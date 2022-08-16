News
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing
Chances are you’ve heard of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala before. You might have even heard that he’s one of the richest people in India, with an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion dollars and counting. But do you know how he got his start as one of the most successful stock investors in India? Or what his best investing tips are? In this blog post, we’ll look at some of his most famous quotes on stocks and investing, along with some other insights into how he got where he is today.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Net Worth
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is the chairman and managing director of Rare Enterprises, a commodities trading and broking company. As of March 2021, his estimated net worth is US$5.8 billion. Beginning in 1985 with a capital of *5,000, he made his first big profit in 1986. As of the time of his death, he was estimated to have a net worth of $5.8 billion, making him the 438th richest person in the world[3]. He was an asset management partner at Rare Enterprises. He was an investor, director, and chairman for several companies in addition to being a founder of Akasa Air. His investigation for insider trading was settled with the SEBI in 2021. Jhunjhunwala was called “India’s Warren Buffett” or the “Big Bull of India”, and was known for his bullish outlooks and stock market predictions. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is a value investor and follows the principle of buying stocks when they are undervalued and selling them when they are overvalued. As of August 2022, his net worth is estimated to be US$5.8 billion.
Here Are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing:
“Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of the stock market investor’s life.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“Never invest at unreasonable valuations.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes
“Never run for companies which are in limelight.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes
“Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“If you believe in the growth prospects of a company, invest in the stock and give it sufficient time.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
“Never react and change your investment decisions according to daily business news. Panic selling is a bad habit.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
“Emotional is a sure way to make a loss in stock markets.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“See the world as it is, rather than what you would like it to be.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
In conclusion, these are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 10 quotes on stocks and investing. While some may disagree with his investment strategies, there is no denying that he is one of the most successful investors in India. For those looking to build a portfolio, these quotes provide valuable insights into how to approach the stock market.
The post Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing appeared first on MEWS.
News
4 Marines Killed Norwegian Osprey Crash Was Due To Pilot Error
The US military Osprey that crashed in Norway killing four Marines during a NATO training flight was caused by pilot error.
The MV-223 Osprey with the call sign “Ghost 31”, crashed into the steep side of a valley in Bodø, Norway, on March 18, Corps of Aviation investigators determined. Marines.
Corporal Jacob M. Moore, Gunnery Sergeant James W. Speedy, Captain Ross A. Reynolds, and Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz died in the crash.
“Investigation shows, from video and recovered flight data, that the causative factor in the Ghost 31 crash was pilot error,” as stated in the investigation report.
Investigators said several factors may have caused the accident, including weather conditions, training, maintenance errors, use of recording devices and inexperience in mountainous terrain.
The MV-223 Osprey, nicknamed “The Widow Maker” in the military, was seen performing a series of maneuvers before finally crashing.
“Although we cannot determine which pilot was flying, it is clear that the aircraft performed a series of maneuvers through the Grátádalen valley which caused a loss of altitude, airspeed and turning space. from which Ghost 31 could not recover.”
Following that crash in Norway, in June of this year five more Marines were tragically killed in California after their MV-233 crashed about 150 miles east of San Diego.
This investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the plane to crash.
New York Post
News
Bitcoin goes down but not down yet
Market picture
Bitcoin lost 3.7% in the last 24 hours, falling to $23.9K%. Ethereum is down 5.2% at $1870. Other top altcoins are down 2% (BNB) to 6.4% (Solana).
Total crypto market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 3.6% to $1.14 trillion overnight.
On Monday, Bitcoin failed to make its way above $25,000, after which short-term buyers rushed to lock in profits and drove the price back to the $24,000 zone. The pressure on BTC came from the rising US Dollar amid weak data from China, indicating a slowing economy.
However, so far, Bitcoin’s decline is seen more as a corrective pullback in an uptrend. It would only be appropriate to discuss a breakout of this trend if it breaks below $22.5K-23.0K. Slow and uncertain growth in the early stages is typical after a strong sell-off that has prevailed since last October.
News background
Notably, the positive momentum in the crypto market last week coincided with a net outflow of $17 million, the first net outflow in seven weeks, of which $21 million came from investments in BTC. At the same time, investments in bitcoin short funds increased by $2.6 million.
The Wall Street Journal reports that US pension funds remain optimistic about investing in cryptocurrencies, despite a major price pullback and a wave of defaults by crypto companies.
Raul Pal – CEO of Real Vision – believes that Ethereum remains very attractive for investors and that interest in it will increase even more after the switch to PoS.
Michael Saylor, former head of MicroStrategy, called the company’s decision to buy bitcoin a good one. He said that BTC isn’t for everyone, “you should be investing for at least four years. Ideally it’s an intergenerational wealth transfer.”
