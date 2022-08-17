Bitcoin And Ethereum Retrace Before Crypto Sentiment Could Reach “Greed”

Sentiment around the crypto market had been on the rise when the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum had picked up some momentum. Both of these digital assets had been able to reach a new two-month high following the surge in prices. This resurgence quickly saw positive market sentiment erode over negative and pushed the Fear & Greed Index close to “Greed.” However, before the market could enter this green territory, the retracement began.
Crypto Market Shies Away From Greed
The recovery in price had put the market sentiment on a positive path that it had not seen in a while. The optimism had grown so quickly that the Fear & Greed Index had seen more than 30 points added during this time period. What this meant was that the market had been able to clear out of the “Extreme fear” territory and traverse into the higher end of fear.
Slowly but surely, the index had seen the recovery inch it closer to greed. At its highest, it had reached a score of 44 on the index, only 6 points shy away from “Greed.” This was when the price of bitcoin had been trading close to $25,000, and Ethereum had beat $2,000.
Expectations were that this trend would continue, and the market would finally find itself once more in greed. But that would prove not to be the case this time around. After touching a new 4-month high of 44, the market had quickly retraced and, with this retracement had come to a reversal in investor sentiment.
Market retraces before hitting "Greed" | Source: Arcane Research
Presently, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at a score of 41, still in the “Fear” territory. This comes as Bitcoin has made its way back below $24,000, and Ethereum threatens to drop below $1,800.
Bitcoin, Ethereum May See Recovery
Now, the recent retracement in the market has not been significant by established margins. Bitcoin lost about $2,000 off the top of its value, and Ethereum lost a couple of hundred dollars. The fact that both digital assets have been able to find support during this drop shows that there is still much more momentum than expected.
BTC declines below $24,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Additionally, the market has been pumping off the news of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The upgrade is still about a month away, and anticipation continues to mount. So going by what the market has recorded in the last couple of weeks, the recovery is likely not over.
A small retracement is not out of the ordinary following periods where cryptocurrencies have returned double-digit gains. A correction is often good for the market, contrary to popular belief. Both these digital assets also continue to trade high above their 50-day moving average. This indicates that another bounce might be coming for the market.
Featured image from crosswalk.com, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Jesse Powell, called the federal restriction on Tornado Cash, “unconstitutional.”
Uniswap’s creator emphasized his opinion that there was a gap in the market.
Tornado Cash, a crypto privacy mixer, gained notice last week when it was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. The sector as a whole is beginning to realize the gravity of the penalties, and this has prompted many to wonder what exactly compliance entails.
There may be unforeseen effects to the current penalties against Tornado Cash. They seem like they’re trying to do the right thing and put an end to evil, but they might really end up causing more problems than they solve.
Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, called the federal restriction on Tornado Cash, “unconstitutional.” On Tuesday, he told Bloomberg that “people have a right to financial privacy” and that he thinks the sanctions won’t hold up under legal scrutiny.
Need for Legitimate Privacy Solutions
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the action on August 8, saying it was necessary because criminals have laundered more than $7 billion worth of virtual money since its establishment in 2019 using the privacy mixer. While around $7 billion has been routed via the anonymity tool, blockchain detectives Elliptic estimate that just $1.5 billion of that cash is really illicit.
According to Powell, the prohibition was “mostly a knee-jerk” reaction to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May, and the removal of Tornado’s source code from Github, where it was initially housed, “was not necessary.”
With his criticism of the sanctions, Powell adds his voice to the chorus of crypto supporters who have spoken out against them. When asked about the need for legitimate privacy solutions, Uniswap creator Hayden Adams emphasized his opinion that there was a gap in the market.
Recommended For You:
Alphabet Makes $1.5 Billion Investment in Blockchain Sector
Encouraging people to exercise is one of the most difficult challenges in the fitness industry. While everybody knows that working out is good for them, doing so can be daunting and frustrating. One of the fascinating methods of trying to entice people to get fit is through move-to-earn programs. These projects incentivize people to work out by paying them to do so.
Move-to-earn projects have existed for some time, but recently, they have seen tremendous growth. One of the catalysts for this is the enormous success that StepN has seen, which is a Web3-focused move-to-earn service that has been building hype across the tech and fitness sectors. This has triggered many new companies to start looking to offer financial returns to people working out. Let’s look at two reasons why these types of fitness services are doing so well.
Building Trust Between Parties
In the past, many companies designed a myriad of products to incentivize people to exercise, but ultimately none of them caught on. This was mainly because there was a chasm of trust between participants and companies. In addition, people were skeptical about whether they would receive their funds in exchange for working out, so it became tough for many move-to-earn programs to take off and build traction.
However, this trust issue has been solved recently through blockchain technology. Projects like StepN operate transparently and trustlessly– users can be confident they will receive money for exercising because their funds are managed and released in a decentralized manner. Instead of worrying about whether a centralized organization will pay up, they can rest assured that a decentralized project using smart contracts will, as they will be cryptographically programmed to do so.
Another project utilizing this technology is FitBurn, a blockchain-based move-to-earn project that not only financially encourages people to work out but also pays people for losing calories. This is an innovative new strategy in the fitness industry, referred to as burn-to-earn. Fitburn is using this, along with NFTs and gameplay mechanics, to create a rich ecosystem to keep users financially incentivized to exercise in an immersive way.
“Hustle Culture” Has Stunted People’s Health
In an age where people are shamed by the media and their peers for doing any activity that does not earn them money, it is no surprise that exercise has been neglected. Nowadays, people need to focus almost exclusively on cash, to the point where working out and leisure are not always considered productive. However, with companies like StepN and Fitburn, working out can be lucrative and profitable, acting as the perfect incentive to improve health while improving people’s financial standings.
It is not that people do not want to exercise; instead, they do not feel like they have the time to because one could better spend that time trying to increase their finances. These web3 projects collapse this problem entirely by having exercise double up as a money-making venture, making it perfect for the current era.
Financial Incentives and the Future of Fitness
The current trustless and decentralized technologies of this day and age, coupled with the highly money-oriented culture we are living through, have created the perfect conditions for move-to-earn projects to flourish. People are eager to get paid while they get fit, and blockchain tech ensures users receive the funds they have been promised.
StepN may have popularized these services, but they only scratch the surface of what is possible within this area of the fitness industry. Other contenders like FitBurn are leading the way with innovative new tactics and solutions such as burn-to-earn. With their recent and explosive rise in popularity, it will be fascinating to see how these projects develop and evolve alongside other web3 sectors.
Bullish HOT price prediction is $0.002991 to $0.007273.
Holo (HOT) price might also reach $0.01 soon.
Bearish HOT price prediction for 2022 is $0.001808.
In Holo (HOT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about HOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
What is Holo (HOT)?
Holo (HOT) is an Ethereum token that is used to power Holo, a decentralzsed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps). HOT tokens can be earned by users who host hApps on their personal computers.
The Holochain was created with the goal of shifting the paradigm of energy-intensive data-centric blockchains to a much more efficient agent-centric system. A truly global consensus is not maintained in the Holochain network. Rather than a global consensus, each agent in the public blockchain maintains their own private fork, which is managed and stored on the Holochain using a distributed hash table.
Holo (HOT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Holo (HOT) is $0.00259286 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,472,165 at the time of writing. However, HOT has decreased by nearly 3.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Holo (HOT) has a circulating supply of 177,619,433,541 HOT. Currently, Holo (HOT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, DigiFinex, MEXC,Gate.io.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2022
Holo (HOT) holds the 104th position on CoinGecko right now. HOT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Holo (HOT) laid out a Rounding Bottom. The price movements form a pattern that resembles a bow and hence is also known as the saucer bottom pattern. In general, the rounding bottom pattern indicates a long-term price reversal. This pattern also emphasizes the changes in the market sentiment as the trend seems to shift from bearish to bullish. Investors generally have to stay cautious and time the market well. If the price breaks and moves past the resistance level, it will enter a confirmed bullish trajectory.
Currently, Holo (HOT) is in the range of $0.002757 If the pattern continues, the price of HOT might reach the resistance levels of $0.003133 and $0.004538 .If the trend reverses, then the price of HOT may fall to $0.002361.
Holo (HOT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Holo (HOT).
From the above chart, it is observed that the following are the resistance and support level of HOT.
Resistance Level 1
$0.002991
Resistance Level 2
$0.004064
Resistance Level 3
$0.005340
Resistance Level 4
$0.007273
Support Level
$0.001808
HOT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Holo (HOT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, HOT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.007273.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Holo (HOT) might plummet to almost $0.001808, a bearish signal.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Holo (HOT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of HOT lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Holo (HOT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Holo (HOT) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, HOT has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of HOT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the HOT is 60.45. This means that Holo (HOT) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of HOT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Holo (HOT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Holo (HOT). Currently, the ADX of HOT lies in the range of 37.032341 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Holo (HOT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of HOT lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Holo (HOT) is at 60.45 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of HOT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Holo (HOT).
From the above chart, we can interpret the price changes HOT moving similar to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of HOT also increases or decreases respectively.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Holo (HOT)might probably attain $0.02 by 2023.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Holo (HOT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, HOT might rally to hit $0.03 by 2024.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2025
If Holo (HOT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, HOT would rally to hit $0.04.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2026
If Holo (HOT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, HOT would rally to hit $0.05.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2027
If Holo (HOT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, HOT would rally to hit $0.06
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2028
If Holo (HOT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, HOT would hit $0.07 in 2028.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Holo (HOT), it would witness major spikes. HOT might hit $0.08 by 2029.
Holo (HOT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Holo ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in HOT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Holo (HOT) might hit $0.09 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Holo network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for HOT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Holo (HOT) in 2022 is $0.007273. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Holo (HOT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.001808.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Holo ecosystem, the performance of HOT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.03126682 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.01 if the investors believe that HOT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Holo (HOT)?
Holo (HOT) is an Ethereum token that is used to power Holo, a decentralzsed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps). HOT tokens can be earned by users who host hApps on their personal computers.
2. Where can you purchase Holo (HOT)?
Holo(HOT) (HOT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, DigiFinex, MEXC,Gate.io.
3. Will Holo (HOT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Holo platform, HOT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Holo (HOT)?
On April 05, 2021 Holo (HOT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.03126682.
5.Is Holo (HOT) a good investment in 2022?
Holo (HOT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Holo in the past few months, HOT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Holo (HOT) reach $0.01?
Holo (HOT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Holo (HOT) will hit $0.01 soon.
7. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2023?
Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.02 by 2023.
8. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2024?
Holo (HOT)price is expected to reach $0.03 by 2024.
9. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2025?
Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.04 by 2025.
10. What will be Holo (HOT) price by 2026?
Holo (HOT) price is expected to reach $0.05 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Recommended For You
SushiSwap(SUSHI) Price Prediction 2022 — Will HOT Hit $10 Soon?
The crypto market has extended its losses over the past week, as it continues to gain downside momentum. Main cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap are trading in the red with very few preserving some of their gains from last week.
At the time of writing, the crypto total market cap stands at $1.09 trillion with a 2% loss in the 4-hour chart. The sector was rejected at the $1.2 trillion resistance and seems on track to slate more losses in the short term.
Analyst Justin Bennett believes the sector could trend lower if it breaks below support at $760 billion. As seen below, the crypto total market cap has been moving in a channel for over 4 years.
Every time the total market cap touches the top of this channel, cryptocurrencies trend lower. At the time of writing, the sector is a major crossroads and could attempt to re-test support at around $300 billion if downside pressure extends. The analyst said:
Is another 65% drop in the cards for crypto? Don’t rule it out. $760B will continue to be significant for TOTAL. But if that breaks, a retest of this multi-year channel at $370B seems likely.
There are several factors that could contribute to selling pressure across multiple timeframes. Today, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will speak about the current macro-economic outlook. Depending on the statements from the financial institution’s official, digital assets could experience some relief.
Last week, the U.S. published its Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for July, a metric used to measure inflation in the U.S. dollar. The metric has been trending down and could provide some room for the Fed to ease up on its monetary policy.
Today should provide more clues on the direction the financial took might adopt. At the same time, the crypto market could see an increase in volatility.
What Could Push Crypto Lower
In addition, Bennett noted that the S&P 500 Index is “mimicking” its 2008 crash. At that time, one of the worst crises in recent history pushed the legacy financial system to the brink of collapse.
Bennett believes equities might be moving similarly to 2008 which hints at further losses for risk-on assets, such as cryptocurrencies. As seen below, the S&P 500 might record some gains before moving into its 2008 lows.
In that sense, Bennett said that the bottom “is not if for stock or crypto” while he contemplates the possibility of a “devasting crash” in the nascent asset class. The analyst added:
And if that doesn’t seem possible, know that the S&P dropped 50% during the 2000 crash and 57% in 2008. The Fed was also in a MUCH better position to step in and save markets during both of those crashes.
