Alphabet Makes $1.5 Billion Investment in Blockchain Sector

BlackRock trails only Alphabet in total investment capital with about $1.17B.
Blockdata has examined data from the top 100 banks that are actively investing in crypto and blockchain firms. Large financial organizations are combining their resources to make the most of the rapidly developing blockchain and cryptocurrency markets. According to Blockdata’s report, the industry’s top 100 organizations have different areas of focus within blockchain technology.
The information in the report covers the time period of September 2021 to early June 2022. The blockchain and cryptocurrency industries have seen 40 separate investments throughout this time period. The most investments (13) are held by Samsung, making them the most active investor. The next three largest investors were UOB (7 investments), Citigroup (6), and Goldman Sachs (5).
Blockchain Investment on the Rise
According to the report’s findings, Alphabet has poured more than $1.5 billion into four different blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. Alphabet has put money into startups including Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage, and the Digital Currency Group.
BlackRock trails only Alphabet in total investment capital with about $1.17 billion spread among three companies (Circle, FTX, and Anchorage Digital).
In the period from September 2021 to June 2022, forty companies together invested about $6 billion into blockchain businesses. Since several investors may participate in a given round, it is difficult to determine how much money was contributed by any individual company.
As the demand for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology from customers grows, Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, has launched many blockchain-related initiatives. Since cryptocurrency is gaining popularity throughout the world, businesses are scrambling to grab a piece of the action by investing in different blockchain initiatives.
Recommended For You:
Huobi Global Stops Derivatives Trading in New Zealand
Bullish SUSHI price prediction is $1.675 to $7.619.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price might also reach $10 soon.
Bearish SUSHI price prediction for 2022 is $0.887.
In SushiSwap (SUSHI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SUSHI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
SushiSwap(SUSHI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is $1.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53,108,823 at the time of writing. However, SUSHI has decreased by nearly 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, SushiSwap (SUSHI) has a circulating supply of 192,789,255 SUSHI. SushiSwap (SUSHI) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, FTX, WhiteBIT, LBank.
What is SushiSwap (SUSHI) ?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) is the native token in the SushiSwap decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain DEX that was first launched as a clone of Uniswap by unknown open-source developers Chef Nomi and 0xMaki on 2020.SUSHI is a frequently utilized token that works on various blockchain networks. It serves as the major medium on this decentralized exchange (DEX). Users receive native SUSHI tokens as LP rewards.
Users can swap between various virtual currencies on SushiSwap utilizing a connected cryptocurrency wallet. SushiSwap allows users to deposit assets into liquidity pools. SUSHI grants voting powers to the DEX users and also serves as a form of LP rewards on the platform.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2022
SushiSwap (SUSHI) holds the 148th position on CoinGecko right now. SUSHI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of SushiSwap (SUSHI) laid out is the Descending Channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, SushiSwap (SUSHI) is in the range of $ 1.449 If the pattern continues, the price of SUSHI might reach the resistance levels of $1.644, $2.751, $ 4.852 and $ 10.491. If the trend reverses, then the price of SUSHI may fall to $0.995.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of SushiSwap (SUSHI) .
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for SushiSwap (SUSHI)
Resistance Level 1
$1.675
Resistance Level 2
$ 2.747
Resistance Level 3
$ 4.489
Resistance Level 4
$ 7.619
Support Level
$ 0.887
SUSHI /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that SushiSwap (SUSHI) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SUSHI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $7.619.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) might plummet to almost $ 0.887 , a bearish signal.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SUSHI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is shown in the chart above. Notably, SushiSwap (SUSHI) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, SUSHI has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SUSHI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SUSHI is 51.13. This means that SushiSwap (SUSHI) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of SUSHI may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of SushiSwap (SUSHI). Currently, the ADX of SUSHI lies in the range of 16.738 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SUSHI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is at 51.13 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SUSHI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and SushiSwap (SUSHI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of SUSHI is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of SUSHI increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of SUSHI decreases.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, SushiSwap (SUSHI) might probably attain $13 by 2023.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, SushiSwap (SUSHI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SUSHI might rally to hit $16 by 2024.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2025
If SushiSwap (SUSHI)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, SUSHI would rally to hit $19.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2026
If SushiSwap (SUSHI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SUSHI would rally to hit $22.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2027
If SushiSwap (SUSHI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SUSHI would rally to hit $25.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2028
SushiSwap (SUSHI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SUSHI would hit $28 in 2028.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on SushiSwap (SUSHI) (SUSHI), it would witness major spikes. SUSHI might hit $31 by 2029.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SUSHI for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, SushiSwap (SUSHI) might hit $34 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the SushiSwap (SUSHI)Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SUSHI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of SushiSwap (SUSHI) in 2022 is $7.619. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of SushiSwap (SUSHI) price prediction for 2022 is $0.887.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of SUSHI would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $23.38 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that SUSHI is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is SushiSwap (SUSHI) ?
