Trump Org. CFO expected to plead guilty in New York tax case – The Denver Post
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as early as Thursday in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to stem from a lengthy probe into the former president’s company, three people familiar with the case told The Associated Press.
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was due to stand trial in October over allegations he received more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the company, including rent, car payments and tuition fees.
Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and Weisselberg’s attorneys met with the judge assigned to the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, on Monday, according to court records. The judge then scheduled a hearing in the case for 9 a.m. Thursday, but did not say why.
The people who spoke to the AP did so on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. They said the purpose of Thursday’s hearing was for Weisselberg to plead guilty, but warned that plea deals sometimes fall apart before they are finalized in court.
Weisselberg’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante Jr., told The New York Times on Monday that Weisselberg was engaged in plea negotiations to resolve the case, but did not specify the terms of a possible plea deal. Reached by the AP, Gravante declined to comment.
The Times, citing two people with knowledge of the case, said Weisselberg should be sentenced to five months in prison, which would make him eligible for release after about 100 days. The deal would not require Weisselberg to testify or cooperate in any way with an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.
Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is also charged in the case but does not appear to be involved in the plea deal talks. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for the Trump Organization.
News of Weisselberg’s plea bargains came days after the judge denied requests from his attorneys and the Trump Organization to dismiss the case. The judge dropped a criminal tax evasion charge against the company citing the statute of limitations, but more than a dozen other charges remain.
In seeking the dismissal of the case, Weisselberg’s attorneys argued that prosecutors in the Democratic-run District Attorney’s Office were punishing him for not providing prejudicial information against the former president.
The judge rejected that argument, saying the evidence presented to the grand jury was legally sufficient to support the charges.
Weisselberg, who turned 75 on Monday, is the only Trump leader charged in the years-long criminal investigation opened by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who went to the Supreme Court to securing Trump’s tax records. Vance’s successor, Alvin Bragg, is now overseeing the investigation. Several other Trump executives have been granted immunity to testify before a grand jury in the case.
Prosecutors alleged that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization conspired to provide unofficial compensation to senior executives, including Weisselberg, for 15 years. Weisselberg alone was charged with defrauding the federal government, state, and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and unearned tax refunds.
The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny, carried a potential sentence of five to 15 years in prison. Tax evasion charges against the company carry a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is greater.
Trump was not charged in the criminal investigation, but prosecutors noted that he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. Trump, who called the New York investigations a “political witch hunt,” said his company’s actions were common practice in the real estate industry and not a crime.
Last week, Trump sat for deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ parallel civil investigation into allegations that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of loans. assets. Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
In the months following Weisselberg’s arrest, the criminal investigation appeared to be progressing toward a possible indictment of Trump himself, but the investigation slowed, a grand jury was disbanded and a top prosecutor left afterward. Bragg’s inauguration in January – though he insists it’s ongoing.
___
Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak. Send confidential tips by visiting
Twins hold off Royals late in 4-2 victory
The Twins built their early control of the American League Central on the backs of division opponents, going 16-6 against Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland through May 29 to take a five-game lead — their biggest of the season.
It hasn’t been that easy since, but the Twins will have to do it again if they’re to retake the division lead down the stretch and win the Central for the third time in four years. Monday was a good start.
Joe Ryan pitched a solid 5⅓ innings, and Max Kepler broke an 0-for-29 skid with three hits, including an RBI double, as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 22,003 at Target Field.
Jose Miranda, Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez also drove in runs for the Twins, all with singles off Royals starter Kris Bubic (2-7) as Minnesota improved to 12-14 against the Central since May 30, 28-20 overall.
Starting Tuesday against the Royals, the Twins play Central Division opponents in 25 of their last 48 regular-season games. They improved to 7-4 against Kansas City and have a winning record against every Central Division team except for first-place Cleveland (5-6).
Those two teams are scheduled to play eight times in September, including a five-game series in Cleveland Sept. 16-19. With the Guardians’ doubleheader split against Detroit on Monday, the Twins are two games back.
Ryan (9-5) gave up a two-out, two-run home run to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning before settling down to retire 12 of the last 19 batters he faced. He walked Pasquantino to start the sixth, then surrendered a double off the right field wall to Michael Massey before fanning Nate Eaton for his sixth strikeout.
That brought Caleb Thielbar out of the bullpen to face left-hander Nicky Pratto, but Royals manager Mike Matheny pinch-hit Brent Rooker, who was traded this spring from Minnesota to San Diego, then to Kansas City. He popped out to left field for the second out, and Thielbar struck out pinch-hitter Michael A. Taylor to get out of the jam with the Twins’ 4-2 lead intact.
Four Twins relievers combined to throw 2⅔ scoreless innings: Thielbar, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran and Jorge López. Duran fanned two in a 1-2-3 eighth, and López followed with a tense ninth, putting runners at first and third with a leadoff double and one-out single. But López got leadoff hitter MJ Melendez to ground into a 3-6-3 double play for his 21st save of the season and second in four opportunities since being traded to Minnesota.
The Bachelorette: Why Gabby said an emotional goodbye to Nate
Elsewhere, Rachel chose zack for his one-on-one date in Amsterdam, which was not suitable Tino.
“You can’t help when you don’t get the date card like, ‘What the fuck?’” Tino said. “Right now, all I have the privilege of knowing is that this week’s scoreboard shows Zach winning the incredible one-on-one. And it’s his second. It’s quite gutted.”
After an afternoon galloping through fields of tulips and a romantic dinner in the middle of an art museum – in which Zach revealed he had recently lost 85 pounds and the two bonded over their appreciation of the value of therapy – Rachel gave Zach a rose and an official invite to hometown dates next week.
After a touching goodbye to Nate, Gabby gave her remaining guys a group date that was supposed to be sexy, but ended up being incredibly awkward. After entering a darkened room, they were introduced to a sex expert dressed in all leather and holding a huge whip.
The men were put through a bunch of different exercises, meant to test their sexual fetishes. Johnny was the only guy to fully embrace the experience, while the others were mostly laughing and looking uncomfortable.
“I was kind of hoping that today would be a deep dive into who we are and what we stand for,” Logan said. “I’m just lying on a shag rug, blindfolded, waiting for her to rub whipped cream on my nipples.”
Speaking of Logan, Host Jesse Palmer revealed to Gabby that after the band date, Logan tested positive for COVID, causing that night’s cocktail party to be canceled.
Logan’s future on the show has never been expressly addressed, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to the competition.
Comedian Teddy Ray’s body was found in a swimming pool, authorities say
The body of Southern California comedian Teddy Ray, whose death was widely reported over the weekend, was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, authorities said Monday.
The pool is at a residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The area is near Palm Springs, in the desert about two hours east of Los Angeles.
The Sheriff’s Department identifies Ray as Theodore Brown, 32, and says he is a resident of Gardena, a town in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County.
The cause and manner of death are under investigation, but the sheriff’s department said in its statement, “No signs of foul play have been located.”
His survivors were not immediately known. His death has sparked sadness and reflection on social networks.
The Comedy Central television channel tweeted: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved entertainer. He will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
TV Personality Desus Nice tweeted“rip teddy ray, it was real.”
Production company of actor and comedian Issa Rae tweeted“Rest in Power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets! »
The ‘All Def’ Instagram account said: “Teddy Ray is awesome…his laugh alone would make us all smile and laugh with him. To know him was to love him.”
Ray’s entertainment credits go back nearly 10 years, and his first television appearance is widely credited to BET’s “Comic View.”
He has also appeared in several television comedy specials, both as a supporting act and as a stand-up star. His credits include HBO’s “All Def Comedy”, HBO Max’s “Pause With Sam Jay” and season eight of MTV’s “Wild N’ Out”.
Comedy Central has featured Ray on several specials, and he’s opened for Katt Williams and David Spade.
Hailing from the Los Angeles area, Ray shot to comedy stardom in three years after grabbing an open mic in Santa Monica, Calif., “to crack a few little jokes on a chilly Saturday,” according to a biography published by the comedy club franchise. Improv.
On Ray’s birthday, July 30, an Instagram post to his account included a photo of him in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and the statement, “Lord, thank you for another ride around this burning sun.”
FAA warns staff shortage will delay flights to New York
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it was cutting flights in the New York area due to staffing shortages.
Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark (New Jersey) Liberty International airports, the FAA said.
The agency said passengers should check with their airline for information on particular flights.
“Due to the availability of personnel tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.
The statement implied the shortage was expected among air traffic controllers, but the FAA did not specify which employees were absent, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond when asked for more details.
Flights at LaGuardia were halted for more than an hour and planes at Newark were facing average delays of 44 minutes by late afternoon, according to an FAA website.
Airlines and the FAA traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airline charges centered on a flight control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staff there.
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines said FAA personnel issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida they would like to schedule.
Until the FAA’s announcement, Monday had been a better-than-usual day for the nation’s air transportation system. About 200 flights nationwide had been canceled and nearly 3,500 other flights had been delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The average August day through Sunday included about 670 cancellations and more than 6,200 delays.
Australian wage data due on Wednesday August 17, 2022 – preview
Westpac outlines payroll data expected mid-week from Australia on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 01:30 GMT:
- We believe that if there was ever a time for wages to regain some relationship with broader labor market indicators, the end of 2022 and into 2023 must be it.
- Anecdotal evidence suggests that wage pressures have built as employers raised wages in an effort to lure workers into a tight labor market. But the WPI is a very pure, quality-adjusted measure of hourly wage rates that can be slow to change compared to broader measures of labor costs. As such, we have forecast a 0.9% upside in June, but suggest the risks are on the downside. If the WPI published a larger number, it would be a surprise suggesting that we are indeed in a period of very high wage inflation.
—
An upside surprise would be a positive contribution for the Australian dollar, it would not suggest any slowdown in the RBA’s upcoming rate hikes over the next few months.
—
This ForexLive economic data calendar snapshot, access it here.
- The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
- The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
Wheelchair football tournament held at College of Lake County; athletes “played their hearts out” – The Denver Post
More than 100 wheelchair football athletes from across the United States competed in the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association Home Tournament Aug. 13-14 at the College of Lake County in Grayslake.
Wheelchair football athletes strive to “push what is possible for people with disabilities and show that football is for everyone”, said Karalyn Stott, senior program manager at Move United, an organization in non-profit and partner of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
“These guys have been competing hard this weekend.”
The GLASA Chicago Bears team hosted their first USA Wheelchair Football League home tournament and placed fourth out of seven teams. The Green Bay Packers team won the first place trophy.
This was the second year of the USA Wheelchair Football League tournament.
GLASA is a non-profit organization based in Lake Forest that offers more than 20 adaptive and Paralympic sports throughout the year, including the competitive GLASA Chicago Bears team and recreational wheelchair football.
The USA Wheelchair Football League is a Move United program made possible through support from the partnership between the National Football League (NFL) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).
Tournament competition kicked off Saturday morning with two playing fields taking place simultaneously throughout the day in reconfigured parking lots. Sunday was overcast and 67 degrees for the 2 p.m. league games.
“Just to showcase the athletes, just to showcase the sport of wheelchair soccer, it’s amazing,” said Cindy Housner of Wadsworth, Executive Director and Founder of GLASA.
“We’ve had fans from all over the Midwest, in fact, the country, and this is a great opportunity to really grow the sport of wheelchair soccer.”
Chicago Bears alumnus Kaseem Sinceno of the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago served as honorary GLASA Chicago Bears coach during Sunday’s game.
“As an NFL athlete, I see guys getting hurt and different things happening all the time,” Sinceno said. “So when you have a permanent injury like this, it’s important to come out, just support the guys and let them know we’re with them.
“They have big hearts, they still love the game,” Sinceno said. “They are always ready to do whatever it takes to get onto the pitch, even if it’s in a wheelchair.”
The coach of the GLASA Chicago Bears wheelchair football team is Jason Sfire of North Barrington, Chairman of the GLASA Board of Directors.
Being associated with the Chicago Bears “is a lifelong dream,” said Sfire, who played college football, tennis and wrestling at Lake Zurich High School and graduated in 1992.
Brian Pezze of Streamwood, a newcomer to the GLASA Chicago Bears wheelchair team, served in the United States Marine Corps in the late 2000s.
“It’s fun, it’s exciting,” Pezze said of being on the team.
Gustavo Silva of Crystal Lake, manager of youth football and community programs for the Chicago Bears, said the Bears have had a relationship with GLASA for many years.
“So last year when we learned that GLASA was going to be one of the first teams to have a wheelchair football team, and they wanted to be called the Chicago Bears, we were thrilled to partner to them. We were successful in earning them the right to be called the Chicago Bears. We were just excited and they were just happy with the relationship.
He explained that GLASA has the same kind of goals as the Bears.
“Our goals are to develop football by making it more inclusive, by making it accessible and by making it fair. And that is exactly what wheelchair football is,” Silva added.
Sfire recognized the Chicago Bears.
“Incredible huge thank you (to the Bears),” Sfire said. “They see us as an extension of them and that’s an honor.”
