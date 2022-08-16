Pin 0 Shares

Chances are you’ve heard of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala before. You might have even heard that he’s one of the richest people in India, with an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion dollars and counting. But do you know how he got his start as one of the most successful stock investors in India? Or what his best investing tips are? In this blog post, we’ll look at some of his most famous quotes on stocks and investing, along with some other insights into how he got where he is today.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Net Worth



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is the chairman and managing director of Rare Enterprises, a commodities trading and broking company. As of March 2021, his estimated net worth is US$5.8 billion. Beginning in 1985 with a capital of *5,000, he made his first big profit in 1986. As of the time of his death, he was estimated to have a net worth of $5.8 billion, making him the 438th richest person in the world[3]. He was an asset management partner at Rare Enterprises. He was an investor, director, and chairman for several companies in addition to being a founder of Akasa Air. His investigation for insider trading was settled with the SEBI in 2021. Jhunjhunwala was called “India’s Warren Buffett” or the “Big Bull of India”, and was known for his bullish outlooks and stock market predictions. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is a value investor and follows the principle of buying stocks when they are undervalued and selling them when they are overvalued. As of August 2022, his net worth is estimated to be US$5.8 billion.

Here Are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing:



“Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes

“Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of the stock market investor’s life.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes

“Never invest at unreasonable valuations.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes

“Never run for companies which are in limelight.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes

“Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes

“If you believe in the growth prospects of a company, invest in the stock and give it sufficient time.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes

“Never react and change your investment decisions according to daily business news. Panic selling is a bad habit.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes

“Emotional is a sure way to make a loss in stock markets.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes

“See the world as it is, rather than what you would like it to be.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes

In conclusion, these are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 10 quotes on stocks and investing. While some may disagree with his investment strategies, there is no denying that he is one of the most successful investors in India. For those looking to build a portfolio, these quotes provide valuable insights into how to approach the stock market.

The post Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing appeared first on MEWS.