This article was written by Alex Kuptsikevich, Senior Market Analyst at FxPro.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details
IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details
Weather News, IMD Rainfall Alert: During the last 24 hours, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh received moderate to heavy rains.
Weather News, IMD Rainfall Alert: It is raining in many states in the second season of monsoon. From the hills to the southern states, life has been affected. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will remain active in the areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and North Maharashtra for the next two days. After that the rain activities will be less. According to IMD, on August 15 and 16, moderate rain and thundershowers are possible over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. Rain is possible in Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on 15th August. It will rain in Saurashtra and Kutch till August 16 and 17.
Countrywide weather system
According to Skymet Weather, the depression formed over adjoining parts of Odisha and North Chhattisgarh moved towards west northwest. It is now over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas. An area of low pressure has formed over the northwest Arabian Sea. Monsoon Trap is passing through depression center over Bikaner, Kota, Sagar, North Chhattisgarh and is moving towards Balasore and Bay of Bengal.
The depression over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh about 80 km west of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarh). To continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/ItUbdQ5Jic
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 15, 2022
Heavy rain expected
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Due to which there is a possibility of rain on August 18 and 19 in many areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is possible in Odisha on 18-19 August. On the other hand, on August 18 and 19 in Bengal, there may be heavy to very heavy rains in East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on August 19.
(i) Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh.
(ii) Active monsoon conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and north Maharashtra during next 2 days and rainfall decrease thereafter. pic.twitter.com/wlnBSVVwF9
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 15, 2022
Advice to fishermen
IMD said, ‘Himachal Pradesh will receive rain on August 15 and 18. Apart from this, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the Bay of Bengal. Along with this, fishermen have been appealed not to go to the coasts of Odisha, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh on August 15 and in Goa, Maharashtra and South Gujarat between August 15 and 17.
Daily Weather Video (English) Dated 15.08.2022
Facebook link:
You tube link:
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 15, 2022
The post IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
6 Border Police killed after bus crashes into river in Kashmir
Srinagar:
Six members of the Border Police died after the bus they were traveling in skidded off a road and fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir today.
At least 30 other staff traveling on the bus were injured in the crash which happened at Chandanwari in Anantnag district, reportedly due to brake failure. The security personnel were returning from duty at Amarnath Yatra.
The bus, which was carrying 39 members of the security forces – 37 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and two from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was en route from Chandanwari to Pahalgam when the incident took place. product.
“In a #road accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP staff were #martyred while several others were injured, who are being airlifted to military hospital from Srinagar for treatment. Further details will follow,” the Kashmir Area Police tweeted. .
In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam at #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP staff members #martyr while several others were injured, who are #air to Srinagar Military Hospital for treatment. Further details will follow.@JmuKmrPolice
– Kashmir Area Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022
No less than 19 ambulances were dispatched to the scene following the accident and a massive rescue operation was undertaken by the local authorities.
Medical teams at Anantnag Government Medical College, District Hospital and Seer Sub-divisional Hospital have been put on high alert, said Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag.
The bodies of the victims were kept at Pahalgam Civil Hospital while those with serious injuries received first aid and were referred to GMC Anantnag.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Distressed to learn of the crash of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were taken to hospital. May they recover as soon as possible.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022
“Anxious to learn of the crash of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured have been rushed to hospital. Qu ‘they get well ASAP,” he tweeted.
ndtv
News
See the chaotic scenes as an African country elects a new president
Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto has been elected the country’s next president. Veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is challenging the election results. CNN’s Larry Madowo reports.
Cnn
News
John Kerry’s climate office is plagued with ties to far-left environmental groups
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The office of Special Presidential Climate Envoy (SPEC) John Kerry is filled with officials who have previously held senior positions in various global green energy institutions.
Kerry’s office has picked up people who have held leadership positions in groups such as the United Nations Foundation, World Resources Institute, International Monetary Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council and several other large organizations. global or green, according to a Fox News Digital review. The organizations have widely called global warming a “climate crisis” and pushed for a rapid global transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.
“It’s not surprising – it’s basically the same old gang,” Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and the Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “These are the people who have been working and failing on these issues for decades.”
“This gang is the climate aristocracy, you could call them,” said Ebell, who led the Trump administration’s 2016 transition team on energy and environmental issues.
JOHN KERRY’S FAMILY PRIVATE JET HAS EMITTED MORE THAN 300 METRIC TONNES OF CARBON SINCE BIDEN TAKEN IN CHARGE
Experts have argued that rushing away from fossil fuels will lead to higher prices and a greater likelihood of outages during times of high electricity demand. Federal watchdog North American Electric Reliability Corporation noted in a recent report that the majority of the United States faces an increased risk of blackouts, in part due to policies forcing a green transition too quickly.