SushiSwap (SUSHI)is the governance token of SushiSwap. SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange protocol on Ethereum that facilitates the smooth swapping of ERC-20 tokens. SUSHI was launched in 2020.
2. Where can you purchase SushiSwap (SUSHI) ?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) (SUSHI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, FTX, WhiteBIT, LBank.
3. Will SushiSwap (SUSHI) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, SUSHI has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of SushiSwap (SUSHI)?
On March 13 , 2021 SushiSwap (SUSHI) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $23.38.
5.Is SushiSwap (SUSHI) a good investment in 2022?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, SUSHI is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can SushiSwap (SUSHI) reach $10?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then SushiSwap (SUSHI) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2023?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price is expected to reach $13 by 2023.
8. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2024?
SushiSwap (SUSHI)price is expected to reach $16 by 2024.
9. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2025?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price is expected to reach $19 by 2025.
10. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2026?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price is expected to reach $22 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The Singapore-based cryptofinance platform Cake DeFi has now launched its Q2 Transparency Report, which details the company’s accomplishments for the period. Despite Q2 2022 being one of the worst times for the cryptocurrency industry and the overall investment sector, Cake DeFi experienced its best quarter ever in terms of user growth, funded accounts, and payments.
The Cake DeFi Committee has preferred to further diversify its treasury by investing 15 million dUSD in decentralized assets including dTSLA, dTLT, and a few others, building on the company’s strong financial standing. Additionally, despite how much the broader markets’ prices have fallen, there may be a lot of potential upside. This will be made entirely public by Cake so that everyone may follow the progress.
According to the Cake DeFi report, user growth each week on average was 3.25% in Q2. In the second quarter, Cake DeFi threw away $58,000,000 in rewards to its clients, bringing the total given out to US$375,000,000 since the company’s founding. Cake has a positive cash flow and is actively growing its employees, in contrast to its competitors. Even if all sales abruptly stopped, it would still have enough cash on hand to operate for at least four years. Additionally, the mobile app’s user interface has been updated, and automated KYC approval times have been improved up to 3 minutes.
Cake DeFi Product feature:
Cake DeFi offers three main products, liquidity mining, lending, and staking. The other two products are the newly released Borrow and the Freezer. Users of the Staking product can obtain rewards while assisting with the security of blockchains. Users can borrow Decentralized USD (DUSD) that was created on the DeFiChain blockchain by easily pledging Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USDC, or DFI as security.
Liquidity mining: By allowing trades between two separate token pairs on a decentralized exchange, users can generate annual profits of up to 45.4%. Lending Cake enables users to borrow up to 6.5% APY on their cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. And Freezer: It freezes the allocated funds for two times the rewards for up to ten years.
Cake is a robust financial fintech platform that complies with FATF requirements. Additionally, it recently joined Coinbase TRUST to adhere to the Travel Rule regulations while safeguarding consumer security and privacy.
Furthermore, the DeFiChain blockchain is the place where decentralized assets, or dTokens, are minted. The prices of the underlying stocks were rather mimicked by these blockchain-based tokens. On Cake DeFi, you may trade decentralized tokens with prices that mimic those of various well-known equities, like Apple, Tesla, Intel, the S&P 500, and many others. Additionally, users can mine for liquidity using the dTokens to receive additional rewards.
