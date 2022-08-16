On June 19, former President Donald Trump sent a letter to the National Archives. The subject was not his ongoing dispute with the agency over equipment he had removed from the White House and brought to his Mar-a-Lago resort. Instead, it named two people — former Trump administration official Kash P. Patel and conservative writer John Solomon — as “representatives for access to my administration’s presidential records.”
News
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine said debut ‘went great’ but knows much work remains
LAS VEGAS — Rookies often talk about having to adjust to the speed of the NFL game. As far as Lewis Cine is concerned, he’s already got that part down.
The Vikings picked up the young safety out of Georgia with the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In his preseason debut, he was in the starting lineup and on the field for 34 defensive plays in Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
“I didn’t feel lost out there, for one,” Cine said. “It’s like I know I can play to the speed of this game.”
Cine started in place of Harrison Smith, who was rested. Cine is battling Camryn Bynum for the starting safety spot alongside Smith.
Cine said his debut “went great for me.” However, he said he’s “still learning,” and was planning to watch film of Sunday’s game and critique himself.
“(I’ll) learn from this game, see the good, see the bad, look myself in the mirror and tell myself what I did right, what I did wrong, and try to grow from that,” he said.
Cine had one tackle on defense. He also was in for four snaps on special teams.
MOND MEETS KRAMER
Kellen Mond is the second Vikings quarterback to be a native of San Antonio. He recently met the other one.
Tommy Kramer was born in the Texas city in 1955, 44 years earlier than Mond, who was born in 1999. Kramer, who played for Minnesota from 1977-89, attended a practice last Thursday at the TCO Performance Center. He posed for photos with Mond and chatted with the second-year pro, who is battling Sean Mannion for the backup quarterback job behind Kirk Cousins.
“He’s a real nice guy,” Kramer said. “I said, ‘You might not be the starter right now, but you’re only one play away, so just be prepared.’ ”
Mond attended San Antonio’s Reagan High School, which opened in 1999, until transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his senior year. Kramer attended Robert E. Lee High School, which was renamed Legacy of Educational Excellence (L.E.E.) High School in 2018.
TWYMAN’S DEBUT
Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, a Vikings sixth-round draft pick in May 2021 who sat out his rookie season after being shot four times in his native Washington D.C. in June 2021, made his preseason debut against the Raiders and had three tackles while playing 16 defensive snaps.
It was Twyman’s first game since he played for the University of Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl against Eastern Michigan on December 26, 2019. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BRIEFLY
Head coach Kevin O’Connell was displeased with the Vikings’ eight penalties for 71 yards against the Raiders. He said there weren’t many flags thrown when the same officiating crew worked several recent practices at Vikings training camp. “We’ve got to compare and contrast where we can be better,” he said. … Vikings rookie receiver Jalen Nailor returned to his hometown of Las Vegas and had two catches for 22 yards. But he muffed a kickoff return and gained just seven yards. … The Vikings have lost five straight preseason games. They dropped their finale in 2019, the 2020 preseason was cancelled due to the pandemic, and they went 0-3 in 2021.
News
Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who woke up from a 2-week coma after being hit by a car
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a car crash who recently awoke from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, police say.
Authorities say the woman was hit by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the Lawncrest section of the city in late July.
Police say hospital staff are trying to locate immediate family to help make medical decisions. Police said there was no information to identify the woman.
The striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
If you know the woman or have other information, you can contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.
Grub5
News
90,000 more MN students to get free school meals based on Medicaid enrollment
An estimated 90,000 additional Minnesota students will get free meals at school this year under a pilot program that will automatically qualify kids who are enrolled in Medicaid, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.
Students generally qualify for free school meals in one of two ways: Their parents fill out a form stating they have a low enough family income, or their school “directly certifies” the student based on their enrollment in other government assistance programs, such as SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) or Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
This year, Minnesota is one of eight states chosen for a U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program that will directly certify Medicaid recipients for free school meals, Walz’s office said.
“This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed,” Walz said in a news release.
Walz said the Medicaid option adds about 202,041 students to the number of kids directly certified for free meals. Of those, an estimated 90,000 have not already signed up for free meals.
The impact, both on school district budgets and the number of kids getting free meals, figures to be greater than those 90,000, however.
If a school or group of schools has 40 percent of their students directly certified, they can qualify for free meals for all students under the Community Eligibility Provision; schools that reach 62.5 percent can do so at no additional cost to the school district because federal reimbursements will fully cover the meal costs.
St. Paul Public Schools previously announced it plans to spend $1.7 million next school year in order to provide free meals for all students at 18 schools that still qualify for the provision but no longer qualify at the full reimbursement rate.
Congress provided free meals to all students regardless of family income each of the past two school years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that benefit is going away.
News
Chicago man launches website to help monkeypox vaccine research – NBC Chicago
When Michael Cummings, 24, called his doctor asking where he could get the monkeypox shot, he said his provider didn’t know.
“I was like, ‘Really? That’s the answer I get? You got nothing to tell me?’ and I didn’t want anyone else to have to go through that experience,” Cummings said.
Cummings immediately started searching the internet and the next day, August 4, 2022, the software engineer launched a new website with everything he had learned about www.chicago.care.
“I couldn’t believe the domain was available. Finding the domain is half the battle,” Cummings said.
The website lists vendor locations, availability, and even referral codes if needed. Cummings runs it but has a few friends who help him make phone calls.
“To keep the information current, we call and update the information on the website,” Cummings said.
One of the providers listed is Howard Brown Health, where they currently administer about 1,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine per week.
“I think the demand is still much higher than the supply, but our supply improved significantly once the doses from Denmark were sent back to the United States at the end of July,” said Dr Anu Hazra. , co-medical director at Howard. Brown health.
To increase access even further, the FDA recently cleared intradermal administration of the Jyennos vaccine, which is essentially a shallower injection that requires one-fifth of a regular dose.
A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Public Health said they are not practicing the intradermal approach at this time, but are preparing for it.
“You need special kinds of needles and a special kind of training to do this kind of administration,” Dr. Hazra said. “So the city is giving most vaccination sites time to expedite this or get all the resources needed.”
Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine, but at this time the city is only allowing the first doses to eligible people.
“The city was saying if we go to the intradermal approach, then people, everyone would be guaranteed the second dose, generally,” Dr. Hazra said.
In the meantime, Cummings hopes to help those still looking for that first dose.
“We’ve had people respond to our tweets and DM us on Instagram thanking us so much for putting this together; it’s helped me find care,” Cummings said.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the city received more than 33,000 doses of vaccine Monday and more than 31,000 have been distributed. The rest will be distributed to Chicago vendors by the end of the week. As of Monday, “Chicago will be able to order nearly 10,000 doses to be administered under the skin (intradermally).”
“CDPH will continue to work with providers to balance efficiency and equity,” a CDPH spokesperson said. “Many health care providers and sexual health clinics administer vaccines across Chicago. We have also partnered with clinical providers with community organizations and venues to reach vaccine-eligible LGBTQIA+ people.”
NBC Chicago
News
Kyler Gordon, back at Chicago Bears training camp, says making his potential debut in Seattle ‘was meant to be’
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has good reason to want to play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
The second-round pick sat out six training camp practices and the preseason opener Saturday with an undisclosed injury, so he was itching to return to the practice field Monday at Halas Hall.
The possibility of making his NFL preseason debut in his home state with family and friends on hand is even more exciting for Gordon. He was born and went to high school about 35 minutes from Seattle and played college football at Washington, where he totaled 98 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 14 passes defended over four seasons.
“I’ll be ready,” Gordon said. “I think it was meant to be. It’s God’s plan. I’m just excited. It’s a cool thing to be able to say it happened in my life.”
Gordon was one of several injured players to return to practice Monday in at least a limited capacity, taking reps at nickel back, where he played most often before he was hurt. Also returning were running back David Montgomery, tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.
Per coach Matt Eberflus’ policy, Gordon didn’t reveal what kept him out more than a week. He also missed time during the offseason program with an injury.
Coaches have thrown a lot at Gordon in the three-plus months since he was drafted, asking him to practice at both outside cornerback and nickel. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said last week Gordon displayed “veteran habits” while he was injured, staying attentive in meetings, bringing in questions and staying late to watch film.
Gordon said he tried to stay prepared by taking mental reps while on the sideline.
“I talked to Coach about getting the play sheet,” Gordon said. “(I tried to) make sure I’m still locked in to practice and keeping my eyes on every play, what’s going on. Taking mental reps and putting myself in the positions out there and making sure I’m staying on my reads, my keys, just staying on top of everything with film and all that.”
Gordon took in the Soldier Field atmosphere during Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and said he thought about how he wanted to be defending against quarterback Patrick Mahomes “every play.”
“I was like, ‘Ah, I’m ready to compete,’” Gordon said. “I want to be the dude, the obstacle for him.’”
Instead, Gordon got to watch as rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, a fellow second-round pick, put together a nice outing. In one second-quarter series, Brisker — who sat out practice Monday — recorded a tackle, a tackle for a loss and a near interception.
“I knew he was going to do his thing,” Gordon said. “And it was exciting to see him go out there and do all that, be physical and tough, get his hands on the ball. It was cool. I was happy for him.”
Like Gordon, Jones stressed the importance of taking mental reps while the third-round pick sat out a week of practices and the Chiefs game with an injury.
With wide receivers Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry and David Moore out with injuries, Jones could have a good opportunity to show what he can do on offense — on top of his return skills — if he can make it back for preseason action. Jones didn’t reveal whether he expects to play Thursday, but he has tried to stay ready.
“I’m just always at night visualizing myself making plays on certain play calls,” Jones said. “I picture seeing myself in there when one of the guys runs a route and thinking about how they looked in their route, the details. Or I can take something from their game, something I might like.”
()
News
The curious moment Trump named two allies to access his records
In light of what we’ve learned in the week since FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago and removed dozens of boxes of gear, the timing of this appointment is interesting.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
A full timeline of what transpired before the FBI’s search is below, but June was an important month for the government’s efforts to recover the material.
By then, the Archives had already referred the matter to the Department of Justice and a grand jury had issued a subpoena for the recovery of the material. On June 3, a senior department official traveled to Mar-a-Lago with several FBI agents, examining the storage room where much of the material seized last week would be recovered. They would soon ask that the room “be secured” – suggesting that it may not have been secured before – and that the material in it not be moved. Days later, The New York Times reported over the weekend that a lawyer for Trump had signed a document saying there was no classified material left at Mar-a-Lago.
On June 22, the Justice Department subpoenaed security footage of Mar-a-Lago, including near the storage room. Trump’s team flipped it.
“According to a person briefed on the matter, footage showed that after one instance Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved inside and outside the building. ‘outside the room,’ The Times reported.
In the midst of all this and three days before this subpoena, Patel and Solomon were wiretapped as authorized consumers of Trump’s records. Explaining the decision to Politico, Solomon indicated that the intention was for him to write a story of the Russia investigation — a story that a Trump spokesperson rightly expected to be supportive in a media statement.
After it was reported that material handed over by Trump in January included classified material, Patel sat down with Breitbart to offer a defense that has come up a lot in the meantime: Trump had in fact declassified everything in advance.
It could have been interested. As an administration official, Patel likely had a high level of security clearance, as journalist Marcy Wheeler noted in an assessment of Solomon-Patel’s appointment, which may have been rescinded in the part of an investigation to determine whether he had disclosed classified information. If he had seen what Trump had in that storage room, Wheeler points out, Trump might be more involved in crime. The same goes for Salomon: as a journalist, he would not have been authorized to consult these documents.
Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe Trump just named Patel and Solomon as he intended all along.
Or, maybe he and his team figured out that the government’s interest in what he had in that storage room by the pool at Mar-a-Lago hadn’t waned, and that it would be useful to lock up his two allies in the community of people with credible clearance to see what he had taken from the White House. Perhaps he realized he couldn’t keep the documents indefinitely and so wanted his defenders to have the legal authority to look at them.
One wonders if they had perhaps already done so.
The Washington Post has asked Patel and Solomon for comment, and will update this story with any responses.
January 20, 2021. Watching Trump leave the White House, National Archivist David S. Ferriero notices staff carrying boxes.
“I remember seeing the Trumps leaving the White House and coming down in a helicopter that day, and someone wearing a white banker’s box, and saying to me, ‘What’s in this box? “, He told the Post. This, he says, triggers a review of what the National Archives had received from the incumbent president.
May. The archives realize that high-profile documents from Trump’s presidency — like his communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — are actually missing from his archives.
At one point, The Post reported, “Archive officials threatened that if Trump’s team did not voluntarily produce the documents, they would send a letter to Congress or the Justice Department revealing the lack of cooperation.
The end of the year. Trump begins packing equipment to send back to Washington.
He was “visibly secretive about the packaging process,” reported The Post, “and key aides and long-time administrative employees have not seen the contents.”
January 17. A contractor arrives at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve 15 boxes of equipment removed by Trump at the end of his administration.
February 9. The Post reports that the National Archives has referred Trump’s handling of the records to the Justice Department.
February 18. The Archives informs the Department of Justice that some of the documents delivered by Trump have been marked as classified.
May. A grand jury issues a subpoena for the documents the government believed were in Trump’s possession even after turning over the earlier documents. This was in conjunction with interviews conducted by the Ministry of Justice.
May 5. Patel speaks to Breitbart, saying Trump has already declassified documents that were given to the government in January.
June 3. Jay I. Bratt, head of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section, visits Mar-a-Lago with three FBI agents. They are shown a storage area with boxes containing material from the White House, some of which they take with them when they leave.
At one point, Trump himself greets the officials. “Anything you need, let us know,” he reportedly told them.
A few days later. One of Trump’s attorneys signs a written statement saying all documents marked as classified have been returned to the government.
June 8. Bratt emails Trump’s team asking for a stronger lock to be installed in the room.
“We ask that the room in Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all boxes that have been moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (as well as any other objects in this room) be preserved. in this room in their current state until further notice,” it read.
June 19. Asset names Patel and Solomon as his “representatives for access to my administration’s presidential records”.
A spokeswoman for the former president said the two were selected so they could “work to make available to the American people previously declassified documents that reveal a clear conspiracy to illegally spy on the candidate and then President Donald. J. Trump – by the FBI, DOJ, and others – the greatest state-sponsored crime in American history This framing, needless to say, is unfounded.
June 22. The government subpoenas surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago security cameras over a period of 60 days, which is being handed over. It includes images of the exterior of the storage room.
5 August. Believing that Trump still had material in his possession that needed to be returned, the FBI obtained a search warrant from a federal magistrate in West Palm Beach.
August 8. Mar-a-Lago is wanted by the FBI. Among the material recovered are more than 20 boxes of material, two photo binders and a number of classified items identified as confidential, secret or top secret.
August 11. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that he will request that the search warrant be unsealed.
The mandate is made public. During an appearance on Fox News, Solomon claims that Trump had a general order to declassify documents he brought to the residence section of the White House.
washingtonpost
News
Man charged federally with armed robberies of markets on St. Paul’s University Avenue
A man is charged in federal court with robbing three University Avenue markets in St. Paul last spring, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.
Nicholas Antwain Dancy, 38, is accused of robbing Towfiq Grocery, Midway Grocery and Deli, and Global Food & Mid Market between May 27 and June 5, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Charge allege Dancy used a firearm to threaten employees and demand cash.
Dancy is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.
He’s been charged with three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. He was convicted of felony domestic assault in 2016 and 2020 in Ramsey County.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine said debut ‘went great’ but knows much work remains
Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who woke up from a 2-week coma after being hit by a car
90,000 more MN students to get free school meals based on Medicaid enrollment
The Surefire Way to Work at Home and Earn Money Online
Chicago man launches website to help monkeypox vaccine research – NBC Chicago
Kyler Gordon, back at Chicago Bears training camp, says making his potential debut in Seattle ‘was meant to be’
Tips to Acquire Car Insurance For Students and Women
Emergency Savings Account: Save More than Just Money
The curious moment Trump named two allies to access his records
Man charged federally with armed robberies of markets on St. Paul’s University Avenue
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance6 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide