Worcester Da Warns Of Overdose As Xylazine Proliferates

Local
Authorities are warning Worcester County could see an increase in fatal overdoses as animal tranquilizer is increasingly found mixed with other drugs in the area.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement that xylazine, a sedative that is not approved for human use, was found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl In the region. It is also known to be mixed with other drugs, according to the Worcester official.
The animal tranquilizer is not an opioid, but it can worsen the effects of opioids by “causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heartbeat, and dangerously low blood pressure,” according to the Worcester DA. .
“Naloxone/Narcan cannot reverse the effect of xylazine, but people are advised to continue taking naloxone/Narcan during possible opioid overdoses, as xylazine is often mixed with opioids” , the prosecutor’s office said. “Medical attention should also be summoned for the overdose victim.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the greatest impact on xylazine-related deaths has been seen in the Northeast.
In July, xylazine was found in a quarter of drug samples tested by the Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream (MADDS), a state-funded network of community drug monitoring and advisory groups, WBUR reports. The animal tranquilizer was found in 50 to 75 percent of samples in some areas of the state, including western Massachusetts, according to the radio station.
“We’ve seen an exponential increase during the pandemic,” Traci Green, who leads the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis and leads MADDS, told WBUR. “Now the sad thing is that we really see it all over the state. It’s definitely dangerous.
Overall, overdose deaths in Massachusetts hit a new high in 2021, rising nearly 9% from 2020 numbers.
Boston
It’s a change up for the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees’ annual college football bowl game unveiled a new title sponsor Tuesday in Bad Boy Mowers, announcing a multi-year partnership with the lawnmower tractor company.
The game will now be known as the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
“With New York City and Yankee Stadium as its backdrop, our full week of bowl activities truly provides one of the most unique atmospheres and settings in college football, and we are proud to share the spotlight with a company like Bad Boy Mowers, which has trod a similar path as our game, becoming highly regarded in a crowded marketplace in a short amount of time,” Mark Holtzman, the executive director of the bowl game, said Tuesday.
Bad Bow Mowers replaces the hat company New Era, which had been the Pinstripe Bowl’s title sponsor since the inaugural game in 2010.
Yankee Stadium transforms into a football field every December for the Pinstripe Bowl, which features a postseason matchup between schools from the Big Ten and the ACC. Last year’s game saw Maryland beat Virginia Tech, 54-10.
ESPN will televise the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, while ESPN Radio will broadcast the game nationally and locally. It will be the 12th edition of the bowl game in the Bronx.
Casey Stoney described herself as “a manager without bulls” upon her arrival as San Diego Wave FC’s first head coach last year. It seemed about right for the long-serving England international defender who quickly transitioned into training.
Stoney was a hard-working player who brought that spirit to her early managerial career, building Manchester United’s women’s team from the ground up, earning promotion to the top flight and challenging for a Champions League spot throughout. three seasons. A year later, and halfway through San Diego’s inaugural season in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the wave has been sitting at or near the top of the table since the first week of the regular season – a surprising feat for an expansion team.
The wave’s success has been equal parts a talented team – including Alex Morgan, who is enjoying a career year with 15 goals in his first 18 games in all competitions – and an excellent manager. Wave players have collectively bought into Stoney’s approach, which has created a defined identity on and off the pitch.
“I think culture and environment are key on any team,” Stoney said. “I’ve played at a high level myself, so I’ve seen very good coaches and I’ve seen bad coaches. I’ve seen good environments, I’ve seen bad ones.
“Culture is a word that I think everyone uses now, but I think culture is what you live and breathe every day – the actions, the behaviors, the values. I always say the norms are set by the things you are prepared to walk past and ignore. We don’t do that. We challenge ourselves every day to be better. We create an environment where players can make mistakes. Psychological safety is important.
Stoney’s last point is crucial. She embodies the no-nonsense approach she promised when she arrived, but does so with empathy. It’s a basic concept, but timely, as the NWSL emerges from a year of turmoil that exposed allegedly abusive coaches and bad actors across the league. Half of the league’s 10 coaches from 2021 have been fired for cause or allowed to resign amid allegations of inappropriate behavior. Management turnover was so great that at the start of the 2022 regular season, Stoney – whose team was playing its first regular season game – was the league’s longest-serving coach.
Such context is not lost on Stoney. She has heard some of the horrific stories from her current players. She also makes sure to observe the antics of youth coaches on an almost daily basis where the Wave train in greater San Diego.
For Stoney, the coaching process needs to be more collaborative. “Players have a voice in my environment,” she said. She has consciously reduced the frequency with which she stops a practice session to point out errors, instead letting the players work through them and solve problems in individual contexts. Positive reinforcement is the concept she embraces, a sort of antithesis to several former NWSL coaches who have since been dismissed.
“If you’re a teacher and you’re in the classroom and you’re teaching math or science or English, you’re not yelling at kids,” Stoney said. “Why do we think that in youth football, and even when we go into professional environments, we’re going to get the best out of people if we just yell at them, we humiliate them, we bully them? I don’t think we’re working from this methodology, and I’m not working on this model.
“Will I challenge my players? Absolutely. Will I demand standards? Yes, of course I will. But there are ways to go about it. I think we provide a slightly different environment of those they have known.”
Morgan, who won two World Cups and Olympic gold and bronze medals in his illustrious career, praised Stoney’s approach to building relationships with players. “I think the proactivity in wanting everyone’s collaboration, wanting input and valuing that from the players and their staff, I think that’s given all of us the confidence of the players to be able to speak up during the meetings,” Morgan said. “So I think that’s really impressive and it’s helped this team to be so successful and have a really good dressing room culture and good team energy overall, just six months into our first season.”
Perhaps most notable is how Stoney’s approach works for such a diverse group of players.
Morgan is the team’s headliner, joined by other veteran international players such as Sofia Jakobsson, Emily van Egmond and Kailen Sheridan. San Diego also has nearly a starting XI of rookies, with several playing integral starting roles. There’s Kelsey Turnbow, who played in all three forward positions and in the No. 10 role, frequently leading the wave’s distinct and punishing high pressure. Amirah Ali provides a late-game spark off the bench, and Belle Briede and Marleen Schimmer have each played important roles in midfield and attack this season.
Naomi Girma was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and already looks like not just one of the best rookies in a particularly deep class, but one of the best center backs in the NWSL. She offers the United States Women’s National Team a unique profile in this position and is expected to challenge for a starting role at the 2023 World Cup.
In Stoney’s system, each player must defend. “It’s part of the job description, a non-negotiable thing,” she said. It’s no surprise, then, that Stoney sought out Stanford graduate Girma as his first pick despite the widely held speculation that Florida State midfielder Jaelin Howell would be picked No. 1.
“I played as a centre-back for 18 years, so I know a good one when I see one,” Stoney said of Girma. “I think you build your foundation on your partnership with the centre-back, and she gives us so much in terms of coverage, the way she can play without pressure, her ability to read the game. She’s going to be one of the best of the world, and I wasn’t going to give that up for any reason.”
American central defender Abby Dahlkemper was the team’s first signing. San Diego’s first draft pick was Girma, which gave the team a strong defensive backbone alongside Sheridan in net. Girma is excellent in one-on-one situations and provides the wave – and the US Women’s National Team – with the ability to launch the offense from deep area. So far, the wave has possessed that identity, pushing teams to make mistakes with all 11 players defending high as a unit. Their 13 goals conceded in 15 games are the best defensive mark in the league.
“I think for any rookie it takes a bit of time to acclimate to this league, it’s so physical and the speed of play is so fast,” Turnbow said. “Casey really did a great job of breaking things down for me, watching the movie. We really break everything down into great detail, and I think that really helped me transition from college to pro.”
San Diego also continues to get younger. The Wave acquired 17-year-old United States international Jaedyn Shaw as part of the league’s discovery process. Shaw had been training with the Washington Spirit for months and received a league waiver to bypass the draft and turn pro this summer.
The Wave was on the front line for Discovery Rights – an antiquated system for teams to “claim” players based on a priority list – so they brought Shaw to San Diego to show him the setup and get a quick look. sure she would be comfortable signing there. “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” is Stoney’s mantra, and it immediately came to fruition with Shaw. Two weeks after signing with the Wave, Shaw made his debut and scored the game-winning goal in an important road win over the Chicago Red Stars at Soldier Field.
“I had 16-year-olds playing for me at Manchester United, so that’s nothing new for me,” Stoney said. “It’s not new, it’s ground I’ve covered before. I know how to support a young player from a holistic approach: the family, the education and the support they need. C “He’s a very talented young player, someone who we felt could really grow and learn and be in our environment. I take pride in creating an environment that is good for young players.”
Stoney is thriving where most have failed as new NWSL coaches, though his toughest adaptation is deeply personal. She’s been in San Diego without her longtime partner and their three children, first as they waited for their visas and now as they tried to plan the right time and logistics for the whole family to move out of town. ‘England. It’s the hardest thing she’s ever done, Stoney said, and it also gives her a better understanding of players who need to move teams around quickly, especially in a league where seismic trades happen semi-annually.
“I’m now able to really understand player transitions, what it’s like when they come from club to club,” Stoney said. “Now I understand what it’s like to change culture, to move, to be without your friends and family and so I now know what support they need, what player care processes we need to put in place. up to the club.”
His approach – which includes the support of general manager Molly Downtain and team president Jill Ellis, who won the last two World Cups as USA coach – is working. The Wave’s 25 points already eclipse the best result of any previous true expansion team, and there are nine games left in the season. San Diego is rewriting the definition of success on the field for expansion teams — and poses a serious challenge for the NWSL Shield in Year One.
“We’re not rushing,” Stoney said. “I strongly believe that complacency kills, anyway. We know we have a lot to work on, a lot of work to do and a lot to keep building on, but we’ve gotten off to a good start.”
Giants head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged Tuesday that backup QB Tyrod Taylor could get some snaps with the first-team offense in the preseason.
Daboll was asked if he had any desire or curiosity to see what Taylor could do with the first-teamers this preseason.
“Yeah, he’ll get — as we get going here in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best,” Daboll said. “I have full confidence in Daniel [Jones] and full confidence in Tyrod with what his role is. Each day we evaluate the guys. But will he get a few reps here or there? He might.”
Daboll said it would “absolutely not” be a reflection on Jones if Taylor works with the starters. The Giants intend to enter the regular season with Jones as their starter.
He has taken all but one first team rep in camp. Last week, Daboll put Taylor in for one play because he wanted to discuss a read with Jones after four unsuccessful 11-on-11 snaps. Jones went right back in and started the preseason opener at New England.
The Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second preseason game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Daboll said Monday that he will play his starters some for a second straight game. The Bengals are sitting their top guys.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Residents of St. Petersburg won’t see rent control anytime soon.
It comes after the St Petersburg City Council voted against the measure on Thursday. Today, local organizations are demanding change.
READ MORE: CDC: Florida leads nation in Eutylone overdose deaths
Residents say prices are getting so high they have to move out of their homes and into hotels, but landlords say rising rent prices are needed to keep up with inflation.
“I was living the dream. Paying my bills and thinking I was going to have a stable place for my grandchildren,” said Valerie Brannon, a resident of St. Petersburg.
But everything changed for Brannon a few months ago.
“My rent went up to $2,400. I was paying $1,566. So we had to leave at the end of June after my lease expired,” Brannon said.
She now lives in a hotel with her three grandchildren until she finds a better situation.
“I have a family of five and it’s unreachable right now,” Brannon said.
The apartments are just too expensive for her and she has to make tough decisions to save money.
READ MORE: Authorities have identified the suspect who attacked author Salman Rushdie
“Right now my grandkids are eating microwaveable stuff and deli meats and that’s not good for the kids,” Brannon said.
Brannon and several other residents camped in tents outside the St. Petersburg City Council building this week, demanding a rental cap.
“It seems like every week I meet someone who has had something horrible happen to them,” said Nick Carey of Faith in Florida.
But after five hours of public comment on Thursday, city council members voted five to three against putting in place a rent control measure in the November ballot.
Former Bay Area Apartment Association president Robert Griffiths says rent control isn’t the solution.
“Rent control will stop the growth of the city. If investors don’t come to town you won’t have apartments, if you don’t have apartments for people to come here and everyone wants to come here then what are you going to do” , said Griffiths.
“The r. The St. Petersburg Region Chamber of Commerce supports the need for additional labor and affordable housing through various rental assistance programs,” said Christie Bruner of the St. Petersburg Region Chamber of Commerce. Saint PETERSBOURG.
But Carey says her organization won’t stop fighting.
NO MORE NEWS: Anne Heche’s son mourns his mother
“It could include more actions like sleeping outside indefinitely, it could include getting more people into the movement,” Carey said.
Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images
NIKOPOL, Ukraine – The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a few miles across the river from this friendly, no-frills town of steel pipe factories in south-central Ukraine. Tamara Korolkova, a 70-year-old grandmother, can see the panorama of the factory on the horizon from the building where she has lived for decades.
She admired its symbolism of a powerful independent Ukraine.
Now she says she has nightmares about the factory explosion.
“We’re all scared all the time,” she says. “I am old, I have diabetes. If something happens, I will only have time to lie on the ground and close my eyes.”
Russia occupied the nuclear power plant in March. But in recent weeks, Russian forces have used the area around the plant to stage rocket and missile attacks on Ukrainian towns, including Nikopol. Residents say these rockets hit private homes almost every day. They also fear that Russia could miss the artillery and instead strike a reactor or nuclear storage facilities at the plant, causing a meltdown and radiation poisoning.
“Our biggest challenge is that we cannot predict what will happen tomorrow or even if there will be a tomorrow,” says Nikopol’s exhausted mayor Oleksandr Sayuk. “We cannot understand what Russia is trying to do there.”
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of militarizing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. They say Russia has made it a de facto military base. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address posted online Saturday that Russia is using the plant to “blackmail our state and the whole free world”.
More than 40 countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from the plant. The United States, the European Union and the head of the UN want to create a demilitarized zone there.
The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency also called for an end to the attacks around the site and said he wanted to lead a mission of experts to assess possible damage to the installations.
Sayuk, the mayor, hopes the UN and IAEA can intervene. Meanwhile, he says, residents are either leaving town or stocking up on potassium iodide pills to protect against radiation.
“The factory was run by professionals, people we knew,” says Natalia Horbolis, head of the executive committee of the Nikopol city council. “Now strangers have taken over, and we don’t know what they are doing, and what this will lead to.”
The increased shelling hit private homes almost daily, she said.
Dima Malichenko, 18, says he was sleeping in the hallway when a missile ripped through his family’s home – a house that Malichenko’s father built himself.
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
“I sleep in the hallway so I can run down to our homemade bomb shelter when an air raid siren goes off,” he says. “But I slept through the siren, then the wall blocked the air raid shelter. I ran outside and didn’t know what to do, so I huddled under a tree.”
He only received a few cuts and bruises.
Her grandfather, Oleksandr Pylypenko, 60, says a dozen neighbors are now helping to rebuild the house. “I didn’t expect that,” Pylypenko says choking, “but these days such acts seem very Ukrainian.”
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
On the other side of town, a crew demolishes a partially collapsed building that was recently hit. And in another building, residents are repairing windows and doors damaged by a missile that left a huge crater in the street outside.
Halia Vasileva, 70, sweeps broken glass from sidewalks and the street. “We’ll clean up after every keystroke,” she said with a sigh. “But we can’t clean up another Chernobyl.”
As Vasileva sweeps, Anna Yaroshek, 35, arrives to see the damage to her apartment. She says she and her husband rented accommodation a few miles out of town when Russia invaded Ukraine.
“It was supposed to make us feel safer,” she says. “We don’t know. I know what the consequences of nuclear accidents are.”
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
Her father, Anatoliy, helped clean up nuclear waste after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. He suffered from various types of cancer for years until his death five years ago.
“This radiation has no mercy,” she said. “No pill can really protect us.”
Hanna Palamarenko contributed reporting from Nikopol, Ukraine.
covid
A new school year is just around the corner, prompting state officials to release the latest set of COVID-19 guidelines for Massachusetts schools and districts.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as the state Department of Public Health, announced Monday that they are not recommending universal mask mandates (except in school health offices), testing for surveillance of asymptomatic people, contact tracing or “test-to-stay” programs for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Statewide school mask requirements and DESE’s COVID-19 testing programs were dropped in the spring.
DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Department of Public Health Commissioner Margaret Cooke wrote in a memo Monday that the latest updates to state guidelines for schools are consistent with the latest recommendations from the Federal Centers disease control and prevention.
“This upcoming school year, districts and schools should focus their COVID mitigation strategies on vulnerable and symptomatic individuals,” officials said.
Following recently updated CDC guidelines for isolation after exposure to COVID-19, state officials said staff and children can continue to attend school or their programming while they remain. asymptomatic, rather than in quarantine.
“No asymptomatic person should be excluded from school as a result of exposure, regardless of their vaccination status or exposure environment,” Riley and Cooke wrote in their memo.
In the state’s isolation and exposure guidelines for daycares, K-12 and recreational camps, officials said anyone potentially exposed to the virus and able to wear a mask should do so until ‘until 10 days have passed, testing on day 6 of exposure.
Rapid antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, are preferred by the state in most situations.
Those who test positive must self-isolate for at least five days. But if a person is asymptomatic or their symptoms resolve and they haven’t had a fever without taking fever medication for 24 hours, the state said they could return to school/to programming after day 5, wearing a high quality mask throughout the day. ten.
If a child tests negative on day 5 or later, they do not have to wear a mask.
“Symptomatic individuals may remain in their school or program if they have mild symptoms, are tested immediately on site, and test negative,” the state said. “Best practice would also include wearing a mask, if possible, until symptoms are completely resolved.”
If a child or staff member cannot be tested immediately, the state has said they should be sent home but allowed to return if symptoms remain mild and they test negative – or if they do not had no fever for 24 hours (without using a fever suppressant). medication) or if they receive a different diagnosis from a healthcare professional.
A negative test is “highly recommended” for return, according to the state.
Riley and Cooke also stressed that anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask “should be supported in that choice”. Officials also reiterated a recommendation from the spring that schools and districts that want to implement their own testing program for the school year limit the scope to symptomatic rapid tests.
Starting in the summer, officials said only positive tests performed at school sites by staff should be reported to the state.
“Please note that the requirement for a 180-day school year remains in effect,” Riley and Cooke said. “Any school closures due to COVID-19 emergencies will be treated as a snow day closure, with additional days added to the school year as needed to meet the 180 school day requirement. .”
If possible, students should be allowed to live stream classes from home if they need to self-isolate, they wrote.
Officials urged districts to continue to ensure ventilation systems are working properly and to “increase the supply of outside air, such as by opening windows in classrooms where possible.”
They also stressed the continued importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and staying up to date with booster doses.
Another vaccination, against the flu, also remains of utmost importance, Riley and Cooke wrote.
“It remains essential that the education and public health communities, as well as cities and towns, work together to ensure that as many children and adults as possible receive flu shots,” they said. they wrote. “This will reduce the number of students and staff who have to stay home due to illness.”
Boston