Bullish RNDR price prediction is $0.821 to $3.921.
Render Token (RNDR) price might also reach $5 soon.
Bearish RNDR price prediction for 2022 is $0.302.
In Render Token (RNDR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about RNDR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Render Token (RNDR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Render Token (RNDR) is $0.688964 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,136,491 at the time of writing. However, RNDR has decreased by nearly 1.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Render Token (RNDR) has a circulating supply of 287,939,931 Render Tokens. Currently, Render Token (RNDR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BingX, CoinW, CoinTiger, and MEXC.
What is Render Token (RNDR)?
Render Token (RNDR) is an Ethereum token that powers Render Network, a protocol that enables distributed graphics processing. Render token (RNDR) will make the process of rendering and streaming intricate virtual works easier for all users. It will allow complex GPU-based render jobs to be distributed and processed on a peer-to-peer network, making the transactional process of rendering and streaming 3D environments, models, and objects much simpler for end-users.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022
Render Token (RNDR) holds the 183rd position on CoinGecko right now. RNDR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel, defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel, created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, Render Token (RNDR) is in the range of $0.688964 If the pattern continues, the price of RNDR might reach the resistance levels of $0.7831 and $1.0673. If the trend reverses, then the price of RNDR may fall to $0.6797, $0.5085, & $0.4359.
Render Token (RNDR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Render Token (RNDR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Render Token (RNDR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.821
Resistance Level 2
$1.428
Resistance Level 3
$2.244
Resistance Level 4
$3.921
Support Level 1
$0.302
RNDR Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that Render Token (RNDR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, RNDR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.921.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Render Token (RNDR) might plummet to almost $0.302 a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Render Token (RNDR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of RNDR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Render Token (RNDR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Render Token’s (RNDR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, RNDR has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of RNDR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the RNDR is 52.99. This means that Render Token (RNDR) is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of RNDR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Render Token (RNDR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Render Token (RNDR). Currently, the ADX of RNDR lies in the range of 54.997 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Render Token (RNDR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of RNDR lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Render Token (RNDR) is at 57.21 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of RNDR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Render Token (RNDR).
From the above chart, we can interpret the trend of RNDR is moving in the same direction as BTC and ETH. That is when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases the price of RNDR increases or decreases respectively.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action ultimately slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Render Token (RNDR)might probably attain $7 by 2023.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Render Token (RNDR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, RNDR might rally to hit $10 by 2024.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2025
If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, RNDR would rally to hit $15.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2026
If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, RNDR would rally to hit $19.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2027
If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, RNDR would rally to hit $22.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2028
If Render Token (RNDR) holds up a sRender Tokeng stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, RNDR would hit $37 in 2028.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Render Token (RNDR), it would witness major spikes. RNDR might hit $40 by 2029.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Render Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in RNDR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Render Token (RNDR) might hit $45 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Render Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for RNDR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Render Token (RNDR) in 2022 is $3.921. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Render Token (RNDR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.302.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Render Token ecosystem, the performance of RNDR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.78 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that RNDR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Render Token (RNDR)?
Render Token (RNDR) is an Ethereum token that powers Render Network, a protocol that enables distributed graphics processing.
2. Where can you purchase Render Token (RNDR)?
Render Token (RNDR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BingX, CoinW, CoinTiger, and MEXC.
3. Will Render Token (RNDR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Render Token platform, RNDR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Render Token (RNDR)?
On November 21, 2021, Render Token (RNDR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.78.
5. Is Render Token (RNDR) a good investment in 2022?
Render Token (RNDR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Render Token in the past few months, RNDR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Render Token (RNDR) reach $5?
Render Token (RNDR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Render Token (RNDR) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2023?
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2024?
Render Token (RNDR)price is expected to reach $10 by 2024
9. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2025?
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $15 by 2025.
10. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2026?
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $19 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bullish XPR price prediction is $0.005864 to $0.027219.
The XPR price will also reach $0.1 soon.
XPR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.002542.
In Proton (XPR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other XPR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Proton (XPR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Proton (XPR) is $0.00413181 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,835,490 at the time of writing. However, XPR has DEcreased to 2.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Proton (XPR) has a circulating supply of 13,809,999,587 XPR. Currently, XPR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, MEXC, Bitrue, KuCoin, and Gate.io.
What is Proton (XPR)?
Proton (XPR) is a cryptocurrency on a unique blockchain network that is committed to making things easy for everyday consumers. The Proton Chain is home to Web3 applications that you can expect in a thriving blockchain ecosystem, such as decentralized exchanges (Proton Swap), decentralized liquidity pools (Proton Loan), and digital identity management apps, such as Proton Sign.
Furthermore, the very first NFT marketplace on the Proton Chain is the Proton Market. The Proton Market is open source, meaning that anyone can have access to its blueprints, and construct their own NFT marketplace — even a clone of the Proton Market if they want.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022
Proton (XPR) holds the 405th position on CoinGecko right now. XPR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices. but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line. A descending channel is drawn by connecting the lower highs and lower lows of a security’s price with parallel trendlines to show a downward trend.
Within a descending channel, a trader could make a selling bet when the security price reaches its resistance trendline. An ascending channel is the opposite of a descending channel. Both ascending and descending channels are primary channels followed by technical analysts
Currently, Proton (XPR) is at $0.00413181. If the pattern continues, the price of XPR might reach the resistance level of $0.005074, $0.009040, and $0.016501. If the trend reverses, then the price of XPR may fall to $57.188, & $0.002476.
Proton (XPR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Proton (XPR).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Proton (XPR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.005864
Resistance Level 2
$0.009516
Resistance Level 3
$0.015126
Resistance Level 4
$0.027219
Support Level 1
$0.003893
Support Level 2
$0.002542
XPR Resistance & Support level
The charts show that XPR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XPR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.027219.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XPR might plummet to almost $0.002542, a bearish signal.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Proton (XPR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over some time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XPR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of the Proton (XPR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the XPR price slightly lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an upward trend. Currently, XPR is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of XPR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XPR is at a level of 63.83. This means that XPR is in a nearly overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Proton (XPR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the Proton (XPR). Currently, XPR lies in the range of 42.041826, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Proton (XPR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over some time rather than price changes. The RVI of XPR lies above 50, indicating lower volatility. XPR’s RSI is at 63.83, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of XPR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Proton (XPR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and XPR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and XPR also increase or decrease respectively.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action ultimately slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Proton (XPR) might probably attain $0.16 by 2023.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Proton (XPR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XPR might rally to hit $0.21 by 2024.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2025
If Proton (XPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XPR will rally to hit $0.25.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2026
If Proton (XPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XPR will rally to hit $0.32.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2027
If Proton (XPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XPR will rally to hit $0.39
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2028
If Proton (XPR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XPR would hit $0.46.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Proton (XPR), it would witness major spikes. XPR might hit $0.53 by 2029.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Proton ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Proton (XPR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Proton (XPR) might hit $0.6 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Proton network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XPR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Proton (XPR) in 2022 is $0.027219. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Proton (XPR) for 2022 is $0.002542.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Proton ecosystem, the performance of Proton (XPR) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.100088 in the XPR future.
FAQ
1. What is Proton (XPR)?
Proton (XPR) is a cryptocurrency on a unique blockchain network that is committed to making things easy for everyday consumers.
2. Where can you purchase Proton (XPR)?
Proton (XPR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, MEXC, Bitrue, KuCoin, and Gate.io.
3. Will Proton (XPR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Proton platform, Proton (XPR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Proton (XPR)?
On Apr 27, 2020, Proton (XPR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.100088.
5. Is Proton (XPR) a good investment in 2022?
Proton (XPR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Proton in the past few months, XPR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Proton (XPR) reach $0.1?
Proton (XPR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Proton (XPR) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be Proton (XPR) price by 2023?
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.16 by 2023.
8. What will be Proton (XPR) price by 2024?
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.21 by 2024.
9. What will be Proton (XPR) price by 2025?
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.25 by 2025.
10. What will be Proton (XPR) price by 2026?
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, investors from all over the world are looking to buy the best new cryptocurrency assets in 2022. This guide reviews the 6 best new cryptos to buy in Australia in 2022.
Top 6 New Cryptocurrency Australia to Buy 2022
Tamadoge – Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022
Battle Infinity – Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia
Lucky Block – New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia
Ethereum – Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia
Solana – Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022
Dogecoin – Meme Coin to Invest in Australia in 2022
A Further Look into the 6 Best New Crypto Australia in 2022
The sections below provide an in-depth review of the 6 best cryptocurrency in Australia and the best new cryptocurrency projects to look at.
1. Tamadoge – Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022
We recommend Tamadoge (TAMA) as the best new crypto to buy in Australia in 2022. A play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized project, Tamadoge offers exciting in-game rewards to players via NFTs and crypto holding and earning opportunities.
The native cryptocurrency, TAMA, can be used as an investment tool and in-game currency to purchase virtual items and earn rewards. One of the crucial features of this platform are the Tamadoge pets – dog-like virtual characters which have been minted as NFTs via smart contract functionality.
Players can buy these pets on the Tama store and use them in competitions to earn points on a monthly leaderboard using TAMA. Unlike many meme tokens, TAMA is a deflationary token with a total supply of 2 billion coins.
Furthermore, 5% of all tokens spent on the ecosystem are burnt. This helps increase the demand against the supply, which may positively impact the price of TAMA.
TAMA is available to buy on presale for only $0.0125 per token. The project reached its beta presale hard cap targets of $2 million in only 10 days and is now looking to collect $19 million by Q4 2022. So far, TAMA has collected $4 million and is proving to be one of the best utility tokens to buy in Australia.
After the presale ends, TAMA will be launched on popular centralized and decentralized exchanges. LBank, a popular centralized exchange tweeted confirming Tamadoge’s listing after the presale ends.
Join the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with all the latest news and information related to this new crypto project. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
Buy Tamadoge on Presale
2. Battle Infinity – Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia
Battle Infinity is an upcoming P2E and decentralized platform. Players can access Battle Arena – the metaverse of the Battle Infinity ecosystem. Along with P2E characteristics, platform members can earn crypto rewards via IBAT – the native cryptocurrency.
One of the best emerging cryptos, IBAT, sold out its 90-day presale targets in only 24 days. IBAT will be deployed on PancakeSwap – a popular decentralized exchange (DEX), on August 16th. On Battle Infinity, you can participate in the Premier League – the world’s first decentralized sports fantasy league.
IBAT can be purchased and swapped with other cryptos from the IBAT Battle Swap – the native DEX of Battle Infinity. Furthermore, IBAT offers staking opportunities to earn passive income to players. Demonstrating NFT interoperability, the Battle Arena lets users participate in a virtual ecosystem, where players have their unique avatars minted as NFTs using ERC 721 smart contracts.
To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
Visit Battle Infinity Now
3. Lucky Block – New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia
Another one of the new cryptocurrency platforms to invest in Australia is Lucky Block – an NFT-based competition platform. Players can participate in weekly main draws, and NFT draws every Friday to try and earn up to $50,000.
To enter, interested users can purchase a minimum of 5 $1 tickets or buy NFTs minted on the Lucky Block platform. LBLOCK, the native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem, acts as the in-game currency and is used to settle transactions and pay platform winners.
LBLOCK was released in January 2022 and instantly rewarded early investors with a 1,100% price increase within two weeks of launch. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency recently increased by 3,000% after its launch on PancakeSwap – the popular DEX.
LBLOCK is currently trading at $0.0012 per token.
Visit Lucky Block
4. Ethereum – Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia
Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the world, with a market cap of $231 billion. This open-sourced blockchain network became one of the first networks to deploy smart contracts. Thus, Ethereum attracts thousands of developers looking to deploy DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols and DApps in their ecosystem.
Ethereum is expected to release a network upgrade known as ETH 2.0 in 2022, which will solve scalability and slow transaction speed issues. Should the deployment succeed, investors may see a potential price gain. After reaching an ATH of $4,900, ETH is available to buy for just $1,900 per token in August 2022.
Buy Ethereum Now
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.
5. Solana – Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022
Similar to Ethereum, Solana is an open-sourced blockchain network that has deployed smart contracts on its platform. After the popularity of Ethereum, many rival altcoin blockchains emerged by providing cheaper gas fees and high scalable compatibilities.
Solana (SOL) has proved to be a big rival to Ethereum due to its high scalability and network speeds. Ethereum manages only 17 transactions per second (TPS) compared to Solana’s 65,000 TPS. SOL, the native cryptocurrency, rose from $0.7 to an ATH of $260 in 2022. Solana is currently trading at $45 per token.
Buy Solana Now
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.
6. Dogecoin – Meme Coin to Invest in Australia in 2022
Dogecoin became one of the best meme coins after gaining social media and mainstream popularity in 2020 and 2021. One of the best performing tokens in 2021, Dogecoin was supported by major billionaires in the crypto sector, including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.
In 2021, DOGE increased from a price of $0.009 to an ATH of $0.74 – a price increase over 7,000%. However, DOGE has corrected throughout 2022. After beginning the year at $0.17, the token has fallen to a price of $0.7 and has a market cap of $10 billion.
Buy Dogecoin Now
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.
How to Buy Tamadoge
The sections below provide a step-by-step guide on buying Tamadoge – the best crypto in Australia in 2022.
Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet
Firstly, users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.
Interested readers can download MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets to let users connect with the Tamadoge presale.
Traders can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.
Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT
Investors need to buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT. If you do not own any of these cryptos, head over to a preferred crypto exchange, buy ETH or USDT and transfer the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.
Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform
The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.
Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.
Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens
The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.
Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.
It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak. That option will be available after connecting a MetaMask wallet.
The Singapore-based cryptofinance platform Cake DeFi has now launched its Q2 Transparency Report, which details the company’s accomplishments for the period. Despite Q2 2022 being one of the worst times for the cryptocurrency industry and the overall investment sector, Cake DeFi experienced its best quarter ever in terms of user growth, funded accounts, and payments.
The Cake DeFi Committee has preferred to further diversify its treasury by investing 15 million dUSD in decentralized assets including dTSLA, dTLT, and a few others, building on the company’s strong financial standing. Additionally, despite how much the broader markets’ prices have fallen, there may be a lot of potential upside. This will be made entirely public by Cake so that everyone may follow the progress.
According to the Cake DeFi report, user growth each week on average was 3.25% in Q2. In the second quarter, Cake DeFi threw away $58,000,000 in rewards to its clients, bringing the total given out to US$375,000,000 since the company’s founding. Cake has a positive cash flow and is actively growing its employees, in contrast to its competitors. Even if all sales abruptly stopped, it would still have enough cash on hand to operate for at least four years. Additionally, the mobile app’s user interface has been updated, and automated KYC approval times have been improved up to 3 minutes.
Cake DeFi Product feature:
Cake DeFi offers three main products, liquidity mining, lending, and staking. The other two products are the newly released Borrow and the Freezer. Users of the Staking product can obtain rewards while assisting with the security of blockchains. Users can borrow Decentralized USD (DUSD) that was created on the DeFiChain blockchain by easily pledging Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USDC, or DFI as security.
Liquidity mining: By allowing trades between two separate token pairs on a decentralized exchange, users can generate annual profits of up to 45.4%. Lending Cake enables users to borrow up to 6.5% APY on their cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. And Freezer: It freezes the allocated funds for two times the rewards for up to ten years.
Cake is a robust financial fintech platform that complies with FATF requirements. Additionally, it recently joined Coinbase TRUST to adhere to the Travel Rule regulations while safeguarding consumer security and privacy.
Furthermore, the DeFiChain blockchain is the place where decentralized assets, or dTokens, are minted. The prices of the underlying stocks were rather mimicked by these blockchain-based tokens. On Cake DeFi, you may trade decentralized tokens with prices that mimic those of various well-known equities, like Apple, Tesla, Intel, the S&P 500, and many others. Additionally, users can mine for liquidity using the dTokens to receive additional rewards.