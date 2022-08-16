News
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller apologizes and seeks treatment
Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’ amid multiple legal scandals.
In a statement, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, apologized for his behavior in recent years that has led to arrests stemming from allegations of abuse and assault.
“Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I have complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment,” Miller told Variety via a statement from their rep.
“I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset about my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.
Miller, 29, has been battling legal issues across the United States since the start of the year.
The ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ actor was arrested in March in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and subsequently pleaded no contest. They were also accused of allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and receiving 10,911 emergency calls in less than a month in the same state.
Just three months later, Miller was charged with grooming a teenager for “bigoted” behavior. The teen’s parents filed a lawsuit in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, claiming the actor “used violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to dominate a young Tokata teenager”.
Tokata, however, denied claims made by their family and friends on social media.
Earlier this month, the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor was charged with burglary after he allegedly stole liquor from a Vermont home.
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules Change: Attention SBI customers, now the method of withdrawing cash from ATM has changed, read full details
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules Change: Attention SBI customers, now the method of withdrawing cash from ATM has changed, read full details
According to the bank, while completing the transaction, the bank customers will have to share the OTP while withdrawing cash from the ATM, so that it is ensured that the ATM user is the right user. OTP is a system-generated four-digit number that the bank will send to the customer’s registered mobile number. This OTP will authenticate the cash withdrawal and will be valid for only one transaction.
OTP cash withdrawal started from January 1, 2020
The country’s largest lending bank SBI had started OTP-based cash withdrawal services from January 1, 2020. SBI has been creating awareness about ATM frauds through social media and other platforms from time to time. It is appealing to all its customers to avail the service.
OTP will be required in transactions of 10 thousand or above
Now this service will come in handy for SBI customers at the time of withdrawing cash from ATMs. SBI made these rules in view of the increasing fraud, cyber crime. Let us tell you that customers withdrawing Rs 10,000 or more in a single transaction from SBI ATMs will require OTP to complete the transaction
Luke Getsy is putting strong demands on Justin Fields. 4 things we heard from the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator.
This can’t always be easy for Luke Getsy.
After leaving the Green Bay Packers and the privilege of working with a four-time MVP quarterback within a high-powered offense, there have to be days when the headaches at Halas Hall prove intense, when the urgency of trying to accelerate the growth of the Chicago Bears offense leads to impatience and frustration.
Quarterback Justin Fields, in his second training camp and with only 10 career starts, isn’t Aaron Rodgers, who has won more division championships (eight) than Fields has touchdown passes.
The Bears, who averaged 319 yards and 20.7 points over the last two seasons, aren’t the Packers (377 yards and 29.1 points per game during that span). So naturally, what Getsy is working with on a daily basis in Lake Forest bears little resemblance to the machine he helped operate in Green Bay.
With two preseason games and three weeks left before Week 1 practices begin, the Bears offense still is trying to find stability on the line while seeking healthy, productive playmakers in the passing game.
So how has Getsy handled his transition to Bears offensive coordinator the past few months? How has he learned to recalibrate his patience levels so he can quell any bubbling agitation with a proper dose of perspective?
“There’s a balance between demand and patience,” Getsy said, “and setting an expectation and letting them know it’s not OK for some things (to sputter). Then, at some points, you always have to remember to go pat them on the back, too, and let them know that you care about them. Because I do.
“Still, there has to be a demand too. There’s got to be an expectation. We set our standards really high. And I don’t care if it was three months or three years into this thing. We’ve got to meet those standards.”
Getsy seemed at ease Monday after the Bears’ 14th practice of training camp. Two days removed from a 19-14 preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field, he acknowledged the obvious need for his offense to grow.
Fields oversaw three possessions and took 18 snaps. The Bears punted on all three drives and gained only four first downs. More production will be needed when the games count next month.
At the same time, Getsy admired Fields’ poise and determination. He was pleased with the Bears’ huddle mechanics, the quarterbacks’ use of cadences and the offense’s ability as a whole to avoid pre-snap sloppiness and penalties.
The thumbnail review of Fields’ first game opportunity of 2022?
“It was a strong start for him,” Getsy said, “but not where he needs to be.”
As the Bears turn their attention to a second preseason game Thursday night at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks, here are four other notable things Getsy shared.
1. Justin Fields’ pocket presence, while steady overall, remains a work in progress.
Getsy was asked specifically about Fields’ first-quarter scramble that went into the game book as a sack after he squirted out of the pocket to his right and slid at the line of scrimmage.
Most Bears fans were in a lather about the hit Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill put on Fields as he slid, adamant that a personal foul should have been called. But Getsy seemed more concerned with Fields’ decision making during that sequence, criticizing his choice to exit a fairly clean pocket without properly working through his reads.
“He vacated too quickly,” Getsy said. “He skipped No. 2 in his progression. … That was the one play, honestly, I wish we had back for him.”
Teachable moment? Absolutely. Reason to worry? Not yet.
That’s an area of Fields’ game he’ll have to continue to sharpen, developing instincts for when to take off and when to hang in.
Deep into training camp now, Fields has had a heavy volume of tuck-and-run situations during practices. Those have come for many reasons.
The offensive line has been shaky at times. The revolving door of receivers Fields has worked with has created issues with timing and separation. And Fields has turned on the jets as a choice periodically, sometimes wisely using one of his bigger strengths while at other times taking off when he would have been better served standing in the pocket or triggering a scramble drill.
For Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, the scramble-slide-sack moment from Saturday is one to highlight in the teaching process.
“He had a chance to maybe hang in there just a tick longer,” Getsy said.
So how can the Bears coach that feel into Fields?
“That’s experience,” Getsy said. “I mean, he’s 23, right? You can only get that by playing. And practices are great, but it’s not a game. That’s why it’s important he gets a few reps each preseason game, just to get that under his belt. Then I think the more he plays this year, the better he’s going to get with that feeling.
“Pocket presence is not an easy thing to teach. But he’s got the toughness and the guts to do it.”
2. Footwork remains a major focus for the coaching staff as it works to improve Justin Fields’ timing.
It would be unfair at this point to cast Fields as jumpy in the pocket. Not even close. His 19-yard completion to Tajae Sharpe to convert a third-and-9 on the Bears’ third possession was an example of his nerve and willingness to stand strong and take a shot while making the correct throw under pressure.
Getsy identified that trait in Fields long ago, even if Saturday was his first opportunity to see it displayed as Fields’ coach.
“When you’re evaluating quarterbacks, that’s one of the first things I’m looking for — somebody who has that willingness to stand in there, make your throw with your feet in the ground and get smacked in the jaw,” Getsy said. “He definitely has that.”
Getsy was also quick to point out he would be stressing improved footwork with all three of his quarterbacks — Fields, Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman — after Saturday’s performance left something to be desired.
“As far as timing and rhythm, they were off a little bit,” Getsy said. “The juices were flowing a little bit.”
The Bears are trying to program Fields not only to understand the timing of their plays, but also to feel the timing of those plays. And that feel often begins with the feet. So keep an eye in the coming weeks on whether Fields can stay on schedule within passing plays to a level that pleases his coaches.
“In college, you have a little bit more time to throw the ball than you do in the NFL,” Getsy said. “So (now) your shot clock’s way quicker. You have to listen to your feet a lot more at our level. And when your feet tell you a guy’s not open, it’s time to move on and go. You can’t hang on.
“That’s the biggest thing. It’s just the pace, it’s the time clock that we’re training the heck out of. He’s starting to (get it) and doing a really good job with it.”
Getsy identified two plays in Monday’s practice in which Fields seemed tempted to break the pocket to get on the move but didn’t.
“He was like: ‘Wait. The pocket’s great. Let me chill.’ And it was cool to see him respond that way.”
3. Luke Getsy will spend game days on the sideline rather than in the coaching booth.
The dynamics for a play caller are different close to the action than they are with a bird’s eye view but detached from the intensity. Getsy said he prefers the on-field vantage point and feel.
“There’s just a comfortability of being on the field,” he said. “You can look someone in the eye, have a conversation with them, get to see what they really feel when you’re asking a question. You can have great conversations with everybody on offense and not just the quarterback.
“I’m a feel person. Shoot, when I play golf, if I can’t see it, it gets ugly. But if I can see it and feel it, it goes pretty good. And I’m the same way with this game. I like to see it and feel it. And I feel like I see the game, honestly, better from the field.”
4. Luke Getsy was blunt with his assessment of two young offensive linemen.
Rookie Braxton Jones played 18 snaps at left tackle Saturday and received this feedback from his coordinator: “It’s got to be better.”
Still, it’s notable that the Bears removed Jones with the other starting offensive linemen, clearly feeling he has the strongest chance to be their Week 1 starter at left tackle. And even with obvious need for improvement, Getsy feels encouraged about the direction of Jones’ development.
“I would say for a guy who just got in here and has been put in one of the toughest positions in our game, he handled it really (well) for a first crack at it,” Getsy said. “But we’ve got to get him going.”
Teven Jenkins, meanwhile, played 36 snaps at right tackle with some strong moments and a handful of mistakes. Jenkins mixed in at right guard with the second unit for much of Monday’s practice.
“In our system, guards get stressed mentally more than tackles do,” Getsy said. “So he’s someone where that’s the strength of his game. So we want to try that and see what that looks like within what we’re trying to get done.”
One year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan and its false promises against terrorism
A year after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban have failed to deliver on their promises and are becoming progressively more repressive as they attempt to consolidate power in the country. Experts say current U.S. counterterrorism policies are insufficient to contain the growing threat
Taliban fighters celebrate one year since they seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, outside the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. PA
When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, there were dim hopes that this time would be different.
The Taliban have promised to respect girls’ education and women’s rights, and not to allow the country to become a breeding ground for terrorism, as it did during the Taliban’s previous stint in government before the American intervention of 2001.
But a year after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban have failed to deliver on those promises and are becoming progressively more repressive as they try to consolidate power in the country.
Its record on women’s rights is abysmal, as is its distribution of much-needed humanitarian aid.
Meanwhile, the view that the Taliban could significantly alleviate Western counter-terrorism concerns has only grown more absurd since they first made such promises as part of the 2020 Doha agreement to secure a US exit. The main political ranks of the Taliban remain dominated by wanted terrorists, including members of the influential Haqqani Network terror group.
As scholars who monitor extremist groups in the region, we believe that terrorists in Afghanistan have only grown emboldened in the first year of Taliban rule. And despite successful operations isolated by the United States, including the recent drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, we are still concerned that current United States counterterrorism policies insufficient to contain the growing threat.
False promises
Statements by the Taliban, both before they took power and after, have suggested that the group – publicly, at least – eschews terrorist groups and foreign fighters.
But the latest United Nations security monitoring reports warned that the Taliban was only moving some terrorist groups and individuals to make them more discreet. Additionally, the Taliban allows the continued operation of terrorist training camps, and may even grant citizenship to some foreign fighters, the monitoring team reported in May 2022. Their assessments suggest that al-Qaeda “has a safe haven safe under the Taliban” during the casting. doubts about the intention of the Taliban to contain other terrorist groups, including the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an offshoot of the Islamic State group.
The Taliban’s disregard for its Doha pledge not to allow ‘individuals or groups, including Al-Qaeda, to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies’ has been exposed more recently in the case of al-Zawahiri. Prior to the terror leader’s death, al-Zawahiri resided in downtown Kabul, apparently with the permission, invitation and protection of senior Taliban officials.
Al-Qaeda housing is not isolated. The Taliban have also been reluctant to crack down on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the deadly terrorist ally of the Afghan Taliban in Pakistan that stepped up cross-border attacks on Pakistan following the US withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.
Shelter from terrorists
The circumstances of al-Zawahiri’s death left many unknown. It is unclear who among the Taliban was aware of al-Zawahiri’s presence – the group’s initial statement on the US strike suggested they had “no knowledge of his arrival and residence”. Nor is it immediately obvious how the targeted assassination will affect intra-Taliban dynamics, including for younger and more radical members who could cause senior leaders to react aggressively.
Counterterrorism experts have also expressed concern about other al-Qaeda members the Taliban may be harboring.
What is evident is that at least some high-ranking Taliban felt comfortable enough, despite their public engagements, to welcome a terrorist leader who continued to incite violence against the West until when he died.
The repercussions of this decision could further hamper the stability and well-being of Afghanistan. If the Taliban continues to fail in its commitments to avoid harboring militants, the country will likely remain an international pariah, which will only compound its endemic problems and potentially steer Afghanistan into another civil war.
Resistance to the Taliban regime
Despite their seemingly rapid takeover of the country in August 2021, the Taliban have yet to exert full control over all of Afghanistan.
In addition to the severe economic crisis, pockets of resistance persist and, in some regions, appear to be growing. Reports suggest that by spring 2022, the number of armed groups challenging the authority of the Taliban had increased significantly. Among them are a splinter faction of the Taliban led by an ethnic Hazara commander named Mawlawi Mehdi and the National Resistance Front led by the son of Ahmad Shah Mahsud, the deceased former leader of the anti-Northern Alliance. -Taliban.
The Taliban have since deployed tens of thousands of their fighters to suppress the two groups.
Additionally, in May 2022, dozens of exiled warlords who fled the country came together to form the High Council of National Resistance. The council’s leaders demand a stake in their country’s future or else, in the words of Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, “Afghanistan will experience civil war once again.”
And then there is the challenge posed by ISIS-K. We warned in February 2021 and again in October that US drones and Taliban animosity towards ISIS would not be enough to stop the group’s revival and violence. Indeed, in January 2022, we traced the resurgence of the Islamic State under its new leader, from its exhaustion after years of loss of personnel and territory due to military operations, to the revived threat that the group poses today. today. The deadly consequences of this resurgence manifested themselves on August 26, 2021, in an attack that left at least 100 dead, including 13 American soldiers.
Currently, ISIS-K is in the midst of two key campaigns. The first aims to build a broad militant base that relies on local populations and regional militant groups. The second is a campaign to delegitimize the Taliban through attacks and propaganda aimed at exposing the Taliban’s incompetence and portraying the Taliban government as illegitimate.
Over time – and with the support of the Islamic State core group in Iraq and Syria and other resistance groups that are draining Taliban resources – we believe that ISIS-K has the potential to undermine the governance of the Taliban while expanding its own influence.
A global threat?
Emboldened militant groups in Afghanistan pose a threat not only to the country itself, but also to the region and potentially the global community.
The Taliban’s success in retaking Afghanistan encouraged an already resurgent Pakistani Taliban to continue a campaign of violence and press for political concessions from the Pakistani government.
Likewise, the global network of Al-Qaeda affiliates drew inspiration from the Taliban victory. And despite the symbolic blow of al-Zawahiri’s death, many of these affiliates in the Middle East and Africa are operationally unaffected by the fallout from the US strike.
Despite the success of this operation, debate continues over the effectiveness of America’s over the horizon counterterrorism strategy, which involves launching surgical strikes and special operations raids from outside the country.
Operation al-Zawahiri demonstrated that reliable intelligence can effectively target high-level terrorists. But counterterrorism experts, including ourselves, remain concerned about the ability of such strikes to effectively target lesser militants who nevertheless play a vital role in day-to-day operations.
To strengthen the strategy, the United States could seek stronger relations with resistance groups hostile to the Taliban, as well as with neighboring countries in Central Asia, such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in order to strengthen intelligence. needed to carry out actions on the horizon. strikes. But such partnerships would not be without drawbacks, including further isolating the Taliban.
International diplomatic efforts and US counterterrorism operations, as well as internal pressure from resistance groups and jihadist rivalries, could encourage the Taliban to change their ways.
But if the second year of Taliban rule does not produce meaningful change, the outlook for the country and its citizens is likely to only get worse.
The Best Zoo With Animals In The World (2022 Edition)
Looking for the best zoo with animals in the world? We’ve got you covered with this list of zoo for animals that are devoted to animals and conservation, both on and off-site! Visiting the zoo to see animals from around the world has long been a popular pastime among people of all ages and from all walks of life. There are zoos for kids as well as adults and an assortment of animals from all around the world. These are our picks for the best zoos with animals in the world (2022 edition). Happy travels!
Bronx Zoo New York
Looking for the best zoo near you? Check out the Bronx Zoo in New York! This world-famous zoo is home to over 4,000 animals from 650 different species. The Bronx Zoo has something for everyone, with exhibits ranging from tigers and lions to gorillas and monkeys. Plus, the zoo offers educational programs and opportunities to get up close and personal with some of the animals.
Blank Park Zoo
Assuming you are in the United States, the best zoo with animals would be the Blank Park Zoo. This is based on research on animal husbandry, land-to-animal ratio, naturalistic settings, and other factors. The zoo near me may not have as many animals as the large zoos, but if it is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, then it meets high standards for animal care.
Monterey Bay Aquarium
In 2022, the best zoo with animals in the world will be the Monterey Bay Aquarium. This world-renowned aquarium is located on Cannery Row in Monterey, California, and is known for its impressive exhibits and dedication to marine conservation. Some of the must-see attractions at the Monterey Bay Aquarium include the Ocean’s Edge Wing, kelp forest, and jellyfish exhibit.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom is one of the best zoos in the world for animals. The staff is attentive and the animals are well-cared for. Plus, there are plenty of things to see and do at the zoo. If you’re looking for a zoo near me, Animal Kingdom is a great choice.
Smithsonian National Zoological Park
The Smithsonian National Zoological Park is located in Washington, D.C., and is one of the best zoos in the world. The zoo has over 2,000 animals from more than 390 species. The zoo also has a breeding program for endangered species. Zoo Delhi is also a great place to see animals from all over the world.
Riverbanks Zoo And Garden
It is the best place to see animals from all over the world. The zoo has more than 2,000 animals and 500 species of birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Riverbanks Zoo is open 365 days a year and is located in Columbia, South Carolina.
Singapore Zoo
In 2022, the best zoo with animals in the world will be Singapore Zoo. Here, animals are not only well-cared for, but they also have ample space to roam and explore. The staff is passionate about providing visitors with an up-close and personal experience with the animals, and there are plenty of opportunities to learn more about the wildlife through talks and tours.
San Diego Wild Animal Park
The San Diego Wild Animal Park is one of the best zoos in the world for animals. They have a large variety of animals, including many endangered species. The zoo also has a great educational program that teaches people about animals and their habitats. The park is also very clean and well-maintained.
National Zoological Park
As the best zoo with animals in the world, Zoo Delhi is a top destination for those who love to see and learn about different types of animals. Delhi is also known for it’s best historical places. The zoo has an impressive variety of animals, from tigers and lions to elephants and gorillas. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with the animals at Zoo Delhi. In addition to the standard exhibits, the zoo also offers behind-the-scenes tours, educational programs, and even overnight stays in some of the animal enclosures.
To conclude, the best zoo with animals in the world is still yet to be determined. This is due to the many different variables that come into play when making such a decision. However, based on the information gathered, it seems that the Zurich Zoo in Switzerland and Zoo Delhi have a good chance of being crowned the best zoo with animals in the world in 2022.
How can we help humans thrive billions of years from now? This philosopher has a plan
William MacAskill’s book, What we owe in the future, urges the humans of today to protect the humans of tomorrow – an idea he calls long-termism. Here are some of his not very modest proposals.
(Image credit: Matt Crockett)
Long US Dollar Still Most Crowded Trade – BofA Fund Manager Survey
- Investor sentiment remains bearish in August
- But more “apocalyptically bearish” on inflation hopes, rate shocks may end in coming quarters
- Long USD remains the most crowded trade
- Uninvested cash levels drop to 5.7% from 6.1% in July, but ‘still very high’
Some results from the latest BofA Global Fund Manager Survey for the month of August. Interestingly, most respondents noted that current sentiment is still too bearish for an immediate reversal and they remain “patient bears”. On top of that, investors staying long on the dollar speaks to overall market sentiment as recession risks are heightened and the Fed’s pivot is still off limits.
