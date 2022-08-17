Bitcoin And Ethereum Retrace Before Crypto Sentiment Could Reach “Greed”

Bullish HOT price prediction is $0.002991 to $0.007273.

Holo (HOT) price might also reach $0.01 soon.

Bearish HOT price prediction for 2022 is $0.001808.

In Holo (HOT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about HOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

What is Holo (HOT)?

Holo (HOT) is an Ethereum token that is used to power Holo, a decentralzsed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps). HOT tokens can be earned by users who host hApps on their personal computers.

The Holochain was created with the goal of shifting the paradigm of energy-intensive data-centric blockchains to a much more efficient agent-centric system. A truly global consensus is not maintained in the Holochain network. Rather than a global consensus, each agent in the public blockchain maintains their own private fork, which is managed and stored on the Holochain using a distributed hash table.

Holo (HOT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Holo (HOT) is $0.00259286 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,472,165 at the time of writing. However, HOT has decreased by nearly 3.6% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Holo (HOT) has a circulating supply of 177,619,433,541 HOT. Currently, Holo (HOT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, DigiFinex, MEXC,Gate.io.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2022

Holo (HOT) holds the 104th position on CoinGecko right now. HOT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

The above chart of Holo (HOT) laid out a Rounding Bottom. The price movements form a pattern that resembles a bow and hence is also known as the saucer bottom pattern. In general, the rounding bottom pattern indicates a long-term price reversal. This pattern also emphasizes the changes in the market sentiment as the trend seems to shift from bearish to bullish. Investors generally have to stay cautious and time the market well. If the price breaks and moves past the resistance level, it will enter a confirmed bullish trajectory.

Currently, Holo (HOT) is in the range of $0.002757 If the pattern continues, the price of HOT might reach the resistance levels of $0.003133 and $0.004538 .If the trend reverses, then the price of HOT may fall to $0.002361.

Holo (HOT) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Holo (HOT).

HOT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it is observed that the following are the resistance and support level of HOT.

Resistance Level 1 $0.002991 Resistance Level 2 $0.004064 Resistance Level 3 $0.005340 Resistance Level 4 $0.007273 Support Level $0.001808 HOT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Holo (HOT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, HOT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.007273.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Holo (HOT) might plummet to almost $0.001808, a bearish signal.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Holo (HOT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of HOT lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

HOT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Holo (HOT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Holo (HOT) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, HOT has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of HOT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the HOT is 60.45. This means that Holo (HOT) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of HOT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Holo (HOT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

HOT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Holo (HOT). Currently, the ADX of HOT lies in the range of 37.032341 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Holo (HOT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of HOT lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Holo (HOT) is at 60.45 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of HOT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Holo (HOT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs HOT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret the price changes HOT moving similar to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of HOT also increases or decreases respectively.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Holo (HOT) might probably attain $0.02 by 2023.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Holo (HOT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, HOT might rally to hit $0.03 by 2024.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2025

If Holo (HOT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, HOT would rally to hit $0.04.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2026

If Holo (HOT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, HOT would rally to hit $0.05.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2027

If Holo (HOT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, HOT would rally to hit $0.06

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2028

If Holo (HOT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, HOT would hit $0.07 in 2028.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Holo (HOT), it would witness major spikes. HOT might hit $0.08 by 2029.

Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Holo ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in HOT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Holo (HOT) might hit $0.09 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Holo network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for HOT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Holo (HOT) in 2022 is $0.007273. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Holo (HOT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.001808.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Holo ecosystem, the performance of HOT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.03126682 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.01 if the investors believe that HOT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Holo (HOT)? Holo (HOT) is an Ethereum token that is used to power Holo, a decentralzsed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps). HOT tokens can be earned by users who host hApps on their personal computers. 2. Where can you purchase Holo (HOT)?

Holo(HOT) (HOT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, DigiFinex, MEXC,Gate.io. 3. Will Holo (HOT) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Holo platform, HOT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Holo (HOT)?

On April 05, 2021 Holo (HOT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.03126682. 5.Is Holo (HOT) a good investment in 2022?

Holo (HOT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Holo in the past few months, HOT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Holo (HOT) reach $0.01?

Holo (HOT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Holo (HOT) will hit $0.01 soon. 7. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2023?

Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.02 by 2023. 8. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2024? Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.03 by 2024. 9. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2025? Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.04 by 2025. 10. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2026? Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.05 by 2026.

