The curious moment Trump named two allies to access his records

Brian Daboll said Monday he intends to face his starters again in Sunday’s second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Daboll and his team are also knee-deep in the ratings of their entire roster coming out of their preseason opener in New England.

They are due to reduce to 85 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, then to 80 on August 23, with a reduction to 53 imminent on August 30. So here are some ups and downs to watch based on performance in practice and their first game. :

-Former Indiana DL teammates Ryder Anderson and LB Micah McFaddena pair of undrafted rookies, both played in the preseason opener and impressed the coaching staff.

Anderson, 23, made a great block, as did the rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, on Jashaun Corbin’s 34-yard return to New England. He got a big push to make a run save on a 1-yard loss by Patriots running back Kevin Harris. And he showed great commotion in a fourth-quarter tackle on Pats WR Kristian Wilkerson for a corner Michael Jaquet held him back.

Also, Anderson, offensive lineman Will Holden and tight end Austin Allen all were practicing the long snap after Monday’s practice. So that could be one more thing he proves he can do to Daboll and the coaches.

McFadden, 22, received a shoutout from Daboll last Friday for “making good instinctive plays” in the game. It’s interesting because defensive coordinator Wink Martindale announced at the start of camp that “Inside fans, I told them this, it’s open competition. Someone has to come up and take this place. Blake Martinez is out. Tae Crowder and sixth-round rookie pick Darrian’s Beavers ran with those. And it would be a huge boost if McFadden could keep pushing Crowder, who ideally wouldn’t start.

In New England, McFadden fueled up on a run from Pierre Strong in the second quarter. He combined with Quincy Rock and corner Cor’Dale Flott to tackle Harris for a year-long gain in the third. And after losing coverage on an 11-yard completion to tight end Lil’Jordan Humphrey, McFadden responded by tackling Harris for a 1-yard gain on the next play. He was also there in the chase to help Roche on a nice Special Teams throwing tackle.

The Beavers showed great recognition in passing coverage and chasing on two different Patriots offloads on running back Harris.

– Defensive tackle Chris Hinton, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, struggled early in camp. And his failure to complete a tackle near the sideline in the fourth quarter – on the play where Anderson cleared Wilkerson, with Jacquet there – was a confusing piece of tape to assess. While Anderson gets on the depth chart, Hinton doesn’t.

– 7th choice overall Evan Neel seems to be having trouble. He was guilty of the dismissal of Daniel Jones in New England. He got blown up by Oshane Ximines once on Monday. He got smoked by Azeez Ojulari in a single rep, and sometimes seems to rush through his passing streaks. And Neal even appeared to hurt and favor his left ankle at one point. It’s more common for rookies to experience growing pains, but the Giants need him to stay healthy and continue to improve through August.

– Undrafted rookie RB Jashaun Corbin racked up a team-best 125 total yards in New England. The Florida State product had six carries for 23 yards (long 5), five catches for 28 yards (long 10), and three kick returns for 74 yards (long 34). Saquon Barkley, matt breida, Gary Brightwell and Antonio Williams all present as ahead of Corbin on the RB depth chart so far. But I think his kick return value, along with his speed and versatility as a defender, makes him an intriguing player to keep watching this summer.

– backup QB Tyrod Taylor showed against the Patriots what makes him valuable and unique on this roster. Facing jailbreak pressure from his right, Taylor deftly stepped forward, slid a right and smacked Brightwell left to right for an 11-yard gain. Taylor also showed his calm, veteran presence on a progressive strike and 11 yards for Richie James on a 3rd-and-2. He rigged and changed the platform of his throw on a 7-yard completion for Corbin. And he hit James for a 7-yard touchdown on a great outbound drive. It wasn’t perfect, that’s for sure. He underestimated a very open Collin Johnson on what could have been a massive win. And he threw an interception in Monday’s practice to pin Nate Meadors in the coverage area. But the fans saw in New England what we saw in training: he tends to make plays.

– Injured offensive lineman jamil douglas didn’t impress at center this training camp, but I thought he came across as a towering and possibly punishing guard while shooting two 7-yard runs for the Giants in the Patriots game. It gives hope that he can contribute once he recovers from his ankle injury. Douglas was at least seen at the side of the field on Monday, instead of not being present at all.

– Other random game notes: running back Antonio Williams made a superb tackle at kick-off early in the second half. So did tight end Chris Myarick on punt coverage in the fourth quarter… Flott had a nice stick on Patriots’ Humphrey for a 2-yard gain early in the third quarter… Rookie corner not drafted Darren Evans watch the game. He had a nice break against the three in Monday’s practice, and he made a great tackle on the strength of the Patriots in the third quarter. But he was slow to move his feet on a 32-yard completion he allowed to Tre Nixon in New England, and he bailed on another 9 yards to Wilkerson. Would love to see the big, long, athletic turn step up in a secondary that needs people to assert themselves… I thought second team left tackle Devery Henderson played very well in New England despite frequent struggles in Giants practices up to that point. holden, Garrett McGhinn and Max Garcia everyone had a good time too. McGhinn did a great job at guard, especially on a Williams 5-yard run and his 2-yard TD run … starting center Jon Feliciano didn’t seem to get much push on Barkley’s first and second runs in the red zone on the Giants’ first drive.

Practice Notes

The Giants lost 22 injured players from their 87-player Monday practice roster and had just 10 healthy offensive linemen. Daboll said Feliciano, Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward avoided serious injuries in practice on Sunday but were still out.

“They probably won’t go today, but they will be fine,” Daboll said before practice.

Jones completed several passes to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, but he was picked off on an angled throw aimed at Robinson by standout camp corner Darnay Holmes. Saquon Barkley threw a big run, but a flag was thrown for a catch up front.

Linebacker Cam Brown and defensive lineman Justin Ellis have returned to practice in one form or another. But Brightwell was out of uniform, joining the long list of guys on the shelf.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson appeared to be given a veteran day off. Zyon Gilbert replaced him with the first-team defense at the outside corner. Safety Julian Love said he likes Gilbert’s game and thinks he’s a sneaky athlete.

The team was in pads, but it wasn’t a particularly grueling or high-energy practice. Safety Trenton Thompson appeared to pinch his ankle during kickoff practice, but finished the practice. Barkley fell awkwardly and went off the field at one point, but came back and launched his big run on his next run.

The first group from the offensive line from left to right were Andrew Thomas, Garcia, Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski and Neal. The second row was Roy Mbaeteka, Henderson, McGhin, Holden and Eric Smith. McGhinn fell at one point but completed the practice.