Still, larger cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have been able to sustain key support levels despite macroeconomic conditions. The latter might pull back on its negative effects on digital assets if the Fed pivots its approach to combat inflation with a less aggressive strategy.
Vitalik Buterin was one of the founders of the Ethereum blockchain.
Vitalik wrote Ethereum’s white paper at the age of 19.
Vitalik Buterin is not an unfamiliar name in the global crypto scenario. He is one of the masters behind the open-source blockchain technology, Ethereum. The massive adoption of the platform’s native cryptocurrency, ETH, created the name ‘Vitalik’ popular in the crypto world. Currently, Ethereum (ETH) is the most prominent coin and leader in the market following Bitcoin (BTC).
Vitalik Buterin is commonly known as Ethereum’s co-founder. But there are numerous interesting facts about the young crypto billionaire that may be unknown to most people.
Know the Man Behind Ethereum
Vitalik was born in Russia in January 1994. When he was six years old, his parents left Russia and migrated to Canada, in search of better job possibilities. During his school days, he developed an interest in mathematics, programming, and economics. Vitalik immediately understood that his unique abilities and skills made him somewhat of an outcast among his friends and even teachers while in the program.
At the age of 17, Buterin learned about Bitcoin from his father, that was the turning point in his life. His Bitcoin obsession and purpose of BTC earning forced him to attend numerous crypto projects. Buterin started writing for a publication named ‘Bitcoin Weekly’ in 2011, to earn the coin. In the same year, he co-founded the publication named ‘Bitcoin Magazine’, which started printing in 2012.
The concept for Ethereum was born after meeting some Bitcoin developers on his travels and learning about the currency’s numerous restrictions. Before the project’s launch, the introductory paper was published by Buterin in 2013. He wrote a white paper for Ethereum, at the age of 19.
Vitalik got the name Ethereum from the word, ‘Ether’ after browsing Wikipedia, T scientists believed ether was a substance that is transparent, weightless, frictionless, undetectable chemically or physically, spreading through all matter and space.
Ethereum is currently underway for a new upgrade called Ethereum 2.0 to increase transactions per second.
Chainlink (LINK) price is showing a bearish momentum as the market appears to be showing signs of fatigue.
Chainlink price outlines bearish strides
LINK/USD pair key support spotted at $8.54
Pair resistance seen at $9.26
The LINK/USD pair price slips on a downtrend as seen overnight which has been predictable overall.
More so, the market also suffers a loss of 4.80% as seen in the past 24 hours and currently faces key resistance at $9.26. For now, LINK price appears to be extremely bearish with key support seen at $8.54.
LINK Price Sheds 1.83%
The daily chart reveals that the LINK/USD pair has suffered a massive decline as seen in the past 24hours. The plunge of LINK has been consistent with its bearish stance.
According toCoinMarketCap, LINK price has been down by 1.83% or trading at $8.51 as of this writing. It seems to have fallen from its support line of $8.54.
The current trading volume is down by 24.51% or at $363,041,655 with the market cap at $4 billion. Apparently, LINK price has been circling the $8 mark as seen since Sunday.
Judging by the daily price chart, the LINK/USD pair is seen to be immensely bearish for the past few hours with the MACD lingering in the bearish zone.
RSI for LINK is spotted at 42.09 and is stepping into the oversold zone which signals that market could go down further.
To date, the 50-day moving average is present at $10.48 while the 200-day moving average is hovering at $12.19 signaling that the market is having a marked decline.
Chart from TradingView.com
Chainlink MACD Line Hints At Further Retreat
The 4-hour price analysis is showing a bearish flag pattern signaling that the market is deflating further.
The LINK/USD pair is seen trading from $8.54 to $9.26, facing key resistance at $9.26 as seen in the past few hours.
The MACD line hovers above the signal line which indicates that the market could plunge further. Current RSI is below the 50 range which signifies a bearish trend.
More so, the 50-day and 200-day moving average are both falling flat and going under the current market price hinting that the market is suffering a massive downshift.
Chainlink price is showing an overall bearish momentum in the short term but would most likely nosedive with the key resistance stick at $9.26.
The market may expect some upward trend if the bulls can break past the key resistance level.
LINK total market cap at $3.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Medium, Chart from TradingView.com