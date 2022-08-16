Salman Rushdie’s attacker had contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reports say

A Middle East intelligence official said it was “clear” before the knife attack that Hadi Matar had been in contact with “people directly involved in or adjacent to Al-Quds Force”, the external militia of the IRGC.

Law enforcement officers detain Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, NJ, outside the Chautauqua facility. Charles Fox via AP

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie had contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, intelligence officials said.

Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder and assault charges in court on Sunday.

On August 15, 2022, an Iranian official denied that Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, although he sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the bloodshed.

“With regard to the attack on Salman Rushdie in America, we do not see anyone as deserving of blame, rebuke or even condemnation except (Rushdie) himself and his supporters,” Nasser said. Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added. “We believe that the insults uttered and the support he received was an insult to followers of all religions.”

“The extent of the involvement is unclear – whether it was a directly supported assassination attempt or whether it was a series of suggestions and instructions to select a target added the official.

The United States has also classified the Quds Force as a foreign terrorist entity.

A NATO official said VICEthat the attack “had all the hallmarks of a ‘guided’ attack”, where an intelligence service pushes a supporter into action, without direct support or involvement in the attack itself.

Investigators have so far failed to reveal a direct link between the Iranian government and Mr Rushdie’s attacker.

Another Middle Eastern intelligence official told Vice it was unlikely the attacker decided to act on his own.

“A 24-year-old born in the United States doesn’t find Salman Rushdie a target on his own,” he said.

“Even an avid consumer of Iranian propaganda would be hard pressed to find references to Rushdie over all the other modern regime-designated enemies.”

In 1989 Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding the author’s death, and although Iran has not focused on Rushdie in recent years , the decree is still valid.

In addition, a semi-official Iranian foundation paid a bounty of over $3 million for the murder of the author. He did not comment on the attack.

Rushdie was attacked on Friday as he prepared to give a talk in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and eye, according to his agent, Andrew Wylie. Rushdie is likely to lose his eye, Wylie said.

Matar, 24, was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun, in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border, according to the village mayor.

Matar had lived in New Jersey for the past few years with his mother, who told London Daily mail that her son became sullen and more religious after a month-long trip to Lebanon in 2018.

“I expected him to come back motivated, finish school, get his degree and get a job. But instead, he locked himself in the basement. He had changed a lot, he didn’t tell me or his sisters for months,” Silvana Fardos said.

Yaroun village records show Matar holds Lebanese nationality and is Shia, an official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Matar’s father lives there but has been in solitary confinement since the attack.

With contributions from agencies

