed above. These amount to around US$460 at the bare minimum.
I stress that these costs are conservative. In reality a website owner can spend every cent he or she has on a commercial website. It is easy to do.
So, if you are looking to have your own website you now know what sort of money you are going to need to fund it and keep funding it year after year. And we haven’t even talked about the cost of anything that you might want to sell yet or the time it might take to develop digital products that can be downloaded from the website to a consumer.
If you are a web-surfer wanting everything free you now know why everything simply cannot be free.
Many website owners are very generous with what they provide free of charge. Just don’t expect them to give you everything for nothing. If you do then your favorite site may be out of business the next time you go to visit it. If you see something that you want then buy it. Very little in this world is free – somebody, somewhere has to pay. Something is free to you only if you do not have to pay for it.
Website owners can display this article at their own sites to explain why not everything can be free to the many visitors who expect just that. Perhaps it could be listed under a heading like: “Why Not Everything At This Website Can Be Free.”
Now Joe and Mary Websurfer will understand the costs that the average website owner has to pay before even one sale is made.
This article comes with reprint rights providing no changes are made and the resource box below accompanies it.
Paul Newman and I – From "The Impostor Syndrome – How to Replace Self-Doubt with Self-Confidence"
Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’ – TechCrunch
Aramco’s actions undermine its rosy predictions
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation – NBC Chicago
How to Find the Best Network Marketing Or MLM Company For You
“It was a good one” – The Denver Post
15,000 nurses vote to authorize strike at Twin Cities and Twin Ports hospitals
Accounting Courses – Become a Chartered Accountant
Bet £10 and get £50 free bets with Bet365 including Man Utd vs Liverpool
Chicago White Sox score 4 in the 8th to rally for a 4-2 win against the Houston Astros: ‘That was a good one’
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
How to play poker online – A guide
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters