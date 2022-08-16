Wayne Gretzky hit with $10 million lawsuit over gum weight loss claim

After attempting to trade tight end Adam Shaheen, the Miami Dolphins placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday morning while they also made four cuts ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline to get down to 85 players.

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams and also waived cornerback Tino Ellis with an injury settlement.

Shaheen was traded last week to the Houston Texans for a late draft pick swap of a Dolphins’ seventh-round selection for a Houston sixth-rounder. The deal was nixed due to a failed physical with the Texans that flagged Shaheen for a preexisting knee condition.

Shaheen has now decided to have surgery performed on his knee after the discovery. He was practicing with the Dolphins this training camp before the physical.

“That’s a classic example of the process of the National Football League just being spot on,” McDaniel said on Tuesday morning, addressing how the finalized trade was rescinded. “He was practicing with nothing holding him back. … That’s why you have a physical before things can be finalized in the whole trade process. We were surprised, and we know Adam was.”

Shaheen was listed at No. 5 at tight end on the team’s depth chart released last week. He was placed behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.

The IR designation for Shaheen in training camp ends his season.

Jones’ progress

McDaniel said he’s “very hopeful” cornerback Byron Jones, on the physically-unable-to-perform list following offseason surgery on his lower left leg, will return in time for the regular season.

“The process remains the same,” McDaniel said. “The entire time, we’ve all known, including Byron, that things have to hit on all cylinders without a setback for that to be the case. Nothing’s changed in that regard. He’s still in that part of the timeline where it is unknown.

“As of now, he hasn’t had any setbacks, so still extremely hopeful. I believe in the player and the human being, so we hold the same optimism as we did before for him coming back for Week 1, ready to adjust if need be.”

McDaniel said Jones has been rehabbing and doing change-of-direction workouts. Jones has not done anything outside of individual drills.

“He’s exactly where we thought he would be at this point,” McDaniel said.

