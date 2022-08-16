News
The United States and South Korea will begin extensive military exercises next week
Seoul, South Korea — The United States and South Korea will begin next week their largest combined military training in years against an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which is mounting weapons tests and nuclear war threats against Seoul and Washington, the South Korean army announced on Tuesday.
The allied summer exercises, which will take place from August 22 to September 1 in South Korea under the name Ulchi Freedom Shield, will include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of soldiers.
The drills underscore Washington and Seoul’s commitment to restoring full-scale training after canceling some of their regular drills and reducing others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with Pyongyang and due to COVID-19 concerns.
The U.S. Department of Defense also said the U.S., South Korean, and Japanese navies participated in missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises off Hawaii from August 8-14, which , he said, were aimed at strengthening trilateral cooperation in the face of North Korean challenges.
While the United States and South Korea describe their exercises as defensive, Ulchi Freedom Shield will almost surely draw an angry reaction from North Korea, which describes all Allied training as invasion rehearsals and has used them to justify its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.
Before they were suspended or reduced, the United States and South Korea held major joint exercises each spring and summer in South Korea. Those in the spring had been highlighted by live-fire exercises involving a wide range of land, air and sea assets and typically involving around 10,000 American troops and 200,000 Koreans.
Tens of thousands of Allied soldiers had taken part in the summer exercises, which consisted mainly of computer simulations to refine joint decision-making and planning, although the South Korean military this time emphasized relaunch of large-scale field training.
Officials from Seoul’s Defense Ministry and its Joint Chiefs of Staff did not comment on the number of U.S. and South Korean troops who would participate in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian Shield.
The exercises, which will begin with a four-day South Korean civil defense training program led by government employees, will include drills simulating joint attacks, frontline reinforcements with weapons and fuel, and withdrawals of weapons of mass destruction.
Allies will also train in drone attacks and other new warfare developments shown during Russia’s war on Ukraine and practice joint military-civilian responses to attacks on seaports, airports and major industrial facilities such as semiconductor factories.
“The greatest significance of (Ulchi Freedom Shield) is that it standardizes combined South Korea-US exercises and field training, (contributing) to the reconstruction of the South Korea-US alliance. United and Combined Defense Posture,” Moon Hong-sik said, a Defense Ministry spokesperson told a press briefing.
Some experts say North Korea may be using the drills as an excuse to stir up tensions.
The North has previously warned of ‘deadly’ retaliation against South Korea over its COVID-19 outbreak, which it says was caused by anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other items being carried across the border by balloons launched by southern activists. There are fears that the North Korean threat, issued last week by the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, portends a provocation, which could include a major nuclear or missile test or even border skirmishes.
In an interview with Associated Press Television last month, Choe Jin, deputy director of a think tank run by Pyongyang’s foreign ministry, said the United States and South Korea would face problems. “unprecedented” security if they did not abandon their campaign of hostile military pressure. against the North, including joint military exercises.
Kim Jun-rak, spokesman for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the South Korean and US military were closely monitoring North Korean military activities and facilities.
Animosity has been building on the Korean peninsula since nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea were derailed in early 2019 over the trade for release from crippling US-led sanctions. against the North and measures to disarm the North.
Kim Jong Un has since said he is strengthening his nuclear deterrent in the face of “gangster-like” US pressure and has halted all cooperation with the South. Exploiting a division in the UN Security Council over Russia’s war on Ukraine, North Korea has ramped up weapons testing at a record pace this year, conducting more than 30 ballistic launches. They included the country’s first demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missile technology since 2017 and other tests of tactical systems designed to be armed with small nuclear weapons on the battlefield.
Kim punctuated his trial spree with repeated warnings that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons in conflicts with South Korea and the United States, which experts say points to an escalating nuclear doctrine. which could further worry its neighbors.
South Korea and US officials said North Korea was also preparing for its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have developed a thermonuclear warhead to fit its ICBMs.
Section 144 imposed in Telangana village after very chief stabbed to death
Frontman Tammineni Krishnaiah had joined TRS after leaving CPM some time ago. Telangana Rural Police registered a case based on some evidence and an investigation into the case was started.
After a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was stabbed to death on Monday, Article 144 has been implemented in Telangana village of Teladarupally in Khammam district of Telangana. Minutes after raising the flag to celebrate Independence Day, he was reportedly murdered by four unidentified individuals. The incident happened when Tammineni Krishnaiah was cycling back after raising the national flag.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khammam District, a four-person vehicle with four passengers approached the entrance to Teldarupally and struck the man, killing him on the spot and then fleeing.
“We have information that four people committed it (the murder) and we have formed four teams to find their location. The body is being transferred to the hospital for an autopsy,” the CPA said on Monday, quoted by the ANI news agency.
“We have dispersed the crowd and based on the evidence cases will be registered. The case is registered and investigation is ongoing at the rural police station. Section 144 is imposed on Teladarupally gram panchayat,” said the police commissioner.
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
“No one will be above the law”
-
In 2016, Trump vowed that his administration would “enforce” the laws regarding classified documents.
-
“No one is above the law,” said Trump, who was then a presidential candidate.
-
Trump is now under investigation by the DOJ over whether he mishandled top secret documents.
A video of former President Donald Trump from 2016 – when he was still on the campaign trail – has surfaced, and it hasn’t aged well.
The August 2016 clip was posted to Twitter this week by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski. In the video, the then-presidential candidate promises to take a tough line to protect classified information.
“On political corruption, we will restore honor to our government,” Trump said.
“In my administration, I will apply all the laws concerning the protection of classified information,” he promises.
“No one will be above the law,” he adds.
About six years after the shooting, Trump is now under investigation by the Justice Department into whether he mishandled classified documents he kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. .
While executing a search warrant at the property last Monday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were classified as top secret and related to nuclear weapons. According to the warrant, the Justice Department is looking into whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.
In February, the National Archives and Records Administration removed 15 boxes of documents from the property.
For his part, Trump denied any wrongdoing and claimed without justification that he had declassified all the documents he kept at his Florida home. If Trump is found guilty of violating the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence.
Read the original article on Business Insider
After Google’s ‘Blood In The Streets’ Warning, Apple Is Laying Off Employees
New Delhi:
Following Google’s “blood in the streets” warning to its staff, Apple Inc. has now laid off many of its employees in a bid to restrict hiring and spending, according to a report.
According to Bloomberg, Apple has laid off about 100 contract recruiters tasked with hiring new employees for the world’s most valuable company.
Workers whose contracts were terminated were told they would receive payment and medical benefits for two weeks. Recruiters who are full-time employees were retained, according to the report.
Apple told the laid-off workers that the cuts were made because of the company’s current financial needs. CEO Tim Cook said last month that Apple would be “deliberate” in its spending.
“We believe in investing during the recession,” said Tim Cook, quoted by Bloomberg. “And so we will continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.”
Previously, tech giant Google warned its employees, warning them of layoffs if results did not improve.
Google will conduct a “comprehensive review of sales productivity and productivity in general” and that if next quarter results “don’t improve, there will be blood in the streets,” department employees said commercial of Google Cloud.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said earlier this month that he was unhappy with the work of many employees. According to Pichai, Google’s productivity is lower than it should be.
Project DIVA International accompanies girls in their dreams
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sky is the limit. We’ve all heard the saying, but for a Minnesota woman, it’s not just a saying.
Neda Kellogg makes the seemingly impossible possible for young girls, helping them realize their dreams and reach their full potential.
She’s only 12, but Leeanna Pineda is aiming pretty high. For the first time, Pineda pilots an airplane.
“There are a lot of feelings right now,” she said. “I’m going to feel like I’ve achieved everything I wanted to do.”
The rising eighth-grader is a member of Project DIVA International, a Minnesota-based program started by Kellogg. Now in its 15th year, the program has impacted the lives of 5,000 girls like Pineda.
“If we could give them those life experiences with school, like now Leanna, when she goes to school, she’s going to get what she needs for the vision,” Kellogg said.
A daughter following in her mother’s footsteps.
“She draws courage from me,” said Karen Pineda, Leeanna’s mother.
A second generation connecting their biggest dreams with support to achieve them.
“I’m the eldest daughter of a working family, so I had to learn about myself growing up because my parents were always at work,” Karen Pineda said. “When I got to high school, God blessed me with this new program that Ms. Kellogg started. She didn’t know where the program was going, but somehow the program helped me to come out of my shell.”
“Our goal is for them to have a really good grounding in their inner being,” Kellogg said. “Mental health is so essential for our girls right now.”
Research shows that the pandemic has only increased the need for mental health help among young girls. Kellogg hopes her program can be a space for girls to heal and discover who they are and who they want to be.
“We’re giving black girls, black Native American girls, descendants of slaves, a space to really be,” Kellogg said. “He teaches girls early on that they can take ownership of how they feel and what they envision early on, they don’t have to wait until they’re adults to do that.”
Tony Cadotte is a community partner and owner of Cadotte Aero.
“Every child wants to learn,” he said. “It’s the confidence you get doing that… Whether she keeps flying or not, it’s kind of a metaphor for everything else she could do in life.”
And just like that, a dream comes true.
“I feel amazing. I feel relieved. I don’t know, it’s a lot of emotions. I just got back from my first flight,” Leeanna Pineda said.
A girl who absorbs everything, comes face to face with what is possible.
“When you take your first flight, it’s like touching a cloud and I’ve touched four or five clouds,” said Leeanna Pineda. “There aren’t many other 12-year-olds who can say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m with this band, I can fly a plane.’ “Once I’m 17, I’ll have my pilot’s license. I never thought I’d be able to say that… It’s so good on so many different levels. You can’t really explain it.”
The aviation club is just one of the many offers of the DIVA International project. Others include an entrepreneurship club and academies focusing on travel, investing, business, real estate, career exploration and self-love.
The organization raises funds to make these experiences possible. To donate, learn more or get involved, click here.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing
Chances are you’ve heard of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala before. You might have even heard that he’s one of the richest people in India, with an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion dollars and counting. But do you know how he got his start as one of the most successful stock investors in India? Or what his best investing tips are? In this blog post, we’ll look at some of his most famous quotes on stocks and investing, along with some other insights into how he got where he is today.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Net Worth
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is the chairman and managing director of Rare Enterprises, a commodities trading and broking company. As of March 2021, his estimated net worth is US$5.8 billion. Beginning in 1985 with a capital of *5,000, he made his first big profit in 1986. As of the time of his death, he was estimated to have a net worth of $5.8 billion, making him the 438th richest person in the world[3]. He was an asset management partner at Rare Enterprises. He was an investor, director, and chairman for several companies in addition to being a founder of Akasa Air. His investigation for insider trading was settled with the SEBI in 2021. Jhunjhunwala was called “India’s Warren Buffett” or the “Big Bull of India”, and was known for his bullish outlooks and stock market predictions. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian billionaire investor and trader. He is a value investor and follows the principle of buying stocks when they are undervalued and selling them when they are overvalued. As of August 2022, his net worth is estimated to be US$5.8 billion.
Here Are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing:
“Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of the stock market investor’s life.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“Never invest at unreasonable valuations.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes
“Never run for companies which are in limelight.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio quotes
“Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“If you believe in the growth prospects of a company, invest in the stock and give it sufficient time.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
“Never react and change your investment decisions according to daily business news. Panic selling is a bad habit.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
“Emotional is a sure way to make a loss in stock markets.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks quotes
“See the world as it is, rather than what you would like it to be.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth quotes
In conclusion, these are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 10 quotes on stocks and investing. While some may disagree with his investment strategies, there is no denying that he is one of the most successful investors in India. For those looking to build a portfolio, these quotes provide valuable insights into how to approach the stock market.
The post Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Top 10 Quotes On Stocks And Investing appeared first on MEWS.
4 Marines Killed Norwegian Osprey Crash Was Due To Pilot Error
The US military Osprey that crashed in Norway killing four Marines during a NATO training flight was caused by pilot error.
The MV-223 Osprey with the call sign “Ghost 31”, crashed into the steep side of a valley in Bodø, Norway, on March 18, Corps of Aviation investigators determined. Marines.
Corporal Jacob M. Moore, Gunnery Sergeant James W. Speedy, Captain Ross A. Reynolds, and Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz died in the crash.
“Investigation shows, from video and recovered flight data, that the causative factor in the Ghost 31 crash was pilot error,” as stated in the investigation report.
Investigators said several factors may have caused the accident, including weather conditions, training, maintenance errors, use of recording devices and inexperience in mountainous terrain.
The MV-223 Osprey, nicknamed “The Widow Maker” in the military, was seen performing a series of maneuvers before finally crashing.
“Although we cannot determine which pilot was flying, it is clear that the aircraft performed a series of maneuvers through the Grátádalen valley which caused a loss of altitude, airspeed and turning space. from which Ghost 31 could not recover.”
Following that crash in Norway, in June of this year five more Marines were tragically killed in California after their MV-233 crashed about 150 miles east of San Diego.
This investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the plane to crash.
New York Post
