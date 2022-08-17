Alphabet Makes $1.5 Billion Investment in Blockchain Sector

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, investors from all over the world are looking to buy the best new cryptocurrency assets in 2022. This guide reviews the 6 best new cryptos to buy in Australia in 2022.

Top 6 New Cryptocurrency Australia to Buy 2022

Tamadoge – Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022

Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022 Battle Infinity – Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia

Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia Lucky Block – New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia

New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia Ethereum – Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia

Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia Solana – Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022

Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022 Dogecoin – Meme Coin to Invest in Australia in 2022

A Further Look into the 6 Best New Crypto Australia in 2022

The sections below provide an in-depth review of the 6 best cryptocurrency in Australia and the best new cryptocurrency projects to look at.

1. Tamadoge – Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022

We recommend Tamadoge (TAMA) as the best new crypto to buy in Australia in 2022. A play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized project, Tamadoge offers exciting in-game rewards to players via NFTs and crypto holding and earning opportunities.

The native cryptocurrency, TAMA, can be used as an investment tool and in-game currency to purchase virtual items and earn rewards. One of the crucial features of this platform are the Tamadoge pets – dog-like virtual characters which have been minted as NFTs via smart contract functionality.

Players can buy these pets on the Tama store and use them in competitions to earn points on a monthly leaderboard using TAMA. Unlike many meme tokens, TAMA is a deflationary token with a total supply of 2 billion coins.

Furthermore, 5% of all tokens spent on the ecosystem are burnt. This helps increase the demand against the supply, which may positively impact the price of TAMA.

TAMA is available to buy on presale for only $0.0125 per token. The project reached its beta presale hard cap targets of $2 million in only 10 days and is now looking to collect $19 million by Q4 2022. So far, TAMA has collected $4 million and is proving to be one of the best utility tokens to buy in Australia.

After the presale ends, TAMA will be launched on popular centralized and decentralized exchanges. LBank, a popular centralized exchange tweeted confirming Tamadoge’s listing after the presale ends.

Join the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with all the latest news and information related to this new crypto project. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.

Buy Tamadoge on Presale

2. Battle Infinity – Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia

Battle Infinity is an upcoming P2E and decentralized platform. Players can access Battle Arena – the metaverse of the Battle Infinity ecosystem. Along with P2E characteristics, platform members can earn crypto rewards via IBAT – the native cryptocurrency.

One of the best emerging cryptos, IBAT, sold out its 90-day presale targets in only 24 days. IBAT will be deployed on PancakeSwap – a popular decentralized exchange (DEX), on August 16th. On Battle Infinity, you can participate in the Premier League – the world’s first decentralized sports fantasy league.

IBAT can be purchased and swapped with other cryptos from the IBAT Battle Swap – the native DEX of Battle Infinity. Furthermore, IBAT offers staking opportunities to earn passive income to players. Demonstrating NFT interoperability, the Battle Arena lets users participate in a virtual ecosystem, where players have their unique avatars minted as NFTs using ERC 721 smart contracts.

To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.

Visit Battle Infinity Now

3. Lucky Block – New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia

Another one of the new cryptocurrency platforms to invest in Australia is Lucky Block – an NFT-based competition platform. Players can participate in weekly main draws, and NFT draws every Friday to try and earn up to $50,000.

To enter, interested users can purchase a minimum of 5 $1 tickets or buy NFTs minted on the Lucky Block platform. LBLOCK, the native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem, acts as the in-game currency and is used to settle transactions and pay platform winners.

LBLOCK was released in January 2022 and instantly rewarded early investors with a 1,100% price increase within two weeks of launch. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency recently increased by 3,000% after its launch on PancakeSwap – the popular DEX.

LBLOCK is currently trading at $0.0012 per token.

Visit Lucky Block

4. Ethereum – Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia

Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the world, with a market cap of $231 billion. This open-sourced blockchain network became one of the first networks to deploy smart contracts. Thus, Ethereum attracts thousands of developers looking to deploy DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols and DApps in their ecosystem.

Ethereum is expected to release a network upgrade known as ETH 2.0 in 2022, which will solve scalability and slow transaction speed issues. Should the deployment succeed, investors may see a potential price gain. After reaching an ATH of $4,900, ETH is available to buy for just $1,900 per token in August 2022.

Buy Ethereum Now

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

5. Solana – Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022

Similar to Ethereum, Solana is an open-sourced blockchain network that has deployed smart contracts on its platform. After the popularity of Ethereum, many rival altcoin blockchains emerged by providing cheaper gas fees and high scalable compatibilities.

Solana (SOL) has proved to be a big rival to Ethereum due to its high scalability and network speeds. Ethereum manages only 17 transactions per second (TPS) compared to Solana’s 65,000 TPS. SOL, the native cryptocurrency, rose from $0.7 to an ATH of $260 in 2022. Solana is currently trading at $45 per token.

Buy Solana Now

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

6. Dogecoin – Meme Coin to Invest in Australia in 2022

Dogecoin became one of the best meme coins after gaining social media and mainstream popularity in 2020 and 2021. One of the best performing tokens in 2021, Dogecoin was supported by major billionaires in the crypto sector, including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

In 2021, DOGE increased from a price of $0.009 to an ATH of $0.74 – a price increase over 7,000%. However, DOGE has corrected throughout 2022. After beginning the year at $0.17, the token has fallen to a price of $0.7 and has a market cap of $10 billion.

Buy Dogecoin Now

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

How to Buy Tamadoge

The sections below provide a step-by-step guide on buying Tamadoge – the best crypto in Australia in 2022.

Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet

Firstly, users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.

Interested readers can download MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets to let users connect with the Tamadoge presale.

Traders can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

Investors need to buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT. If you do not own any of these cryptos, head over to a preferred crypto exchange, buy ETH or USDT and transfer the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.

Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform

The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.

Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens

The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.

It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak. That option will be available after connecting a MetaMask wallet.