SBI Loan Interest Rate increased: Big news! Bank made home loan costlier by 0.50 percent, know how much interest reached now

42 seconds ago

Sbi Loan Interest Rate Increased: Big News! Bank Made Home Loan Costlier By 0.50 Percent, Know How Much Interest Reached Now
SBI Loan Interest Rate increased: Big news! Bank made home loan costlier by 0.50 percent, know how much interest reached now

The country’s largest public sector bank SBI has made home loans and auto loans costly. The bank has increased the interest rates of its loans by 0.50 percent, due to which the EMI of the customers has also increased. The bank has made this increase after the increase in the repo rate of RBI. The Reserve Bank had also increased the repo rate by 50 basis points.

New Delhi. After increasing the repo rate of the Reserve Bank, now the country’s largest state-owned bank SBI has also increased the loan burden on its customers. The bank has increased the interest rates on external benchmark and repo rate linked loans by 0.50 percent.

According to the bank’s website, the interest rates on all types of loans linked to External Benchmark (EBLR) and Repo Rate (RLLR) including home and auto loans have increased from August 15. This will have a direct impact on the EMI of the customers. Earlier in the month, the Reserve Bank had also increased the repo rate by 0.50 percent to control inflation. SBI has also increased its MCLR by 0.20 percent from August 15.

After the increase in MCLR, the one-year interest rate has gone up to 7.70 percent, which was 7.50 percent earlier. Similarly, the two-year MCLR has become 7.9 per cent and three-year 8 per cent. Currently, most of the bank’s loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

Most banks linking to external benchmarks

Following the instructions of RBI, most banks including SBI have been linking the interest rates of their loans to external benchmark or repo interest rates from October, 2019. This is the reason that the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee of RBI have a direct impact on the interest rates of loans. The 50 basis points increase in the repo rate in the past is also being directly linked to home loans and auto loans.

What is the interest rate now

After SBI increased by 50 basis points, the interest rate i.e. EBLR for loans linked to external benchmark has increased to 8.05 percent, while the interest rate on loans linked to repo rate RLLR has gone up to 7.65 percent. The bank also charges credit risk premium on top of this. That is, if you are taking a home or auto loan, then the credit risk premium (CRP) will also be added to this interest rate.

How does CRP add up?

All banks including SBI also add CRP to the interest rates of the loan according to the CIBIL score of the customers. If someone’s CIBIL score is above 800, then no CRP will be added to it, but if the CIBIL score is less than that, CRP can be added from 10 basis points to 60 basis points. In this case, your effective interest rate can go up to 8.65 percent.

How much will the EMI burden increase?

If your home loan of Rs 30 lakh is running for 20 years at 7.8 per cent interest, then the current EMI will be Rs 24,721. In this way, you will pay Rs 29,33,060 as interest for the entire period. Now the bank has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points, so the effective interest rate will be 8.30 percent. Now your EMI will come to Rs 25,656. That is, your expenditure will increase by Rs 935 every month and Rs 11,220 in a year. Looking at this interest rate, Rs 31,57,490 will have to be paid as interest on the new home loan for the entire tenure.

The post SBI Loan Interest Rate increased: Big news! Bank made home loan costlier by 0.50 percent, know how much interest reached now appeared first on JK Breaking News.

News

Full-scale nuclear war between US and Russia could kill 5 billion people: report

7 mins ago

August 16, 2022

Full-Scale Nuclear War Between Us And Russia Could Kill 5 Billion People: Report
Even a relatively small-scale conflict would have devastating consequences.

Five billion people would die in a modern nuclear war with the impact of global famine – triggered by soot blocking sunlight in the atmosphere – likely to far exceed the casualties caused by the deadly explosions.

Scientists from Rutgers University have mapped the effects of six possible nuclear conflict scenarios. A full-scale war between the United States and Russia, the worst possible scenario, would wipe out more than half of humanity, they said in the study published in the journal Nature Food.

The estimates were based on calculations of the amount of soot that would enter the atmosphere from firestorms triggered by the detonation of nuclear weapons. The researchers used a climate prediction tool supported by the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which allowed them to estimate the productivity of major crops country by country.

Even a relatively small-scale conflict would have devastating consequences for global food production. A localized battle between India and Pakistan would see crop yields fall by about 7% in five years, the study finds, while a US-Russian war would see production fall by 90% in three to four years. .

The researchers also considered whether using crops currently used as animal feed or reducing food waste could offset losses immediately after the conflict, but concluded savings would be minimal in larger-scale battles.

The study comes after the specter of a conflict between the United States and Russia was raised following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in April that there was a “serious” risk of a nuclear war breaking out.

“The data tells us one thing,” said Alan Robock, study co-author and professor of climate science in Rutgers University’s Department of Environmental Science. “We must prevent a nuclear war from occurring.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son lands sex life student role

14 mins ago

August 16, 2022

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Lands Sex Life Student Role
The son of TV royalty is carving out his own path.

Charlie Roomthe son of Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfusfollows in his mother’s legendary footsteps with a hat-trick of casting news.

The 25-year-old actor, whose previous credits include Bel-Air and Drunk single womanset to star in HBO Max’s second season The sexual loves of college girlsco-created by Mindy Kaling, E! News confirmed with the liner.

Hall will play Essex College student Andrew.

The sex life of college girls follows four female students, played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott-who will enter the second year at the school in the second season.

With the news that Gavin Leatherwood wouldn’t return for season two, the door is open for a new big man on campus.

Hall is also expected to star alongside Kiernan Shipka in the HBO Max Original Movie Loveraccording Deadline.

Entertainment

News

Los Angeles assistant DA: Gascón creates a ‘ticking time bomb’ by unleashing murderers on the streets

20 mins ago

August 16, 2022

Los Angeles Assistant Da: Gascón Creates A 'Ticking Time Bomb' By Unleashing Murderers On The Streets
An assistant Los Angeles County prosecutor said George Gascón’s “general policy” of releasing inmates convicted of crimes such as the murder of a minor creates a “ticking time bomb”, and said his ” days are still counted” after the reminder. campaign suffered a heavy blow on Monday.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s office released several prisoners convicted of violent crimes such as murder on the streets.

Due to Proposition 57, approved by California voters in 2016, every minor convicted in adult court should be granted an additional transfer hearing in juvenile court to determine whether the individual should be tried as an adult.

In many cases, however, Gascón’s office chooses not to participate in transfer hearings and the inmate would be released.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY’S DA GEORGE GASCON POLITICS BLAME FOR MURDER OF CALIFORNIA MAN

Andres Cachu was released from prison in November after a close ally of Gascón, Assistant District Attorney Alisa Blair, chose not to present evidence at a hearing to determine whether he should remain in custody since then. that he left the juvenile detention center when he turned 25.

Cachu was involved in a police chase in July he allegedly abandoned a firearm he allegedly had in his possession and was charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of gun.

Andrew Cachu, inset, was released six years after a 50-year murder sentence with the help of LA DA George Gascón
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department)

Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Jon Hatami told Fox News Digital that Gascón’s policy creates a “ticking time bomb” and that a released murderer will end up victimizing someone else.

“He doesn’t really care.”

“When you release dangerous criminals who are murderers at the age of 25, when you don’t present any evidence to a judge, when you don’t question whether that individual was dangerous in prison, and you just released them “Yeah, that becomes a ticking time bomb. And at some point, that person is going to victimize someone else. And so George Gascón should really think about it.”

Hatami says that Gascón just doesn’t care if someone is a victim.

“He doesn’t really care. And that’s sad because a district attorney’s job is to fight for victims and their families, to make sure there’s accountability, to s to ensure that justice is served and to ensure that the public is safe, so this individual is not coming out for someone else,” Hatami said.

The campaign to recall Gascón suffered a major setback Monday when the Los Angeles County clerk-recorder found that there were not enough valid signatures collected to put the recall question on the ballot.

Despite the setback, Hatami said he had a message for Gascón: “I’m not going anywhere”.

“I will always stand with the abused and neglected children, the victims and their families, and the people of LA County. Your days are always numbered. Just like today, I will return to work for the people tomorrow,” Hatami said. . “I am incredibly saddened and disappointed by today’s news. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and all of LA County. However, the fight for justice, public safety and doing what is right is not over. take a little more time. I will always be proud of all the hard work of the families and volunteers.

Patricia Wenskunas, founder and CEO of Crime Survivors Inc., a California-based organization that focuses on helping victims of violent crime and their family members, told Fox News Digital she was “extremely concerned” for victims and survivors of crime after hope for a potential Gascón recall faded on Monday.

“I am extremely concerned for the victims, survivors and for public safety, and especially for our communities in Los Angeles County. I pray that this does not encourage DA Gascon with more progressive policies and I pray that ‘He resolves to realize the importance of holding criminals accountable and bringing justice to victims through our justice system,” Wenskunas said. “We need to catch our breath and regain our voices for the voiceless.

CALIFORNIAN MURDERER RELEASED WITH 6 YEAR TO 50 YEAR SENTENCE AGREED ARRESTED ON GUN CHARGES, DUI CHARGED AFTER CAR CHASE

In another case, Victor Bibiano, 30, served just eight years of a life sentence handed down after being convicted in a double murder case because Gascón’s office refused to transfer the case. case from juvenile court to adult court, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

He was taken into custody in May in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot dead in a transient encampment in Pacoima, which is an area of ​​Los Angeles, although Gascon said evidence suggest that Bibiano neither shot nor killed. the transient.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón Defended His Policy On Tuesday Amid Criticism Following Reports That The Deceased Suspect Accused Of Killing Two El Monte, Calif., Police Officers Was On Probation .

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón defended his policy on Tuesday amid criticism following reports that the deceased suspect accused of killing two El Monte, Calif., police officers was on probation .
(KCBS-TV)

When Bibiano was 17, he and two others were convicted in adult court in 2012 of murdering two gang members and injuring a third in 2009.

Initially, Bibiano was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder and double murder under special circumstances, but was released in 2021.

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT WHO KILLED TWO EL MONTE POLICE OFFICERS WAS ON PROBATION FOR GUN CHARGE, SOURCES SAY

Gascón told the Los Angeles Daily News in this case that his office did not seek a transfer to adult court because it could not prove that Bibiano would not have received juvenile rehabilitation services when the initial crimes took place. been committed.

“Given that Bibiano had no prior delinquency in the time of the homicides, he did not commit any serious offense while in prison and he presented other mitigating confidential information, we have determined that we cannot discharge this charge,” Gascon said. “Bibiano remained in juvenile court. We have requested a commitment from the Juvenile Justice Division for an additional two years. This request was accepted but the Juvenile Justice Division rejected Mr. Bibiano. However, as part of his release plan, Bibiano had access to community support and resources.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Speaks During A Press Conference, Dec. 8, 2021 In Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a press conference, Dec. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles.
(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

In 2021, a convicted killer was filmed celebrating in his prison cell after learning about the new Gascón directive which calls for the potential reconviction of inmates who have been in prison for 15 years. He was seen on video toasting Gascón with “white lightning”, which is prison moonlight.

“I could tell they feel like the district attorney’s office has let them down”

“Here with my cellie,” Dorsett said, according to a video released by the California District Attorneys Association. “A few white flashes, a small cup, boom! Let’s celebrate our return home on this Gascón directive. Oops!”

Kathy Cady, a former prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, told Fox News Digital that Gascón is “either indifferent or unaware of the incredible damage and devastation he is causing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cady also said the impact on the victim’s family when their loved one’s murder is released from prison is devastating.

“I could tell they feel like the district attorney’s office has let them down,” Cady said. “They feel very devastated and, you know, abandoned.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Bill Melugin and David Aaro contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @asabes10.

Fox

News

Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

on

Father And Son Linked To Murders Of Muslims In New Mexico
Police believe the son of the prime suspect in the murder of four Muslim men may have played a role in the killings, which have rocked the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city.

Cellphone data shows Shaheen Syed, 21, was in the same “general area” of the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as her father at the time of the August 5 murder. of 25-year-old trucking entrepreneur Naeem Hussain, according to a filing by federal prosecutors for a Monday detention hearing in which Syed was denied bail.

Syed’s lawyer, John Anderson, said the allegations were “extremely thin and speculative”.

Police last week charged Shaheen Syed’s father, Muhammad Syed, 51, with two of the murders and linked all four murders to personal grudges, possibly fueled by intra-Muslim sectarian hatred. Shaheen Syed was arrested last week on federal firearms charges for providing a false address.

“Law enforcement also recently uncovered evidence that appears to link the defendant, Shaheen Syed, to these murders,” the filing said.

Agents believe Shaheen Syed observed Naeem Hussain leaving a funeral service on August 5 for two of the murdered Muslim men, based on an FBI analysis of cell tower data. He then followed Hussain to the area of ​​a parking lot where he was shot.

“Telephone calls between Muhammad Atif Syed and the accused (Shaheen Syed) are believed to be consistent with rapid surveillance calls, both before and after the shooting,” the filing said.

Prosecutors did not provide evidence about the other shootings.

Imtiaz Hussain said he believed at least two people were involved in the August 1 murder of his brother Muhammad Afzaal Hussain.

A pistol and rifle were used to shoot Afzaal Hussain, a city planning director, 15 times in about 15 to 20 seconds, according to police and Imtiaz records.

“For a suspect, it is difficult to use two weapons in such a short time,” said Imtiaz Hussain.

USA voanews

News

European stocks slightly higher at the open

32 mins ago

August 16, 2022

Video: Bitcoin Runs Higher With Sentiment Risk. What Are The Upside Hurdles Ahead?
  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • DAX Germany +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • FTSE UK +0.3%
  • IBEX Spain +0.2%

That was also the theme for European equities yesterday, as investors play down worries about soaring energy prices and worries about the economic outlook – for now at least. The overall risk mood is more measured and cautious, however, with S&P 500 futures down about 0.2% currently.

cnbctv18-forexlive

News

Ukraine’s Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers and economy

38 mins ago

August 16, 2022

Ukraine'S Black Sea Deal Also Helps Russian Farmers And Economy
With great fanfare, ship after ship laden with grain left Ukraine after being stuck in the country’s Black Sea ports for nearly six months. More quietly, a wartime side deal responded to Moscow’s demands to pave the way for its wheat to reach the world too, boosting an industry vital to Russia’s economy that had been trapped by sanctions wider.