Kerry’s office, which is housed at the State Department and has an estimated annual budget of $13.9 million with the endorsement of 45 people, has been tight-lipped about the officials it has hired to fill the key vacancies, but a Fox News digital review of the public Leadership Connect and LinkedIn profiles revealed the identities of some of the top staff and their previous work experience.
The SPEC office declined to comment when asked about its hiring process.
At least three current or former officials hired by SPEC – Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, Senior Director of Climate Finance; Giulia Christianson, Senior Advisor; and Christina Chan, the former senior adaptation adviser – previously worked at the World Resources Institute (WRI), a global climate research group that sees achieving a zero-carbon transition as one of its top priorities.
“The planet is already experiencing unprecedented fires, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events,” the WRI website says. “These threats will only intensify as the world continues to warm. The effects of climate change will take the heaviest toll on poor and otherwise marginalized communities.”
GREEN ENERGY POLICIES WILL DRIVE PRICES THIS SUMMER, FERC COMMISSIONERS WARN
The WRI also states that “most countries, businesses, states and cities” are failing to make the “societal changes” needed to address climate change.
Martinez-Diaz served as Global Director of the WRI Sustainable Finance Center, leading “engagement with governments, development finance organizations, and private financial institutions to rapidly accelerate the shift to sustainable finance” from 2017 to 2021, when which he was hired by Kerry. Christianson was WRI’s director of sustainable private sector finance between 2011 and 2021 and Chan led the group’s climate resilience practice from 2017 to 2021.
Additionally, Christianson worked as a project officer and researcher at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between 2004 and 2009. She left the group for about 14 months during that time before returning in 2008.
ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS CONTINUE TO APPLY EXTREME MEASURES AT THE HEART OF THE GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS
“Climate change poses a major threat to long-term growth and prosperity, and it has a direct impact on the economic well-being of all countries,” the IMF’s website says. “The Fund publishes research on the economic implications of climate change and provides policy advice to our members to help them seize opportunities for low-carbon, resilient growth.”
Kerry’s top deputies in the office have also held high-level positions in similar organizations.
Sue Biniaz has been hired to be SPEC’s deputy climate envoy in 2021 after four years as a senior climate change researcher at the United Nations Foundation. The group says it is working with the United Nations and its partners “to galvanize the collective action needed to address the climate challenge”.
ENVIRONMENTALISTS BLOCK FOREST MANAGEMENT METHODS SAVE ICONIC SEQUOIA IN THE MIDDLE OF YOSEMITE WILDFIRE
Rick Duke, the other deputy climate envoy, has held positions at the Brookings Institution, a liberal DC think tank, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a major environmental group, and Gigaton Strategies, a corporation. consultancy that advises non-profit organizations on low-carbon strategies.
Duke replaced Jonathan Pershing, who resumed his previous role as head of the Hewlett Foundation’s Climate Program, a billion-dollar nonprofit that regularly awards grants to far-left and environmental organizations.
Under Pershing’s leadership in 2019, the foundation awarded more than $13 million to the ClimateWorks Foundation, $1.75 million to the United Nations Foundation’s climate programs, $1.3 million to WRI for its initiatives over $1 million to the National Wildlife Federation, $500,000 to EarthJustice, $450,000 to the Nature Conservancy, $175,000 to the Sierra Club Foundation and $75,000 to the NRDC.
Other current and past officials in the SPEC office including Reed Schuler, Managing Director of Delivery and Ambition, Varun Sivaram, Senior Advisor, Elliot Diringer, Senior Policy Advisor, Jesse Young, Senior Advisor, Gwynne Taraska , advisor, Madison Freeman, former senior innovation advisor, and Alan Yu, former senior advisor, were hired after serving in various climate-related roles at other nonprofits.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
They have worked at the Council on Foreign Relations, Center for American Progress, Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, Oxfam America, Climate Advisers, Ocean Conservancy, and the Clean Energy Leadership Institute.
Fox
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing
4 Marines Killed Norwegian Osprey Crash Was Due To Pilot Error
Bitcoin goes down but not down yet
How Text Message Marketing Helps Small Businesses
IMD Alert! Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 4 days, know complete details
6 Border Police killed after bus crashes into river in Kashmir
XPPS Review – What is the XPPS System?
See the chaotic scenes as an African country elects a new president
John Kerry’s climate office is plagued with ties to far-left environmental groups
‘House of the Dragon’ release date: When can you watch in your time zone?
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News6 days ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid