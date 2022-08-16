Finance
Using Unique Customer Service to Improve Business
My family owns a small antiques business and, although I don’t work there full-time, I’ve learned that they get and keep most of their customers by using a unique brand of customer service.
It all starts with the coffee aisle. My mother keeps a counter with coffee, tee and snack foods in the middle of her main room. In an antiques shop, that’s usually unheard of. After all, those sorts of things have the potential to damage the merchandise. However, my mother would rather have happy customers and a very occasional accident and the strategy works well for her.
Another thing that makes her shop unique is that it’s pet-friendly. In fact, she has a chihuahua dog, Toby, who loves to greet her customers. Many of her regular shoppers bring in their dogs and some even bring in unique companions, like parrots. People love being able to shop with their entire family, including the family pet.
In addition to those things, there’s also a counter with free items, raffles to support local causes, like the fire department, and complimentary newspapers and magazines about area attractions. In general, the place has a very friendly and memorable feel.
Having a memorable feel is what owning a small business is all about, after all. In this economy, you better hope that your business is as memorable as my mother’s. So, start a suggestion box or a poll to see what your customers want and do your best to give it to them. That way, they’ll keep coming back.
How to Do Digital Marketing for Local Business
Local marketing can work for any online business whether you really are only local to the place you want to market to or whether you’re a global business.
Start a Local Niche Group on Facebook
The remarkable thing about Facebook is that you can create as many groups as you want to. You can create them for different locations so that you can learn more about your audience in those local areas. Doing this will give you an inside into their thoughts and problems that you can use everywhere.
Add Your Business to Local Directories
One thing you must be careful about is that many directories don’t let you have more than one listing per phone number. You can get more numbers via some of the online services like Google Voice and others.
Contribute Content to Local News Outlets
Locally there are magazines, newspapers, TV shows, radio shows and more that you can be interviewed on, submit content to, and more. Give them a reason to want to feature your story, and you’ll soon become a local celebrity.
Host a Local Contest
You can kick things off by hosting an online contest for your audience who live in specific locations only. Choose a contest that causes buzz. For example, get participants to make a video that can be easily shared.
Optimize Your Site for Local Search
This won’t cost you much at all. Set up your site, or at least a page on your site with local search terms. Don’t keyword stuff, think about the words and the content you put on that page before doing it. You want visitors to feel special when they visit.
Be Easily Accessible
If you want to be trusted by local people, you need to communicate with them. You need to allow them to email you and contact you easily. Don’t hide any of your contact information and make sure they can do it easily.
Get More Reviews
Set up a system that enables you to get more reviews. Set up your autoresponder to automatically ask for reviews after your customer has had enough time to experience results.
Create More Locally Focused Content
When you are focusing on a location consider creating more locally focused content. You may have to get creative doing it, but adding local events, and other related information to your content will help.
Create an Influencer Marketing Campaign
One fast way to break into any local market is to find local influencers to mention your name or product. You can often work with multiple influencers at the same time too.
Fatty Liver – The Truth About Olive Leaf Extract to Reduce Fatty Liver
How can a little glossy green olive leaf reduce fatty liver? Because a natural substance in olive leaf extract can lower your blood sugar.
And lowering your blood sugar may be the most important way to reduce fatty liver naturally. At least that’s what some researchers say.
Let me explain. Specifically, olive leaf extract has been tested and shown to contain a powerful natural ingredient that can reduce blood sugar and, thereby, reduce fatty liver.
Olive Leaf Extract
Olive leaf extract is a natural compound extracted from olive tree leaves. Olive leaves are widely used as remedies in Europe and Mediterranean countries where herbal extracts, powders, and teas, are traditionally prescribed as effective forms of treatment.
You can find natural supplements that contain olive leaf extract in most drug stores or pharmacies.
Control Blood Sugar
Results of a clinical study reported in the Journal of Medicinal Food, July 2012, suggest olive leaf extract can control the level of sugar in your blood:
The clinical study tested 79 adults with Type 2 Diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is defined by the U.S. National Library of Medicine as: “a lifelong (chronic) disease in which there are high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood.” Type 2 diabetes is commonly found in people who have fatty liver disease.
In the study, some participants took a supplement that contained olive leaf extract while others in the group took a placebo. Researchers gave the participants olive leaf extract in 500 mg oral tablet form once daily every day for 14 weeks.
At the end of the study, the test results showed marked improvements in people who took the supplement. They had a remarkable drop in their blood sugar levels (compared to participants in the placebo group) and maintained more stable glucose levels.
The researchers concluded:
“Olive leaf extract may be an effective adjunct therapy that normalizes glucose homeostasis in individuals with diabetes.” In short, “homeostasis” is the ability of a body to maintain internal stability and metabolic equilibrium.
In other words, this powerful supplement looks promising to keep your blood sugar under control–which is the most important factor to reduce your fatty liver naturally.
Reduce Fatty Liver
A researcher in nutrition and metabolism published a report in Diabetic Medicine, Sept 2012, that confirms:
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a metabolic syndrome that is strongly associated with poor blood sugar control.
Common sugar-related problems linked to fatty liver are:
- High blood sugar
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Weight gain
- Insulin resistance
- Slow metabolism
Researchers say olive leaves contain “several bioactive compounds” with the potential to reduce and regulate blood sugar levels.
These medical reports show incredible potential for people who want to take care of their liver. Now you know more about what you can do to take care of your liver, too. Imagine the relief when that dull heavy ache in your swollen liver is gone.
It’s clear, evidence shows the little green olive leaf may be powerful enough to lower your blood sugar and reduce fatty liver naturally.
And that’s a powerful truth.
Turmeric to Spice Up Your Health
Various Traditional cultures have always known that food can be medicine, when used wisely. For instance, the Chinese and East Indian cuisine is loaded with heavenly spices that not only taste good but are also good for many common ailments. In addition, science is now suggesting that these very spices may actually prevent many chronic disease as well as possibly some cancer.
Turmeric, also known as cumerin, has a long history of use in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. Used for centuries to treat inflammation and swelling, it was incorporated into East Indian cuisine as a major component of curries and spices of the region. Having a rather strong, pungent, peppery flavor, it is popular even today in western cultures. Western medicine has only recently begun to study this yellow spice.
Turmeric and Arthritis
Turmeric contains curcumin and curcuminoids, which are powerful anti-inflammatory phytochemicals that act as natural cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors in the body, and inhibit the production of the prostaglandins that cause inflammation and swelling. Indian researchers found that tumeric relieved joint pain and swelling in people with arthritis every bit as well as prescription nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) without side effects such as abdominal bleeding or stomach upset. Unlike the drugs, which are associated with significant toxic effects (ulcer formation, decreased white blood cell count, intestinal bleeding), curcumin produces no toxicity.
Clinical studies have substantiated that curcumin also exerts very powerful antioxidant effects. As an antioxidant, curcumin is able to neutralize free radicals, chemicals that can travel through the body and cause great amounts of damage to healthy cells and cell membranes. This is important in many diseases, such as arthritis, where free radicals are responsible for the painful joint inflammation and eventual damage to the joints. Turmeric’s combination of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects explains why many people with joint disease find relief when they use the spice regularly. In a recent study of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, curcumin was compared to phenylbutazone and produced comparable improvements in shortened duration of morning stiffness, lengthened walking time, and reduced joint swelling.
Turmeric and Cholesterol
Curcumin may be able to prevent the oxidation of cholesterol in the body. Since oxidized cholesterol is what damages blood vessels and builds up in the plaques that can lead to heart attack or stroke, preventing the oxidation of new cholesterol may help to reduce the progression of atherosclerosis and diabetic heart disease. In addition, turmeric is a good source of vitamin B6, which is needed to keep homocysteine levels from getting too high. Homocysteine, an intermediate product of an important cellular process called methylation, is directly damaging to blood vessel walls. High levels of homocysteine are considered a significant risk factor for blood vessel damage, atherosclerotic plaque build-up, and heart disease; while a high intake of vitamin B6 is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.
In research published in the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, when 10 healthy volunteers consumed 500 mg of curcumin per day for 7 days, not only did their blood levels of oxidized cholesterol drop by 33%, but their total cholesterol droped 11.63% , and their HDL (good cholesterol) increased by 29%! (Soni KB, Kuttan R).
Turmeric and Neurodegenerative Disease
Growing evidence suggests that turmeric may afford protection against neurodegenerative diseases. Epidemiological studies show that in elderly Indian populations, among whose diet turmeric is a common spice, levels of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s are very low. Concurrently, experimental research conducted recently found that curcumin does appear to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s in mice. Preliminary studies in mice also suggest that curcumin may block the progression of multiple sclerosis. While it is still unclear how it may afford protection against this degenerative condition, one theory is that it may interrupt the production of IL-2, a protein that can play a key role in the destruction of myelin, the sheath that serves to protect most nerves in the body.
Turmeric and Cancer
Epidemiological studies have linked the frequent use of turmeric to lower rates of breast, prostate, lung and colon cancer; laboratory experiments have shown curcumin can prevent tumors from forming; and research conducted at the University of Texas suggests that even when breast cancer is already present, curcumin can help slow the spread of breast cancer cells to the lungs in mice.
Curcumin, a phytonutrient found in the curry spice turmeric, and quercitin, an antioxidant in onions, reduce both the size and number of precancerous lesions in the human intestinal tract, shows research published in the August 2006 issue of Clinical Gasteroenterology and Hepatology.
Previous observational studies in populations that consume large amounts of curry, as well as animal research, have strongly suggested that curcumin, one of the main ingredients in Asian curries, might be effective in preventing and/or treating cancer in the lower intestine. Similarly, quercetin, an anti-oxidant flavonoid found in a variety of foods including onions, green tea and red wine, has been shown to inhibit growth of colon cancer cell lines in humans and abnormal colorectal cells in animals.
Prostate cancer-the second leading cause of cancer death in American men with 500,000 new cases appearing each year-is a rare occurrence among men in India, whose low risk is attributed to a diet rich in brassica family vegetables and the curry spice, turmeric. There is even evidence that a diet rich in turmeric may decrease the risk of childhood leukemia.
While simply consuming curry, broccoli, cauliflower and onions may not be a diet for everyone to enjoy, you can now reap the benefits of turmeric by taking it as a supplement. Because it is a spice, it can be safely consumed in supplement form.
This spice is delicious on healthy sautéed apples, and healthy steamed cauliflower and/or green beans and onions. Or, for a flavor-rich, low-calorie dip, try adding some turmeric and dried onion to creamy yogurt.
Whether you choose to take your turmeric as a supplement or a food enhancement, spice up your life and improve up your health!
Romantic Couples Only Vacations
Couples only vacations are a fantastic idea if your relationship with your romantic partner needs an injection of new life. Maybe its time to book a sexy adult vacation at a resort or on a cruise. Couples only resorts are a little different than those labeled adults only, as they cater to the two of you and not to adults traveling alone or with a group of friends.
Couples only vacations are sometimes restricted to male and female couples only, with no singles or families allowed. They are especially designed to encourage not only relaxation, but romance! If you are a parent, time away from your kids can actually strengthen your relationship with them as you return from your holiday more patient, more fun to be around, and a role model for them of what living a balanced life looks like. And of course, a couple’s only vacation allows the two of you to meaningfully reconnect in a relaxed environment.
Your couples only vacation might be destination oriented with a particular resort in mind, it may be a cruise, or it could even be a trip to a clothing optional retreat. Perhaps you are honeymooners or celebrating a special anniversary or you are getting married or renewing your vows. Or maybe you just need time alone with your intimate partner. The Internet is full of couples-only resorts and cruises, so many in fact that it is a bit overwhelming and might necessitate the direction of a travel agent who specializes in such a niche.
Most resorts for couples are all-inclusive, which means you don’t have to carry around cash but instead enjoy all the fine cuisine, luxurious accommodations, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, land and water sports, pool towels and one on one service you can tolerate. Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it?
When it comes to relaxing, what could be better than time spent in a sun-drenched tropical paradise of white sand beaches and crystalline blue seas? Favorite couples resorts are splendidly set in the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii. Or you might prefer to spend your special time in Alaska, Australia, or New Zealand.
Many resorts include spa facilities so you have the best of both worlds: the private time with your partner you crave and the fun of sharing the array of pampering, rejuvenation treatments available including such exotic personal care treatments as aromatherapy, hot springs, hot tubs, mud baths, peat pulp baths, sauna, steam baths, body wraps, facials, manicures and pedicures, nutrition and weight guidance, skin treatments like exfoliation, chemical peels and microdermabrasion, yoga, meditation, and even waxing.
On couples only vacations, there is also the option of bringing your children along as many resorts offer babysitting services, kids’ clubs, and social directors where your offspring are kept happily entertained while the two of you enjoy the happy activity of concentrating on each other.
Melaleuca Compared to Shaklee – Weigh in With Industry Heavy Weights
Melaleuca, Inc. compares to Shaklee Corp on many outward levels. Both are popular natural, nutritional health companies that effectively run not in traditional storefront locales and booths at the mall but on the internet. More specifically they are network marketing companies, also known as MLM companies. For anyone unfamiliar with those terms, or who may be confusing them with pyramid scams, a network marketing company is a legal business designed on the premise of independent distributors, not salesman on payroll, promoting an actual product or service. They also encourage potential customers to get involved with the company on a business level as distributors themselves. If you’ve ever met an Avon lady or attended a Jewelry Party in someone’s home, those are great examples of network marketing companies.
In the natural, nutritional health sector of the network marketing world, historically Shaklee Corp’s roots go back the deepest, to 1956. However, since Melaleuca debuted in 1985, both companies were founded before the internet spawned thousands of network marketing companies in the late ’90s. In terms of missions statements, both companies place high priority on offering products with positive environmental impacts. Shaklee boasts being the world’s first company to receive Climate Neutral Certification. Both companies offer a variety of biodegradable home cleansers, and Melaleuca’s namesake is actually the Tea Tree Oil that they use as a natural ingredient in many of their products.
While the target audiences of each company sometimes overlap, in actuality there are several differences in both the specific products available and how they are packaged, as well the marketing strategies used to move them. Shaklee has an obvious advantage because their name has been associated with the health and wellness industry for several decades, which results in a wider demographic association.
Their newest line focuses on the anti aging market, with a food supplement called Vivex, however they also cover vitamins, skincare, cleaning products and even air purifiers, in an effort to address all aspects of healthy living. In contrast Melaleuca, carries the same items but branches more into the home medics department, offering medicine cabinet basics such as aspirin and antacid, as well as dental care and some home decor items, such as candles. This leads to a slight difference in target market, network marketers aside. For Shaklee, many clients attribute things like the economic value of the concentration of their cleaning supplies and their lack of a harsh chemical composition. For Melaleuca the feedback generates from the variety of items to choose from to fulfill auto-shipping requirements and economic value of the ‘bundled’ packaging of the products they offer.
Because both these companies are network marketing companies it is important to examine the business opportunity available. Melaleuca operates under the 5×7 matrix plan, meaning members begin collecting 7% monthly commissions for the first five people enrolled. Bonuses become available after Director status has been achieved, which requires the enrollment of 8 members. This step makes the member eligible for applicable bonuses, however continuing forward to higher levels of Director status, indicated by ascending numerals, is attained only by the creation of Directors in that members downline.
Initial start up fees begin around $299 for start up packages, however that number can vary due to pay per use business tools needed to complete their programs, which are available on their website. Shaklee enrollment is also $299 as well, however the rise in structure is slightly more varied and requires less people in a members downline to move up the ranks. For example the Director status is achieved in the second level with a total of 6 people in the member’s downline. Bonuses are attained through a member’s first enrollee, starting at $50. Shaklee also released a new compensation plan in conjunction with their newest product Vivix, called the Tru-Infinity plan which enables members enrolled to receive bonuses to an unlimited degree from their downline.
Down Sized: Now What?
State of Mind:
At your desk working, maybe you just finished a teleconference, your boss calls; “Can you meet me in xyz meeting room?” It’s an infrequent request, but not alarming. You walk in and see your boss and an HR representative, a rush of emotions hit you; anger, sadness, embarrassment. You’re walked out of the building by security, in front of your now ex-colleagues, carrying a small box of things. No parties, or best wishes, everyone tries to avoid eye contact, as they feel your pain and are relieved that it’s not them.
The next morning you’re up at normal time, only this time you have no place to go. I had worked hard, put in my years, just didn’t seem fair. Everyone’s situation will be different and unique, but the emotions and feelings will be similar. Suddenly a huge part of your life comes to a screeching halt. It sucks that it happened to you, guess what it has happened to lots of others and will continue to happen to others, maybe even to you again someday?
It takes some time to get your mental state back. For me it was a couple weeks before I stopped looking for a reason to “why me?”. Hopefully you will have some understanding friends and family that you can lean and vent on. I was essentially unproductive the first few weeks, at least from a getting another job perspective. Lots of yard work and home improvement/repairs had been neglected, now made it to the top of the “to do list”. I did things I had previously not such as, exercising, lunch with the kids at school and movies in the afternoon.
Early on you need to make sure you understand what will happen with or what options you have regarding things like your 401k, health care coverage, stock options, unused vacation days, severance pay, cobra insurance, unemployment benefits and etc. It’s ok to be down on your self for a while, but you still have to take care of the basis.
Point is what your feeling is normal, but you cannot afford to stay in this mood for long. The sooner you can get out of this pity phase the sooner you can get on with living. Your state of mind is critical here, you must believe in yourself and your abilities.
Cutting Back:
Your income has either been reduced or it will soon, so look at where you’re spending your money now. It might take some time to find a replacement for the income, so go into conservation mode now. A few small sacrifices now might enable you to sleep better at night in the future; here is a quick list to immediately save you $800 a month:
1) Maid Service – Guess what? You just got a job! Clean your own house for a while. I’m not talking about spending every waking moment cleaning to perfection, I’m saying take care of the basics yourself for a while; vacuum, dusting, bathrooms, etc. If you had weekly service, at a minimum you need to cut back to every other week or once a month service. Estimated savings – $150/month.
2) Lawn Service – If you already have the equipment in the garage, then use it. Make your current service provider why you will not be using them for a while, they will be more willing to work with you in the future if you just need it mowed once. Estimated savings – $120/month.
3) You will now be coloring your own hair. Estimated savings – $50/month.
4) Monthly Massage, Manicure or Pedicure – Forget it! OK if you have a big interview coming up and you need your nails to look good, fine, otherwise forget it. Estimated savings – $150/month.
5) Eating Out – Nope! If you are networking, it’s allowed, otherwise eat at home, it’s cheaper and healthier anyway. Estimated savings – $200/month.
6) Cancel your gym membership, unless you’re in a contract with an exit penalty. Estimated savings – $50/month.
The last two take a little more effort, but still worth doing because they will continue for months, even after you’re employed again:
7) Home owners and vehicle insurance – These two combined can easily be $200-$300 a month. Take your current insurance statements and get several quotes from other companies on the same coverage’s. Chances are you could reduce your monthly expense here by $50/month just by shopping around some. I had good experience with Amica insurance company, ( http://www.amica.com/ ) they matched my current coverage levels or exceeded in all categories, and did it for a savings of about $540 per year. Estimated savings – $50/month.
8) TV/Internet/Phone Service – Call you provider(s), be honest let them know you were laid off, I found them very willing to help me. Cut the premium channels for sure, if you have a cell phone with unlimited long distance then consider removing the landline. Estimated savings – $30/month.
You have some time now to analyze your current spending, what can be eliminated or reduced. Just by cutting back the areas mentioned above, you are able to save $800 a month. However you must balance your time, do not get hung up on these smallish things, and neglect networking, resume writing and looking for a job. The suggestions I make here are to take some immediate pressure off your wallet, but the real solution will be to replace your income.
Get To Work:
You have made it through the initial shock; you have reduced your monthly monetary outlay, now let’s get a job. You’ve heard the cliché “Make looking for a job your job”; it’s true; especially in the current economic situation. Its common these days for employers to provide laid off employees some level of counseling, resume help or retraining services. If you are offered the service, use them. There’s a good scene in the movie “Company Men” where Ben Affleck’s character walks into a job resource facility, if you have been laid off you’ll relate.
Even with all the advances in technology, I think most people still find employment vie the tried and true methods – personal contacts, good resume, and determination. Call your friends, family and business contacts, maybe they know someone that needs someone. No need to sound desperate just let them know your situation, and ask them to keep their ears open. Have your resume polished by a professional. Hit the internet, the phone, and the street. There are many great job posting sites on-line, look for local companies and apply in person. I suggest firstly going to several interviews for positions that you don’t expect to get for what ever reason. If it’s been a while since you have interviewed, this will allow you to be more relaxed and let your true personality shine when the right position does pop onto your radar screen.
Depending on your skill levels and position seeking, there are many “creative” ways to advertise; YouTube, web sites, phone apps, billboards, dressing up like a cow etc. I have never used these strategies, but I would if I found myself in a crowded market place needing to separate myself from the herd (pun intended!). Your situation will dictate your needs, do you need something, anything now, or are you willing to wait for the right opportunity? That’s something for you to decide.
I experienced the high of nailing an interview and expecting to get a particular job, to the low of realizing I was never even seriously in consideration for it. Job seeking is a microcosm of life. There will be ups and downs, but if you work hard and smart, go with your heart and have a little luck, you’ll do just fine.
Don’t Forget:
Congratulations you just survived one of the top 5 most stressful life events. The thrill of that first paycheck is awesome!
Now that you are gainfully employed, take a few moments and reflect on what you have learned about yourself, your friends and your family during this experience: you overcame repeated rejection, social isolation, you never gave up, you are a strong individual. This life experience has made you stronger and smarter. Since we are in a frugal living forum, I would like to stress that you made it just fine by cutting back in some areas, and it didn’t kill you! So don’t fall back into the same old traps just because you have a job again. Don’t forget:
1) Any $1.00 saved (by not spending it) is like earning $1.30 (including taxes).
2) Any one time purchase of more than $300 should be carefully considered. If you are married or living together, make sure you discuss prior to buying.
3) Bring your lunch to work a few days a week, it saves money and is generally healthier.
4) If your schedule allows, continue to clean your own house and mow you own lawn.
5) Pay off your current vehicle, and drive it into the ground.
6) Give back to others in need.
7) Be empathetic and encouraging to others that are still unemployed.
8) It’s not about being cheap; it’s consciously spending your money where it has the most impact for you, your family and friends.
9) Be creative, you do not have to spend allot of money to live life to the fullest.
Keep the belts tight, at least for a while; make sure you build up an emergency savings account. In fact if you’re married, why not try to live on one salary? You did it while you were unemployed. It doesn’t really matter if you’re a doctor or a painter, if you spend more than you make, it will not end well for you. For many of us of us, being frugal is a lifestyle choice, and having money in the bank, allows for more choices. After watching your finances closely for a few months, it can easily become a part of who you are. I hope this has helped in a small way to get through a rough patch, and motivated you to continue your frugal living style.