While the United States and its European allies seek to crush Russia’s finances with a network of sanctions for invading Ukraine, they have avoided sanctioning its grain and other goods that feed people around the world. entire.

Russian and Ukrainian wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil are important to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, where millions of people depend on subsidized bread for their survival. As the war sent food and energy prices skyrocketing, millions of people were pushed into poverty or on the brink of starvation.

Two agreements the UN and Turkey brokered last month to unlock food supplies depend on each other: one protects ships exporting Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and the other assures Russia that its food and fertilizers will not be subject to sanctions, safeguarding one of the mainstays of its economy and helping to allay the concerns of insurers and banks.

The deal allowed a Western shipper to move two grain ships out of Russia within weeks. Previously, it took months because Western banks refused to transfer payments to Russia. Although US and EU sanctions do not directly target Russian agriculture, Western banks are reluctant to get in the way, impeding buyers’ and shippers’ access to Russian grain.

“You have to invest time with the banks to make them understand all this because the authority says, ‘Go ahead, there is no sanction’, but the banks sanction themselves,” Gaurav said. Srivastava, whose company Harvest Commodities buys, ships and sells. cereals from the Black Sea region.

He called the process with the banks a “labour-intensive exercise”.

What has changed in recent weeks, Srivastava said, is “the appearance … of a sort of truce between all parties”.

The deal was important for Russia because it is the world’s largest wheat exporter, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments, and the country is expected to experience one of its best harvest seasons this year. Agriculture accounts for about 4% of Russia’s gross domestic product, according to the World Bank.

“What is most important is employment,” said Russian economist Sergey Aleksashenko, referring to the jobs created by agriculture. “It’s like 7-8% of employment.”

Agriculture provides 5-6 million jobs in Russia, some regions depend almost entirely on it for their livelihoods, he said.

Srivastava, whose company operates from Los Angeles and Geneva, hopes to be able to ship 10 to 15 million tonnes of Russian grain in the coming year.

He was also able to get out two chartered ships stuck in Ukrainian ports since the start of the war on February 24. He said the company was aiming to recover 1 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine under the four-month-long UN agreement.

“We are a business enterprise, but we are trying to help the plight of farmers in Russia and Ukraine,” Srivastava said. “I’m very optimistic, especially in recent weeks.”

Russia’s demands for the deal included public statements by the US and EU that the sanctions did not target Russian food and fertilizers. He also raised questions regarding financial transactions with the Russian Agricultural Bank, access of Russian-flagged vessels to ports, and exports of ammonia needed for fertilizer production.

A week before Russia signed the deal, the US Treasury Department issued statements containing such assurances. He clarified that Washington had not imposed sanctions on the sale or transport of agricultural products or medicines from Russia.

The Treasury also issued a broad license to authorize certain transactions related to agricultural products, saying that the United States “strongly supports United Nations efforts to bring Ukrainian and Russian grain to world markets and to reduce the impact of the Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine over world food”. supplies and prices.

The EU also reiterated that Russian agriculture had not been sanctioned and blamed the global food price spike on the war and the Kremlin’s agricultural export caps intended to protect its domestic market. The 27-nation bloc said its sanctions provided for exceptions, such as allowing EU countries to allow Russian-flagged vessels to trade in agricultural or food products into ports.

Russia says it still faces challenges.

The country’s Ministry of Agriculture says the difficulty in supplying imported agricultural equipment, which is not directly sanctioned, also threatens the grain harvest. He said domestic needs would be met, but exports could be affected.

Even after the deal was signed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chastised Western assurances that agriculture was exempt from sanctions. During a diplomatic tour of Africa focused on food exports, he said a “half-truth is worse than a lie” while stressing the deterrent effect of sanctions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “has pledged to press Western countries to lift these restrictions,” Lavrov said. “We’ll see if he can pull it off.”

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian cereals are increasingly essential to stave off hunger in developing countries. S&P Global Commodity Insights said in a June report that 41 million tonnes of Russian wheat could be available for export this year.

But overall, the world is expected to produce 12.2 million tonnes less wheat and 19 million tonnes less maize for the 2022-2023 harvest compared to the previous year, the executive director of the International Council of Farmers said. cereals, Arnaud Petit. This is partly due to the war in Ukraine and the drought in Europe, he said.

While a strong U.S. dollar and inflation may force some countries to ration food imports, Petit noted that some countries impose export controls that could impact grain availability in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle. -East.

___

Raf Casert contributed reporting from Brussels.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war at

yahoo

