The Bachelorette: Why Gabby said an emotional goodbye to Nate

More than 100 wheelchair football athletes from across the United States competed in the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association Home Tournament Aug. 13-14 at the College of Lake County in Grayslake.

Wheelchair football athletes strive to “push what is possible for people with disabilities and show that football is for everyone”, said Karalyn Stott, senior program manager at Move United, an organization in non-profit and partner of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“These guys have been competing hard this weekend.”

The GLASA Chicago Bears team hosted their first USA Wheelchair Football League home tournament and placed fourth out of seven teams. The Green Bay Packers team won the first place trophy.

This was the second year of the USA Wheelchair Football League tournament.

GLASA is a non-profit organization based in Lake Forest that offers more than 20 adaptive and Paralympic sports throughout the year, including the competitive GLASA Chicago Bears team and recreational wheelchair football.

The USA Wheelchair Football League is a Move United program made possible through support from the partnership between the National Football League (NFL) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).

Tournament competition kicked off Saturday morning with two playing fields taking place simultaneously throughout the day in reconfigured parking lots. Sunday was overcast and 67 degrees for the 2 p.m. league games.

“Just to showcase the athletes, just to showcase the sport of wheelchair soccer, it’s amazing,” said Cindy Housner of Wadsworth, Executive Director and Founder of GLASA.

“We’ve had fans from all over the Midwest, in fact, the country, and this is a great opportunity to really grow the sport of wheelchair soccer.”

Chicago Bears alumnus Kaseem Sinceno of the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago served as honorary GLASA Chicago Bears coach during Sunday’s game.

“As an NFL athlete, I see guys getting hurt and different things happening all the time,” Sinceno said. “So when you have a permanent injury like this, it’s important to come out, just support the guys and let them know we’re with them.

“They have big hearts, they still love the game,” Sinceno said. “They are always ready to do whatever it takes to get onto the pitch, even if it’s in a wheelchair.”

The coach of the GLASA Chicago Bears wheelchair football team is Jason Sfire of North Barrington, Chairman of the GLASA Board of Directors.

Being associated with the Chicago Bears “is a lifelong dream,” said Sfire, who played college football, tennis and wrestling at Lake Zurich High School and graduated in 1992.

Brian Pezze of Streamwood, a newcomer to the GLASA Chicago Bears wheelchair team, served in the United States Marine Corps in the late 2000s.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting,” Pezze said of being on the team.

Gustavo Silva of Crystal Lake, manager of youth football and community programs for the Chicago Bears, said the Bears have had a relationship with GLASA for many years.

“So last year when we learned that GLASA was going to be one of the first teams to have a wheelchair football team, and they wanted to be called the Chicago Bears, we were thrilled to partner to them. We were successful in earning them the right to be called the Chicago Bears. We were just excited and they were just happy with the relationship.

He explained that GLASA has the same kind of goals as the Bears.

“Our goals are to develop football by making it more inclusive, by making it accessible and by making it fair. And that is exactly what wheelchair football is,” Silva added.

Sfire recognized the Chicago Bears.

“Incredible huge thank you (to the Bears),” Sfire said. “They see us as an extension of them and that’s an honor.”

