Bilkis Bano on the release of convicts: full statement

Melbourne, Australia — Nearly 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger could live again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as the thylacine, which once roamed the Australian bush.

The ambitious project will harness advances in genetics, ancient DNA recovery and artificial breeding to bring the animal back.

“We strongly advocate that we must first and foremost protect our biodiversity from further extinctions, but unfortunately we are not seeing a slowdown in species loss,” said University of Melbourne professor Andrew Pask. and head of its Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Lab, which leads the initiative.

“This technology offers a chance to correct this and could be applied in exceptional circumstances where fundamental species have been lost,” he added.

This now extinct photo shows the Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) in Hobart Zoo in Tasmania, Australia in 1933. Universal History Archive/Universal Pictures Group via Getty Images

The project is a collaboration with Colossal Biosciences, founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard Medical School geneticist George Church, who are working on an equally ambitious, if not bolder, $15 million project to bring back the mammoth. woolly in a modified form.

About the size of a coyote, the thylacine disappeared about 2,000 years ago almost everywhere except on the Australian island of Tasmania. As the only marsupial apex predator that lived in modern times, it played a key role in its ecosystem, but that also made it unpopular with humans.

European settlers on the island in the 1800s blamed thylacines for livestock losses (although in most cases wild dogs and poor human habitat management were actually the culprits), and they hunted the shy, semi-nocturnal Tasmanian tigers to the point of extinction.

An Australian hunter poses with a recently killed (now extinct) Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) in Tasmania, Australia in 1925. Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The last living thylacine in captivity, named Benjamin, died of exposure in 1936 at Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania. This monumental loss occurred shortly after the thylacines were granted protected status, but it was too late to save the species.

Genetic blueprint

The project involves several complicated steps that incorporate advanced science and technology, such as gene editing and the construction of artificial wombs.

First, the team will build a detailed genome of the extinct animal and compare it to that of its closest living relative – a mouse-sized carnivorous marsupial called the fat-tailed dunnart – to identify the differences.

“We then take live cells from our dunnart and edit their DNA wherever it differs from the thylacine. We basically design our dunnart cell to become a Tasmanian tiger cell,” Pask explained.

Once the team successfully programmed a cell, Pask said stem cells and breeding techniques involving dunnarts as surrogates would “turn that cell into a living animal.”

“Our ultimate goal with this technology is to restore these species to the wild, where they have played an absolutely essential role in the ecosystem. So our ultimate hope is that you will see them again someday in the Tasmanian bush,” he said. -he declares.

Bob Paddle, author of ‘The Last Tasmanian Tiger’ is seen in this Tuesday, May 28, 2002 file photo in Sydney, Australia. AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

The fat-tailed dunnart is much smaller than an adult Tasmanian tiger, but Pask said all marsupials give birth to tiny cubs, sometimes as small as a grain of rice. This means that even a mouse-sized marsupial could act as a surrogate mother for a much larger adult animal like the thylacine, at least in the early stages.

Reintroducing the thylacine to its old habit should be done very carefully, Pask added.

“Any release like this requires studying the animal and its interaction in the ecosystem over many seasons and in large areas of closed land before considering a full reseeding,” he said.

The team did not set a timeline for the project, but Lamm said he believed progress would be faster than efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth, noting that elephants take much longer to gestate than animals. dunnarts.

Dave WATTS/JACANA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The techniques could also help living marsupials, such as the Tasmanian devil, avoid the fate of the thylacine as they grapple with intensifying bushfires in the wake of the climate crisis.

“The technologies we are developing to extinguish the thylacine all have immediate conservation benefits – right now – to protect marsupial species. Biobanks of frozen tissue from living marsupial populations have been collected to protect against extinction fires,” Pask said via email.

“However, we still don’t have the technology to take that tissue – create marsupial stem cells – and then turn those cells into a living animal. That’s the technology we will be developing in this project.”

hybrid animals

The way forward, however, is unclear. Tom Gilbert, a professor at the University of Copenhagen’s GLOBE Institute, said there are significant limits to deextinction.

Recreating the complete genome of a lost animal from DNA contained in ancient thylacine skeletons is extremely difficult, and therefore some genetic information will be missing, explained Gilbert, who is also director of the Center for Evolutionary Hologenomics at the Danish National Research Foundation. He studied the resurrection of the extinct Christmas Island rat, also known as Maclear’s rat, but is not involved in the thylacine project. The team won’t be able to recreate the thylacine exactly, but will eventually create a hybrid animal, a modified form of the thylacine.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll get the full genome sequence of the extinct species, so we’ll never be able to completely recreate the genome of the lost form. There will always be parts that can’t be changed,” Gilbert said. by email.

“They will have to choose which changes to make. And so the result will be a hybrid.”

It’s possible, he said, that a genetically flawed hybrid thylacine has health problems and won’t survive without lots of help from humans. Other experts question the very concept of spending tens of millions of dollars on de-extinction attempts when so many living animals are on the verge of extinction.

“To me, the real benefit of any de-extinction project like this is how awesome it is. Doing it just feels right to me just because it will get people excited about science, nature, conservation,” Gilbert said.

“And we certainly need that in the wonderful citizens of our world if we are to survive into the future. But… do the stakeholders realize that what they will get will not be the thylacine but an imperfect hybrid? This that we don’t need is even more disappointed people [ or ] feeling cheated by science.”

